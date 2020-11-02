MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Dream Impact Trust DRA.UN CA26154L1022 DREAM IMPACT TRUST (DRA.UN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/02 03:59:59 pm 5.32 CAD +0.57% 05:46p DREAM IMPACT TRUST : 2020 Q3 Report PU 10/08 DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST : & HSBC Bank Canada Close on $120 Million Green Loan BU 10/06 DREAM UNLIMITED : Zibi to become National Capital Region's first carbon-neutral community thanks to innovative partnership with Hydro Ottawa and Kruger Products AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Dream Impact Trust : 2020 Q3 Report 0 11/02/2020 | 05:46pm EST Send by mail :

Q3 2020 Table of Contents Management's Discussion and Analysis 1 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 30 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 35 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (All dollar amounts in our tables are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, except unit and per unit amounts, unless otherwise stated) 1. OVERVIEW AND OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 1.1 OVERVIEW OF THE TRUST Dream Impact Trust ("Dream Impact" or the "Trust"), is an open-ended trust focused on impact investing, generating attractive returns, as well as creating positive, social and environmental change in our communities and for our stakeholders. The Trust, previously named Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust, changed its name to Dream Impact Trust on October 26, 2020 to better align its brand with the Trust's purpose. The Trust's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate development opportunities, real estate lending and income properties. In the Trust's reportable operating segments, these investments are classified between development and those which generate recurring income. As of September 30, 2020, nearly 75% of the Trust's assets were considered impact investments, which we expect to grow over time as we develop our projects, and complete, sell or wind-downnon-impact investments. The Trust is managed by Dream Asset Management Corporation ("DAM" or the "Asset Manager"), a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp. ("Dream") (TSX: DRM), which is one of Canada's leading real estate companies, with approximately $8 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The units of the Trust are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "MPCT.UN". On January 1, 2018, Dream acquired control of the Trust, for accounting purposes, based on Dream's increased exposure to variable returns resulting from increased ownership through units held in the Trust and from new real estate joint venture agreements. The ultimate controlling party of the Trust is Michael Cooper, President and Chief Responsible Officer of DAM and Dream. This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated as of, and reflects all material events up to, November 2, 2020, the date on which this MD&A was approved by the Board of Trustees. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, in each case, published under the former name of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust, which can be found in the Trust's filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") (www.sedar.com). Certain disclosures herein are non- IFRS measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures" section of this MD&A for further details. The financial statements underlying this MD&A, including 2019 comparative information, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). When we refer to terms such as "we", "us" and "our", we are referring to the Trust, Dream Alternatives Master LP and its subsidiaries. When we refer to the term "units" we are referring to the units of the Trust. When we refer to "unitholders" we are referring to holders of the units of the Trust. Commencing in the first quarter of 2020, we redefined our segment information to better reflect how we manage our business. Comparative information has been reclassified in accordance with our new segment presentation. As at September 30, 2020, our operating segments consist of the following: Development -participating mortgages receivable, a hospitality asset under redevelopment, and direct and indirect investments in residential and mixed-use developments;

-participating mortgages receivable, a hospitality asset under redevelopment, and direct and indirect investments in residential and mixed-use developments; Recurring income - interest-paying mortgages and corporate loans, and a portfolio of office and commercial real estate income properties in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA"). 1.2 FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER Certain information herein contains or incorporates statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Trust's objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives; the Trust's focus on impact investing and expectations for formalizing its approach to impact management over the next year; the Trust's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, future growth and drivers thereof, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, market conditions, acquisitions or divestitures, leasing transactions, future Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 1 maintenance and development plans and costs, capital investments, financing, the availability of financing sources, income taxes, litigation and the real estate and lending industries in general, in each case, that are not historical facts; the Trust's ability to achieve its impact and sustainability goals; our commitment to maintaining the current distribution policy; our expectations regarding future purchases of units by the Trust under our normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), including the number of units to be acquired and the timing thereof; our commitment to maintain an annual distribution of $0.40; our plans and proposals for current and future development projects, including projected sizes, densities, uses, costs, timing for expected zoning approvals, development milestones and their expected sustainability impact; development timelines, including commencement of construction and/or revitalization of our development projects, completion and expected timing on occupancy dates; anticipated returns from our development projects and the timing thereof, including expected returns from the Empire Lakeshore development; the Trust's expectations regarding the amount of capital investments it expects to make in its development projects by the end of 2020 and in 2021; timing of distributions or future cash return from our development and recurring income segments; our income and cash flow growth, and targeted pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR")(1); our methodologies for valuing investments, including market value adjustments; anticipated effect of our developments on returns, profits and future cash flows as milestones are achieved and ability to contribute to increased unitholder value; expected profits from our development and recurring income projects; the anticipated future variability in our results of operations, including cash from operating activities and net income; the Trust's sufficiency of cash on hand to fund normal course debt repayments, cash requirements and ongoing distributions; and our expectations regarding the Trust's income tax expense/recovery and deferred tax liabilities/assets. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "could", "likely", "plan", "project", "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Trust's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein as well as assumptions relating to general and local economic and business conditions; the regulatory environment; the real estate market in general; the financial condition of tenants and borrowers; interest and mortgage rates; timing and amount of future loan financings and deposit commitments; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and the development, construction and operation of our real estate projects on anticipated terms. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are based on what we believe are reasonable assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Factors or risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Trust; changes to the regulatory environment; environmental risks; local real estate conditions, including the development of properties in close proximity to the Trust's properties and changes in real estate values; timely leasing of vacant space and re-leasing of occupied space upon expiration; dependence on tenants' and borrowers' financial condition; the uncertainties of acquisition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; dependence on our partners in the development, construction and operation of our real estate projects; uncertainty surrounding the development and construction of new projects and delays and cost overruns in the design, development, construction and operation of projects; our ability to execute on our strategic plans and meet financial obligations; interest and mortgage rates and regulations; inflation; availability of equity and debt financing; foreign exchange fluctuations; and other risks and factors described under "Risks and Risk Management" in this MD&A and described from time to time in the documents filed by the Trust with securities regulators. All forward-looking information is as of November 2, 2020. Dream Impact does not undertake to update any such forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with securities regulators. Certain filings are also available on our website at www.dreamimpacttrust.ca. In addition, certain disclosures incorporated by reference into this report including, but not limited to, information regarding our development and investment holdings' development partners were obtained from publicly available information. We have not independently verified any such information. For the Trust's definition of the following non-IFRS measures: IRR, please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures section of this MD&A. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 2 1.3 OUR OBJECTIVES Our fundamental objectives are to: provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities, concentrated in core geographic markets;

high-quality real estate development opportunities, concentrated in core geographic markets; create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our core impact principals including: attainable and affordable housing, inclusive communities and resource efficiency;

balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and net asset value ("NAV") (1) over time;

over time; provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis; and

tax-efficient basis; and leverage access to an experienced management team and strong partnerships, to generate investment opportunities, capitalize on strong market fundamentals and generate attractive returns for investors. 1.4 IMPACT INVESTING: APPROACH AND PRINCIPLES Our impact investing focus includes three verticals which are aligned with the widely recognized and accepted United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These verticals are as follows: Attainable and affordable housing - invest in mixed-income communities that are transit-oriented and located close to employment opportunities and offer lower relative cost of living;

mixed-income communities that are transit-oriented and located close to employment opportunities and offer lower relative cost of living; Inclusive communities - create communities that generate positive social outcomes for all groups, with a focus on Indigenous peoples and women's empowerment;

Resource efficiency - develop sustainable real estate that optimizes energy use, limits greenhouse gas emissions, and reduces water use and waste. We believe as the owner and developer of real estate, we are well positioned to make a significant difference in our communities and for our stakeholders through these verticals. From an impact perspective, the Trust will benchmark its performance, on an annual basis, against specific targets that will conform to principles set out by reputable third parties. Additionally, the Trust has identified three main features on its approach to impact management: Intentionality - for each of the portfolio properties that qualify as impact assets, the Trust plans to specify impact pathways that set out the positive impacts expected to be achieved;

Measurement - for each pathway, impact will be scored according to various dimensions. These include who will be affected (an assessment of the number of people, and how well or underserved they are), the extent of the impact (an assessment of depth and duration), and what the Trust's contribution is (an assessment of the outcome delivered by the Trust, relative to what would have happened otherwise). We intend to measure its impact efforts in a repeatable, systematic way, consistent with broadly recognized sustainability accounting standards;

Verification - our success in achieving our goals will be audited by a recognized independent firm. Over the next year, by establishing frameworks and incorporating guidelines from the world's leading impact and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") bodies, the Trust expects to formalize its declarations and approach to impact management over the next year. This is expected to include: creating the impact pathways for each of the Trust's qualifying assets, measuring our impact in a repeatable and systematic manner, and having our progress and achievements audited by an independent third party. 1.5 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW - THIRD QUARTER 2020 In the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust reported a nominal net loss compared to $2.9 million of net income in the comparative period. The decline from prior year was primarily attributable to lower recurring income from non-core asset sales and normal course loan repayments, lower development income due to the variability in completion timelines and non-cash foreign exchange fluctuations. These items were partially offset by lower G&A and fair value adjustments. Results for the period were in line with expectations due to our focus on the development segment, which inevitably will result in fluctuations in the generation of income and cash flow due to the long-term nature of our projects. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we had minimal inventory available for occupancy, however, we continued to progress on our development pipeline and achieve key milestones. Our development segment is expected to generate attractive returns and NAV(1) accretion over the longer term. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust had ample liquidity with $114.6 million of cash on hand. The Trust's debt-to-asset value(1) as at September 30, 2020 was 13.9%, relatively consistent with June 30, 2020, or 37.4% compared to 34.0% as at June 30, 2020, inclusive of project-level debt and assets within our development segment, including equity accounted Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 3 investments, increased as a result of progress on our developments. Dream Impact has sufficient cash on hand to fund all normal course debt repayments, cash requirements for our development investments and ongoing unitholders' distributions beyond the next 18 months. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Province of Ontario approved zoning for West Don Lands Blocks 3/4/7 and 20 through a Municipal Zoning Order ("MZO") which provides for approximately 1,516 rental units, including 455 affordable, and 300,000 square feet ("sf") of commercial space in downtown Toronto. This is in addition to the 770 rental units, including 231 affordable, currently under construction on Block 8. The MZO approval is a significant milestone as it provides timing and density certainty to deliver one of the largest affordable housing programs in Canada and assists all three levels of government in achieving their affordable policy objectives. Upon completion, the West Don Lands will deliver, under the Province's Affordable Housing Lands Program, an aggregate 2,286 purpose-built rental units, including 686 affordable, and 300,000 sf of commercial space. Throughout 2020 we have made significant progress towards key milestones and/or completion of our existing developments, which will be reflected in our financial results upon completion. Over 70% of our projects are zoned, with the remaining 30% of Dream Impact's development projects or assets with redevelopment potential currently in the rezoning process. Depending on the specific municipality, this process may take upwards of 2-3 years from the timing of submission. Over the next 24 months we anticipate obtaining significant zoning approvals, including 49 Ontario, an income property with significant redevelopment potential in downtown Toronto. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS During the third quarter, the Trust had the following key achievements and activity within its development segment: Empire Lakeshore is a 1,280-unit residential condominium project located in close proximity to downtown Toronto. In the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust received cash distributions from this project of $43.2 million, representing our return of capital on the project. The Trust anticipates receiving further cash distributions over the next 18- month period from this non-core legacy asset. In the three months ended September 30, 2020, we successfully launched sales for the first two condominium buildings at Brightwater, a 72-acre waterfront community in Port Credit. The site was originally home to an oil refinery and required significant remediation work along with rezoning by the Trust and its partners. As of November 2, 2020, 89% of the 311 units brought to market have been sold, with first occupancies expected in 2023. Substantially all of the remaining units are currently under contract and are subject to rescission. In aggregate, between 2023 and 2032, Brightwater is expected to generate approximately 3,000 residential units and nearly 400,000 sf of retail and commercial space. To date, we have contributed $38.6 million for a 23% ownership interest in this impact investment. In the three months ended September 30, 2020, Zibi, our 34-acremixed-use waterfront community along the Ottawa River, received loan proceeds of $10.0 million from the CMHC Innovation Fund. The goal of the CMHC Innovation Fund is to encourage new funding models and innovative building techniques in the affordable housing sector. The funding received will be used to support affordable housing units for various blocks within the multi-phase development that includes over 4.0 million sf of density consisting of over 1,000 residential units and over 2.0 million sf of commercial space. As at September 30, 2020, $3.1 million of the funding is available for Block 10, a 162-unit rental building in Gatineau, Quebec, which is currently under construction, with the remainder of funding allocated to future blocks. As of September 30, 2020, Dream Impact increased its ownership in this impact investment to 44% from 40%. Year to date, the Trust has invested $15.9 million into Zibi, which includes an investment in Zibi Community Utility, a District Thermal Energy System which will provide zero-carbon heating and cooling for all Zibi tenants and residents, in partnership with Hydro Ottawa. Upon completion, Zibi is expected to be one of Canada's most sustainable communities and the country's first "One Planet Master-Planned Community". Subsequent to September 30, 2020, Dream Impact increased its equity ownership in the Frank Gehry development, from 18.75% to approximately 25%, with no additional capital investment. To date, the Trust has invested $36.6 million in the landmark residential project located in the heart of downtown Toronto. Each partner holds a third of the interest in the project, including Dream Unlimited/Dream Impact's combined ownership of 33%. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust has continued to support our tenants through temporary rent deferrals on an as needed basis and through the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance ("CECRA") program. The CECRA program is intended to provide relief to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The net impact of this program was minimal to Dream Impact's financial results for the period. For the Trust's definition of the following non-IFRS measures: NAV, debt-to-asset value, and debt-to-total asset value, inclusive of project-level debt, please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures section of this MD&A. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 4 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE TRUST Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated results of operations Net income (loss) $ (47) $ 2,855 $ 1,471 $ 12,408 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (47) (576) 1,471 3,844 Net operating income ("NOI")⁽¹⁾ 3,059 10,871 8,410 33,543 Cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations 6,148 (245) 8,704 156 Net income (loss) per unit⁽¹⁾ - 0.04 0.02 0.18 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per unit⁽¹⁾ - (0.01) 0.02 0.05 Cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations per unit⁽¹⁾ 0.09 - 0.13 - Distributions declared and paid per unit 0.10 0.10 0.30 0.30 Units outstanding - end of period 64,682,490 68,446,743 64,682,490 68,446,743 Units outstanding - weighted average 65,792,982 71,173,761 67,959,617 70,506,607 For the Trust's definition of the following non-IFRS measures: NOI, net income (loss) per unit, net income (loss) from continuing operations per unit, and cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations per unit, please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures section of this MD&A. As at September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Consolidated financial position Total unitholders' equity $ 530,900 $ 557,067 $ 567,551 Total unitholders' equity per unit⁽¹⁾ 8.21 8.09 8.25 Total debt 88,615 88,834 89,269 Total assets 637,219 664,879 696,141 Debt-to-asset value⁽¹⁾ 13.9% 13.4% 12.8% Cash 114,599 106,452 117,787 For the Trust's definition of the following non-IFRS measures: total unitholders' equity per unit, and debt-to-asset value, please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures section of this MD&A. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 5 SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and investment holdings $ (1,040) $ - $ - $ (1,040) Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees - 813 - 813 Income properties revenue - 4,478 - 4,478 Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments 372 (69) - 303 TOTAL INCOME (LOSS) (668) 5,222 - 4,554 EXPENSES Income properties, operating - (2,333) - (2,333) Interest expense - (782) (51) (833) General and administrative - - (2,143) (2,143) TOTAL EXPENSES - (3,115) (2,194) (5,309) Fair value adjustments to income properties - 25 - 25 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (668) 2,132 (2,194) (730) Interest and other income 122 44 496 662 Transaction costs - (36) (5) (41) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX RECOVERY (546) 2,140 (1,703) (109) INCOME TAX RECOVERY Deferred income tax recovery - - 62 62 TOTAL INCOME TAX RECOVERY - - 62 62 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (546) $ 2,140 $ (1,641) $ (47) Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and $ 500 $ - $ - $ 500 investment holdings Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees - 3,621 - 3,621 Income properties revenue - 5,838 - 5,838 Share of income from equity accounted investments 4,542 73 - 4,615 TOTAL INCOME 5,042 9,532 - 14,574 EXPENSES Income properties, operating - (3,207) - (3,207) Interest expense - (1,204) (316) (1,520) General and administrative - - (3,593) (3,593) TOTAL EXPENSES - (4,411) (3,909) (8,320) Fair value adjustments to income properties - (6,316) - (6,316) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 5,042 (1,195) (3,909) (62) Interest and other income 338 6 61 405 Transaction costs - 97 (636) (539) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX RECOVERY (EXPENSE) 5,380 (1,092) (4,484) (196) INCOME TAX RECOVERY (EXPENSE) Current income tax expense - - (1,469) (1,469) Deferred income tax recovery - - 1,089 1,089 TOTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE - - (380) (380) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 5,380 $ (1,092) $ (4,864) $ (576) Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 6 SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and investment holdings $ 1,430 $ - $ - $ 1,430 Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees - 3,599 - 3,599 Income properties revenue - 13,043 - 13,043 Share of loss from equity accounted investments (516) (350) - (866) TOTAL INCOME 914 16,292 - 17,206 EXPENSES Income properties, operating - (7,229) - (7,229) Interest expense - (2,340) (112) (2,452) Provision for lending portfolio losses - (2,882) - (2,882) General and administrative - - (5,091) (5,091) TOTAL EXPENSES - (12,451) (5,203) (17,654) Fair value adjustments to income properties - 157 - 157 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 914 3,998 (5,203) (291) Interest and other income 547 385 804 1,736 Transaction costs - (145) (18) (163) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX RECOVERY 1,461 4,238 (4,417) 1,282 INCOME TAX RECOVERY Deferred income tax recovery - - 189 189 TOTAL INCOME TAX RECOVERY - - 189 189 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1,461 $ 4,238 $ (4,228) $ 1,471 Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and $ (3,790) $ - $ - $ (3,790) investment holdings Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees - 10,883 - 10,883 Income properties revenue - 17,720 - 17,720 Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments 14,827 (590) - 14,237 TOTAL INCOME 11,037 28,013 - 39,050 EXPENSES Income properties, operating - (9,575) - (9,575) Interest expense - (3,570) (491) (4,061) General and administrative - - (11,937) (11,937) TOTAL EXPENSES - (13,145) (12,428) (25,573) Fair value adjustments to income properties - (6,055) - (6,055) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 11,037 8,813 (12,428) 7,422 Interest and other income 1,013 15 463 1,491 Transaction costs - (219) (750) (969) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 12,050 8,609 (12,715) 7,944 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Current income tax expense - - (1,469) (1,469) Deferred income tax expense - - (2,631) (2,631) TOTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE - - (4,100) (4,100) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 12,050 $ 8,609 $ (16,815) $ 3,844 Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 7 1.6 HIGHLIGHTS BY REPORTABLE OPERATING SEGMENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS The table below summarizes our consolidated net assets as at September 30, 2020 by geographic allocation, excluding cash and the Trust's other consolidated working capital and tax. GEOGRAPHIC ALLOCATION As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Toronto and GTA 66.2 % 71.3 % Ottawa/Gatineau 16.4 % 11.5 % United States 12.5 % 10.4 % British Columbia 2.7 % 4.0 % Saskatchewan 2.2 % 2.6 % Other Ontario - % 0.2 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % SUMMARY OF DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PARTNERS We continue to leverage our relationships and expertise to attract world-class partners and investment opportunities. As a result of our partners and relationships, the Trust has access to unparalleled investment opportunities across North America. The table below provides an overview of some of the Trust's key partners within its development/redevelopment investments: Partner Project Partners since Empire Lakeshore & Brampton Empire Communities 2014 Lakeshore East development Dream Unlimited, Great Gulf Residential 2016 Brightwater development Dream Unlimited, Kilmer Van Nostrand Co. Ltd., Diamond Corp., FRAM + Slokker 2017 Zibi development Dream Unlimited, Theia Partners 2017 Frank Gehry development Dream Unlimited, Great Gulf Residential, Westdale Construction Co Ltd. 2017 Seaton development Fieldgate Homes, Mattamy Homes, Paradise Developments, TACC Construction Ltd. 2018 Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Juniper Capital Partners, Fengate Real Asset Investments, Virgin Hotels 2018 100 Steeles Dream Unlimited, Westdale Construction Co. Ltd. 2018 West Don Lands Dream Unlimited, Kilmer van Nostrand Co. Ltd., Tricon Capital Group 2018 Scarborough Junction Harlo Capital 2020 Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 8 1.7 SUMMARY OF PORTFOLIO ASSETS The following table includes supplementary information on certain assets in our portfolio as at September 30, 2020. Please refer to section 10.1 of this MD&A for additional information on each of these investments in our development and recurring income segments. Total residential Total units at commercial In-place/ Dream completion Residential and retail committed Occupancy/ Property Impact Impact (at 100%) GFA(3) GLA(3) commercial stabilization Project/Property type ownership Status/type status(1) (2) (at 100%) (at 100%) occupancy date Recurring income segment Area (GTA) Commercial: 50 & 90 Burnhamthorpe Road West (Sussex Centre) Office/retail 50.1% Income property Impact n/a - 655,000 86.4 % 49 Ontario(4) Office 100.0% Redevelopment Impact n/a TBD 88,000 91.5 % Queen and Mutual Office/retail 9.0% Income property n/a n/a - 24,000 84.4 % 10 Lower Spadina Office/retail 100.0% Income property Impact n/a - 61,000 100.0 % 349 Carlaw Office 100.0% Income property Impact n/a - 34,000 100.0 % Plaza Imperial Office/retail 40.0% Income property n/a n/a - 35,000 86.2 % Plaza Bathurst Office/retail 40.0% Income property n/a n/a - 24,000 100.0 % 100 Steeles Avenue West(4) Retail 37.5% Redevelopment Impact n/a TBD 59,000 97.1 % Total Downtown Toronto & GTA - 980,000 89.1 % Total projects in the recurring income segment - 980,000 89.1 % Development segment Downtown Toronto & GTA Residential and Mixed-Use: Canary Block 10 Various 25.0% Planning Impact 445 358,000 25,000 TBD Under WDL Block 8 Build to hold 25.0% construction Impact 770 623,000 4,000 2023 WDL Block 3/4/7 Build to hold 25.0% Planning Impact 855 830,000 39,000 2025 WDL Block 20 Build to hold 25.0% Planning Impact 661 586,000 262,000 TBD Lakeshore East TBD 37.5% Planning Impact 1,100 989,000 32,000 TBD Frank Gehry Build to sell 18.8% Planning Impact 1,500 1,652,000 260,000 TBD Brightwater I and II Build to sell 23.3% Planning Impact 311 216,000 110,000 2023 Brightwater future blocks Build to sell 23.3% Planning Impact 2,684 2,897,000 290,000 2024-2032 Ivy Build to sell 75.0% Planning n/a 256 205,000 - TBD Other(5) Various Various Planning n/a TBD TBD TBD TBD Total Downtown Toronto & GTA 8,582 8,356,000 1,022,000 n/a Zibi (Ottawa/Gatineau): Kanaal Build to sell 44.2% In occupancy Impact 8 76,000 8,500 2020 Under Block 2-3 Build to hold 44.2% construction Impact - - 55,000 81.2 % 2021 Under Block 208 Build to hold 44.2% construction Impact - - 34,000 79.8 % 2021 Under Block 10 Build to hold 44.2% construction Impact 162 147,000 1,500 2022 Under Block 211 Build to hold 44.2% construction Impact - - 185,000 86.0 % 2021 Future blocks Various 44.2% Planning Impact 1,558 1,668,000 2,226,000 TBD Total Ottawa/Gatineau 1,728 1,891,000 2,510,000 84.3 % U.S. Under Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Build to sell 10.0% construction n/a - - TBD 2023 Total U.S. - - - Total projects in the development segment 10,310 10,247,000 3,532,000 Total projects in the development and recurring income segments 10,310 10,247,000 4,512,000 Refer to Section, "1.4 Impact Investing", for further details. Residential units and gross leasable area ("GLA") are at 100% project level and include planned units and GLA which are subject to change pending various development approvals. Planned residential units may be developed as condominium units or purpose-built rentals as supported by market demand, targeted studies and return objectives. For projects currently in occupancy, residential units reflect remaining units in inventory to be occupied in future periods. Total commercial and retail GLA, and residential gross floor area ("GFA"), includes planned GLA and GFA which are subject to change pending various development approvals. These represent projects that have been identified with redevelopment potential in the long-term strategy and have tenants currently occupying and paying rental income. Other projects include Seaton and Scarborough Junction. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 9 2. REPORTABLE OPERATING SEGMENTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 2.1 DEVELOPMENT Our development segment includes development and investment holdings, and partnerships formed for the purpose of developing residential and mixed-use projects. Development holdings relate to the Trust's participating loans secured by Empire-related development projects (referred to as Empire Lakeshore and Empire Brampton). Investment holdings relate to the Trust's investment in the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, in which we have a 10% interest. Certain of the Trust's partnerships, including development assets, which are primarily located in the GTA and Ottawa, are in various planning and construction phases and classified as equity accounted investments. The development assets, classified as equity accounted investments, are held at cost and are expected to contribute meaningfully to the Trust's earnings in future periods as properties are developed and completed. As at September 30, 2020, the development segment had a carrying value of $246.9 million, representing 46.5% of the Trust's net assets. Based on current development timelines, over the next five-year period, an additional 2,100 residential units and 0.4 million sf of retail and commercial product are expected to be completed (at the 100% project level). This includes both assets we intend to hold and those for immediate sale. For full details, refer to Sections 1.7, "Summary of Portfolio Assets", and 10.1, "Summary of Development and Recurring Income Assets". Build-to-hold assets, such as the West Don Lands development and future blocks at Zibi, are part of the Trust's long-term impact investing strategy. Development projects are key drivers of future growth for the Trust and are expected to generate attractive returns and future cash flows as milestones are achieved. The Trust expects its development projects will provide attractive profits upon their respective completion dates and will contribute to increased value for unitholders over the longer term. The Trust has historically targeted a pre-tax IRR of at least 15%-20% on new equity investments in residential and mixed-use development projects. The table below provides a continuity of the Trust's development and investment holdings, including development assets within equity accounted investments, for the periods indicated: Equity Development Investment accounted For the three months ended September 30, 2020 holdings holdings investments Total Balance as at June 30, 2020 $ 66,211 $ 51,017 $ 167,736 $ 284,964 Advances/investments/share of income - 3,942 3,449 7,391 Distribution/capital repayment (43,150) - (1,279) (44,429) Foreign exchange loss - (1,040) - (1,040) Balance as at September 30, 2020 $ 23,061 $ 53,919 $ 169,906 $ 246,886 Less: current portion $ 2,127 $ - $ - $ 2,127 Non-current portion of total development and investment holdings $ 20,934 $ 53,919 $ 169,906 $ 244,759 Equity Development Investment accounted For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 holdings holdings investments Total Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ 66,211 $ 48,736 $ 165,396 $ 280,343 Advances/investments/share of income - 3,942 23,144 27,086 Distribution/capital repayment (43,150) - (18,634) (61,784) Fair value gain - 92 - 92 Foreign exchange gain - 1,338 - 1,338 Dispositions - (189) - (189) Balance as at September 30, 2020 $ 23,061 $ 53,919 $ 169,906 $ 246,886 Less: current portion $ 2,127 $ - $ - $ 2,127 Non-current portion of total development and investment holdings $ 20,934 $ 53,919 $ 169,906 $ 244,759 Empire Lakeshore is a high-rise condominium development that includes two towers, the Water Tower and Sky Tower, at 49 and 66 storeys, respectively, for an aggregate 1,280 residential units and 55,000 sf of retail and commercial GLA. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 99% of the condominium units closed and, accordingly, the project's senior construction facility, at the project level, was fully repaid. In addition, during the period, the Trust's outstanding loan receivable from the project of $21.2 million was repaid and the Trust received proceeds of $5.1 million relating to a financial guarantee on the project-level debt. In the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust received $43.2 million representing a return of Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 10 capital and anticipates the timing for further distributions to be over the next 18 months. Empire Lakeshore is considered one of the Trust's legacy portfolio investments. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust invested an additional $3.9 million in the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Construction for the redevelopment and conversion of the property to the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas continues as expected with an anticipated reopening in January 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, contributions of $24.2 million were made by the Trust to equity accounted investments, primarily in Zibi, Brightwater and West Don Lands. Offsetting these contributions were distributions largely driven by the completion of a condominium project, which had been advanced to the Trust throughout 2019. We anticipate further capital investments in our development projects in the range of $30-$40 million, over the next 18 months. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust entered into a partnership with Harlo Capital ("Harlo") for the purposes of investing in a 26-acre land assembly adjacent to the Scarborough GO Station ("Scarborough Junction"). The Trust has invested $3.3 million year to date, inclusive of transaction costs, and has committed a further $3.5 million to the development. A summary of the development segment results is below: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) - development holdings $ (127) $ 382 $ 294 $ 1,395 Share of net income (loss) - development holdings included in equity accounted investments 372 4,542 (516) 14,827 Net income (loss) - investment holdings (791) 456 1,683 (4,172) Total net income (loss) - development $ (546) $ 5,380 $ 1,461 $ 12,050 In the three months ended September 30, 2020, the development segment generated a net loss of $0.5 million relative to net income of $5.4 million in the comparative period. The decrease was primarily due to occupancy income recognized in the prior period from the 572-unit Axis Condominiums project and foreign exchange losses in the current period due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar related to the Trust's investment in the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The Trust expects the impact of foreign exchange gains or losses on the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas investment to fluctuate each period. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the development segment generated net income of $1.5 million compared to $12.1 million in the comparative period. The decrease was primarily due to the aforementioned occupancy income recognized on Axis Condominiums which was partially offset by the loss on disposal of a non-core legacy investment in 2019, with no similar activities in the current period. Due to the long-term nature of projects in the development segment, results will fluctuate between periods due to the various construction timelines and availability of completed inventory. As our development projects progress towards completion and achieve various milestones, the Trust will expect an increase in income and cash flows from this segment over time. 2.2 RECURRING INCOME The Trust's recurring income segment includes its lending portfolio and income properties. The Trust's income properties consist of wholly owned and co-owned office properties as well as certain equity accounted investments that are income-producing, with future redevelopment potential. Revenue from these income properties includes base rents, recoverable operating expenses and property tax recoveries, lease termination fees, parking income and ancillary income. Revenue recognition under a lease commences when the tenant has a right to use the leased asset. The total amount of contractual rent to be received from operating leases is recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease; a straight-line rent receivable is recorded for the difference between the rental revenue recognized and the contractual amount received. Recoveries from tenants are recognized as revenues in the period that the corresponding costs are incurred, and collectability is reasonably assured. Other revenues are recorded as earned. The Trust's lending portfolio includes investments in mortgages and loans secured by all types of residential and commercial real estate property that represent an acceptable underwriting risk. Working within these risk parameters, the Trust also invests in higher-yielding development and construction loans and bridge loans where we are comfortable with the underlying security, guarantees and covenants of the borrower. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 11 A summary of the recurring income segment results is as follows: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income - lending portfolio $ 779 $ 3,617 $ 588 $ 10,872 Net income (loss) - income properties 1,430 (4,782) 4,000 (1,673) Share of net income (loss) - income properties included in equity accounted investments (69) 73 (350) (590) Net income (loss) - recurring income $ 2,140 $ (1,092) $ 4,238 $ 8,609 A further breakdown of income property results is as follows: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019(1) 2020 2019(1) Income properties revenue $ 4,478 $ 5,838 $ 13,043 $ 17,720 NOI⁽2⁾ 2,145 2,631 5,814 8,145 Net income (loss) 1,430 (4,782) 4,000 (1,673) Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include results from non-core income properties that were sold during the year ended December 31, 2019. Results from the non-core income properties for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included revenue of $1.9 million and $5.6 million, respectively, NOI of $0.7 million and $2.3 million, respectively, and net loss of $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively. For the Trust's definition of the following non-IFRS measures: NOI and a reconciliation of NOI to net income (loss), please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures section of this MD&A. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust's recurring income segment generated net income of $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the comparative period. The increase of $3.2 million relative to prior year was primarily due to a fair value loss recognized in 2019 on a co-owned building with Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Office REIT"). This was partially offset by reduced income contribution from the Trust's lending portfolio and the sale of its non-core income properties. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust's recurring income segment generated net income of $4.2 million compared to $8.6 million, respectively, in the prior period. The decrease is primarily as a result of the sale of the above noted non-core income properties. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust has continued to support our tenants through temporary rent deferrals on an as needed basis and through the CECRA program. The CECRA program is intended to provide relief to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Qualifying tenants participating in the CECRA program will have their rent reduced by at least 75% for the periods between April and September. The Government of Canada, through a forgivable loan, will cover 50% of the rent. The Trust recorded the 25% net impact of $0.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as a bad debt expense within net operating income. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust collected cash from the forgivable loan for the periods between April and September. For the three months ending September 30, 2020, the Trust's average monthly rent collection exceeded 93%. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Federal Government introduced a new program, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS"), that would replace CECRA in order to provide commercial tenants rent relief. Details of the program have yet to be released, however, the Trust will provide an assessment on the CERS program once further details are available. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 12 LENDING PORTFOLIO The table below provides a continuity of the lending portfolio balance for the periods indicated: For the periods ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 64,705 $ 144,095 Add (deduct): Lending portfolio advances - 119 Changes in accrued interest balance and extension fees received 70 272 Provision for lending portfolio losses (2,882) (2,350) Interest capitalized to lending portfolio balance 2,345 5,029 Amortization of premium on lending portfolio 636 752 Principal repayments at maturity (29,230) (83,212) Balance, end of period⁽¹⁾ $ 35,644 $ 64,705 Less: current portion 21,070 51,216 Non-current portion of lending portfolio $ 14,574 $ 13,489 As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Number of loans outstanding 5 7 Weighted average effective interest rate (period-end) 9.4 % 9.1% Security allocation (1st mortgages/other) 59.7% / 40.3% 47.7% / 52.3% Weighted average face interest rate (period-end) 5.0% 6.9% Weighted average remaining term to maturity (period-end) (years) 0.96 0.80 Lending portfolio balance included a loan of $7.8 million (December 31, 2019 - $7.3 million) that is classified as fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, scheduled loan repayments of $29.2 million were received by the Trust, which primarily related to the Empire Lakeshore loan repayment. Additionally, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recognized a loan loss provision of $2.9 million on one specific loan, the value of which was determined based on the net realizable value of the underlying real estate properties and estimated transaction costs. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust received $11.6 million for the scheduled repayment on a loan with underlying properties located in the Greater Vancouver Area. INCOME PROPERTIES The table below provides a continuity of the income properties balance for the periods indicated: For the periods ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 200,869 $ 224,310 Add (deduct): Building improvements 408 4,195 Lease incentives and initial direct leasing costs 1,411 3,266 Amortization of lease incentives (905) (1,626) Fair value adjustments to income properties 157 15,064 Disposition of properties - (44,340) Balance, end of period $ 201,940 $ 200,869 Amortized balance of mortgage payable $ 88,397 $ 88,988 Operating statistics for the core income property portfolio are as follows: As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Total core income properties portfolio⁽¹⁾ Number of properties 4 4 4 Owned GLA (in millions of sf) 0.5 0.5 0.5 Occupancy rate (period-end) - including committed 89.8% 92.1% 92.8% Occupancy rate (period-end) - in-place 89.2% 89.8% 87.3% Average tenant size (in sf) 8,810 8,972 8,567 Average in-place and committed base rent per sf (period-end) 18.62 18.27 18.07 Weighted average remaining lease term (years) 5.2 5.6 5.8 Core income properties are those that the Trust plans to hold for the long term and non-core income properties are considered non-strategic to management's long-term business plan. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Trust sold its remaining non-core income properties. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 13 As at September 30, 2020, the committed and in-place occupancy rates for income properties were 89.8% and 89.2%, respectively, compared to 92.1% and 89.8% at December 31, 2019, respectively. The decrease in occupancy rates from the prior year is primarily attributable to new leasing arrangements and an early lease termination. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust assessed its assumptions related to the fair value of its income properties, including its cash flow assumptions, and noted no significant impact on the fair value of its income properties due to the impact of COVID-19 at this time. Income properties are measured at fair value using the income approach, which is derived from the overall capitalization rate method or discounted cash flow method. Certain of the Trust's income properties were valued using the discounted cash flow method with the overall capitalization rate method used to corroborate the fair values recorded. The fair values of these income properties were determined by using discount rates of 6.0% to 7.3% (December 31, 2019 - 6.0% to 7.3%) and capitalization rates of 5.0% to 6.3% (December 31, 2019 - 5.0% to 6.3%), resulting in a weighted average capitalization rate of 5.9% (December 31, 2019 - 5.9%). A wholly owned office property, whose highest and best use is considered to be the asset's redevelopment potential due to a rezoning application submitted in 2019, was valued using the direct comparison approach. The direct comparison approach considered recent activity for similar development and redevelopment sites. 2.3 CONSOLIDATED TRUST REVIEW OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) TOTAL INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Total income from continuing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.6 million and $17.2 million, respectively, a decrease of $10.0 million and $21.8 million, respectively, from the comparative periods. The decrease was primarily attributable to the previously mentioned occupancy income recognized on Axis Condominiums in the comparative period, as well as a reduction in recurring income as a result of repayments made from the Trust's loan portfolio and non-core asset dispositions. The period over period decrease was also due to foreign exchange fluctuations related to the Trust's investment in the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TOTAL EXPENSES Total expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $5.3 million and $17.7 million, respectively, a decrease of $3.0 million and $7.9 million, respectively, from the comparative periods. The decrease in total expenses was due to a reduction in asset management fees from a lower asset base and the settlement of fees in units of the Trust. Effective April 2019, Dream Impact and DAM agreed to satisfy management fees payable to DAM pursuant to the asset management agreement ("Management Agreement"), in units. The units are valued at $8.74 per unit, equal to the NAV as at December 31, 2018, for purposes of determining the number of units to be issued. For accounting purposes, the asset management fees were recorded at the Trust's trading price of $5.32 per unit on the date of settlement for the three months ended September 30, 2020. As a result, the Trust's asset management fee recognized in the period were lower relative to the comparative period to the benefit of the Trust. The decrease was also primarily related to the repayments on the lending portfolio and non-core asset dispositions in the Trust's income properties. INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recorded an income tax recovery of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, compared to income tax expense of $0.4 million and $4.1 million, respectively, in the comparative periods, due to the varying composition of earnings. Due to the Trust's diversified asset mix and active asset management strategy, we expect some degree of variability in current and deferred income tax expense recognized each quarter through the condensed consolidated statement of net income (loss) resulting in an income tax expense (recovery) position. The Trust intends to actively manage the portfolio in a tax-efficient manner. We are subject to income taxes both federally and provincially in Canada and the United States. Significant judgments and estimates are required in the determination of the Trust's tax balances. Our income tax expense/recovery and deferred tax liabilities/assets reflect management's best estimate of current and future taxes to be paid/recovered. The Trust is subject to tax audits from various government and regulatory agencies on an ongoing basis. As a result, from time to time, taxing authorities may disagree with the interpretation and application of tax laws taken by the Trust in its tax filings. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 14 TAX ATTRIBUTES INCOME PROPERTIES We deduct mortgage interest and available tax depreciation on our buildings from our Canadian income properties that generate taxable net operating income. These deductions contribute to the overall tax efficiency of our structure and the tax depreciation helps provide the Trust with tax-sheltered cash flow. Any change in the fair value of income properties is not recognized in the determination of current taxes until the sale of the asset. 2.4 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Trust and its subsidiaries enter into transactions with related parties that are disclosed in Note 18 of the condensed consolidated financial statements. 3. DISTRIBUTION MEASURES In any given period, the Trust anticipates that actual distributions paid and payable may differ from cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations. This difference is driven by a number of factors, including the impact of leasing incentives and initial direct leasing costs which can fluctuate with lease maturities, renewal terms and the type of asset being leased; changes in non-cash working capital; cash flow from certain development holdings; and the longer-term nature and investment return profile of our development and investment holdings. Due to the Trust's portfolio composition and the long-term nature of projects in the development segment, the Trust expects that for the foreseeable future, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations will fluctuate from period-to-period and may differ from distributions paid and payable in a single reporting period. However, these cash flows are relevant in the determination of distributions, as cash flows relating to a development project will ultimately be fully received at project completion. The Trust considers these factors among others in evaluating its distribution policy as well as its assessment of cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations over the longer term. As required by National Policy 41-201, "Income Trusts and Other Indirect Offerings", the following tables outline the differences between cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations, and distributions paid and payable in accordance with the guidelines: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations $ 6,148 $ (245) $ 8,704 $ 156 Distributions paid and payable 6,509 6,977 20,327 21,505 Shortfall of cash utilized in operating activities over distributions paid and payable $ (361) $ (7,222) $ (11,623) $ (21,349) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, distributions paid and payable exceeded cash generated from operating activities from continuing operations by $0.4 million and $11.6 million, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - distributions paid and payable exceeded cash utilized in operating activities from continuing operations by $7.2 million and $21.3 million, respectively). The following table summarizes net income (loss) from continuing operations and total distributions paid and payable for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (47) $ (576) $ 1,471 $ 3,844 Distributions paid and payable 6,509 6,977 20,327 21,505 Shortfall of net income (loss) from continuing operations over distributions paid and payable $ (6,556) $ (7,553) $ (18,856) $ (17,661) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust's distributions paid and payable exceeded net income (losses) from continuing operations by $6.6 million and $18.9 million, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - distributions paid and payable exceeded net income (loss) from continuing operations by $7.6 million and $17.7 million, respectively). Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 15 Certain assets and liabilities are recognized at fair value in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Unrealized fair value adjustments and other non-cash items are included in net income (loss) from continuing operations and can fluctuate from period-to-period. As a result, the Trust anticipates that distributions declared will, in the foreseeable future, continue to vary from net income (loss) from continuing operations. The total unrealized fair value adjustments and other non-cash items included in net income (loss) from continuing operations in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods indicated are summarized in the following table: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total adjustments to fair values and other non-cash items included in net income from continuing operations $ 938 $ 631 $ 1,282 $ (66) The total adjustments to fair values and other non-cash items included in net income (loss) from continuing operations comprise: deferred income tax recovery (expense), fair value adjustments in development and investment holdings, share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments, deferred compensation expense and other non-cash items. To the extent that there are shortfalls in cash flows relative to distributions paid and payable, the Trust has used and may continue to use its existing cash on hand as a source of funding. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust funded the amount of the shortfalls in cash flows relative to the distributions paid and payable by utilizing existing cash on hand. The Trust will review its distribution policy over time to ensure the distribution policy is reflective of the Trust's business and asset profile. As at September 30, 2020, based on current and expected liquidity, the Trust does not anticipate suspending cash distributions. Accordingly, distributions are considered an economic return of capital until cash distributions from completed development projects are received in future years. The Asset Manager reviews the estimated annual distributable cash flow with the Board of Trustees to assist the Board in determining the targeted distribution amount, taking into consideration the duration of the current assets within the Trust's portfolio and the future investment strategy. 4. CAPITAL RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY Our financial position is summarized below: As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Consolidated financial position Total unitholders' equity $ 530,900 $ 567,551 Total unitholders' equity per unit⁽¹⁾ 8.21 8.25 Total debt 88,615 89,269 Total assets 637,219 696,141 Cash 114,599 117,787 For the Trust's definition of the following non-IFRS measure: total unitholders' equity per unit, please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures section of this MD&A. The Trust's primary sources of financing are cash generated from operating activities, lending activities, debt financing and refinancing, and project-level financing. Our primary uses of capital include: investments in development and investment holdings, equity accounted investments, debt principal repayments, interest payments, distributions, costs of attracting and retaining tenants, recurring property maintenance and major property improvements. It is the Trust's objective to meet all our ongoing obligations with current cash, cash flows generated from operating activities, including profit from build-for-sale assets, cash from maturing lending portfolio investments, and cash from financing and refinancing activities. SUMMARY OF DEBT Total debt outstanding as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 relates to the Trust's income properties. The decrease of $0.6 million relative to the prior year was due to regular mortgage repayments. As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total debt payable $ 88,615 $ 89,269 Unamortized balance of deferred financing costs (218) (281) Total debt $ 88,397 $ 88,988 Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 16 We use the following cash flow performance and debt level indicators to assess our ability to meet or refinance our debt obligations: As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted average effective interest rate (period-end)⁽¹⁾ 3.4% 3.6% Weighted average face rate of interest (period-end) 3.4% 3.6% Debt due within one year $ 11,047 $ 878 Total assets $ 637,219 $ 696,141 Debt-to-asset value(2) 13.9% 12.8% Debt - average term to maturity (years) 1.55 2.54 Weighted average effective interest rate is calculated as the weighted average face rate of interest, net of financing costs of interest-bearing debt, weighted by the size of the respective interest-bearing debt instruments in the portfolio. For the Trust's definition of the following non-IFRS measures: debt-to-asset value, please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures section of this MD&A. On a consolidated basis, the Trust's debt-to-asset value as at September 30, 2020 was 13.9%, up slightly from 12.8% at December 31, 2019. Principal repayments and maturity balances on total debt to be repaid each year are as follows: Total maturity % of total debt Outstanding Scheduled balance and maturities and Weighted balance due principal principal principal average interest Debt maturities at maturity repayments repayments repayments rate (face) Mortgages payable 2020 $ - $ 223 $ 223 0.3 % 3.2 % 2021 10,329 647 10,976 12.3 % 3.1 % 2022 77,318 98 77,416 87.4 % 3.5 % Subtotal before undernoted $ 87,647 $ 968 $ 88,615 100.0 % 3.4 % Unamortized balance of deferred financing costs (net) (218) - (218) Total debt $ 87,429 $ 968 $ 88,397 Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust announced the closure and transition of a $120.0 million conventional loan to a green loan obtained as part of the refinancing of Sussex Centre, a 655,000 sf income property co-owned with Dream Office REIT. Green loans are a new lending product that are offered to finance projects with strong environmental benefits, including combatting climate change, optimizing energy efficiency and any associated capital projects that help contribute to reducing the harmful impacts of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. In addition to the income property related debt, the Trust has access to a revolving credit facility agreement and is liable for certain development project-level debt, which is presented on a net basis within equity accounted investments. As at September 30, 2020, no funds were drawn on the revolving credit facility (December 31, 2019 - $nil) and the funds available under the facility were $5.4 million (December 31, 2019 - $8.9 million), net of $0.4 million (December 31, 2019 - $0.4 million) of letters of credit issued against the facility. The revolving credit facility is available to the Trust up to a formula-based maximum not to exceed $50,000. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust received funds on a scheduled repayment of a loan from the Greater Vancouver Area, and as a result, the letters of credit that were guaranteed by the Trust were reduced to $nil. The Trust continuously reviews the timing of expected debt repayments and actively pursues refinancing opportunities as they arise. FINANCIAL COVENANTS The revolving credit facility, the financial guarantees and certain mortgages on income properties contain financial covenants that require the Trust and/or its subsidiaries to meet certain financial ratios and financial condition tests. A failure to meet these tests could result in default and, if not cured or waived, could result in an acceleration of the repayment in the underlying financing. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 17 The following are financial covenants required to be met by Dream Alternatives Master LP ("DAM LP"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trust, under the terms of the revolving credit facility, as at September 30, 2020: Financial covenant Financial covenant requirement Unitholders' equity ≥ $450,000 Interest service coverage ratio(1) > 2.00 Debt-to-asset value ≤ 50.0% Calculated on a rolling four fiscal-quarter basis. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust was in compliance with these financial covenants. TOTAL EQUITY As at September 30, 2020, the Trust had 64,682,490 units outstanding and a total unitholders' equity balance of $530.9 million. September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 As at Number of units Amount Number of units Amount Unitholders' equity 64,682,490 $ 541,575 68,763,987 $ 559,370 Retained earnings/(deficit) (10,675) 8,181 Total unitholders' equity 64,682,490 $ 530,900 68,763,987 $ 567,551 The following table summarizes the changes in the outstanding units and unitholders' equity: Units Unitholders' equity As at December 31, 2019 68,763,987 $ 559,370 Deferred units exchanged for Trust units 69,464 546 Cancellation of Trust units (5,002,795) (23,516) Units issued as settlement of asset management fee 851,834 5,175 Total units outstanding on September 30, 2020 64,682,490 $ 541,575 Units issued as settlement of asset management fee 256,590 1,364 Total units outstanding on November 2, 2020 64,939,080 542,939 The Deferred Unit Incentive Plan ("DUIP") provides for the grant of deferred trust units ("DTUs") to trustees of the Trust, officers and employees, as well as affiliates, including the Asset Manager. DTUs are granted at the discretion of the trustees of the Trust and receive distributions in the form of income deferred trust units as they are declared and paid by the Trust. As at September 30, 2020, up to a maximum of 3.0 million DTUs were issuable under the DUIP. Distributions on the unvested DTUs are paid in the form of units converted at the market price on the date of distribution. As at September 30, 2020, there were 574,576 DTUs and income deferred trust units outstanding (December 31, 2019 - 477,605 units). As at November 2, 2020, 592,210 DTUs and income deferred trust units were outstanding. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Trust announced that until December 31, 2020, management fees payable to DAM pursuant to the Management Agreement will be satisfied in Trust units. The Trust units are valued at $8.74, the NAV per unit as at December 31, 2018, for the purposes of determining the number of units to be issued. DAM agreed to accept units in satisfaction of the management fees in order to increase its ownership stake in the Trust and to preserve the business' cash to support the cash distributions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 851,834 Trust units were issued as settlement of these asset management fees. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust settled its management fee payable to DAM with the issuance of 256,590 units. DISTRIBUTIONS The distributable cash flow and amount of monthly distributions to unitholders are determined by the Board of Trustees of the Trust based on distributions received from DAM LP, net of general and administrative expenses, operating and other expenses, and income tax expenses. The Asset Manager forecasts the annual distributable cash flow from the Trust's operating segments to assist the Board of Trustees in determining the targeted distribution amount. Our Declaration of Trust provides our trustees with the discretion to determine the percentage payout of income that would be in the best interest of the Trust, which allows for any unforeseen expenditures. As at September 30, 2020, our monthly distribution rate was $0.033 per unit. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 18 2020 2019 2018 As at Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Annualized distribution amount $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.400 Monthly distribution amount 0.033 0.033 0.033 0.033 0.033 0.033 0.033 0.033 Annualized distribution rate of return⁽¹⁾ 8.2% 8.4% 9.2% 5.2% 5.3% 5.2% 5.6% 6.4% Units issued pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment and Repurchase Plan - - - - - - 271,552 383,952 Annualized distribution rate of return is calculated as the annualized distribution amount divided by the closing price per unit on the TSX at the period-end date of the quarter specified. During the year ended December 31, 2019, as previously mentioned, the Trust announced an agreement to satisfy the asset management fees payable to DAM in units of the Trust until December 2020, confirming its commitment to maintain the existing distribution policy at $0.40 per unit on an annual basis. UNIT BUYBACK PROGRAM The following table summarizes the Trust's unitholders' equity activity under its unit buyback program for the periods ended as indicated: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Units repurchased (number of units) 4,412,568 4,000,000 5,002,795 4,876,984 Total cash consideration $ 20,800 $ 32,000 $ 23,516 $ 38,053 During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust repurchased 4,412,568 and 5,002,795 units, respectively, under its NCIB at a weighted average price of $4.71 and $4.70 per unit, respectively, for a total cost of $20.8 million and $23.5 million. From the inception of the Trust's unit buyback program in December 2014 to November 2, 2020, the Trust purchased 13.8 million units for cancellation for a total cost of $85.9 million. As at November 2, 2020, the Trust's Asset Manager, DAM, owns 16.8 million units of the Trust, inclusive of 1.3 million units acquired under the DRIP, 1.7 million units through the asset management fee settlement, and the remainder acquired on the open market for DAM's own account. In aggregate, DAM owns 26% of the Trust. The Trust received acceptance of its Notice of Intention to renew its prior NCIB from the TSX on January 16, 2020. The current NCIB commenced on January 20, 2020 and will remain in effect until the earlier of January 19, 2021 or the date on which the Trust has purchased the maximum number of units permitted under the NCIB. Under the NCIB, the Trust has the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 5,256,231 units (representing 10% of the Trust's public float of 52,562,317 units at the time of entering the NCIB through the facilities of the TSX). Daily purchases will be limited to 8,281 units, which equals 25% of the average daily trading volume during the last six calendar months preceding the commencement of the NCIB (being 33,126 units per day), other than purchases pursuant to applicable block purchase exceptions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust renewed its automatic securities repurchase plan (the "Plan") in order to facilitate purchases of its units under the NCIB. The Plan allows for purchases by Dream Impact of units at any time including, without limitation, times when the Trust would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by the Trust based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties' written agreement. Outside of such restricted or blackout periods, the units may also be purchased in accordance with management's discretion. The Plan will terminate on January 19, 2021. LIQUIDITY The following table summarizes the Trust's condensed consolidated statements of cash flows from continuing operations for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities $ 6,148 $ (245) $ 8,704 $ 156 Cash generated from (utilized in) investing activities 29,666 626 32,741 (4,860) Cash utilized in financing activities (27,667) (26,902) (44,633) (35,662) Cash generated from operating activities in the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.1 million compared with cash utilized in operating activities of $0.2 million in the comparative period. The increase in cash generated from operating Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 19 activities of $6.4 million was primarily attributable to changes in non-cash working capital and the settlement of specific amounts receivable for the guarantee of third party debt. Similar to the above, cash generated from operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $8.7 million compared with $0.2 million in the comparative period, an increase in cash generated of $8.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Cash generated from investing activities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $29.7 million compared with $0.6 million in the comparative period, an increase of $29.0 million, primarily due to cash distributions received from Empire Lakeshore partially offset by increased contributions to our equity accounted investments. Cash generated from investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $32.7 million compared with cash utilized in investing activities of $4.9 million in the comparative period, an increase of $37.6 million primarily due to the aforementioned items, as well as repayments from the lending portfolio in the comparative period. Cash utilized in financing activities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $27.7 million and $44.6 million, respectively, compared with $26.9 million and $35.7 million, respectively, in the comparative periods. The decrease of $0.8 million and $9.0 million, respectively, was primarily attributable to cash advances from the Axis Condominium project and draws on the credit facility in the comparative period, partially offset by a decrease in the Trust's NCIB activity in the current period. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Dream Impact and its operating subsidiaries are contingently liable under guarantees that are issued in the normal course of business and with respect to litigation and claims that arise from time to time. In the opinion of the Asset Manager, any liability that may arise from such contingencies would not have a material adverse effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements of Dream Impact. OTHER COMMITMENTS During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the requirement for the Trust to provide a guarantee pursuant to a senior construction loan associated with the Empire Lakeshore residential project was extinguished with the repayment of the project level senior construction loan (December 31, 2019 - $45.0 million). Guarantees of the other underlying development project loan amounts of third parties are $57.9 million (December 31, 2019 - $34.4 million). As at September 30, 2020, the Trust is contingently liable under guarantees that are issued on certain debt assumed by purchasers of income properties up to an amount of $2.6 million (December 31, 2019 - $2.7 million). The Trust is contingently liable for letters of credit in the amount of $0.4 million (December 31, 2019 - $0.4 million) that have been provided to support third-party performance. The Trust may also be contingently liable for certain obligations of joint venture partners. However, the Trust would have available to it the other joint venture partners' share of assets to satisfy any obligations that may arise. From time to time, the Trust may be required to fund capital contributions to its various investments. The Trust has entered into lease agreements that may require tenant improvement costs of approximately $0.1 million (December 31, 2019 - $0.1 million). 5. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2020 2019(1) 2018(1) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Total income $ 4,554 $ 3,253 $ 9,399 $ 15,404 $ 14,574 $ 15,703 $ 8,773 $ 13,453 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (47) (3,634) 5,152 24,133 (576) 4,246 174 7,293 Total net income (loss) (47) (3,634) 5,152 19,923 2,855 8,839 714 6,995 Net income (loss) per unit⁽²⁾ - (0.05) 0.07 0.29 0.04 0.12 0.01 0.10 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per unit⁽²⁾ - (0.05) 0.07 0.35 (0.01) 0.06 - 0.10 Certain prior period comparative results have been reclassified to conform to the current year's condensed consolidated financial statement presentation. For the Trust's definition of the following non-IFRS measures: net income (loss) per unit, and net income (loss) from continuing operations per unit, please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures section of this MD&A. As a result of the Trust's strategy to expand its development segment, the Trust expects that the quarterly/annual results of operations will fluctuate from period-to-period. This is due to the long-term nature of projects in the Trust's development segment. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 20 6. NON-IFRS MEASURES AND OTHER DISCLOSURES We have presented certain non-IFRS measures because we believe these non-IFRS measures are important in evaluating the Trust's underlying operating performance, debt management and our ability to earn and pay cash distributions to unitholders. These non-IFRS measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned not to view non-IFRS measures as alternatives to financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. "Cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations per unit" represents cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations of the Trust divided by the weighted average number of units outstanding during the period. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations $ 6,148 $ (245) $ 8,704 $ 156 Units outstanding - weighted average 65,792,982 71,173,761 67,959,617 70,506,607 Cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities from continuing operations per unit 0.09 - 0.13 - "Debt-to-asset value" represents the total debt payable for the Trust divided by the asset value of the Trust as at the applicable reporting date. This non-IFRS measure is an important measure in evaluating the amount of debt leverage; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. A calculation of debt-to-asset value can be found in the Capital Resources and Liquidity section of this MD&A under the heading "Summary of Debt". "Debt-to-total asset value, inclusive of project-level debt" represents the Trust's total debt payable plus the debt payable within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments, divided by the asset value of the Trust plus the debt payable within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments, as at the applicable reporting date. This non-IFRS measure is an important measure in evaluating the amount of debt leverage inclusive of project-level debt within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. September 30, 2020 Total assets $ 637,219 Debt payable within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments 239,012 Total assets, inclusive of project-level debt 876,231 Total debt payable 88,615 Debt payable within our development and investment holdings, and equity accounted investments 239,012 Total debt, inclusive of project-level debt 327,627 Debt-to-total asset value, inclusive of project-level debt 37.4 % "Internal rate of return ("IRR")" is calculated based on the estimated net pre-tax cash flow expected to be generated from each project considering revenues, expenditures as well as factors specific to the investment; such as construction timeline and sale dates; include financing costs (interest expenses); however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. This non-IFRS measure is an important measure used by the Trust in evaluating the performance of its investments. "Market value" represents the carrying value as per the condensed consolidated statements of financial position adjusted for external appraisal values or a discounted cash flow methodology, incorporating expected future cash flows, discount rates, other applicable market information and the reduction in the risk profile of the equity accounted investments as they are developed or achieve completion milestones by the Trust. The Trust believes that incorporating this adjustment in determining the market value of the asset is a more useful measure to value the equity investments that would not ordinarily be captured within IFRS and the Trust's condensed consolidated financial statements. This non-IFRS measure is an important measure used by the Trust in evaluating the Trust's and Asset Manager's performance as it is an indicator of the intrinsic value of the Trust; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 21 "Net asset value ("NAV")", a non-IFRS measure, annually used by the Trust, represents total unitholders' equity per the condensed consolidated financial statements, adjusted for market value adjustments for equity accounted investments (including applicable deferred income tax adjustments) and the unamortized balance of the mortgages payable premiums. A market value adjustment for equity accounted investments is included to address the reduction in risk profile as each project progresses toward completion and/or reflect information from recent market transactions that indicate a change in the equity investment market value (subject to appraisals). The mortgages payable premiums represent the current unamortized balance of fair value adjustments recorded for these instruments at the Trust's listing date. Since the Trust intends to repay the mortgages at maturity, this historical fair value adjustment is removed for the calculation of the NAV. The Trust believes that incorporating a market value adjustment is a more useful measure to value equity accounted investments that would not ordinarily be captured within IFRS and the Trust's condensed consolidated financial statements. The market value adjustments account for the applicable deferred income tax estimates considering the timing of their realization and, if appropriate, will be incorporated into the determination of the NAV. The applicable deferred income tax estimates related to the market value adjustments are calculated either based on income or capital gain rates or a combination thereof. The income tax rates used to determine NAV are dependent on various factors such as anticipated development plans, stage of development and current market trends applicable to the future development plans and will be reviewed on a regular basis and are subject to change. Excluded from the NAV calculation are any market value adjustments with respect to liabilities as well as commitments/contracts that are not otherwise recorded as liabilities on the Trust's balance sheet. The Trust has not appraised the lending portfolio, as the Trust intends to hold certain investments in the lending portfolio until maturity and its term to maturity is over the next two years; as such, this portfolio is considered fairly liquid and fair value approximates amortized cost. "Net asset value ("NAV") per unit" represents the net asset value attributable to unitholders of the Trust divided by the number of units outstanding at the end of the period. This non-IFRS measure is an important measure used by the Trust in evaluating the Trust's performance as it is an indicator of the intrinsic value of the Trust; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. "Net income (loss) per unit" represents net income (loss) of the Trust divided by the weighted average number of units outstanding during the period. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (47) $ 2,855 $ 1,471 $ 12,408 Units outstanding - weighted average 65,792,982 71,173,761 67,959,617 70,506,607 Net income (loss) per unit - 0.04 0.02 0.18 "Net income (loss) from continuing operations per unit" represents net income (loss) from continuing operations of the Trust divided by the weighted average number of units outstanding during the period. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (47) $ (576) $ 1,471 $ 3,844 Units outstanding - weighted average 65,792,982 71,173,761 67,959,617 70,506,607 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per unit - (0.01) 0.02 0.05 "Net operating income ("NOI")" is defined by the Trust as net income (loss) per the condensed consolidated financial statements adjusted for: income tax expense (recovery), interest expense net of other interest income, transaction costs, general and administrative expenses, and fair value adjustments to development and investment holdings. This non-IFRS measure is an important measure used by the Trust in evaluating operating performance; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of NOI to net income (loss) can be found below: Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 22 Recurring Recurring income - income - income lending For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Development properties portfolio Other⁽¹⁾ Total NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (546) $ 1,361 $ 779 $ (1,641) $ (47) Add (deduct): Income tax recovery - - - (62) (62) Interest expense net of other interest income (122) 738 - (445) 171 Fair value adjustments to income properties - (25) - - (25) Transaction costs - 2 34 5 41 Fair value adjustments to equity accounted investments (202) - - - (202) General and administrative expenses - - - 2,143 2,143 Fair value adjustments to development and investment holdings 1,040 - - - 1,040 NET OPERATING INCOME $ 170 $ 2,076 $ 813 $ - $ 3,059 Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. Recurring Recurring income - income - income lending For the three months ended September 30, 2019 Development properties portfolio Other⁽¹⁾ Total NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 5,380 $ (4,709) $ 3,617 $ (4,864) $ (576) Add (deduct): Income tax expense - - - 380 380 Interest expense net of other interest income (338) 1,198 - 255 1,115 Fair value adjustments to income properties - 6,316 - - 6,316 Transaction costs - (101) 4 636 539 General and administrative expenses - - - 3,593 3,593 Fair value adjustments to development and investment holdings (496) - - - (496) NET OPERATING INCOME $ 4,546 $ 2,704 $ 3,621 $ - $ 10,871 Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. Recurring Recurring income - income - income lending For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Development properties portfolio Other⁽¹⁾ Total NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,461 $ 3,650 $ 588 $ (4,228) $ 1,471 Add (deduct): Income tax recovery - - - (189) (189) Interest expense net of other interest income (547) 1,955 - (692) 716 Fair value adjustments to income properties - (157) - - (157) Transaction costs - 16 129 18 163 Fair value adjustments to equity accounted investments (137) - - - (137) Provision for lending portfolio losses - - 2,882 - 2,882 General and administrative expenses - - - 5,091 5,091 Fair value adjustments to development and investment holdings (1,430) - - - (1,430) NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ (653) $ 5,464 $ 3,599 $ - $ 8,410 Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. Recurring Recurring income - income - income lending For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Development properties portfolio Other⁽¹⁾ Total NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 12,050 $ (2,263) $ 10,872 $ (16,815) $ 3,844 Add (deduct): Income tax expense - - - 4,100 4,100 Interest expense net of other interest income (1,013) 3,555 - 28 2,570 Fair value adjustments to income properties - 6,055 - - 6,055 Transaction costs - 208 11 750 969 General and administrative expenses - - - 11,937 11,937 Fair value adjustments to development and investment holdings 4,068 - - - 4,068 NET OPERATING INCOME $ 15,105 $ 7,555 $ 10,883 $ - $ 33,543 Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 23 "Total unitholders' equity per unit" represents the total unitholders' equity of the Trust divided by the number of units outstanding at the end of the period. As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total unitholders' equity $ 530,900 $ 567,551 Units outstanding - end of period 64,682,490 68,763,987 Total unitholders' equity per unit 8.21 8.25 7. DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING The Trust does not have a Chief Executive Officer or a Chief Financial Officer. At September 30, 2020, the President and Chief Responsible Officer of DAM and Chief Financial Officer of Dream Alternatives Master GP (the "Certifying Officers") are responsible for and, along with the assistance of senior management of the Asset Manager, have designed or caused to be designed under the Certifying Officers' supervision, disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") as defined in National Instrument 52-109, "Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings", to provide reasonable assurance that material information relating to the Trust is made known to the Certifying Officers in a timely manner and information required to be disclosed by the Trust is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation, and have designed internal controls over financial reporting ("ICFR") to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, there have not been any changes that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Trust's disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting. 8. RISKS AND RISK MANAGEMENT For a discussion of the material risks relating to the Trust and its business and information concerning Risks and Risk Management, please refer to the 2019 Annual Report and the 2019 Annual Information Form, in each case, published under the former name of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust, which are found on our website at www.dreamimpacttrust.caand filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") under the Trust's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition to those risks, we are also exposed to the following risks. Except as disclosed below, the Trust's risk exposures have not changed significantly since December 31, 2019. Credit risk related to income properties and certain investment holdings arises from the possibility that tenants may not fulfill their lease or contractual obligations. The Trust mitigates its credit risks from its tenants by attracting tenants of sound financial standing and by diversifying its tenant mix. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the measures introduced by the government and other parties to reduce its impact have created significant uncertainty in the general economy. A deterioration in the economy may impact the ability of tenants to meet their obligations under their leases or contracts. The Trust has assessed the effect of the current economic conditions on the credit risk of our tenants and counterparties which included the review of the risk profiles of its tenant base. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust collected government assistance through the CECRA program for its income properties. The Trust recorded a 75% rent abatement for qualifying tenants along with the forgivable loan which represented 50% of rent. Overall, the Trust recorded a net abatement of 25% on its income properties of $0.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing 1.2% of gross rent. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust received over 91.3% of its rental revenue. As at November 2, 2020, the Trust received over 93% of its October rental revenue from tenants related to its income properties. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 24 Credit risk may also arise from a borrower that may not be able to honour its debt commitments as a result of a negative change in market conditions that could result in a loss to the Trust. Credit risk related to financial guarantees provided by the Trust arises from the possibility that counterparties default on their financial obligations. The Trust mitigates these risks by actively monitoring the mortgage receivables, loan investment and financial guarantees, and initiating recovery procedures in a timely manner when required. The Trust assessed various scenarios that would impact the lending portfolio through its general approach Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") model and noted no further provision required as at the reporting date. Further considerations were taken on the fair value of certain loans within the lending portfolio as discussed below. The maximum exposure to credit risk at September 30, 2020 was the fair value of the Trust's development holdings and the contractual value of its lending portfolio which, including interest receivable, was $58.7 million (December 31, 2019 - $130.9 million). The Trust has recourse under these investments in the event of default by the borrower, in which case the Trust would have a claim against the underlying collateral. As a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, the Trust has performed additional procedures to assess the fair value of its development and investment holdings, income properties and certain loan investments to ensure the Trust applied sound judgment with respect to the various assumptions impacting the valuation. The procedures included scenario testing to evaluate downside risk, borrowers' creditworthiness and risk characteristics of its underlying developments, which impact the underlying valuation of the asset. The Trust took into consideration the market conditions existing at the reporting date and will continue to monitor changes in the market and assumptions used to determine the fair value of the Trust's assets. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recognized an additional $2.9 million provision on its lending portfolio as a result of the value of underlying real estate properties and estimated transaction costs. The amounts recorded in these condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the latest reliable information available to management at the time of preparation. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. The Trust is exposed to the variability in market interest rates on maturing debt payable to be renewed. As at September 30, 2020, 100% of the Trust's total outstanding debt on our condensed consolidated statements of financial position was fixed, of which $11.0 million will come due in the next 12 months. Liquidity risk is the risk that the Trust will encounter difficulty in meeting its financial obligations as they become due. As at September 30, 2020, the working capital balance was $115.7 million, which includes cash of $114.6 million. Based on our current liquidity position as at September 30, 2020, the Trust has sufficient cash available to cover obligations as they become due over the next 18 months. Although we believe that the above noted risk factors, along with the risk factors described in our 2019 Annual Report and in our 2019 Annual Information Form, are the most material risks that we will face, they are not the only risks. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently believe are immaterial could also materially adversely affect our investments, future prospects, cash flows, results of operations or financial condition, and our ability to make cash distributions to unitholders and thereby adversely affect the value of our units. The occurrence of any of such risks could materially and adversely affect our investments, future prospects, cash flows, results of operations or financial condition, and our ability to make cash distributions to unitholders. 9. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 9.1 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS The preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported. Management bases its judgments and estimates on historical experience and other factors it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, which are inherently uncertain and unpredictable. The result of which forms the basis of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities. Uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. The critical accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions applied during the quarter are consistent with those set out in Note 4 to the Trust's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, aside from those noted below. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 25 During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, and the ensuing responses by governments, including the closure of non-essential businesses and social distancing requirements, increased the level of uncertainty and judgment in the economy. The Trust assessed this impact on its business, including the recoverability of its lending portfolio, recoverability of accounts receivable, timing and amount of revenue recognized from income properties, and the fair value of certain loan investments classified as FVTPL, income properties, development and investment holdings. The significant global uncertainty has impacted the availability of reliable market metrics and, accordingly, the Trust performed additional risk-based procedures to assess the fair value of its development and investments holdings, income properties and certain loan investments to ensure the Trust applied sound judgment with respect to the various assumptions impacting the valuation. The Trust took into consideration the market conditions existing at the reporting date. The additional risk-based procedures included scenario testing to evaluate downside risk, reviewing risk profiles of its tenant base, borrowers' creditworthiness and risk characteristics of its underlying developments. The Trust assessed the possibility and amount of any impairment loss or write-down as it relates to amounts receivable, equity accounted investments and the lending portfolio. The estimates and judgments primarily relate to the timing and amount of future cash flows. In determining whether the Trust's financial assets require a provision for impairment, the Trust reviewed its ECL model, including the following various factors: the borrowers' credit risk, term to maturity, status of the underlying project and market risk. The amounts recorded in the condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the best estimate at the reporting date. 9.2 ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARDS The Trust has adopted the following revised standards, along with any consequential amendments, effective January 1, 2020. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" ("IFRS 3"), sets out to emphasize that the output of a business is to provide goods and services to customers, whereas the previous definition focused on returns in the form of dividends, lower costs or other economic benefits to investors and others. The amended definition of a business is effective on or after January 1, 2020, with earlier application permitted. These amendments will apply to the Trust's future business combinations. 9.3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES SELECTED AND APPLIED FOR SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the same significant accounting policies and methods as those used in the Trust's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding the below. GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE IAS 20 "Accounting for Government Grants and Disclosure of Government Assistance" ("IAS 20") sets out the standard for the accounting of government grants and other forms of government assistance. Government grants are not recognized until there is reasonable assurance that the entity will comply with the associated conditions, and that the grant will be received. Receipt of a grant does not of itself provide conclusive evidence that the conditions attached to the grant have or will be fulfilled. Government grants shall be recognized in profit or loss on a systematic basis over the periods in which the entity recognizes the expenses for the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate. For those government grants that become receivable as compensation for expenses or losses already incurred or for the purpose of giving immediate financial support to the Trust with no future related costs are recognized in profit or loss for the period in which it becomes receivable. The Trust recognized government assistance as a reduction in the related expense, through the condensed consolidated statements of net income (loss). Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 26 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 10.1 SUMMARY OF DEVELOPMENT AND RECURRING INCOME ASSETS DEVELOPMENT (Total assets of $246.9 million) Empire Lakeshore (Etobicoke, Ontario) Empire Lakeshore, in which the Trust has an 80% interest in relation to participating loans, is a condominium development located in Etobicoke, Ontario. The development consists of two towers: the Water Tower and the Sky Tower, at 49 and 66 storeys, respectively. The project is substantially complete with 99% of units closed. Empire Brampton (Brampton, Ontario) Empire Brampton, in which the Trust has an interest of 78.8%, is a low-rise project that is substantially completed. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada) The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, in which the Trust has a 10% interest, is planning to open as a re-conceptualized and revitalized hotel in early 2021. The hotel will include 1,504 suites, a 60,000 sf fully renovated casino and world-class restaurants. The property is located at 4455 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on 30 acres of land and is situated 1 mile east of the strip and 2 miles from the McCarran International Airport. Canary Block 10 (Toronto, Ontario) The Trust's investment in Canary Block 10 includes a proposed 239-unit residential rental building, located within the Canary District, adjacent to the West Don Lands and Distillery District in downtown Toronto. Zibi Development (Ottawa, Ontario) Zibi is a 34-acremixed-use waterfront development along the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Quebec and Ottawa, Ontario. The project is a multi-phase development that includes over 4.0 million sf of density consisting of over 1,800 residential units (inclusive of purpose-built rental units), over 2.0 million sf of commercial space and 8 acres of riverfront parks and plazas. Land servicing on both the Ontario and Quebec lands continues and construction is underway on the project's first commercial and residential rental buildings. In total, there is over 500,000 sf of residential rental, retail and commercial space under active construction at Zibi, of which 84.3% of the retail and commercial space has been pre-leased as at September 30, 2020. Brightwater Development (Mississauga, Ontario) Brightwater is a 72-acre waterfront property for development in Mississauga's Port Credit area, with plans to transform the site into a complete, vibrant and diverse waterfront community. The site is expected to be redeveloped into a large master- planned residential/mixed-use community. Highlights of the draft master plan proposal include nearly 3,000 residential units and 400,000 sf of retail and commercial space. The source remediation program is complete and vertical construction is expected to commence in 2021. Frank Gehry Development (Toronto, Ontario) The Frank Gehry development, designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, is slated to comprise two landmark residential towers, each in excess of 80 storeys. The project will consist of over 260,000 sf of office space and multi-level luxury retail opportunities, including a potential hotel component and an art gallery. The development is located at the intersection of King Street West and Duncan Street in downtown Toronto. Lakeshore East Development (Toronto, Ontario) The Lakeshore East development is a 5.3-acre waterfront property in downtown Toronto. The project is in the pre- development and planning stages and has approximately 1 million sf of density expected to be realized. West Don Lands (Toronto, Ontario) West Don Lands is a purpose-builtmulti-family rental apartment community in Toronto's downtown east end adjacent to the Distillery District and the Canary District. The development will feature approximately 2,000 rental units, as well as ancillary retail and potential office space. The first fully zoned block for development (Block 8) commenced construction in the fall of 2019 and features 770 rental units, of which 30% will be affordable, and 4,000 sf of retail space. Seaton Development (Pickering, Ontario) The Seaton development is a fully zoned 395-acre land and housing development in the city of Pickering, Ontario. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 27 IVY Condominiums (Toronto, Ontario) IVY Condominiums is located in downtown Toronto's Garden District close to the Eaton Centre, Dundas subway station and many restaurants. Scarborough Junction (Toronto, Ontario) The Scarborough Junction is a 26-acre land assembly adjacent to the Scarborough GO Station. RECURRING INCOME (Total assets of $258.9 million) 49 Ontario Street (Toronto, Ontario) 49 Ontario Street is an office property wholly owned by the Trust. The 88,000 sf income property is located in downtown Toronto, close to the Financial District in an area undergoing extensive redevelopment. 10 Lower Spadina (Toronto, Ontario) 10 Lower Spadina is an office property wholly owned by the Trust. This 61,000 sf, 7-storey building is located on Toronto's prime waterfront, in close proximity to the Financial District and transit, with redevelopment potential. 349 Carlaw (Toronto, Ontario) 349 Carlaw is an office property wholly owned by the Trust. This 34,000 sf, 3-storey building is located in a mixed commercial and residential neighbourhood in close proximity to Toronto's Queen Street neighbourhood. Sussex Centre (Mississauga, Ontario) Sussex Centre is a 50.1% co-owned income property with Dream Office REIT. The 655,000 sf centre includes two buildings located in Mississauga, Ontario, offering prime office and retail space. 100 Steeles (Toronto, Ontario) 100 Steeles is currently a 59,000 sf income-producing retail property that is 97.1% leased, located north of Toronto, steps away from the proposed Yonge-North subway extension. 100 Steeles is planned for much higher density beyond current zoning that would include over 1 million sf of residential and mixed-use development. Plaza Bathurst Development (Toronto, Ontario) The Plaza Bathurst investment includes two properties which are located at 6035 Bathurst Street and 388-390 Dupont Street in the GTA. The Bathurst Street property is a 6,000 sf fully leased distribution centre and the Dupont Street property is an 18,000 sf commercial property. Plaza Imperial Development (Toronto, Ontario) The Plaza Imperial investment includes two properties which are located at 25 Imperial Street and 374 Dupont Street. The Imperial Street property is a 23,000 sf office property and the Dupont Street property is a 12,000 sf commercial property. Queen & Mutual (Toronto, Ontario) Queen & Mutual is a mixed-use condominium development, located in downtown Toronto. The building is designed by IBI Architects and is expected to include 356 residential condo units, retail and community space. The investment acquired various retail investment properties located at the Mutual Street and Queen Street East intersection. 10.2 TAX INFORMATION The Trust pays a monthly distribution to its unitholders of which only a portion is taxable. A taxable Canadian holder of the Trust units is required to include the taxable portion of the distribution in income. Any amount in excess of the after-tax net income of the Trust payable to the unitholder will generally not be included in the unitholders' income for the year. The non- taxable portion of the distribution received by a unitholder will reduce the unitholders' tax cost of their investment. On an annual basis, the unitholders will be provided with information relating to the tax treatment of the monthly distributions. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 28 The Trust has determined that the distributions should be treated in the following manner: 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Non-eligible dividends -% 0.02% 0.06% -% -% Eligible dividends -% -% -% -% 28.60% Return of capital 92.83% 95.00% 99.94% 100.00% 71.40% Foreign non-business income 7.17% 4.98% -% -% -% 10.3 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Additional information relating to Dream Impact Trust, including the Trust's Annual Information Form and audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Trust's units trade on the TSX under the symbol "MPCT.UN". Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 29 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Development and investment holdings 6 $ 74,853 $ 114,947 Lending portfolio 7 14,574 13,489 Income properties 8 201,940 200,869 Other non-current assets 16,054 1,789 Equity accounted investments 9 191,200 186,713 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 498,621 517,807 CURRENT ASSETS Lending portfolio 7 21,070 51,216 Development and investment holdings 6 2,127 - Amounts receivable 695 9,119 Income tax receivable - 58 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107 154 Cash 114,599 117,787 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 138,598 178,334 TOTAL ASSETS $ 637,219 $ 696,141 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 10 77,350 88,110 Deferred income taxes 16 4,326 4,515 Deferred units incentive plan 1,725 2,961 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 83,401 95,586 CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 10 11,047 878 Amounts payable and accrued liabilities 11 11,864 32,126 Income tax payable 7 - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 22,918 33,004 TOTAL LIABILITIES 106,319 128,590 UNITHOLDERS' EQUITY Unitholders' equity 541,575 559,370 Retained earnings (deficit) (10,675) 8,181 TOTAL UNITHOLDERS' EQUITY 530,900 567,551 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 637,219 $ 696,141 See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Commitments and contingencies (Note 20). On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Dream Impact Trust: "Amar Bhalla" "Karine MacIndoe" Amar Bhalla Karine MacIndoe Chair Trustee Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 30 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and investment holdings 6 $ (1,040) $ 500 $ 1,430 $ (3,790) Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees 813 3,621 3,599 10,883 Income properties revenue 13 4,478 5,838 13,043 17,720 Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments 9 303 4,615 (866) 14,237 TOTAL INCOME 4,554 14,574 17,206 39,050 EXPENSES Income properties, operating (2,333) (3,207) (7,229) (9,575) Interest expense 14 (833) (1,520) (2,452) (4,061) Provision for lending portfolio losses 7 - - (2,882) - General and administrative 15 (2,143) (3,593) (5,091) (11,937) TOTAL EXPENSES (5,309) (8,320) (17,654) (25,573) Fair value adjustments to income properties 8 25 (6,316) 157 (6,055) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (730) (62) (291) 7,422 Interest and other income 662 405 1,736 1,491 Transaction costs (41) (539) (163) (969) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX RECOVERY (EXPENSE) (109) (196) 1,282 7,944 INCOME TAX RECOVERY (EXPENSE) Current income tax expense 16 - (1,469) - (1,469) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 16 62 1,089 189 (2,631) TOTAL INCOME TAX RECOVERY (EXPENSE) 62 (380) 189 (4,100) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (47) (576) 1,471 3,844 Net income from discontinued operations before income tax (expense) recovery - 3,724 - 7,022 Income tax expense from discontinued operations - current - (3) - (7) Income tax recovery (expense) from discontinued operations - deferred - (290) - 1,549 NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - 3,431 - 8,564 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (47) $ 2,855 $ 1,471 $ 12,408 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO Unitholders (47) 2,875 1,471 12,020 Non-controlling interests - discontinued operations - (20) - 388 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (47) $ 2,855 $ 1,471 $ 12,408 See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 31 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (47) $ 2,855 $ 1,471 $ 12,408 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Other comprehensive loss - discontinued operations - (302) - (1,055) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (47) $ 2,553 $ 1,471 $ 11,353 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO Unitholders (47) 2,573 1,471 10,965 Non-controlling interests - discontinued operations - (20) - 388 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (47) $ 2,553 $ 1,471 $ 11,353 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO Continuing operations (47) (576) 1,471 3,844 Discontinued operations - 3,129 - 7,509 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (47) $ 2,553 $ 1,471 $ 11,353 See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 32 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Retained Number of Unitholders' earnings (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for number of units) Note units equity (deficit) Total Balance as at January 1, 2020 68,763,987 $ 559,370 $ 8,181 $ 567,551 Net income for the period - - 1,471 1,471 Distributions paid and payable 12 - - (20,327) (20,327) Deferred units exchanged for Trust units 69,464 546 - 546 Cancellation of Trust units 12 (5,002,795) (23,516) - (23,516) Units issued as settlement of asset management fees 18 851,834 5,175 - 5,175 Balance as at September 30, 2020 64,682,490 $ 541,575 $ (10,675) $ 530,900 For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Accumulated Retained other Non- Number of Unitholders' earnings comprehensive controlling (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for number of units) Note units equity (deficit) income (loss) interests Total Balance as at January 1, 2019 72,592,822 $ 591,094 $ 3,143 $ (3,979) $ 1,669 $ 591,927 Net income for the period - - 12,020 - 388 12,408 Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,055) - (1,055) Distributions paid and payable 12 - - (21,505) - - (21,505) Distribution Reinvestment Plan 12 271,552 1,779 - - - 1,779 Deferred units exchanged for Trust units 142,606 1,075 - - - 1,075 Cancellation of Trust units 12 (4,876,984) (39,351) 1,298 - - (38,053) Units issued as settlement of asset management fees 18 316,747 2,429 - - - 2,429 Distributions to non-controlling interests - - - - (1,098) (1,098) Balance as at September 30, 2019 68,446,743 $ 557,026 $ (5,044) $ (5,034) $ 959 $ 547,907 See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 33 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) Continuing operations $ (47) $ (576) $ 1,471 $ 3,844 Discontinued operations - 3,431 - 8,564 Net income (loss) $ (47) $ 2,855 $ 1,471 $ 12,408 Non-cash and other items: Amortization and depreciation 19 23 227 278 516 Other adjustments 19 428 (798) (4,060) (6,759) Change in non-cash working capital 19 (241) (488) (859) 1,201 Investment in lease incentives and initial direct leasing costs (296) (1,039) (1,275) (2,313) Asset management fee settled in units 1,189 2,429 5,175 2,429 Provision for lending portfolio losses 7 - - 2,882 - Cash distributions from development and investment holdings 5,092 - 5,092 1,238 Generated from (utilized in) operating activities - continuing operations $ 6,148 $ (245) $ 8,704 $ 156 Generated from operating activities - discontinued operations $ - $ 4,462 $ - $ 7,678 Generated from operating activities - all operations $ 6,148 $ 4,217 $ 8,704 $ 7,834 Generated from (utilized in) investing activities Investments in building improvements (310) (212) (1,423) (2,150) Proceeds from disposal of income properties - 2,641 - 2,641 Investment in development and investment holdings 6 (3,942) - (3,942) - Cash distributions from development and investment holdings 6 43,150 - 43,150 - Proceeds from disposal of development and investment holdings 6 - - 189 10,307 Cash advances to equity accounted investments 6 (7,365) (803) (11,895) (3,553) Investments in equity accounted investments (3,146) (8,830) (24,232) (23,376) Distributions from equity accounted investments 1,279 - 1,664 - Lending portfolio additions - - - (59) Principal repayments received from lending portfolio 7 - 7,830 29,230 11,330 Generated from (utilized in) investing activities - all operations $ 29,666 $ 626 $ 32,741 $ (4,860) Generated from (utilized in) financing activities Advances on revolving credit facility - 6,500 - 6,500 Cancellation of Trust units 12 (20,800) (32,000) (23,516) (38,053) Mortgage repayments 10 (219) (213) (654) (760) Cash advances received from equity accounted investments - 5,908 - 16,516 Distributions paid on units 12 (6,648) (7,097) (20,463) (19,865) Utilized in financing activities - continuing operations $ (27,667) $ (26,902) $ (44,633) $ (35,662) Utilized in financing activities - discontinued operations $ - $ (681) $ - $ (293) Utilized in financing activities - all operations $ (27,667) $ (27,583) $ (44,633) $ (35,955) Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currency - discontinued operations - 97 - 44 Increase (decrease) in cash $ 8,147 $ (22,643) $ (3,188) $ (32,937) Cash, beginning of the period 106,452 36,436 117,787 46,730 Cash classified within assets held for sale - (6,183) - (6,183) Cash, end of the period $ 114,599 $ 7,610 $ 114,599 $ 7,610 See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 34 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited, all dollar amounts are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for unit and per unit amounts, unless otherwise stated) 1. ORGANIZATION Effective October 26, 2020, Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust changed its name to Dream Impact Trust. Dream Impact Trust ("Dream Impact" or the "Trust"), is an open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario by a Declaration of Trust dated April 28, 2014, amended and restated on July 8, 2014. The condensed consolidated financial statements of Dream Impact include the accounts of Dream Impact and its consolidated subsidiaries. The Trust was formed by and is managed by Dream Asset Management Corporation ("DAM" or the "Asset Manager"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp. ("Dream"). On January 1, 2018, Dream acquired control of the Trust, based on Dream's increased exposure to variable returns resulting from increased ownership through units held in the Trust and from new real estate joint venture agreements. Dream is the ultimate parent company of the Trust. The ultimate controlling party of the Trust is Michael Cooper, President and Chief Responsible Officer of DAM and Dream. The Trust is focused on impact investments comprising real estate development, real estate lending and income-producing real estate. The Trust's registered office is 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5C 3H1. The Trust is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "MPCT.UN", formerly "DRA.UN". Dream Impact's condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the Board of Trustees on November 2, 2020. For simplicity, throughout the notes, reference is made to the units of the Trust as follows: "units" meaning Trust voting units, and

"unitholders" meaning holders of Trust voting units. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the IASB, have been omitted or condensed. The condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Trust's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain comparative figures in the condensed consolidated financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES SELECTED AND APPLIED FOR SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the same significant accounting policies and methods as those used in the Trust's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding the below. GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE IAS 20 "Accounting for Government Grants and Disclosure of Government Assistance" ("IAS 20") sets out the standard for accounting of government grants and other forms of government assistance. Government grants are not recognized until there is reasonable assurance that the entity will comply with the associated conditions, and that the grant will be received. Receipt of a grant does not of itself provide conclusive evidence that the conditions attached to the grant have or will be fulfilled. Government grants shall be recognized in profit or loss on a systematic basis over the periods in which the entity recognizes the expenses for the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate. For those government grants that become receivable as compensation for expenses or losses already incurred or for the purpose of giving immediate financial support to the Trust with no future related costs are recognized in profit or loss for the period in which it becomes receivable. The Trust recognized government assistance as a reduction in the related expense, through the condensed consolidated statements of net income (loss). Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 35 4. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS IN APPLYING ACCOUNTING POLICIES The preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported. Management bases its judgments and estimates on historical experience and other factors it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, which are inherently uncertain and unpredictable. The result of which forms the basis of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities. Uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. The critical accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions applied during the quarter are consistent with those set out in Note 4 to the Trust's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, aside from those noted below. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic ("COVID-19"), and the ensuing responses by governments, including the closure of non-essential businesses and social distancing requirements, increased the level of uncertainty and judgment in the economy. The Trust assessed this impact on its business, including the recoverability of its lending portfolio, recoverability of accounts receivable, timing and amount of revenue recognized from income properties, and the fair value of certain loan investments classified as FVTPL, income properties, development and investment holdings. The significant global uncertainty has impacted the availability of reliable market metrics and, accordingly, the Trust performed additional risk-based procedures to assess the fair value of its development and investments holdings, income properties and certain loan investments to ensure the Trust applied sound judgment with respect to the various assumptions impacting the valuation. The Trust took into consideration the market conditions existing at the reporting date. The additional risk-based procedures included scenario testing to evaluate downside risk, reviewing risk profiles of its tenant base, borrowers' creditworthiness and risk characteristics of its underlying developments. The Trust assessed the possibility and amount of any impairment loss or write-down as it relates to amounts receivable, equity accounted investments and the lending portfolio. The estimates and judgments primarily relate to the timing and amount of future cash flows. In determining whether the Trust's financial assets require a provision for impairment, the Trust reviewed its Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") model, including the following factors: the borrowers' credit risk, term to maturity, status of the underlying project and market risk. The amounts recorded in the condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the best estimate at the reporting date. 5. ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CURRENT ACCOUNTING POLICY CHANGES The Trust has adopted the following revised standards, along with any consequential amendments, effective January 1, 2020. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" ("IFRS 3"), sets out to emphasize that the output of a business is to provide goods and services to customers, whereas the previous definition focused on returns in the form of dividends, lower costs or other economic benefits to investors and others. The amended definition of a business is effective on or after January 1, 2020, with earlier application permitted. These amendments will apply to the Trust's future business combinations. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 36 6. DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT HOLDINGS The table below provides a continuity of development and investment holdings: Total development Development Investment and investment holdings holdings holdings Balance as at January 1, 2019 $ 64,765 $ 53,844 $ 118,609 Acquisitions 2,750 10,795 13,545 Distributions/capital repayment (1,778) - (1,778) Fair value adjustments 474 (3,476) (3,002) Foreign currency loss - (2,120) (2,120) Dispositions - (10,307) (10,307) Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ 66,211 $ 48,736 $ 114,947 Advances - 3,942 3,942 Distributions/capital repayment (43,150) - (43,150) Fair value gain - 92 92 Foreign exchange gain - 1,338 1,338 Dispositions - (189) (189) Balance as at September 30, 2020 $ 23,061 $ 53,919 $ 76,980 Less: current portion $ 2,127 $ - $ 2,127 Non-current portion of total development and investment holdings $ 20,934 $ 53,919 $ 74,853 As at September 30, 2020, development and investment holdings include an interest in a hospitality asset and two long-term participating loans secured by real property comprising two residential developments. These assets are recorded as FVTPL. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust received $43,150 from one of its participating loans, representing a return of capital on the investment. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust sold its remaining retail property within investment holdings for cash proceeds of $189 and recognized a fair value gain of $92. The other components of this retail property were sold in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, for cash proceeds of $10,307. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust invested an additional US$2,951 (CAD$3,942) into the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recorded a foreign exchange loss of $1,040 and foreign exchange gain of $1,338, respectively, driven by the fluctuation of the U.S. dollar, related to the Trust's investment. As at September 30, 2020, the cash paid continues to approximate fair value, adjusted for foreign currency translation. The fair value methodologies applied have been consistent with the prior period. For development and investment holdings recently acquired, or where certain bids have been obtained, the fair value is based on the purchase or bid price. The fair value methodologies and material assumptions for each respective category, other than the above noted, are summarized in the table below: As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Method Unobservable inputs Range Range Development holdings Residential assets under Discount future anticipated proceeds from unit closings Discount rates 7.0% - 8.0% 7.0% - 8.0% development If the discount rates applied for residential assets under development were to increase by 1%, the fair value of the residential assets under development would decrease by $300. If the discount rate were to decrease by 1%, the fair value would increase by $300. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 37 7. LENDING PORTFOLIO For the periods ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 64,705 $ 144,095 Add (deduct): Lending portfolio advances - 119 Changes in accrued interest balance 16 (111) Provision for lending portfolio losses (2,882) (2,350) Interest capitalized to lending portfolio balance 2,345 5,029 Amortization of premium on lending portfolio 636 752 Extension fees received 54 383 Principal repayments at maturity (29,230) (83,212) Balance, end of period⁽¹⁾ $ 35,644 $ 64,705 Less: current portion 21,070 51,216 Non-current portion of lending portfolio $ 14,574 $ 13,489 Lending portfolio balance includes a loan of $7,829 (December 31, 2019 - $7,301) that is classified as FVTPL. The table below provides a summary of the Trust's lending portfolio: As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted average interest rate (period-end) 9.4% 9.1% Security allocation (1st mortgages/other) 59.7% / 40.3% 47.7% / 52.3% Maturity dates 2020 - 2025 2020 - 2025 Balance of accrued interest $ 146 $ 130 Loans with prepayment options 9,784 30,877 During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a loan investment classified as FVTPL, aggregating $7,829 (December 31, 2019 - $7,301), was measured at fair value using a discounted cash flow method. The fair value was determined by discounting the expected cash flows of the loan using an interest rate of 17.5% (December 31, 2019 - 17.5%), which took into consideration similar instruments with corresponding maturity dates plus a credit adjustment in accordance with the borrowers' creditworthiness, as well as the risk profile of the underlying securities. Generally, under this method, a decrease in the market rate will result in an increase to the fair value and an increase in the market rate will result in a decrease to the fair value. If the weighted average market rate was to increase by 25 basis points ("bps"), the fair value of the loan investments would decrease by $100. If the weighted average market rate was to decrease by 25 bps, the fair value would increase by $100. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase in the existing provision for the lending portfolio resulted in a loss of $2,882 (year ended December 31, 2019 - $2,350). The full provision related to one loan, the value of which was determined based on the net realizable value of the underlying real estate properties, net of related transaction costs based on internal valuations. The provision for impairment on this loan was established based on the credit adjusted approach ECL model, which results in expected credit losses calculated considering an estimate of default over the life of the asset. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust received a scheduled loan repayment of $11,554, inclusive of interest. 8. INCOME PROPERTIES For the periods ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 200,869 $ 224,310 Add (deduct): Building improvements 408 4,195 Lease incentives and initial direct leasing costs 1,411 3,266 Amortization of lease incentives (905) (1,626) Fair value adjustments to income properties 157 15,064 Disposition of properties - (44,340) Balance, end of period $ 201,940 $ 200,869 Change in unrealized gains included in net income for the period Change in fair value of income properties $ 157 $ 21,194 Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 38 As at September 30, 2020, the Trust's income properties consisted of three wholly owned office properties and an interest in an office property co-owned with Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Office REIT"), which is accounted for as a joint operation. Income properties are measured at fair value using the income approach, which is derived from the overall capitalization rate method or discounted cash flow method. Certain of the Trust's income properties were valued using the discounted cash flow method with the overall capitalization rate method used to corroborate the fair values recorded. The fair values of these income properties were determined by using discount rates of 6.0% to 7.3% (December 31, 2019 - 6.0% to 7.3%) and capitalization rates of 5.0% to 6.3% (December 31, 2019 - 5.0% to 6.3%), resulting in a weighted average capitalization rate of 5.9% (December 31, 2019 - 5.9%). A summary of assumptions used in the valuation of income properties using the discounted cash flow method as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is as follows: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Range average Range average Discount rates (%) 6.00 - 7.25 7.01 6.00 - 7.25 7.01 Terminal cap rates (%) 5.00 - 6.75 6.38 5.00 - 6.75 6.38 Market rents (in dollars per square foot)⁽¹⁾ $ 18.75 - 25.00 $ 19.67 $ 18.75 - 25.00 $ 19.67 Market rents represent year one rates in the discounted cash flow model. Market rents include office space only and exclude retail space. Market rents represent base rents only and do not include the impact of lease incentives. The following sensitivity table outlines the potential impact on the fair value of income properties, assuming a change in the weighted average discount rates and terminal capitalization rates by a respective 25 bps as at September 30, 2020: Impact of changes to weighted average discount rates Impact of changes to weighted average terminal cap rates +25 bps -25 bps +25 bps -25 bps Increase (decrease) in value $ (2,760) $ 2,823 $ (4,069) $ 4,421 Generally, under the overall cap rate method, an increase in stabilized NOI will result in an increase to the fair value. An increase in the capitalization rate will result in a decrease to the fair value. The capitalization rate magnifies the effect of a change in stabilized NOI. If the weighted average capitalization rate was to increase by 25 bps, the fair value of income properties would decrease by $5,900. If the weighted average capitalization rate was to decrease by 25 bps, the fair value would increase by $6,400. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust assessed its assumptions related to the fair value of its income properties, including its cash flow assumptions, and noted no significant impact on the fair value of its income properties. As at September 30, 2020, all of the income properties, with a fair value of $201,940 (December 31, 2019 - $200,869), were pledged as security for mortgages. 9. EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS The Trust participates in various partnerships with other parties for the purpose of investing in various residential and mixed- use investment property developments, which are accounted for using the equity investment method. These partnerships are either considered joint ventures or investments in associates. A joint venture is an arrangement entered into in the form of jointly controlled entities whereby the parties have joint control and have rights to the net assets of the arrangement. Investments in associates are those in which the Trust has significant influence over the arrangement. As at September 30, 2020, the carrying value of these arrangements was $191,200 (December 31, 2019 - $186,713). During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recorded $17,215 in distributions related to the completion of the Axis Condominiums project, which had been received as cash advances in 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust entered into a partnership with Harlo Capital ("Harlo") for the purposes of investing in a 26-acre land assembly adjacent to the Scarborough GO Station ("Scarborough Junction"). The Trust has invested $3,267 year to date, inclusive of transaction costs. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 39 Subsequent to September 30, 2020, Dream Impact increased its equity ownership in the Frank Gehry development, a landmark residential project in the heart of downtown Toronto. With an approximate 25% interest in the development, the Trust has invested $36,577 in the project to date. Each equity accounted investment is subject to a shareholder or limited partnership agreement that governs distributions from these investments. In addition, distributions must also comply with the respective credit agreements. The following tables summarize the Trust's proportionate share of the assets, liabilities and net assets of the equity accounted investments: As at September 30, 2020 Ownership interest Assets Liabilities Net assets Development Frank Gehry 18.75%(1) $ 81,695 $ 58,973 $ 22,722 Brightwater 23.25% 69,436 31,356 38,080 Zibi 44.00%⁽2⁾ 142,887 72,047 70,840 Lakeshore East 37.50% 25,584 11,306 14,278 West Don Lands 25.00% 48,083 37,649 10,434 Other⁽3⁾ 7.00% - 75.00% 34,950 21,398 13,552 Total development $ 402,635 $ 232,729 $ 169,906 Recurring income 100 Steeles 37.50% 11,976 3,952 8,024 Other⁽4⁾ 9.00% - 40.00% 25,761 12,491 13,270 Total recurring income $ 37,737 $ 16,443 $ 21,294 Total $ 440,372 $ 249,172 $ 191,200 Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust's ownership in the project changed from 18.75% to approximately 25%. Effective September 30, 2020, the Trust's ownership in the project changed from 40% to 44%. Other equity accounted investments include Axis Condominiums, IVY Condominiums, Seaton development, Canary Block 10 and Scarborough Junction. Other equity accounted investments include Plaza Bathurst, Plaza Imperial and Queen & Mutual. As at December 31, 2019 Ownership interest Assets Liabilities Net assets Development Frank Gehry 18.75% $ 74,498 $ 51,309 $ 23,189 Brightwater 23.25% 63,759 25,651 38,108 Zibi 40.00% 99,524 45,752 53,772 Lakeshore East 37.50% 25,336 11,255 14,081 West Don Lands 25.00% 35,429 26,632 8,797 Axis Condominiums 28.00%⁽¹⁾ 18,565 184 18,381 Other⁽²⁾ 7.00% - 75.00% 31,406 22,338 9,068 Total development $ 348,517 $ 183,121 $ 165,396 Recurring income 100 Steeles 37.50% $ 12,188 $ 4,093 $ 8,095 Other⁽³⁾ 9.00% - 40.00% 25,207 11,985 13,222 Total recurring income $ 37,395 $ 16,078 $ 21,317 Total $ 385,912 $ 199,199 $ 186,713 Effective economic interest of 14.7% based on milestone achieved per partnership agreement. Other equity accounted investments include IVY Condominiums, Seaton development and Canary Block 10. Other equity accounted investments include Plaza Bathurst, Plaza Imperial and Queen & Mutual. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 40 The following tables summarize the Trust's proportionate share of revenue and net income (loss) from equity accounted investments: Net income For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Ownership interest Revenue (loss) Development Frank Gehry 18.75%(1) $ 46 $ (228) Brightwater 23.25% - (79) Zibi 44.00%⁽2⁾ 5,689 657 Lakeshore East 37.50% - 15 West Don Lands 25.00% - 7 Other⁽3⁾ 7.00% - 75.00% - - Total development $ 5,735 $ 372 Recurring income 100 Steeles 37.50% 244 (36) Other⁽4⁾ 9.00% - 40.00% 168 (33) Total recurring income $ 412 $ (69) Total $ 6,147 $ 303 Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust's ownership in the project changed from 18.75% to approximately 25%. Effective September 30, 2020, the Trust's ownership in the project changed from 40% to 44%. Other equity accounted investments include Axis Condominiums, IVY Condominiums, Seaton development, Canary Block 10 and Scarborough Junction. Other equity accounted investments include Plaza Bathurst, Plaza Imperial and Queen & Mutual. Net income For the three months ended September 30, 2019 Ownership interest Revenue (loss) Development Frank Gehry 18.75% $ 104 $ (167) Brightwater 23.25% 3 (41) Zibi 40.00% 388 100 Lakeshore East 37.50% 40 30 West Don Lands 25.00% 49 40 Axis Condominiums 28.00%⁽¹⁾ 12,871 4,572 Other⁽²⁾ 7.00% - 75.00% 9 8 Total development $ 13,464 $ 4,542 Recurring income 100 Steeles 37.50% $ 234 $ 23 Other⁽³⁾ 9.00% - 40.00% 202 50 Total recurring income $ 436 $ 73 Total $ 13,900 $ 4,615 Effective economic interest of 14.7% based on milestone achieved per partnership agreement. Other equity accounted investments include IVY Condominiums, Seaton development and Canary Block 10. Other equity accounted investments include Plaza Bathurst, Plaza Imperial and Queen & Mutual. Net income For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Ownership interest Revenue (loss) Development Frank Gehry 18.75%(1) $ 188 $ (497) Brightwater 23.25% - (83) Zibi 44.00%⁽2⁾ 13,943 1,146 Lakeshore East 37.50% - 8 West Don Lands 25.00% - (8) Other⁽3⁾ 7.00% - 75.00% 6 (1,082) Total development $ 14,137 $ (516) Recurring income 100 Steeles 37.50% 727 (264) Other⁽4⁾ 9.00% - 40.00% 520 (86) Total recurring income $ 1,247 $ (350) Total $ 15,384 $ (866) Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust's ownership in the project changed from 18.75% to approximately 25%. Effective September 30, 2020, the Trust's ownership in the project changed from 40% to 44%. Other equity accounted investments include Axis Condominiums, IVY Condominiums, Seaton development and Canary Block 10. Other equity accounted investments include Plaza Bathurst, Plaza Imperial and Queen & Mutual. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 41 Net income For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Ownership interest Revenue (loss) Development Frank Gehry 18.75% $ 291 $ (309) Brightwater 23.25% 9 (63) Zibi 40.00% 1,859 85 Lakeshore East 37.50% 112 74 West Don Lands 25.00% 154 106 Axis Condominiums 28.00%⁽¹⁾ 39,089 14,915 Other⁽²⁾ 7.00% - 75.00% 20 19 Total development $ 41,534 $ 14,827 Recurring income 100 Steeles 37.50% $ 628 $ (507) Other⁽³⁾ 9.00% - 40.00% 578 (83) Total recurring income $ 1,206 $ (590) Total $ 42,740 $ 14,237 Effective economic interest of 14.7% based on milestone achieved per partnership agreement. Other equity accounted investments include IVY Condominiums, Seaton development and Canary Block 10. Other equity accounted investments include Plaza Bathurst, Plaza Imperial and Queen & Mutual. 10. DEBT As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total debt before undernoted $ 88,615 $ 89,269 Unamortized balance of deferred financing costs (218) (281) Total $ 88,397 $ 88,988 Less: current portion 11,047 878 Total non-currentlong-term debt $ 77,350 $ 88,110 MORTGAGES PAYABLE Mortgages payable are secured by charges on specific income properties, bear interest at a weighted average face rate of 3.4% (December 31, 2019 - 3.6%) and mature between 2021 and 2022. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, there were no lump sum principal repayments (year ended December 31, 2019 - $27,008). REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY A demand revolving credit facility (the "facility") is available to the Trust up to a formula-based maximum not to exceed $50,000. The available credit under the facility, as determined by the formula, was $5,416, net of $360 (December 31, 2019 - $8,894, net of $360) of letters of credit issued against the facility. The facility is in the form of rolling one-month Bankers' Acceptance ("BA") rates and bears interest at the BA rate plus 2.0%, or at the bank's prime rate plus 1.0% (2.45% as at September 30, 2020 and 3.95% as at December 31, 2019), payable monthly. The facility is secured by a general security agreement over all assets of Dream Alternatives Lending Services LP and Dream Alternatives Master LP, which are subsidiaries of the Trust. As at September 30, 2020, there were no funds drawn on the facility (December 31, 2019 - $nil). FINANCIAL COVENANTS The revolving credit facility, the financial guarantees and certain mortgages on income properties contain financial covenants that require the Trust to meet certain financial ratios and financial condition tests. A failure to meet these tests could result in default and, if not cured or waived, could result in an acceleration of the repayment in the underlying financing. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust was in compliance with these financial covenants. 11. AMOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Accrued liabilities and other payables $ 7,733 $ 27,644 Other liabilities 500 500 Distributions payable 2,156 2,292 Accrued interest 229 232 Rent received in advance 1,246 1,458 Total $ 11,864 $ 32,126 Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 42 12. UNITHOLDERS' EQUITY DREAM IMPACT UNITS Dream Impact is authorized to issue an unlimited number of units and an unlimited number of Special Trust Units ("STUs"). Each unit represents an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust. Each unit is transferable and entitles the holder thereof to: an equal participation in distributions of the Trust;

rights of redemption; and

one vote at meetings of unitholders. The STUs may only be issued to holders of exchangeable securities and entitle the holder to exchange the exchangeable securities for units. The STUs have a nominal redemption value, entitle the holder to vote at the Trust level and do not receive distributions. At September 30, 2020, there were no STUs issued and outstanding. DISTRIBUTIONS Pursuant to its Declaration of Trust, Dream Impact expects to maintain monthly distribution payments to unitholders payable on or about the 15th day of the following month. The amount of the annualized distribution to be paid is determined by the Trustees, at their sole discretion, based on what they consider appropriate given the circumstances of the Trust. The Trustees may declare distributions out of the income, net realized capital gains and capital of the Trust to the extent such amounts have not already been paid, allocated or distributed. The following table provides details of the distribution payments: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Paid in cash $ 6,648 $ 7,097 $ 20,463 $ 19,865 Paid by way of reinvestment in units - - - 1,779 Payable at beginning of period (2,295) (2,401) (2,292) (2,420) Payable at end of period 2,156 2,281 2,156 2,281 Total $ 6,509 $ 6,977 $ 20,327 $ 21,505 On September 21, 2020, the Trust announced a cash distribution of $0.033 per unit for the month of September 2020. The monthly distribution for September 2020 was paid on October 15, 2020. On October 21, 2020, the Trust announced a cash distribution of $0.033 per unit for the month of October 2020, which will be paid on November 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2020. UNIT BUYBACK PROGRAM During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust received acceptance of its Notice of Intention to renew its prior NCIB from the TSX on January 16, 2020. The current NCIB commenced on January 20, 2020 and will remain in effect until the earlier of January 19, 2021 or the date on which the Trust has purchased the maximum number of units permitted under the NCIB. Under the NCIB, the Trust has the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 5,256,231 units (representing 10% of the Trust's public float of 52,562,317 units at the time of entering the NCIB through the facilities of the TSX). Daily purchases were limited to 8,281 units, which equals 25% of the average daily trading volume during the last six calendar months preceding the commencement of the NCIB (being 33,126 units per day), other than purchases pursuant to applicable block purchase exceptions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust renewed its automatic securities repurchase plan (the "Plan") in order to facilitate purchases of its units under the NCIB. The Plan allows for purchases by Dream Impact of units at any time including, without limitation, times when the Trust would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by the Trust based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties' written agreement. Outside of such restricted or blackout periods, the units may also be purchased in accordance with management's discretion. The Plan will terminate on January 19, 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust announced a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 4,000,000 units of the Trust from unitholders at a price of $8.25 per unit for an aggregate purchase price of $33,000. The offer expired on March 16, 2020, as the conditions of the bid were not satisfied as of the expiration time. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 43 The following table summarizes the Trust's unitholders' equity activity for the periods ended as indicated: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Units repurchased (number of units) 4,412,568 4,000,000 5,002,795 4,876,984 Total cash consideration $ 20,800 $ 32,000 $ 23,516 $ 38,053 13. INCOME PROPERTIES REVENUE Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental revenue $ 2,915 $ 3,249 $ 8,024 $ 10,051 CAM and parking services revenue 1,563 2,589 5,019 7,669 Total $ 4,478 $ 5,838 $ 13,043 $ 17,720 14. INTEREST EXPENSE Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest expense incurred, at contractual rate of debt and other bank charges $ 812 $ 1,351 $ 2,389 $ 3,781 Amortization of deferred financing costs 21 169 63 280 Total $ 833 $ 1,520 $ 2,452 $ 4,061 15. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Salary and other compensation $ 245 $ 310 $ 898 $ 899 Deferred compensation expense (recovery) 288 240 (690) 1,416 Trust, service and professional fees 480 827 1,589 2,741 General office and other 94 204 262 379 Asset management and other third-party service fees 1,036 2,012 3,032 6,502 Total $ 2,143 $ 3,593 $ 5,091 $ 11,937 During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, a deferred compensation expense of $288 and a deferred compensation recovery of $690, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - deferred compensation expense of $240 and $1,416, respectively) were recognized as a result of the fluctuation in the Trust's unit price, related to the deferred unit incentive plan. 16. INCOME TAXES During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recognized an income tax recovery of $62 and $189, respectively (income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $673 and $2,558, respectively). Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current income tax expense: Current income taxes with respect to profits in the period $ - $ (1,469) $ - $ (1,469) Current income tax expense: $ - $ (1,469) $ - $ (1,469) Deferred income tax recovery (expense): Origination and (reversal) of temporary differences $ 62 $ 1,154 $ 142 $ (2,592) Impact of changes in income tax rates - (65) 47 (39) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) $ 62 $ 1,089 $ 189 $ (2,631) Total income tax recovery (expense) from continuing operations $ 62 $ (380) $ 189 $ (4,100) Total income tax recovery (expense) from discontinued operations $ - $ (293) $ - $ 1,542 Income tax recovery (expense) $ 62 $ (673) $ 189 $ (2,558) Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 44 The income tax expense amount on pre-tax earnings differs from the income tax expense amount that would arise using the combined Canadian federal and provincial statutory tax rate of 26.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (September 30, 2019 - 26.7%), as illustrated in the table below: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings (losses) before income tax recovery (expense) for the period $ (109) $ (196) $ 1,282 $ 7,944 Combined federal and provincial tax rate 26.5% 30.9% 26.5% 26.7% Income tax recovery (expense) before the undernoted $ 29 $ 61 $ (340) $ (2,121) Effect on taxes of: Adjustment in expected future tax rates - (65) 47 (39) Non-deductible expenses (4) (111) (56) (329) Non-taxable income items (18) - 351 - Difference between Canadian rates and rates in foreign jurisdiction (5) 5 7 (8) Rate differences 61 (248) 180 (1,579) Other items (1) (22) - (24) Total income tax recovery (expense) from continuing operations $ 62 $ (380) $ 189 $ (4,100) The movement in the deferred income tax assets and liabilities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the net components of the Trust's net deferred income tax asset (liability) are illustrated in the following table: Development and Income Renewable Lending investment Loss carry- properties power portfolio holdings Other Hedge forward Total Balance as at January 1, 2019 $ (3,561) $ (3,787) $ 751 $ (466) $ (989) $ 623 $ 7,752 $ 323 (Charged) credited to: (Loss) earnings for the period (7,387) 3,644 (509) 3,248 (1,073) - (2,281) (4,358) Charge to gain on sale - 143 - - - - - 143 Other comprehensive income - - - - - (623) - (623) Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ (10,948) $ - $ 242 $ 2,782 $ (2,062) $ - $ 5,471 $ (4,515) (Charged) credited to: (Loss) earnings for the period (502) - 93 (1,101) 30 - 1,669 189 Balance as at September 30, 2020 $ (11,450) $ - $ 335 $ 1,681 $ (2,032) $ - $ 7,140 $ (4,326) 17. SEGMENTED INFORMATION As a result of the sale of the renewable power segment and other non-core assets in 2019, the Trust has redefined its operating segments to better reflect how the business is managed and evaluated by the chief operating decision maker, the Trust's Portfolio Manager. This change is effective January 1, 2020, and comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the new segment presentation. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the majority of income tax (expense) recoveries and general and administrative expenses were not allocated to the segment expenses as these costs are not specifically managed on a segmented basis. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 45 SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and investment holdings $ (1,040) $ - $ - $ (1,040) Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees - 813 - 813 Income properties revenue - 4,478 - 4,478 Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments 372 (69) - 303 TOTAL INCOME (LOSS) (668) 5,222 - 4,554 EXPENSES Income properties, operating - (2,333) - (2,333) Interest expense - (782) (51) (833) General and administrative - - (2,143) (2,143) TOTAL EXPENSES - (3,115) (2,194) (5,309) Fair value adjustments to income properties - 25 - 25 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (668) 2,132 (2,194) (730) Interest and other income 122 44 496 662 Transaction costs - (36) (5) (41) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX RECOVERY (546) 2,140 (1,703) (109) INCOME TAX RECOVERY Deferred income tax recovery - - 62 62 TOTAL INCOME TAX RECOVERY - - 62 62 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (546) $ 2,140 $ (1,641) $ (47) SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and $ 500 $ - $ - $ 500 investment holdings Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees - 3,621 - 3,621 Income properties revenue - 5,838 - 5,838 Share of income from equity accounted investments 4,542 73 - 4,615 TOTAL INCOME 5,042 9,532 - 14,574 EXPENSES Income properties, operating - (3,207) - (3,207) Interest expense - (1,204) (316) (1,520) General and administrative - - (3,593) (3,593) TOTAL EXPENSES - (4,411) (3,909) (8,320) Fair value adjustments to income properties - (6,316) - (6,316) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 5,042 (1,195) (3,909) (62) Interest and other income 338 6 61 405 Transaction costs - 97 (636) (539) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX RECOVERY (EXPENSE) 5,380 (1,092) (4,484) (196) INCOME TAX RECOVERY (EXPENSE) Current income tax expense - - (1,469) (1,469) Deferred income tax recovery - - 1,089 1,089 TOTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE - - (380) (380) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 5,380 $ (1,092) $ (4,864) $ (576) Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 46 SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and investment holdings $ 1,430 $ - $ - $ 1,430 Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees - 3,599 - 3,599 Income properties revenue - 13,043 - 13,043 Share of loss from equity accounted investments (516) (350) - (866) TOTAL INCOME 914 16,292 - 17,206 EXPENSES Income properties, operating - (7,229) - (7,229) Interest expense - (2,340) (112) (2,452) Provision for lending portfolio losses - (2,882) - (2,882) General and administrative - - (5,091) (5,091) TOTAL EXPENSES - (12,451) (5,203) (17,654) Fair value adjustments to income properties - 157 - 157 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 914 3,998 (5,203) (291) Interest and other income 547 385 804 1,736 Transaction costs - (145) (18) (163) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX RECOVERY 1,461 4,238 (4,417) 1,282 INCOME TAX RECOVERY Deferred income tax recovery - - 189 189 TOTAL INCOME TAX RECOVERY - - 189 189 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1,461 $ 4,238 $ (4,228) $ 1,471 SEGMENTED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total INCOME Fair value adjustments and operating cash distributions in development and $ (3,790) $ - $ - $ (3,790) investment holdings Lending portfolio interest income and lender fees - 10,883 - 10,883 Income properties revenue - 17,720 - 17,720 Share of income (loss) from equity accounted investments 14,827 (590) - 14,237 TOTAL INCOME 11,037 28,013 - 39,050 EXPENSES Income properties, operating - (9,575) - (9,575) Interest expense - (3,570) (491) (4,061) General and administrative - - (11,937) (11,937) TOTAL EXPENSES - (13,145) (12,428) (25,573) Fair value adjustments to income properties - (6,055) - (6,055) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 11,037 8,813 (12,428) 7,422 Interest and other income 1,013 15 463 1,491 Transaction costs - (219) (750) (969) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 12,050 8,609 (12,715) 7,944 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Current income tax expense - - (1,469) (1,469) Deferred income tax expense - - (2,631) (2,631) TOTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE - - (4,100) (4,100) NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 12,050 $ 8,609 $ (16,815) $ 3,844 Includes other Trust amounts not specifically related to the segments. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 47 SEGMENTED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES - AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Recurring As at September 30, 2020 Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total ASSETS Total non-current assets $ 258,979 $ 238,828 $ 814 $ 498,621 Total current assets 2,202 26,053 110,343 138,598 TOTAL ASSETS $ 261,181 $ 264,881 $ 111,157 $ 637,219 LIABILITIES Total non-current liabilities $ - $ 77,350 $ 6,051 $ 83,401 Total current liabilities - 17,672 5,246 22,918 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ - $ 95,022 $ 11,297 $ 106,319 Includes the Trust and other segment level cash and net working capital balances. SEGMENTED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES - AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 As at December 31, 2019 ASSETS Total non-current assets Total current assets TOTAL ASSETS Recurring Development income Other⁽¹⁾ Total $ 280,343 $ 236,585 $ 879 $ 517,807 7,929 57,672 112,733 178,334 $ 288,272 $ 294,257 $ 113,612 $ 696,141 LIABILITIES Total non-current liabilities $ - $ 88,110 $ 7,476 $ 95,586 Total current liabilities 17,142 8,950 6,912 33,004 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 17,142 $ 97,060 $ 14,388 $ 128,590 Includes the Trust and other segment level cash and net working capital balances. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 48 18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND ARRANGEMENTS From time to time, the Trust and its subsidiaries enter into transactions with related parties that are contracted under commercial terms. On January 1, 2018, Dream acquired control of the Trust, based on Dream's increased exposure to variable returns resulting from increased ownership through units held in the Trust and from new real estate joint venture agreements. DAM, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM), is the Trust's Asset Manager and is a related party and provides management personnel services to the Trust under the terms of the management agreement. ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT On July 8, 2014, the Trust entered into a management agreement (the "Management Agreement") with DAM, pursuant to which DAM provides a broad range of asset management services to the Trust for a base annual management fee, acquisition/origination fee and disposition fee. In addition, the Trust will reimburse DAM for reasonable out-of-pocket costs and expenses incurred in connection with the performance of the management services described in the Management Agreement and the costs and expenses incurred in providing such other services that the Trust and DAM agree to in writing that are to be provided from time to time by DAM. Pursuant to the Management Agreement, the Trust incurred the following amounts: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fees paid/payable by the Trust under the Management Agreement: Base annual management fee $ 1,123 $ 1,968 $ 3,227 $ 6,289 Acquisition/origination fee and disposition fees 68 107 104 302 Expense recoveries relating to financing arrangements and other 209 163 607 678 Total $ 1,400 $ 2,238 $ 3,938 $ 7,269 Effective April 1, 2019, the Trust agreed to settle the asset management fees payable pursuant to the Management Agreement in units of the Trust, until December 31, 2020. The Trust units will be valued at $8.74, for purposes of determining the number of units to be issued. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust settled the asset management fee payable through the issuance of 246,558 units and 851,834 units, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - through a cash settlement of $4,544 and the issuance of 316,747 units, respectively). The asset management fee, paid in units, is recorded based on the market price on the date of settlement. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust settled its management fee to DAM with the issuance of 256,590 units. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT The Trust's co-owned office property is managed by Dream Office Management Corporation ("DOMC"). Effective February 1, 2018, the Trust's wholly owned office properties, previously managed by DAM, are also managed by DOMC. DOMC is owned by Dream Office REIT. As a result of Dream acquiring control of the Trust, as at January 1, 2018, Dream Office REIT is a related party to the Trust. Pursuant to the property management agreements, DOMC will perform property management services including tenant administration, accounting, etc., for a fee of 3.5% of income property revenues. Additionally, DOMC will perform services with respect to the leasing and construction management of the office properties for a fee equal to expenses incurred or a percentage of the expenses incurred for each property. The property management agreement can be terminated upon an unremedied default by the property manager, DOMC, or if there is a change in the ownership of the property. SERVICE AGREEMENT The Trust entered into a services agreement ("Service Agreement") with DOMC on July 8, 2014. The Service Agreement is for a one-year term and will be automatically renewed for further one-year terms unless and until the Service Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms or by mutual agreement of the parties. The Service Agreement was renewed on July 8, 2015. Pursuant to the Service Agreement, DOMC provides administrative and support services including the use of office space, office equipment, communication services and computer systems, and the provision of personnel in connection with accounts payable, human resources, taxation and other services. DOMC receives a monthly fee sufficient to reimburse it for the expenses incurred in providing these services. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 49 FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT Effective January 1, 2018, the Trust entered into a Framework Agreement with DAM with respect to their management of development investments. Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, DAM will manage certain development investments that are co-owned by the Trust and DAM. The Framework Agreement can be terminated by either party upon 60 days prior written notice. On a project by project basis, the development fee that the Trust will pay to DAM in respect of projects exclusive to the Trust and DAM will be equal to 3.75% of total net revenues of the development investment projects. For projects involving third parties, the development fee will be negotiated on a case by case basis with the parties involved. For rental properties, the development fee is expected to be based on the fair value of the project at substantial completion rather than net revenues. The commencement of such fees will vary depending on certain milestones being met, such as construction or sales commencement. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, $34 and $103 in development fees, respectively, were paid to DAM in accordance with the Framework Agreement (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $nil). AMOUNTS DUE TO RELATED PARTIES Amounts payable and accrued liabilities due to DAM at September 30, 2020 were $1,438 (December 31, 2019 - $2,650). As at December 31, 2017, the Trust had entered into various project-level development management agreements with DAM, and its third-partyco-developers where applicable, in which the Trust has equity ownership interests. Pursuant to these agreements, DAM provides development management services. The corresponding development management fees are shared among the partners within each development project. Under these agreements, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, fees of $1,087 and $4,265 were incurred at the project level, at the Trust's share, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $839 and $2,015, respectively). As at September 30, 2020, at the Trust's share, $3,968 was owed to DAM from the projects in respect of these fees (December 31, 2019 - $3,065). During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, fees incurred pursuant to the property management agreements were $462 and $1,500, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $637 and $2,040, respectively). Amounts payable and accrued liabilities as at September 30, 2020 included $107 (December 31, 2019 - $73) related to these agreements. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, fees incurred pursuant to the Service Agreement were $71 and $249, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $86 and $283, respectively). Amounts payable and accrued liabilities as at September 30, 2020 included $24 (December 31, 2019 - $29) related to the Service Agreement. 19. SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Amortization and depreciation includes: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lease incentives $ 222 $ 471 $ 905 $ 1,237 Lender fees - (113) (54) (338) Premium on lending portfolio (220) (192) (636) (555) Deferred financing costs 21 61 63 172 Total $ 23 $ 227 $ 278 $ 516 Other adjustments include: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Straight-line rent adjustment $ (60) $ 163 $ (115) $ 86 Deferred interest income - - - (1,875) Share of (income) loss from equity accounted investments (303) (4,615) 866 (14,237) Fair value adjustments to development and investment holdings 1,040 (496) (1,430) 4,068 Fair value adjustments to income properties (25) 6,316 (157) 6,055 Interest capitalized to lending portfolio balance (450) (1,317) (2,345) (4,903) Deferred unit compensation expense (recovery) 288 240 (690) 1,416 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (62) (1,089) (189) 2,631 Total $ 428 $ (798) $ (4,060) $ (6,759) Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 50 Non-cash working capital includes cash generated from (utilized in): Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lending portfolio interest income accrual $ - $ (111) $ (16) $ (575) Other non-current assets 103 (490) (2,255) (780) Amounts receivable 700 277 3,332 (464) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62 47 47 (28) Amounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,106) (1,676) (2,032) (77) Income tax payable/receivable - 1,465 65 3,125 Total $ (241) $ (488) $ (859) $ 1,201 During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, cash interest paid was $763 and $2,241, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $1,488 and $5,756, respectively) and cash taxes paid was $nil (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $nil). For the same period, investments in building improvements included the settlement of payables of $62 and $1,015, respectively (September 30, 2019 - settlement of payables of $37 and non-cash transactions of $99, respectively) and investments in lease incentives and initial direct leasing costs included settlement of payables of $217 and non-cash transactions of $136, respectively (September 30, 2019 - non-cash transactions of $299 and settlement of payables of $15, respectively). 20. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Dream Impact and its operating subsidiaries are contingently liable under guarantees that are issued in the normal course of business and with respect to litigation and claims that arise from time to time. In the opinion of the Asset Manager, any liability that may arise from such contingencies would not have a material adverse effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements of Dream Impact. OTHER COMMITMENTS During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the requirement for the Trust, through a subsidiary, to provide a guarantee pursuant to a senior construction loan associated with the Empire Lakeshore residential project was extinguished with the repayment of the project level senior construction loan (December 31, 2019 - $45,000). Guarantees on other underlying development project loan amounts of third parties are $57,901 (December 31, 2019 - $34,423). As at September 30, 2020, the Trust is contingently liable under guarantees that are issued on certain debt assumed by purchasers of income properties up to an amount of $2,630 (December 31, 2019 - $2,729). The Trust is contingently liable for letters of credit in the amount of $360 (December 31, 2019 - $360) that have been provided to support third-party performance. The Trust may also be contingently liable for certain obligations of joint venture partners. However, the Trust would have available to it the other joint venture partners' share of assets to satisfy any obligations that may arise. From time to time, the Trust may be required to fund capital contributions to its various investments. The Trust has entered into lease agreements that may require tenant improvement costs of approximately $126 (December 31, 2019 - $121). 21. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - RISK MANAGEMENT Except as disclosed below, the Trust's risk exposures have not changed significantly since December 31, 2019. Credit risk related to income properties and certain investment holdings arises from the possibility that tenants may not fulfill their lease or contractual obligations. The Trust mitigates its credit risks from its tenants by attracting tenants of sound financial standing and by diversifying its tenant mix. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the measures introduced by the government and other parties to reduce its impact have created significant uncertainty in the general economy. A deterioration in the economy may impact the ability of tenants to meet their obligations under their leases or contracts. The Trust has assessed the effect of the current economic conditions on the credit risk of our tenants and counterparties which included the review of the risk profiles of its tenant base. Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 51 During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust collected government assistance through the CECRA program for its income properties. The Trust recorded a 75% rent abatement for its tenants that applied and received 50% from the government through CECRA. As a result, the Trust recorded a net abatement on its income properties of $153 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing 1.2% of the gross rent. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust received over 91.3% of its rental revenue. As at November 2, 2020, the Trust received over 93% of its October rental revenue from tenants related to its income properties. Credit risk may also arise from a borrower that may not be able to honour its debt commitments as a result of a negative change in market conditions that could result in a loss to the Trust. Credit risk related to financial guarantees provided by the Trust arises from the possibility that counterparties default on their financial obligations. The Trust mitigates these risks by actively monitoring the mortgage receivables, loan investment and financial guarantees, and initiating recovery procedures in a timely manner when required. The Trust assessed various scenarios that would impact the lending portfolio through its general approach Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") model and noted no further provision required as at the reporting date. Further considerations were taken on the fair value of certain loans within the lending portfolio as discussed below. The maximum exposure to credit risk at September 30, 2020 was the fair value of the Trust's development holdings and the contractual value of its lending portfolio which, including interest receivable, was $58,705 (December 31, 2019 - $130,916). The Trust has recourse under these investments in the event of default by the borrower, in which case the Trust would have a claim against the underlying collateral. As a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, the Trust has performed additional procedures to assess the fair value of its development and investment holdings, income properties and certain loan investments to ensure the Trust applied sound judgment with respect to the various assumptions impacting the valuation. The procedures included scenario testing to evaluate downside risk, borrowers' creditworthiness and risk characteristics of its underlying developments, which impact the underlying valuation of the asset. The Trust took into consideration the market conditions existing at the reporting date and will continue to monitor changes in the market and assumptions used to determine the fair value of the Trust's assets. In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recognized an additional $2,882 provision on its lending portfolio as a result of the value of underlying real estate properties and estimated transaction costs. The amounts recorded in these condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the latest reliable information available to management at the time of preparation. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. The Trust is exposed to the variability in market interest rates on maturing debt payable to be renewed. As at September 30, 2020, 100% of the Trust's outstanding debt on our condensed consolidated statements of financial position was fixed, of which $11,047 will come due in the next 12 months. Liquidity risk is the risk that the Trust will encounter difficulty in meeting its financial obligations as they become due. As at September 30, 2020, the working capital balance was $115,680, which includes cash on hand of $114,599. Additionally, the Trust has $5,416 available under the facility, net of $360 of letters of credit which remains undrawn. Based on our current liquidity position as at September 30, 2020, the Trust has sufficient cash available to cover obligations as they become due over the next 12 months. 22. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS Quoted market prices represent a Level 1 valuation. When quoted market prices are not available, the Trust maximizes the use of observable inputs. When all significant inputs are observable, the valuation is classified as Level 2. Valuations that require the significant use of unobservable inputs are considered Level 3. The Trust's policy is to recognize transfers between fair value hierarchy levels as of the date of the event or change in circumstances that caused the transfer. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, no transfers were made between Levels 1, 2 and 3. The following tables summarize fair value measurements recognized or disclosed in the consolidated financial statements by class of asset or liability and categorized by level according to the significance of the inputs used in making the fair value measurements. Fair value As at September 30, 2020 Carrying value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Recurring measurements Development and investment holdings $ 76,980 $ - $ - $ 76,980 Income properties 201,940 - - 201,940 Lending portfolio - FVTPL 7,829 - - 7,829 Dream Impact Trust 2020 Third Quarter | 52 Fair value As at December 31, 2019 Carrying value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Recurring measurements Development and investment holdings $ 114,947 $ - $ - $ 114,947 Income properties 200,869 - - 200,869 Lending portfolio - FVTPL 7,301 - - 7,301 Financial instruments carried at amortized cost are noted below: Fair value As at September 30, 2020 Carrying value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Fair values disclosed Lending portfolio - amortized cost $ 27,815 $ - $ - $ 27,815 Debt 88,397 - - 85,003 Fair value As at December 31, 2019 Carrying value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Fair values disclosed Lending portfolio - amortized cost $ 57,404 $ - $ - $ 57,195 Debt 88,988 - - 84,121 At September 30, 2020, amounts receivable, cash, amounts payable and accrued liabilities, and distributions payable were carried at amortized cost, which approximates fair value due to their short-term nature. 