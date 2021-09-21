Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIR.UN   CA26153W1095

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(DIR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dream Industrial REIT : Announces September 2021 Monthly Distribution

09/21/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the “Trust”) announced today its September 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The September distribution will be payable on October 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2021.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2021, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 215 industrial assets (317 properties) comprising approximately 38.5 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
01:45pDREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT : Announces September 2021 Monthly Distribution
BU
08/30DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT Announces August 2021 Monthly Distribution, Payable on September ..
CI
08/03Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Q..
CI
08/03U.S. INDUSTRIAL FUND ACQUIRED 29 BUI : Dir.un).
CI
07/29DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/21Dream Industrial REIT Announces July 2021 Monthly Distribution, Payable on August 13, 2..
CI
06/29DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24DREAM UNLIMITED : Says In Advanced Negotiations for Creation and Launch of a Private U.S. ..
MT
06/24Dream Industrial REIT Closes Acquisition of European Logistics Portfolio; Provides Upda..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,16%
Capitalization 3 530 M 2 755 M 2 757 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,81 CAD
Average target price 17,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Managers and Directors
Brian Pauls Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Lenis W. Quan Chief Financial Officer
M. Vincenza Sera Chairman
Alexander Sannikov Chief Operating Officer
Benedict Martin Paul Mulroney Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST27.83%2 758
PROLOGIS, INC.29.50%95 408
GOODMAN GROUP18.09%30 278
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION23.67%18 580
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.24.84%9 481
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-7.63%9 002