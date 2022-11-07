Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIR.UN   CA26153W1095

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(DIR.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
11.10 CAD    0.00%
03:10aSingapore's GIC, partner to buy Canadian REIT Summit for $3.3 bln
RE
02:02aGIC, Dream Industrial JV to buy Canada's Summit for $3.3 billion
RE
01:15aDream industrial reit announces the formation of canadian industrial real estate joint venture in partnership with gic and acquisition of summit industrial income reit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore's GIC, partner to buy Canadian REIT Summit for $3.3 bln

11/07/2022 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canada's Dream Industrial REIT will buy Canada's Summit Industrial Income REIT for about C$4.46 billion ($3.30 billion), excluding debt, the companies said in separate statements on Monday.

GIC and Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) will form a joint venture for the deal, with GIC owning 90% and DIR owning the rest, according to the statements.

The deal builds on GIC's recent real estate purchases globally and gives it access to the Canadian industrial space.

In September, GIC, along with another private equity firm, bought U.S. commercial REIT Store Capital Corp for about $14 billion.

Summit's unitholders will get C$23.50 per unit in cash, representing a 31.1% premium to their close on Friday, Summit said in a separate statement.

The deal is valued at C$4.46 billion, according to Reuters' calculations based on Summit's 189.85 million outstanding units as of June 30. Including debt, the deal is valued at C$5.9 billion, Summit said.

DIR said the deal would more than double the scale of its Canadian industrial portfolio under management, while the JV with GIC would give it a new source of capital to pursue acquisitions in Canada without relying on capital markets.

On June 30, Summit's portfolio totaled 160 properties aggregating 21.6 million square feet, with an additional 13 buildings under development aggregating 2.3 million square feet of potential gross leasable area, for a total net book value of approximately $5.0 billion. ($1 = C$1.3534) (Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 0.00% 11.1 Delayed Quote.-35.54%
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.00% 31.67 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT 0.00% 17.93 Delayed Quote.-23.70%
All news about DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
03:10aSingapore's GIC, partner to buy Canadian REIT Summit for $3.3 bln
RE
02:02aGIC, Dream Industrial JV to buy Canada's Summit for $3.3 billion
RE
01:15aDream industrial reit announces the formation of canadian industrial real estate joint ..
AQ
01:12aSummit industrial income reit enters into agreement to be acquired by gic in partnershi..
AQ
11/02Transcript : Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Q3 2022 Earnings ..
CI
11/02Dream Industrial REIT Q3 FFO Per Unit $0.22; National Bank Notes In-Line Results
MT
11/01Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
10/28DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-..
FA
10/24National Bank Previews REITs' Q3, Notes Higher Rates "Continue to Exert Valuation Press..
MT
10/20Dream Industrial REIT Announces October 2022 Monthly Distribution, Payable on November ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 368 M 272 M 272 M
Net income 2022 800 M 592 M 592 M
Net Debt 2022 2 288 M 1 693 M 1 693 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 2 836 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,10 CAD
Average target price 15,03 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Brian Daniel Pauls Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Lenis W. Quan Chief Financial Officer
M. Vincenza Sera Chairman
Alexander Sannikov Chief Operating Officer
Benedict Martin Paul Mulroney Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-35.54%2 098
PROLOGIS, INC.-36.08%99 341
GOODMAN GROUP-36.49%20 550
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-33.37%9 901
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-15.65%7 451
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-32.35%6 700