MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust D.UN CA26153P1045 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (D.UN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/05 04:00:00 pm 18.54 CAD +0.16% 05:42p DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : 2020 Q3 Report PU 10/29 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for FA 09/29 DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for FA Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : 2020 Q3 Report 0 11/05/2020 | 05:42pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q3 2020 Table of Contents SECTION I KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AT A GLANCE BASIS OF PRESENTATION FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER OUR OBJECTIVES BUSINESS UPDATE SECTION II OUR PROPERTIES OUR OPERATIONS 14 OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS SECTION III 20 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES INVESTMENT IN DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT OUR FINANCING OUR EQUITY SECTION IV NON-GAAP MEASURES QUARTERLY INFORMATION SECTION V 39 DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES RISKS AND OUR STRATEGY TO MANAGE CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES SECTION VI 41 ASSET LISTING CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Condensed consolidated balance sheets Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements Management's discussion and analysis (All dollar amounts in our tables are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for rental rates and per unit amounts, or unless otherwise stated) SECTION I KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AT A GLANCE Performance is measured by these and other key indicators: As at September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Total portfolio(1) 30 Number of properties 31 33 Gross leasable area ("GLA")(2) 5.5 5.5 6.1 Investment properties value $ 2,458,246 $ 2,464,222 $ 2,520,025 Comparative portfolio(3) 88.0% Occupancy rate - including committed (period-end) 88.4% 90.0% Occupancy rate - in-place(period-end) 87.7% 87.9% 89.5% Average in-place and committed net rent per square foot (period-end) $ 23.09 $ 23.01 $ 22.53 Weighted average lease term ("WALT") (years) 5.1 5.3 5.2 Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating results $ 39,294 $ 161,725 Net income (loss) $ 57,600 $ (2,340) $ 54,127 Funds from operations ("FFO")(4) 23,088 23,136 26,678 70,306 83,699 Net rental income 27,890 28,179 31,962 84,997 96,492 Comparative properties net operating income 30,150 91,472 ("NOI")(3)(4) 30,128 30,605 91,524 Per unit amounts $ 0.38 $ 1.14 FFO (diluted)(4)(5) $ 0.38 $ 0.42 $ 1.30 Distribution rate 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.75 0.75 As at September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Financing 3.60% Weighted average face rate of interest on debt (period-end)(6) 3.68% 3.88% 3.88% Interest coverage ratio (times)(4)(7) 3.2 3.1 2.9 2.9 Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years)(4)(7) 8.4 8.1 7.5 8.0 Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(4) 39.9% 38.3% 37.6% 41.3% Average term to maturity on debt (years) 4.3 4.6 4.7 4.9 Available liquidity and unencumbered assets $ 152,534 Available liquidity(4) $ 213,949 $ 413,580 $ 433,844 Unencumbered assets(4) $ 292,688 $ 239,747 $ 281,274 $ 156,448 Capital (period-end) 58.0 Total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units (in millions)(8) 60.5 61.5 61.5 Net asset value ("NAV") per unit(4) $ 28.17 $ 27.61 $ 26.70 $ 25.79 Total portfolio excludes properties held for sale and joint ventures that are equity accounted at the end of each period, as applicable. In millions of square feet. Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, properties sold, properties under development and joint ventures that are equity accounted. Acquired properties and properties under development are excluded from comparative properties NOI until they have been operating for two full calendar years. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 1 FFO, comparative properties NOI, diluted FFO per unit, interest coverage ratio, net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets), available liquidity, unencumbered assets and NAV per unit are non-GAAP measures used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the section "Non-GAAP Measures" for details of these measures and reconciliations to the nearest comparable GAAP measure. A description of the determination of diluted amounts per unit can be found in the section "Our Equity" under the heading "Weighted average number of units". Weighted average face rate of interest on debt is calculated as the weighted average face rate of all interest bearing debt balances excluding debt in joint ventures that are equity accounted. Interest coverage ratio and net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV as at September 30, 2019 have been restated to conform to current period presentation due to a change in the calculation of EBITDAFV. For further details, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section under the heading "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")". Total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units includes 5.2 million LP B Units (or subsidiary redeemable units) which are classified as a liability under IFRS. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Our discussion and analysis of the financial position and results of operations of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Office REIT" or the "Trust") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Dream Office REIT and the accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Dream Office REIT and the accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Such consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). The Canadian dollar is the functional and reporting currency for purposes of preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is dated November 5, 2020. For simplicity, throughout this discussion, we may make reference to the following: "REIT A Units", meaning the REIT Units, Series A of the Trust;

"REIT B Units", meaning the REIT Units, Series B of the Trust;

"REIT Units", meaning the REIT Units, Series A, and REIT Units, Series B, of the Trust;

"Units", meaning REIT Units, Series A, REIT Units, Series B, and Special Trust Units, collectively; and

"LP B Units" and "subsidiary redeemable units", meaning the LP Class B, Series 1 limited partnership units of Dream Office LP (a subsidiary of the Trust). When we use terms such as "we", "us" and "our", we are referring to Dream Office REIT and its subsidiaries. Certain figures in this document are presented on a comparative portfolio basis. Comparative portfolio figures represent the results and values of investment properties which the Trust has owned in all periods presented. Acquired properties are excluded from comparative portfolio figures until the properties have been owned for two full calendar years. Except as specifically noted, the results of investments that are equity accounted are excluded from disclosures in this document. Market rents disclosed throughout the MD&A are management's estimates at a point in time and are subject to change based on future market conditions. In addition, certain disclosures incorporated by reference into this report include information regarding our largest tenants that has been obtained from available public information. We have not verified any such information independently. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 2 FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER Certain information herein contains or incorporates comments that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to the Trust's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, the Trust's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, future growth, stability of NOI at our properties, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, acquisitions or divestitures, tenant base, rent collection, future maintenance and development plans and costs, capital investments, financing, the availability of financing sources, income taxes, vacancy, renewal and leasing assumptions, future leasing costs and lease incentives, litigation and the real estate industry in general (including statements regarding our distributions, redevelopment and intensification plans and timelines, expected capital requirements and cost to complete development projects, anticipated income and yield from properties under development, timing of project completion, the effect of building improvements on tenant experience, tenant retention, our acquisition and leasing pipeline, leasing velocity, property operating costs and rates on future leasing, the effectiveness of the CERS program, our expectations regarding parking revenues after the COVID-19 pandemic, the recoverability of capital investments from future tenants, the future composition of our portfolio, future cash flows, debt levels, liquidity and leverage, our ability to meet obligations with current cash and cash equivalents on hand, cash flows generated from operations, net proceeds from investment property dispositions, demand revolving credit facilities and conventional mortgage refinancing, and our future capital requirements and ability to meet those requirements), in each case that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "could", "likely", "plan", "project", "budget" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Office REIT's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions, including foreign exchange rates; employment levels; mortgage and interest rates and regulations; the uncertainties around the timing and amount of future financings; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Trust; the ability of the Trust and its tenants to access government programs; regulatory risks; environmental risks; consumer confidence; the financial condition of tenants and borrowers; our ability to sell investment properties at a price which reflects fair value; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space and rental rates on future leases; our ability to source and complete accretive acquisitions; and interest rates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are based on what we believe are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is disclosed in this MD&A as part of the section "Our Objectives". Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions; local real estate conditions, including the development of properties in close proximity to the Trust's properties; timely leasing of vacant space and re-leasing of occupied space upon expiration; dependence on tenants' financial condition; costs to complete development activities; NOI from development properties on completion; the uncertainties of acquisition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; interest rates; availability of equity and debt financing; our continued compliance with the real estate investment trust ("REIT") exception under the specified investment flow-through trust ("SIFT") legislation; and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by the Trust with securities regulators. All forward-looking information is as of November 5, 2020. Dream Office REIT does not undertake to update any such forward- looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with securities regulators, including our latest Annual Report and Annual Information Form available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. Certain filings are also available on our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca. OUR OBJECTIVES We have been and remain committed to: Managing our business and assets to provide both yield and growth over the longer term;

Driving superior risk-adjusted returns and growth in our net asset value by investing in our assets through upgrades, intensification and redevelopment, and selectively disposing of assets with lower long-term return potential;

risk-adjusted returns and growth in our net asset value by investing in our assets through upgrades, intensification and redevelopment, and selectively disposing of assets with lower long-term return potential; Building and maintaining a strong, flexible and resilient balance sheet; and

Maintaining a REIT status that satisfies the REIT exception under the SIFT legislation. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 3 BUSINESS UPDATE As at September 30, 2020, the Trust had approximately $153 million of available liquidity(1), $293 million of unencumbered assets(1) and a level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(1) of 39.9%. During the third quarter, a $14.5 million mortgage secured by a property in downtown Toronto matured and was fully repaid. We have received a commitment from a lender for $44 million for an interest-only mortgage to be secured by the same property for a seven-year term at an indicative interest rate of approximately 3% based on current prevailing market interest rates. Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant economic and social disruptions to Canadian residents and businesses. At this time, we still do not know the duration and extent of the pandemic or the impact it may have on the financial performance of the Trust for the next two years and beyond. Since we announced the launch of our strategic plan in 2016, we have transformed Dream Office REIT into a safer, higher quality company. As a result of these initiatives, we believe Dream Office REIT is currently well positioned, with a portfolio of exceptional real estate, primarily located in downtown Toronto, combined with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. Despite COVID-19's disruption to the leasing market and physical distancing measures currently in place, the Trust is managing an active pipeline of renewals and new leases with existing and prospective tenants. To date, the Trust has secured commitments for approximately 77% or 0.4 million square feet of total full year 2020 portfolio expiries. To date, the Trust has executed leases totalling approximately 430,000 square feet across our portfolio at a weighted average net rent of approximately $33.62 per square foot, or over 37% higher than the weighted average expiring net rent on the same space. Of that total, approximately 400,000 square feet were leased during the COVID-19 period from April 1, 2020 to date. Approximately 2.3% of the Trust's portfolio with a weighted average in-place rent of $25.71 is currently sublet. This ratio is relatively in-line with the Trust's historical percentages. The following table summarizes selected operational statistics with respect to the period from April to October 2020, all presented as a percentage of recurring contractual gross rent by month as at November 5, 2020: Cash Deferral 25% of rent forgiven collected(1) arrangements(2) under CECRA program Outstanding April 2020 96.8% 0.5% 1.3% 1.4% May 2020 95.5% 1.4% 1.3% 1.8% June 2020 93.9% 2.9% 1.3% 1.9% Q2 2020 95.4% 1.6% 1.3% 1.7% July 2020 94.8% 2.1% 1.3% 1.8% August 2020 96.7% 0.5% 1.3% 1.5% September 2020 96.4% 0.1% 1.3% 2.2% Q3 2020 96.0% 0.9% 1.3% 1.8% October 2020 94.0% 0.1% n/a 5.9% Includes the 50% of recurring contractual gross rent that the Trust received from the government through the CECRA program. Deferral arrangements are presented net of cash receipts. On August 6, 2020, the date of the Trust's second quarter results, the cash collected for Q2 2020 rents was 91%. As of November 5, 2020, the cash collected has improved to 95.4% and the Trust expects to collect the majority of the outstanding deferral arrangements. Our tenant relations team continues to engage and support our tenants through the pandemic so that they can recover quickly with an economically viable business for the long term. We have been educating tenants on government-led relief initiatives and assisting tenants with back to work planning for their employees. In certain instances, the Trust has granted deferrals and rent repayment arrangements to select tenants on a case-by-case basis. From April to September of 2020, we worked with our tenants to apply for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance ("CECRA") program operated jointly by the federal and provincial governments. Under the program, tenants paid 25% of their April to September gross rents, while the Trust forgave 25% and the government reimbursed us for the remaining 50%. Through participation in the CECRA program we were able to help approximately 100 tenants to meet their rental obligations during this difficult time. The Trust has collected substantially all of the 25% rent that the participating tenants owe to the Trust. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 4 On October 9, 2020, the federal government announced the new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy ("CERS") program that replaces the CECRA program which ended on September 30, 2020. Under the new program, eligible tenants would have their rent subsidized based on a sliding scale of up to 65%, with an additional 25% for businesses which were required to shut down as a result of a mandatory public health order. We are collaboratively working with a significant portion of our tenants with rent outstanding for the month of October, and are awaiting further details of the CERS program, which have yet to be announced by the federal government. We believe that the CERS program will be effective in assisting our tenants in meeting their ongoing rental obligations. We have also agreed to work with certain tenants representing approximately 0.9% of the third quarter's recurring contractual gross rent by deferring their gross rent for a period of time to help their business. The current weighted average deferral period on current arrangements is approximately six months. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust has recorded COVID-related provisions totalling approximately $1.2 million, which are included in the line item "COVID-related provisions and adjustments" within net rental income. This provisions balance represents an estimate of potential credit losses on our trade receivables for all uncollected rent during the three months ended September 30, 2020 along with the 25% of recurring contractual gross rent that the Trust forgave under the CECRA program for eligible tenants. Partially offsetting the impact of provisions included in "COVID-related provisions and adjustments" is the impact of government programs totalling $0.6 million that the Trust qualified for during the third quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control it have affected the Trust's risk exposure and led to elevated uncertainties in the estimates used in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Section V of this MD&A. Available liquidity, unencumbered assets and level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) are non-GAAP measures used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of the MD&A for a full description of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation, where available, to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 5 SECTION II OUR PROPERTIES At September 30, 2020, our ownership interests included 5.5 million square feet of GLA across 30 properties, which comprise 28 active office properties (5.2 million square feet) and two properties under development (0.3 million square feet). In addition, we have a 50% interest in a joint venture arrangement that owns 220 King Street West, Toronto (11,000 square feet at our share). We have excluded this joint venture from all of our metrics throughout the MD&A. Comparative portfolio owned gross leasable area and fair value by region The following pie charts illustrate the Trust's total GLA and the fair value of investment properties by region, excluding investment properties under development, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale and acquired properties as at September 30, 2020. Top ten tenants Our external tenant base includes provincial and federal governments as well as a wide range of high-quality large international corporations, including Canada's major banks and small to medium-sized businesses across Canada. With just under 500 tenants and an average tenant size of approximately 10,000 square feet in our portfolio, excluding properties under development, investment properties classified as held for sale and investment in joint ventures, our risk exposure to any single large lease or tenant is mitigated. The following table outlines the contributions to total annualized gross rental revenue of our ten largest external tenants. Our top ten tenants have a weighted average lease term of 4.9 years. Gross rental Owned area Tenant revenue (%) (thousands of sq. ft.) Owned area (%) Credit rating(1) 1 Government of Ontario 11.4 595 11.6 A+/A-1 2 Government of Canada 8.2 362 7.0 AAA/A-1+ 3 State Street Trust Company 5.4 219 4.3 AA-/A/A-1+ 4 International Financial Data Services 3.2 137 2.7 N/R 5 Medcan Health Management Inc. 2.6 88 1.7 N/R 6 U.S. Bank National Association 2.3 185 3.6 AA-/A-1+ 7 CIBC 1.4 54 1.0 A+/A-1 8 Field Law 1.2 64 1.2 N/R 9 Goodlife Fitness Centre Inc. 1.1 54 1.1 N/R 10 DBRS 1.1 41 0.8 N/R Total 37.9 1,799 35.0 Credit ratings are obtained from Standard & Poor's Rating Services Inc. and may reflect the parent's or guarantor's credit rating. N/R - not rated Our top ten tenants make up more than 35% of gross rental revenue and 50% of our top tenants have credit ratings of A or higher. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 6 The following chart profiles the industries in which our tenants operate based on estimated annualized gross rental revenue. As illustrated in the chart below, the Trust has a diversified and healthy tenant mix. OUR OPERATIONS The following key performance indicators related to our operations influence the cash flows generated from operating activities. Performance indicators September 30, 2020(1) June 30, 2020(1) September 30, 2019(1) Comparative portfolio 88.0% Occupancy rate - including committed (period-end) 88.4% 90.0% Occupancy rate - in-place(period-end) 87.7% 87.9% 89.5% Average in-place and committed net rent per square foot (period-end) $ 23.09 $ 23.01 $ 22.53 WALT (years) 5.1 5.3 5.2 Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale, sold properties and properties under development. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Comparative portfolio occupancy The following table details our comparative portfolio in-place and committed occupancy and in-place occupancy rates, by region, at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Our in-place and committed occupancy rates include lease commitments for space that is currently being readied for occupancy but for which rent is not yet being recognized. In-place and committed occupancy rate In-place occupancy rate Occupancy rate September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, (percentage) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Toronto downtown 96.9 97.2 97.4 96.7 97.0 97.3 Other markets 71.3 71.8 76.2 70.8 71.0 74.7 Total comparative portfolio(1) 88.0 88.4 90.0 87.7 87.9 89.5 Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale, sold properties and properties under development. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Comparative portfolio in-place occupancy on a quarter-over-quarter basis was relatively flat when compared to Q2 2020 as natural expiries were substantially addressed through renewals and new leasing. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 7 Comparative portfolio in-place occupancy on a year-over-year basis decreased from 89.5% at Q3 2019 to 87.7% this quarter. In Toronto downtown, in-place occupancy decreased by 60 basis points ("bps") relative to Q3 2019 due to 22,500 square feet of net negative leasing absorption. In the Other markets region, Saskatchewan saw 33,000 square feet of net negative leasing absorption, and the Greater Toronto Area had 33,000 square feet of net negative leasing absorption, primarily due to a tenant bankruptcy of industrial space totalling 55,000 square feet which predates COVID-19 during Q2 2020 at 2200-2206 Eglinton Avenue East and 1020 Birchmount ("Eglinton and Birchmount"), partially offset by 22,000 square feet of net positive leasing absorption through the remainder of that geographic area. Net rent on the space previously occupied by the bankrupt tenant at Eglinton and Birchmount was $4.00 per square foot, which we believe is well below market rates for industrial space in the current market, presenting an opportunity for us to improve the earnings potential for that particular space. We are currently working with a few prospective tenants on the space. At September 30, 2020, vacant space committed for future occupancy approximated 13,000 square feet, bringing our overall comparative portfolio in-place and committed occupancy to 88.0%. This future committed occupancy is scheduled to take occupancy during the remainder of 2020. The following table details the change in comparative portfolio in-place and committed occupancy for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: Three months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Weighted As a Weighted As a average percentage average percentage net rents Thousands of total net rents Thousands of total per sq. ft. of sq. ft. GLA per sq. ft. of sq. ft. GLA Occupancy (in-place and committed) at beginning of period 4,596 88.3% 4,733 90.8% Vacancy committed for future occupancy (24) (0.5%) (39) (0.7%) Occupancy (in-place) at beginning of period 4,572 87.8% 4,694 90.1% Occupancy related to properties held for sale (49) (62) Occupancy (in-place) at beginning of period - adjusted 4,523 87.9% 4,632 90.0% Natural expiries and relocations $ (25.54) (70) (1.4%) $ (26.01) (206) (4.1%) Early terminations and bankruptcies (30.00) (2) 0.0% (6.96) (67) (1.3%) Temporary lease expiries (34.88) (8) (0.2%) (14.81) (24) (0.5%) Temporary leasing 11.09 2 0.0% 6.33 3 0.1% New leases 17.38 30 0.6% 26.72 66 1.3% Renewals and relocations 27.41 40 0.8% 28.25 111 2.2% Comparative portfolio occupancy (in-place) at end of period(1) 4,515 87.7% 4,515 87.7% Vacancy committed for future occupancy(1) 13 0.3% 13 0.3% Comparative portfolio occupancy (in-place and committed) at end of period(1) 4,528 88.0% 4,528 88.0% Excludes acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale, sold properties and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. The table below summarizes the comparative portfolio retention ratio with a comparison between the renewal and relocation rate and expiring rate on retained tenant space for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. As a result of the timing of lease executions, the renewal rates shown below were based on commitments signed in previous periods and may not be reflective of the renewal rates on leases executed during the quarter for future occupancy. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020(1) September 30, 2020(1) Tenant retention ratio 57.1% 53.9% Renewal and relocation rate (per sq. ft.) $ 27.41 $ 28.25 Expiring rate on retained tenant space (per sq. ft.) 24.75 23.38 Renewal and relocation rate to expiring rate spread (per sq. ft.) 2.66 4.87 Renewal and relocation rate to expiring rate spread (%) 10.7% 20.8% Excludes acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale, sold properties and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 8 The positive renewal and relocation to expiring rate spread for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were due to positive spreads on renewals of 41.2% and 35.9%, respectively, in Toronto downtown, partially offset by negative spreads on renewals of 16.9% and 5.4%, respectively, in Other markets. Comparative portfolio rental rates Average in-place and committed net rents across our comparative portfolio increased to $23.09 per square foot at September 30, 2020, compared to $23.01 per square foot at June 30, 2020 and $22.53 per square foot at September 30, 2019. The overall increase in our comparative portfolio average in-place and committed net rents on a quarter-over-quarter and year- over-year basis was primarily driven by the Toronto downtown region, with net rents per square foot increasing as a result of rental rate steps and increases in net rents on new leasing and renewals when compared to June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Net rents in the Other markets region declined when compared to June 30, 2020 and were relatively stable when compared to net rents as at September 30, 2019. The quarter-over-quarter change was driven by declines in net rents per square foot in the Western Canadian provinces within that region due to the continued challenging leasing environment in those particular markets, offset by the effect of a bankruptcy of industrial space in Q2 2020 at rates well below the average for the region. The following table details the average in-place and committed net rental rates in our comparative portfolio as at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Average in-place and committed net rent (per sq. ft.) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Toronto downtown $ 25.16 $ 24.99 $ 24.49 Other markets 17.70 17.86 17.75 Total comparative portfolio(1) $ 23.09 $ 23.01 $ 22.53 Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale, sold properties and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. Market rents represent base rents only and do not include the impact of lease incentives. Market rents reflect management's best estimates with reference to recent leasing activity and external market data, which do not take into account allowance for increases in future years. The market rents presented in the table below are based on the best available information as at the current period and may vary significantly from period to period as a result of changes in economic conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of when leases are executed, there is typically a lag between leasing spreads relative to our estimates of the spread between estimated market rents and average in-place and committed net rental rates. The following table compares market rents in our comparative portfolio to the average in-place and committed net rent as at September 30, 2020: As at September 30, 2020 Average in-place and Market rent/ Market rent(1) committed net rent average in-place and (per sq. ft.) (per sq. ft.) committed net rent Toronto downtown $ 30.94 $ 25.16 23.0% Other markets 14.57 17.70 (17.7%) Total comparative portfolio(2) $ 26.39 $ 23.09 14.3% Market rents include office and retail space. Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale, sold properties and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. Comparative portfolio leasing costs and lease incentives Initial direct leasing costs include leasing fees and related costs and broker commissions incurred in negotiating and arranging tenant leases. Lease incentives include costs incurred to make leasehold improvements to tenant spaces, cash allowances and landlord works. Initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives are dependent upon asset type, location, the mix of new leasing activity compared to renewals, portfolio growth and general market conditions. Initial direct leasing costs shown in the table below include costs attributable to leases that commenced in the respective periods. Due to the timing of the signing of lease agreements, certain costs, such as broker commissions, may be incurred in advance of the lease commencement. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 9 Average initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives on a comparative portfolio basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $3.15 and $4.91 per square foot per year, respectively, representing a decrease of $2.00 and an increase of $1.25 per square foot per year over the prior year comparative quarter and period, respectively. The decrease in leasing costs for the current quarter is due to a higher proportion of renewals as a percentage of total lease commencements where leasing costs are generally lower relative to the prior year comparative quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the increase in leasing costs relative to the prior year comparative period was primarily due to leasing costs provided to tenants in our Other markets region, especially in Western Canada where leasing costs remain elevated due to challenging leasing conditions in that particular market, while the higher demand for space in Toronto downtown resulted in relatively lower leasing costs offered to tenants during the same period. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Performance indicators 2020(1) 2019(1) 2020(1) 2019(1) Leases that commenced during the period 70 177 Thousands of square feet 198 669 Average lease term (years) 5.1 7.3 5.7 7.7 Initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives $ 1,123 $ 4,916 In thousands of dollars $ 7,459 $ 18,917 Per square foot 16.04 37.69 27.77 28.29 Per square foot per year 3.15 5.15 4.91 3.66 Current and comparative periods exclude temporary leases, acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale, sold properties and properties under development. Acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Comparative portfolio lease maturity profile, lease commitments and expiring net rental rates The following table details our in-place lease maturity profile, lease commitments and expiring net rental rates by region and by year, and excludes acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, properties held for sale and properties under development as at September 30, 2020. Temporary Remainder of (in thousands of square feet) leases 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025+ Toronto downtown Expiries (19) (47) (737) (674) (511) (228) (1,029) Expiring net rents at maturity $ 12.20 $ 19.83 $ 23.51 $ 26.13 $ 26.48 $ 27.77 $ 27.44 Commencements n/a 12 401 251 194 - 43 Commencements as a percentage of expiries n/a 26% 54% 37% 38% - 4% Other markets Expiries (32) (253) (136) (63) (54) (86) (646) Expiring net rents at maturity $ 4.25 $ 17.34 $ 17.66 $ 20.40 $ 18.72 $ 22.90 $ 18.62 Commencements n/a 198 85 20 - - - Commencements as a percentage of expiries n/a 78% 63% 32% - - - Total comparative portfolio Expiries (51) (300) (873) (737) (565) (314) (1,675) Expiring net rents at maturity $ 7.17 $ 17.73 $ 22.61 $ 25.64 $ 25.74 $ 26.43 $ 24.04 Commencements n/a 210 486 271 194 - 43 Commencements as a percentage of expiries n/a 70% 56% 37% 34% - 3% n/a - not applicable Net rental income Net rental income is defined by the Trust as total investment property revenue less investment property operating expenses plus property management and other service fees. Property management and other service fees comprise property management fees earned from properties owned by Dream Asset Management Corporation ("DAM") and properties owned by or co-owned with Dream Impact Trust (formerly Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust), and fees earned from managing tenant construction projects and other tenant services. Fees earned from managing tenant construction projects and tenant services are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. For a detailed discussion about investment properties revenue and expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, refer to the "Our Results of Operations" section. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 10 Comparative properties NOI (year-over-year comparison) Comparative properties NOI is a non-GAAP measure used by management in evaluating the performance of properties owned by the Trust in the current and comparative periods presented. When the Trust compares comparative properties NOI on a year-over- year basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Trust excludes investment properties acquired after January 1, 2019, assets held for sale or properties sold as at or prior to the current period. Comparative properties NOI also excludes lease termination fees; one-time property adjustments, if any; bad debt expenses; NOI from properties under development until reclassification to active properties for a period of two full calendar years; investment in joint ventures; property management and other service fees; straight-line rent; and amortization of lease incentives. This measure is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Three months ended Change in Change in September 30, September 30, Change weighted average in-place 2020 2019 Amount % occupancy % net rents % Toronto downtown $ 24,083 $ 24,025 $ 58 0.2 (0.8) 2.8 Other markets 6,067 6,580 (513) (7.8) (3.8) 1.1 Comparative properties NOI 30,150 30,605 (455) (1.5) (1.8) 2.7 COVID-related provisions and adjustments (572) - (572) Lease termination fees and other 354 196 158 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown(1) 442 75 367 Properties under development 11 94 (83) Straight-line rent (112) (8) (104) Amortization of lease incentives(2) (3,031) (3,015) (16) Property management and other service fees 396 462 (66) Properties held for sale 288 384 (96) Sold properties(3) (36) 3,169 (3,205) Net rental income from continuing operations $ 27,890 $ 31,962 $ (4,072) Net rental income from discontinued operations(4) $ 5 $ 1,219 $ (1,214) Acquired on September 12, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, amortization of lease incentives included $(86) and $(297), respectively, related to acquired, held for sale and sold properties and properties under development, as applicable. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, NOI from sold properties comprises post-closing adjustments for properties sold in prior periods. Net rental income from discontinued operations comprises the net rental income from the previously segmented Ottawa and Montréal region. Nine months ended Change in Change in September 30, September 30, Change weighted average in-place 2020 2019 Amount % occupancy % net rents % Toronto downtown $ 72,100 $ 71,682 $ 418 0.6 (0.6) 3.2 Other markets 19,372 19,842 (470) (2.4) (0.9) (0.1) Comparative properties NOI 91,472 91,524 (52) (0.1) (0.7) 2.4 COVID-related provisions and adjustments (908) - (908) Lease termination fees and other 350 660 (310) 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown(1) 1,249 75 1,174 Properties under development 108 210 (102) Straight-line rent (284) 60 (344) Amortization of lease incentives(2) (9,032) (8,759) (273) Property management and other service fees 1,203 1,917 (714) Properties held for sale 869 1,134 (265) Sold properties(3) (30) 9,671 (9,701) Net rental income from continuing operations $ 84,997 $ 96,492 $ (11,495) Net rental income (loss) from discontinued operations(4) $ (8) $ 10,900 $ (10,908) Acquired on September 12, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, amortization of lease incentives included $(260) and $(893), respectively, related to acquired, held for sale and sold properties and properties under development, as applicable. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, NOI from sold properties comprises post-closing adjustments for properties sold in prior periods. Net rental income (loss) from discontinued operations comprises the net rental income (loss) from the previously segmented Ottawa and Montréal region. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 11 For the three months ended September 30, 2020, comparative properties NOI decreased by 1.5%, or $0.5 million, over the prior year comparative quarter, primarily driven by lower transient parking revenues across the portfolio as a result of city lockdown restrictions and lower weighted average occupancy. We expect parking revenues to improve when lockdown restrictions are lifted and traffic to our properties improves. Partially offsetting the declines were higher in-place net rents in Toronto downtown. Toronto downtown saw an increase in comparative properties NOI of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, over the prior year comparative quarter, predominately due to rent step-ups and a tenant expansion in the latter half of 2019 along with higher net rents on renewed space, partially offset by the aforementioned lower transient parking revenues. Excluding the effect of parking lot closures, comparative properties NOI for Toronto downtown increased by $0.8 million, or 3.6%, over the prior year comparative quarter. Other markets experienced a decrease in comparative properties NOI of $0.5 million, or 7.8%, over the prior year comparative quarter, largely due to lower transient parking revenues and tenants vacating 34,000 square feet at Princeton Tower in Q3 2019, 26,000 square feet at Saskatoon Square in Q1 2020 and the 55,000 square foot industrial space bankruptcy at our Eglinton and Birchmount property in Scarborough in the prior quarter. Excluding the effect of parking lot closures, comparative properties NOI for Other markets decreased by $0.2 million, or 3.7%, over the prior year comparative quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, comparative properties NOI was relatively flat when compared with the prior year comparative period. Lower parking revenues across the portfolio and lower occupancy in the Other markets region were offset by higher rental rates in Toronto downtown on leases that commenced during the period. At a regional level, comparative properties NOI for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $0.4 million, or 0.6%, in Toronto downtown and decreased by $0.5 million, or 2.4%, in Other markets. Excluding the effect of lost revenues from parking lot closures, overall comparative properties NOI for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 for the Toronto downtown and Other markets regions would have increased by $1.6 million, or 2.3%, and $0.1 million, or 0.5%, respectively, over the prior year comparative period. Included in COVID-related provisions and adjustments for the quarter are provisions for outstanding and deferred accounts receivable and CECRA losses totalling $1.2 million, partially offset by the effect of government subsidy programs totalling $0.6 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, COVID-related provisions and adjustments included provisions for outstanding and deferred accounts receivable and CECRA losses totalling $2.7 million, partially offset by the effect of government subsidy programs totalling $1.8 million. Lease termination fees and other are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary year-over-year. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, lease termination fees and other amounted to income of $0.4 million relating to a tenant within the Other markets region that exercised its option to terminate the lease in August 2021 and paid the termination fee in full during the quarter prior to its departure next year. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, property management and other service fees decreased by $0.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, relative to the prior year comparative periods due to reduced construction activity due to COVID-19. Included in properties under development are 357 Bay Street in Toronto downtown and 1900 Sherwood Place in Regina. Development projects to revitalize these properties commenced in Q3 2018. NOI at these properties under development may vary year-over-year until they stabilize upon completion of the respective development projects and the commencement of the leases. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 12 Comparative properties NOI (quarter-over-quarter comparison) When the Trust compares comparative properties NOI, as defined above, on a quarter-over-quarter basis for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the Trust excludes investment properties acquired after January 1, 2019, assets held for sale or properties disposed of as at or prior to the current period, and the other exclusions outlined above. Because 6 Adelaide Street East was acquired on September 12, 2019, it was excluded from comparative properties NOI below. Three months ended Change in Change in September 30, June 30, Change weighted average in-place 2020 2020 Amount % occupancy % net rents % Toronto downtown $ 24,083 $ 23,764 $ 319 1.3 (0.3) 0.9 Other markets 6,067 6,364 (297) (4.7) (2.4) (0.2) Comparative properties NOI 30,150 30,128 22 0.1 (1.0) 0.9 COVID-related provisions and adjustments (572) (336) (236) Lease termination fees and other 354 58 296 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown(1) 442 439 3 Properties under development 11 50 (39) Straight-line rent (112) (111) (1) Amortization of lease incentives(2) (3,031) (2,816) (215) Property management and other service fees 396 434 (38) Properties held for sale 288 273 15 Sold properties(3) (36) 60 (96) Net rental income from continuing operations $ 27,890 $ 28,179 $ (289) Net rental income (loss) from discontinued operations(4) $ 5 $ (2) $ 7 Acquired on September 12, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, amortization of lease incentives included $(86) and $(57), respectively, related to acquired, held for sale and sold properties and properties under development, as applicable. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, NOI from sold properties comprises post-closing adjustments for properties sold in prior periods. Net rental income (loss) from discontinued operations comprises the net rental income (loss) from the previously segmented Ottawa and Montréal region. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, comparative properties NOI remained relatively stable at $30.2 million, when compared with the prior quarter, predominately driven by higher in-place net rents in Toronto downtown, offset by lower transient parking revenues in both regions and lower weighted average occupancy and in-place net rents in the Other markets region. Toronto downtown experienced an increase in comparative properties NOI of $0.3 million, or 1.3%, when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in Toronto downtown quarter-over-quarter was largely due to rent step-ups and higher rents on new leases. Other markets saw a decline in comparative properties NOI of $0.3 million, or 4.7%, over the prior quarter, primarily due to a tenant vacating 16,000 square feet at Saskatoon Square in the current quarter, lower rents on new leasing and renewals and an overall decrease in transient parking revenues due to continued parking lot closures. Excluding the effect of parking lot closures, comparative properties NOI for Other markets decreased by $0.2 million, or 3.4%, over the prior quarter. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 13 OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment properties revenue $ 51,312 $ 57,432 $ 154,764 $ 172,028 Investment properties operating expenses (23,422) (25,470) (69,767) (75,536) Net rental income 27,890 31,962 84,997 96,492 Other income 12,559 17,986 Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 4,348 30,659 Share of net income (loss) from investment in joint ventures (43) (497) 204 (515) Interest and other income 502 609 1,868 1,583 13,018 4,460 20,058 31,727 Other expenses (2,357) (7,776) General and administrative (2,616) (8,288) Interest: (10,597) (32,233) Debt (12,296) (38,326) Subsidiary redeemable units (1,308) (1,308) (3,925) (3,925) Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation on property and (352) (1,125) equipment (389) (1,294) (14,614) (16,609) (45,059) (51,833) Fair value adjustments, leasing costs and net gain (loss) on transactions (753) 24,156 Fair value adjustments to investment properties 17,587 34,494 Fair value adjustments to financial instruments 14,085 (36,515) 76,060 (45,614) Leasing costs and net gain (loss) on transactions (324) (1,184) 1,160 (2,494) 13,008 (20,112) 101,376 (13,614) Income before income taxes and discontinued operations 39,302 (299) 161,372 62,772 Current and deferred income taxes recovery (expense), net (13) (102) 363 (337) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes 39,289 (401) 161,735 62,435 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 5 (1,939) (10) (8,308) Net income (loss) for the period 39,294 (2,340) 161,725 54,127 Other comprehensive income (loss) (907) 1,172 5,384 (1,647) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 38,387 $ (1,168) $ 167,109 $ 52,480 Investment properties revenue Investment properties revenue includes base rent from investment properties, recovery of operating costs and property taxes from tenants, parking services revenue, the impact of straight-line rent adjustments, lease termination fees and other adjustments as well as fees earned from property management and other services, including leasing and construction. Leasing, construction and lease termination fees, and other adjustments are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary year-over-year. Investment properties revenue for the quarter was $51.3 million, compared to $57.4 million in the prior year comparative quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, investment properties revenue was $154.8 million, compared to $172.0 million in the prior year comparative period. Overall, the decrease over the prior year comparative periods was primarily driven by properties sold during 2019, lower parking revenues as a result of parking lot closures and lower property management and other service fees due to reduced construction activity during the pandemic, partially offset by revenues from a property acquired in Q3 2019 and higher in-place net rents in Toronto downtown. Investment properties operating expenses Investment properties operating expenses comprise operating costs and property taxes as well as certain expenses that are not recoverable from tenants. Operating expenses fluctuate with changes in occupancy levels, expenses that are seasonal in nature, and the level of repairs and maintenance incurred in any given period. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 14 Investment properties operating expenses for the quarter were $23.4 million, compared to $25.5 million in the prior year comparative quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, investment property operating expenses were $69.8 million, compared to $75.5 million in the prior year comparative period. Overall, the decrease in investment properties operating expenses over the prior year comparative periods was mainly driven by properties sold during 2019, partially offset by expenses incurred for a property acquired in Q3 2019 and COVID-related provisions and adjustments. Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT Our share of income from our investment in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Industrial REIT") includes our share of the entity's net rental income, other revenue and expenses, fair value adjustments to investment properties and other items and income from discontinued operations, net of taxes, net of adjustments related to our ownership of Dream Industrial REIT's subsidiary redeemable units. Our share of income from our investment in Dream Industrial REIT is not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary year-over-year due to fluctuations in the net income of Dream Industrial REIT and changes in our ownership levels. The following table summarizes our share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Share of net income $ 14,107 $ 4,901 $ 14,900 $ 30,727 Net dilution gain (loss) (300) (553) 4,334 (68) Loss on the sale of Dream Industrial REIT units (1,248) - (1,248) - Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT $ 12,559 $ 4,348 $ 17,986 $ 30,659 The increase of $9.2 million and decrease of $15.8 million in our share of net income over the prior year comparative periods was primarily due to relative fair value adjustments on Dream Industrial REIT's investment properties during the periods, net rental income growth from acquisitions and the effect of relative ownership levels. On September 28, 2020, the Trust sold 1,125,250 Dream Industrial REIT units for net proceeds of $12.2 million. As a result of this sale, the Trust recorded a loss totalling $1.2 million for the difference between the net proceeds and carrying value of the investment. The proceeds of this sale were used to repurchase the Trust's REIT A Units under the NCIB. Share of net income (loss) from investment in joint ventures Our investment in joint ventures includes the Trust's 50% interest in a partnership that acquired 220 King Street West in Toronto during Q3 2019 and the Trust's investment in Alate Partners, an investment company focused on the property technology market in which we have invested jointly with DAM. The Trust and DAM each hold a 25% interest in Alate Partners. Share of net loss from investments in joint ventures for the quarter was $43 thousand and mainly comprises general and administrative expenses and interest on debt, partially offset by net rental income from 220 King Street West. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, share of net income from investment in joint ventures amounted to $0.2 million and mainly comprises gains in the Alate Partners investment in the prior quarter and net rental income from 220 King Street West, partially offset by general and administrative expenses and interest on debt. Interest and other income Interest and other income mainly comprises interest earned on vendor takeback mortgage ("VTB mortgage") receivables and a construction loan facility committed as part of the sale of a property in 2018, cash on hand and miscellaneous income. The interest earned on cash on hand and miscellaneous income are not necessarily of a recurring nature and may vary year-over-year depending on the amount of cash on hand and miscellaneous income at any given period. Interest and other income for the quarter was $0.5 million, compared to $0.6 million over the prior year comparative quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, interest and other income was $1.9 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year comparative period. The $0.3 million increase over the prior year comparative period was due to interest earned on the construction loan facility and higher cash balances on hand during Q1 2020. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 15 General and administrative expenses The following table summarizes the nature of expenses included in general and administrative ("G&A") expenses: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Salaries and benefits $ (937) $ (908) $ (2,855) $ (2,528) Deferred compensation expense (462) (497) (1,914) (2,065) Professional services fees, public reporting, overhead-related costs (958) (3,007) and other (1,211) (3,695) General and administrative expenses $ (2,357) $ (2,616) $ (7,776) $ (8,288) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, G&A expenses were $2.4 million and $7.8 million, respectively, a decrease of $0.3 million and $0.5 million over the respective prior year comparative periods, mainly attributable to lower overhead-related costs. Interest expense - debt Interest expense on debt for the quarter was $10.6 million, compared to $12.3 million in the prior year comparative quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, interest expense on debt was $32.2 million, compared to $38.3 million in the prior year comparative period. Overall, the decrease in interest expense on debt over the prior year comparative periods was mainly due to the discharge of debt related to sold properties in the prior year, the discharge of maturing debts (including the remaining $150 million Series C Debentures) during the current year and overall lower borrowing rates on the revolving credit facilities, partially offset by higher drawings. Interest expense - subsidiary redeemable units The interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units represents distributions paid and payable on the 5.2 million subsidiary redeemable units owned by DAM. Interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively, and remained consistent with the prior year comparative periods as the distribution rate and DAM's ownership of the subsidiary redeemable units remained unchanged. Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, and decreased over the prior year comparative periods, primarily due to fewer depreciable information technology assets. Fair value adjustments to investment properties Refer to the heading "Fair value adjustments to investment properties" in the section "Investment Properties" for a discussion of fair value adjustments to investment properties for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Fair value adjustments to financial instruments Fair value adjustments to financial instruments include remeasurements of the carrying value of subsidiary redeemable units and deferred trust units which are carried as a liability under IFRS. The fair value adjustments to financial instruments are dependent on the change in the Trust's REIT A Unit trading price, and the adjustments may vary significantly year-over-year as the liabilities are marked to the closing price for the REIT A Units. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recorded fair value gains to financial instruments totalling $14.1 million and $76.1 million, respectively, due to the remeasurement of the carrying value of subsidiary redeemable units and deferred trust units as a result of declines in the Trust's unit price over the prior quarter and prior year-end. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 16 Leasing costs and net gain (loss) on transactions The following table summarizes the nature of expenses included in leasing costs and net gain (loss) on transactions: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Internal leasing costs $ (311) $ (506) $ (1,093) $ (1,688) Recovery (costs) attributable to sale of investment properties(1) (12) (317) 2,254 (445) Debt settlement costs, net(2) (1) (361) (1) (361) Leasing costs and net gain (loss) on transactions $ (324) $ (1,184) $ 1,160 $ (2,494) Recovery (costs) attributable to sale of investment properties consist of recoveries, transaction costs, commissions and other expenses incurred in relation to the disposal of investment properties. Net debt settlement costs comprise charges on discharge of mortgages and the write-off of associated financing costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, recoveries attributable to the sale of investment properties were primarily due to the final settlement of post-close balances from various properties and the release of an escrow held back on the sale of an investment property during 2017. Current and deferred income taxes recovery (expense), net Current and deferred income taxes are not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary from period-to-period due to changes in tax legislation and the performance of our U.S. subsidiary. Net current and deferred income taxes recovery (expense) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was a net expense of $13 thousand and a net recovery of $0.4 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recognized a net current tax recovery stemming from the introduction of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, partially offset by deferred income tax expense relating to our sole investment property in the U.S. Income (loss) from discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations comprises income (loss) from our investment properties previously included in the Ottawa and Montréal region. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust generated a nominal income (loss) from discontinued operations. The income in the current quarter and loss for the nine-month period mainly comprises post- closing adjustments for the properties sold in a prior period. Other comprehensive income (loss) Other comprehensive income (loss) is not necessarily of a recurring nature and the amounts may vary from period-to-period primarily due to changes in exchange rates. Other comprehensive income (loss) comprises amortization of an unrealized gain on an interest rate swap, unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss) related to the investment property located in the U.S., the Trust's share of Dream Industrial REIT's other comprehensive income (loss) and share of other comprehensive income (loss) from an investment in a joint venture. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, other comprehensive loss amounted to $0.9 million and other comprehensive income amounted to $5.4 million, respectively. The changes in other comprehensive income (loss) for the respective periods were primarily driven by fluctuations in our share of other comprehensive income from our investment in Dream Industrial REIT as a result of foreign currency translation adjustments and similar foreign currency translation adjustments on our U.S. property. Funds from operations ("FFO") Management believes FFO (including diluted FFO per unit) is an important measure of our operating performance. This non-GAAP measurement is a commonly used measure of performance of real estate operations; however, it does not represent net income nor cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, as defined by IFRS, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund Dream Office REIT's needs and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", FFO has been reconciled to net income in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section under the heading "Funds from operations ("FFO")". Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 17 The following table summarizes FFO and diluted FFO per unit. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 FFO for the period $ 23,088 $ 23,136 $ 26,678 $ 70,306 $ 83,699 Diluted weighted average number of units(1) 60,611 61,512 62,848 61,492 64,379 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.42 $ 1.14 $ 1.30 Diluted weighted average number of units includes the weighted average of all REIT A Units, LP B Units, vested but unissued and unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units . The year-over-year decrease in diluted FFO per unit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was mainly due to asset sales (net of unit buybacks and debt reduction) (-$0.02) and lower comparative properties NOI and the net impact of COVID-related provisions and adjustments on our results (-$0.02). The year-over-year decrease in diluted FFO per unit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was mainly due to asset sales (net of unit buybacks and debt reduction) (-$0.10), lower comparative properties NOI and the net impact of COVID-related provisions and adjustments on our results (-$0.02), lower share of FFO from our investment in Dream Industrial REIT (-$0.03) and other items (-$0.01). Diluted FFO per unit was flat when compared to the prior quarter as general and administrative and interest expense savings (+$0.01) were offset by other items (-$0.01). Related party transactions From time to time, Dream Office REIT and its subsidiaries enter into transactions with related parties that are generally conducted on a cost recovery basis or under normal commercial terms. On May 15, 2019, the Trust entered into a shared services agreement (the "New Shared Services Agreement") with Dream Asset Management Corporation ("DAM"), a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp., which replaced the existing Management Services Agreement, Shared Services and Cost Sharing Agreement and Administrative Services Agreement (the "Existing Agreements"). As a result of the termination of the Existing Agreements, any incentive fees that may have been payable to DAM in the future under the Management Services Agreement were eliminated. Under the New Shared Services Agreement, the Trust acts as the property manager for DAM's income properties in Canada and DAM acts as the development manager for the Trust's future development projects. In order to take advantage of economies of scale, the New Shared Services Agreement maintains certain resource-sharing arrangements between the Trust and DAM, such as information technology, human resources and insurance, among other services as requested, on a cost allocation basis. Under the New Shared Services Agreement, in connection with each development project, DAM earns a development fee equal to 3.75% of the total net revenues of the development or, for rental properties, 3.75% of the fair value upon completion, without any promote or other incentive fees. In connection with the property management services provided by the Trust to DAM, the Trust earns a fee equal to 3.5% of gross revenue of the managed income properties. Effective November 5, 2020, Deborah Starkman has resigned as a trustee of Dream Office REIT as a result of accepting her position as the Chief Financial Officer of Dream Unlimited Corp. Related party transactions with DAM The following is a summary of costs processed by DAM and the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Property management services fee charged by the Trust $ 50 $ 57 $ 152 $ 162 Costs processed by the Trust on behalf of DAM (cost recovery) 2,041 1,642 6,311 4,822 Development fees charged by DAM(1) (588) (589) (1,765) (884) Costs processed by DAM on behalf of the Trust (cost recovery) (263) (474) (1,251) (1,584) Net fees and reimbursements from DAM $ 1,240 $ 636 $ 3,447 $ 2,516 (1) Development fees charged by DAM became effective May 15, 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 18 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, total distributions and subsidiary redeemable interest paid and payable to DAM were $4.4 million and $13.1 million, respectively (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $3.8 million and $11.1 million, respectively). Related party transactions with Dream Impact Trust The following is a summary of the amounts that were charged to Dream Impact Trust (formerly Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Property management and construction fees related to $ 188 $ 694 co-owned properties $ 236 $ 809 Costs processed on behalf of Dream Impact Trust related to 274 806 co-owned properties 394 1,202 Amounts charged to Dream Impact Trust under the Services 71 249 Agreement 86 283 Total cost recoveries from Dream Impact Trust $ 533 $ 716 $ 1,749 $ 2,294 Related party transactions with Dream Industrial REIT The following is a summary of the cost recoveries from Dream Industrial REIT for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total cost recoveries from Dream Industrial REIT $ 1,303 $ 995 $ 3,836 $ 3,041 Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 19 SECTION III INVESTMENT PROPERTIES Investment properties continuity Changes in the value of our investment properties by region, excluding an investment property owned through a joint venture that is equity accounted, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are summarized in the following tables: Three months ended Building improvements, Amortization of Properties initial direct lease incentives, classified as leasing costs foreign exchange June 30, assets held and lease Fair value and other September 30, 2020 for sale incentives(1) adjustments adjustments(2) 2020 Toronto downtown $ 1,963,455 $ - $ 10,915 $ (3,357) $ (2,070) $ 1,968,943 Other markets 333,449 - 1,121 1,879 (4,166) 332,283 Total comparative portfolio(3) 2,296,904 - 12,036 (1,478) (6,236) 2,301,226 Add: 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto 46,212 downtown 46,212 - 327 (333) 6 Properties under development 109,247 - 1,502 123 (64) 110,808 Property classified as asset held 12,750 for sale 11,859 - - 935 (44) Total portfolio $ 2,464,222 $ - $ 13,865 $ (753) $ (6,338) $ 2,470,996 Less: Property classified as asset held 12,750 for sale - 12,750 - - - Total amounts included in condensed consolidated financial statements $ 2,464,222 $ (12,750) $ 13,865 $ (753) $ (6,338) $ 2,458,246 Includes $273 of interest capitalized to properties under development. Included in Other markets is a foreign currency translation adjustment totalling $(1,552) related to a property located in the U.S. and reversals of accrued leasing costs of $(1,552) for the settlement of lease-related obligations during the quarter. Comparative portfolio excludes assets held for sale, acquired properties, investment in joint ventures and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. Nine months ended Building improvements, Amortization of Properties initial direct lease incentives, classified as leasing costs foreign exchange January 1, assets held and lease Fair value and other September 30, 2020 for sale incentives(1) adjustments adjustments(2) 2020 Toronto downtown $ 1,890,308 $ - $ 21,808 $ 62,606 $ (5,779) $ 1,968,943 Other markets 365,735 - 7,431 (36,778) (4,105) 332,283 Total comparative portfolio(3) 2,256,043 - 29,239 25,828 (9,884) 2,301,226 Add: 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto 46,212 downtown 45,499 - 1,040 (347) 20 Properties under development 102,346 - 5,241 3,406 (185) 110,808 Property classified as asset held 12,750 for sale 17,057 - 537 (4,731) (113) Total portfolio $ 2,420,945 $ - $ 36,057 $ 24,156 $ (10,162) $ 2,470,996 Less: Property classified as asset held 12,750 for sale - 12,750 - - - Total amounts included in condensed consolidated financial statements $ 2,420,945 $ (12,750) $ 36,057 $ 24,156 $ (10,162) $ 2,458,246 Includes $794 of interest capitalized to properties under development. Included in Other markets is a foreign currency translation adjustment totalling $788 related to a property located in the U.S. and reversals of accrued leasing costs of $(1,552) for the settlement of lease-related obligations during the period. Comparative portfolio excludes assets held for sale, acquired properties, investment in joint ventures and properties under development. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 20 Properties under development The table below summarizes select financial information related to the two properties under development as at September 30, 2020. Carrying value Estimated yield on Property at time of Capital invested Estimated capital cost and original (in millions of Canadian dollars) reclassification to date(1) remaining Estimated NOI(2) carrying value 357 Bay Street, Toronto $ 24.1 $ 19.5 $ 9.5 $ 2.9 5.5% 1900 Sherwood Place, Regina 42.2 17.8 7.8 5.4 8.0% Capital invested to date excludes interest capitalized to properties under development. Does not include contractual annual rent escalators over the term of the leases. Valuations of externally appraised properties For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there were six investment properties valued by qualified external valuation professionals with an aggregate fair value of $529.3 million, representing 22% of the total investment property values (for the year ended December 31, 2019 - 10 investment properties with an aggregate fair value of $1.1 billion, representing 44% of the total investment property values). Fair value adjustments to investment properties The duration and full scope of the economic impact of COVID-19 is unknown at this time. Key valuation assumptions which could be impacted over the long term include: market rents, leasing costs, vacancy rates, discount rates and capitalization rates. The Trust continues to monitor the effect of the economic environment on the valuation of its investment properties. If there are any changes in the critical and key assumptions used in valuing the investment properties, in regional, national or international economic conditions, or new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair value of investment properties may change materially. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recorded an overall fair value loss of $0.8 million, primarily driven by fair value losses of $3.4 million in Toronto downtown, with the write-offs of maintenance capital incurred at certain properties. Fair value losses during the quarter were partially offset by aggregate fair value gains of $2.8 million in Other markets and a property held for sale, primarily due to reductions in previously accrued leasing cost obligations ($1.5 million) at two properties within the Other markets region and to true-up to an offer price ($0.9 million) on a property in Saskatchewan which was classified as assets held for sale as at September 30, 2020. The Saskatchewan property, totalling 62,000 square feet, was sold subsequent to the quarter for $12.8 million or $206 per square foot. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust recorded a fair value gain of $24.2 million, primarily due to fair value gains of $62.6 million in Toronto downtown and $3.4 million in our properties under development, partially offset by an aggregate fair value loss of $41.5 million in Other markets and a property classified as assets held for sale during the period. Fair value gains in Toronto downtown for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were mainly attributed to six third-party appraisals obtained during the period and include a $43 million fair value gain to reflect the council zoning approval at 250 Dundas Street West received in Q1 2020, partially offset by the three-months explanations noted above. Fair value gains of $3.4 million in our properties under development reflect value-enhancing capital expenditures and leasing costs incurred to revitalize these properties for upcoming occupancy. Fair value gains for the period were partially offset by fair value losses in Other markets and a property classified as assets held for sale previously included within the Other markets region due to an increase in capitalization rates by 42 bps over the prior year, increased vacancy assumptions and lower market rent assumptions during the first quarter of 2020 to reflect the uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment and the impact on Western Canadian provinces due to weak global demand and declining oil prices, partially offset by the three-months explanations noted above. Assumptions used in the valuation of investment properties Refer to Note 4 of the condensed consolidated financial statements for details of the assumptions used in the Trust's investment property valuations. Building improvements Building improvements represent investments made to our investment properties to ensure optimal building performance, to improve the experience of and attractiveness to our tenants and to reduce operating costs. In order to retain desirable rentable space and to generate adequate revenue over the long term, we must maintain or, in some cases, improve each property's condition to meet market demand. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 21 As part of our broader strategy to invest capital in our buildings to improve the experience of, and attractiveness to, tenants, as well as to reduce operating costs, we expect overall building improvement costs to remain elevated. These improvements are value-add in nature and our tenants will have a better experience at our buildings, leading to improved tenant retention, quicker leasing of available space and realization of higher rental rates. The table below summarizes the building improvements incurred for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Building improvements 2020 2019 2020 2019 Recoverable $ 1,950 $ 820 $ 8,153 $ 3,820 Value-add 381 825 2,740 2,651 Value-add additions to properties in the Bay Street corridor 8,753 755 11,864 934 Non-recoverable 158 342 1,755 1,716 Total comparative portfolio(1) 11,242 2,742 24,512 9,121 Add: 326 901 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown - - Properties under development 584 5,600 3,311 14,093 Interest capitalized to properties under development 273 126 794 287 Sold properties - 1,142 - 3,731 Total portfolio $ 12,425 $ 9,610 $ 29,518 $ 27,232 Less: Properties classified as assets held for sale - 472 - 472 Less: Interest capitalized to properties under development 273 126 794 287 Total amounts included in condensed consolidated financial statements $ 12,152 $ 9,012 $ 28,724 $ 26,473 Current and comparative periods exclude acquired properties, investment in joint ventures, sold properties and properties under development at the end of Q3 2020. 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, was acquired on September 12, 2019. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we incurred $11.2 million and $24.5 million, respectively, in expenditures related to building improvements in our comparative portfolio, the majority of which are value-add and recoverable from tenants under the terms of current and future leases. Recoverable building improvements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.0 million and $8.2 million, respectively, and included safety enhancements, heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, elevator modernization and recoverable lobby and common area upgrades. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, value-add building improvements were $0.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, relating to pre-development and value-enhancing capital expenditures at certain properties. As part of our transformation of our properties in the Bay Street corridor, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust incurred $8.8 million and $11.9 million, respectively, of value-add capital, of which certain capital investments will be recoverable from current and future tenants under the terms of their leases. Capital investments included improving the main lobbies, washrooms, stairwells and exterior facades and breaking ground in re-imagining an alleyway. We plan to invest a total of approximately $50 million over the next two years, of which approximately $14 million had been spent as at September 30, 2020, to revitalize these assets into best-in-class boutique office buildings which we believe can attract top tier tenants and the highest rents. We expect these projects to be finished by the first half of 2021. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, non-recoverable building improvements were $0.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively, which include costs for structural and building enhancements. As part of our development program, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, properties under development incurred $0.6 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in building improvements and included reconstruction costs to building interiors at 357 Bay Street in Toronto downtown and costs at 1900 Sherwood Place in Regina for a parkade expansion and building upgrades to the exterior and common areas. As we progress through the development projects at these two properties, we expect to continue to incur building improvement costs that will serve to enhance the overall experience for our new and existing tenants at the buildings once complete. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 22 INVESTMENT IN DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DIR.UN". The table below summarizes the Trust's participation in Dream Industrial REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and the Trust's ownership: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Units acquired via DRIP - - 392,333 385,535 1,229,119 Cost of units acquired via DRIP $ - $ - $ 4,816 $ 4,950 $ 14,229 Ownership at period-end 15.5% 16.2% 19.4% 15.5% 19.4% The decrease in the Trust's ownership on a quarter-over-quarter basis was driven by the sale of 1,125,250 Dream Industrial REIT units on September 28, 2020. The decrease in the Trust's ownership over the prior year comparative period was primarily due to the sale of Dream Industrial REIT units along with the dilution impact of the equity offerings by Dream Industrial REIT in the current and prior year. As the DRIP was suspended throughout the quarter, we received our monthly distributions in cash, rather than in Dream Industrial REIT units. OUR FINANCING Debt summary The key performance indicators in the management of our debt are as follows: As at September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, Financing and liquidity metrics 2020 2020 2019 2019 Weighted average face rate of interest on debt (period-end)(1) 3.60% 3.68% 3.88% 3.88% Interest coverage ratio (times)(2)(3) 3.2 3.1 2.9 2.9 Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years)(2)(3) 8.4 8.1 7.5 8.0 Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(2) 39.9% 38.3% 37.6% 41.3% Average term to maturity on debt (years) 4.3 4.6 4.7 4.9 Variable rate debt as percentage of total debt 14.9% 10.8% - 4.5% Available liquidity(2) $ 152,534 $ 213,949 $ 413,580 $ 433,844 Unencumbered assets(2) $ 292,688 $ 239,747 $ 281,274 $ 156,448 Weighted average face rate of interest on debt is calculated as the weighted average face rate of all interest bearing debt balances excluding debt in joint ventures that are equity accounted. The calculation of the following non-GAAP measures - interest coverage ratio, net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets), available liquidity and unencumbered assets - is included in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of the MD&A. Interest coverage ratio and net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV as at September 30, 2019 have been restated to conform to current period presentation due to a change in the calculation of EBITDAFV. For further details, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section under the heading "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")". The overall net total debt-to-net total assets ratio has increased 160 bps from 38.3% in Q2 2020 to 39.9%, primarily due to an increase in drawings on the demand revolving credit facilities during the quarter primarily to fund REIT A Unit buybacks through our NCIB program and building improvement spending. Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV has increased to 8.4 years from 8.1 years since the prior quarter, mainly driven by the increase in drawings on the demand revolving credit facilities during the quarter. Our interest coverage ratio has improved marginally to 3.2 times from 3.1 times at Q2 2020, primarily due to lower borrowing costs on the demand revolving credit facilities. Our available liquidity of approximately $152.5 million comprises undrawn demand revolving credit facilities totalling $145.4 million and $7.2 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand as at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $61.4 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to funding of REIT A Unit buybacks through our NCIB program and building improvement spending. Unencumbered assets as at September 30, 2020 was $292.7 million, an increase of $52.9 million from $239.7 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to the repayment of a mortgage secured by one of our properties in downtown Toronto during the quarter. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 23 Liquidity and capital resources Dream Office REIT's primary sources of capital are cash generated from operating activities, net proceeds from investment property dispositions, demand revolving credit facilities, and mortgage financing and refinancing. Our primary uses of capital include the payment of distributions, costs of attracting and retaining tenants, recurring property maintenance, development projects, major property improvements, debt principal repayments and interest payments. We expect to meet all of our ongoing obligations with current cash and cash equivalents on hand, cash flows generated from operations, net proceeds from investment property dispositions, demand revolving credit facilities and conventional mortgage refinancing. In our condensed consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2020, our current liabilities exceeded our current assets by $150.6 million. Typically, real estate entities seek to address liquidity needs by having a balanced debt maturity schedule and undrawn demand revolving credit facilities. We are able to use our demand revolving credit facilities on short notice, which eliminates the need to hold significant amounts of cash and cash equivalents on hand. Working capital balances can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period depending on the timing of receipts and payments. Debt obligations that are due within one year include debt maturities and scheduled principal repayments of $123.3 million. We typically refinance maturing debt with our undrawn demand revolving credit facilities and mortgages of terms between five and ten years. Amounts payable and accrued liabilities balances outstanding at the end of any reporting period depend primarily on the timing of leasing costs and capital expenditures incurred, as well as the impact of transaction costs incurred on acquisitions and dispositions. We continue to maintain high levels of liquidity for capital expenditures to improve the quality of our properties. Financing activities On January 21, 2020, the Trust repaid the Series C Debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $150.0 million. Demand revolving credit facilities As at September 30, 2020, the Trust's $300 million demand revolving credit facility is secured by first-ranking charges on four investment properties and 9,551,160 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units. The Trust has an accordion option of up to $100 million additional borrowing capacity on the $300 million demand revolving credit facility if additional assets are pledged as security, subject to lender approval. This accordion option is not included in the Trust's liquidity measures. As at September 30, 2020, the amount available under the $300 million demand revolving credit facility was $125.4 million, comprising $300.0 million of borrowing capacity less $173.0 million in drawings and $1.6 million in the form of letters of credit. As at September 30, 2020, the amount available under the $20 million demand revolving credit facility was $20.0 million. Debt maturity profile Our current debt profile is balanced with staggered maturities over the next nine years. The following table summarizes our debt maturity profile, excluding debt in joint ventures that are equity accounted, as at September 30, 2020: Demand revolving Mortgages credit facilities Total Outstanding Weighted Outstanding Weighted Outstanding Weighted balance average balance average balance average due at interest due at interest due at interest Debt maturities maturity rate maturity rate maturity rate 2021 $ 105,052 4.89% $ - - $ 105,052 4.89% 2022 59,880 3.49% 173,000 2.21% 232,880 2.54% 2023 139,951 4.25% - - 139,951 4.25% 2024 17,205 4.16% - - 17,205 4.16% 2025-2029 579,258 3.59% - - 579,258 3.59% Subtotal before undernoted items $ 901,346 3.85% $ 173,000 2.21% $ 1,074,346 3.58% Scheduled principal repayments on non-matured debt 77,279 - - - 77,279 - Subtotal before undernoted items $ 978,625 3.84% $ 173,000 2.21% $ 1,151,625 3.60% Unamortized financing costs (3,644) (1,745) (5,389) Unamortized fair value adjustments 204 - 204 Debt per condensed consolidated financial statements $ 975,185 3.88% $ 171,255 2.42% $ 1,146,440 3.66% Commitments and contingencies Dream Office REIT and its operating subsidiaries are contingently liable under guarantees that are issued in the normal course of business, on certain debt assumed by purchasers of investment properties, and with respect to litigation and claims that arise from time to time. In the opinion of management, any liability that may arise from such contingencies would not have a material adverse effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Trust as at September 30, 2020. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 24 In 2015, a subsidiary of the Trust received notices of reassessment from both the Canada Revenue Agency and the Alberta Minister of Finance with respect to its 2007, 2008 and 2010 taxation years. These reassessments relate to the deductibility of certain tax losses claimed by the subsidiary prior to its acquisition by the Trust. These federal and provincial reassessments, if upheld, could increase total current taxes payable, including interest and penalties, by $12.7 million. No cash payment is expected to be made unless it is ultimately established that the Trust has an obligation to make one. Management is of the view that there is a strong case to support the position as filed and has contested both the federal and provincial reassessments. Since management believes that it is more likely than not that its position will be sustained, no amounts related to these reassessments have been recorded in the condensed consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, Dream Office REIT's future minimum commitments are as follows: Minimum payments due Within 1 year 1-5 years > 5 years Total Operating lease payments for low-value assets $ 143 $ 214 $ - $ 357 Operating commitments 3,063 2,616 - 5,679 Fixed price contracts 222 888 1,967 3,077 Total $ 3,428 $ 3,718 $ 1,967 $ 9,113 In 2018, the Trust originally committed US$7.25 million to fund investments in real estate technologies, of which US$5.0 million was funded as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - US$3.5 million). Subsequent to the quarter, the Trust funded an additional US$0.1 million. The Trust is contingently liable under guarantees that are issued on certain debt assumed by purchasers of investment properties totalling $111.5 million (December 31, 2019 - $114.3 million) with a weighted average term to maturity of 2.9 years (December 31, 2019 - 3.7 years). The geographic distribution of the guaranteed debt is: 79% in British Columbia, 13% in Ontario and 8% in Québec. On October 1, 2020, a guaranteed mortgage totalling $34.3 million secured by a property in British Columbia was repaid in full by the purchaser, reducing our contingent liability to $77.2 million. In the event that a contemplated development project proceeds, the Trust has committed to contribute one of its investment properties with a fair value of $41.2 million to the development project. As part of the sale of a property in Calgary in 2018, the Trust committed to a construction loan facility of up to $12.5 million. The construction loan facility bears interest at 4.5%, matures on April 10, 2022 with an option to extend to April 10, 2023 and is secured by the property. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust had funded $2.4 million under the construction loan facility. Subsequent to the quarter, the Trust funded an additional $0.6 million under the construction loan facility. OUR EQUITY Total equity Our discussion of equity includes LP B Units (or subsidiary redeemable units), which are economically equivalent to REIT Units. Pursuant to IFRS, the LP B Units are classified as a liability in our condensed consolidated financial statements. Unitholders' equity September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Number of Units Amount Number of Units Amount Unitholders' equity 52,778,419 $ 1,984,722 56,234,546 $ 2,049,272 Deficit - (454,457) - (574,801) Accumulated other comprehensive income - 9,174 - 3,790 Equity per condensed consolidated financial statements 52,778,419 1,539,439 56,234,546 1,478,261 Add: LP B Units 5,233,823 94,994 5,233,823 162,929 Total equity (including LP B Units)(1) 58,012,242 $ 1,634,433 61,468,369 $ 1,641,190 Net asset value ("NAV") per unit(2) $ 28.17 $ 26.70 Total equity (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Total equity (including LP B Units or subsidiary redeemable units)". NAV per unit (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in this section under the heading "NAV per unit" and in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "NAV per unit". Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 25 The amended and restated Declaration of Trust of Dream Office REIT dated May 8, 2014, as amended or amended and restated from time to time (the "Declaration of Trust"), authorizes the issuance of an unlimited number of the following classes of units: REIT Units, issuable in one or more series, Transition Fund Units and Special Trust Units. The Special Trust Units may only be issued to holders of LP B Units, are not transferable separately from these units and are used to provide voting rights with respect to Dream Office REIT to persons holding LP B Units. The LP B Units are held by DAM, a related party to Dream Office REIT, and DAM holds an equivalent number of Special Trust Units. Both the REIT Units and Special Trust Units entitle the holder to one vote for each unit at all meetings of the unitholders. The LP B Units are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for REIT B Units at the option of the holder, which can then be converted into REIT A Units. The LP B Units and corresponding Special Trust Units together have economic and voting rights equivalent in all material respects to REIT A Units. The REIT A Units and REIT B Units have economic and voting rights equivalent in all material respects to each other. As at September 30, 2020, DAM held 12,410,002 REIT A Units and 5,233,823 LP B Units for a total ownership interest of approximately 30.4%. NAV per unit NAV per unit is calculated as the total equity (including LP B Units) divided by the total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units. This non-GAAP measurement is an important measure used by the Trust, as it reflects management's view of the intrinsic value of the Trust. However, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. As at September 30, 2020, our NAV per unit was $28.17, compared to $27.61 at June 30, 2020 and $25.79 at September 30, 2019, up $0.56 or 2.0% and $2.38 or 9.2%, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increase in NAV per unit of $0.56 and $2.38, respectively, was primarily due to cash flow retention from operations (diluted FFO net of distributions) and our incremental share of income from our investment in Dream Industrial REIT. The year-over-year increase in NAV per unit was also driven by fair value uplifts in our Toronto downtown investment properties totalling $97.6 million which comprise fair value gains of $62.6 million in 2020, supported by third-party appraisals on six investment properties in the region and $35.0 million in Q4 2019 as a result of higher market rent assumptions. NAV per unit is considered one of the Trust's key metrics and has increased consistently over the past 14 quarters as we improve the quality of our assets and the value of the business. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the table below reconciles the major components of NAV per unit to total equity (as per the condensed consolidated financial statements). GLA Occupancy - (in millions in-place and WALT Total Per unit of sq. ft.) committed (years) Investment properties Toronto downtown $ 1,968,943 $ 33.94 3.4 96.9% 4.6 Other markets 332,283 5.73 1.7 71.3% 6.4 Total comparative portfolio investment properties 2,301,226 39.67 5.1 88.0% 5.1 Mortgages (898,290) (15.48) Total comparative portfolio investment properties, net of mortgages 1,402,936 24.19 Acquired properties, net of mortgages 36,268 0.63 Properties under development, net of mortgages 43,857 0.76 Assets held for sale 12,750 0.22 Investment in Dream Industrial REIT 321,763 5.55 Investments in joint ventures 17,467 0.29 Cash and cash equivalents 7,154 0.12 Demand revolving credit facilities (171,255) (2.95) Other items (36,507) (0.64) Net asset value $ 1,634,433 $ 28.17 Less: LP B Units 94,994 Total equity per condensed consolidated financial statements $ 1,539,439 Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 26 Outstanding equity The following table summarizes the changes in our outstanding equity: For the three months ended September 30, 2020 REIT A Units LP B Units Total Total units issued and outstanding at July 1, 2020 55,243,439 5,233,823 60,477,262 REIT A Units issued pursuant to Deferred Unit Incentive Plan ("DUIP") 5,187 - 5,187 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (2,470,207) - (2,470,207) Total units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 52,778,419 5,233,823 58,012,242 Percentage of all units 91.0% 9.0% 100.0% For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 REIT A Units LP B Units Total Total units issued and outstanding at January 1, 2020 56,234,546 5,233,823 61,468,369 REIT A Units issued pursuant to DUIP 170,065 - 170,065 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (3,626,192) - (3,626,192) Total units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 52,778,419 5,233,823 58,012,242 Percentage of all units 91.0% 9.0% 100.0% REIT A Units issued pursuant to DUIP 881 - 881 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (1,548,100) - (1,548,100) Total units issued and outstanding at November 5, 2020 51,231,200 5,233,823 56,465,023 Percentage of all units 90.7% 9.3% 100.0% As at September 30, 2020, there were 839,437 deferred trust units and income deferred trust units outstanding (December 31, 2019 - 927,621) under the Trust's DUIP. Normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") On August 18, 2020, the NCIB covering the period from August 19, 2019 to August 18, 2020 expired. On August 14, 2020, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") accepted a notice filed by the Trust to renew its prior NCIB for a one-year period. Under the bid, the Trust will have the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 4,106,996 of its REIT A Units (representing 10% of the Trust's public float of 41,069,968 REIT A Units) through the facilities of the TSX. The renewed bid commenced on August 19, 2020 and will remain in effect until the earlier of August 18, 2021 or the date on which the Trust has purchased the maximum number of REIT A Units permitted under the bid. Daily purchases are limited to 64,564 REIT A Units, which equals 25% of the average daily trading volume during the prior six calendar months (being 258,256 REIT A Units per day), other than purchases pursuant to applicable block purchase exceptions. In connection with the NCIB renewal, the Trust entered into an automatic securities repurchase plan (the "Repurchase Plan") with its designated broker in order to facilitate purchases of its REIT A Units under the NCIB. The Repurchase Plan allows for purchases by Dream Office REIT of REIT A Units at any time including, without limitation, when the Trust would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by the Trust's broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties' written agreement. Outside of such restricted or blackout periods, the REIT A Units may also be purchased in accordance with management's discretion. The Repurchase Plan will terminate on August 18, 2021. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust purchased for cancellation 2,470,207 REIT A Units and 3,626,192 REIT A Units, respectively, under the NCIB, at a cost of $48.0 million and $69.2 million, respectively (December 31, 2019 - 3,230,966 REIT A Units cancelled for $77.8 million). Subsequent to quarter-end, the Trust purchased for cancellation an additional 1,548,100 REIT A Units under the NCIB at a cost of $28.7 million. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 27 Weighted average number of units The basic weighted average number of units includes the weighted average of all REIT Units, LP B Units, and vested but unissued deferred trust units and income deferred trust units. The diluted weighted average number of units includes the basic weighted average number of Units, unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units. As at September 30, 2020, there were 203,737 unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units (September 30, 2019 - 239,296). Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Weighted average number of units (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic 60,408 62,601 61,277 64,119 Diluted 60,611 62,848 61,492 64,379 Distribution policy Our Declaration of Trust, as amended and restated, provides our trustees with the discretion to determine the percentage payout of income that would be in the best interest of the Trust. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Trust declared distributions totalling $0.25 per unit and $0.75 per unit, respectively. The following table summarizes our total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total distributions paid and payable(1) for the period $ 14,826 $ 15,402 $ 45,306 $ 47,476 Total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Total distributions paid and payable". The decrease in total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) on a year-over-year basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to the cancellation of REIT A Units under the NCIB in the current and prior year. The following table summarizes our monthly distributions paid and payable subsequent to quarter-end: Date distribution was Distribution per Total distribution Date distribution announced Month of distribution paid or is payable REIT A Unit paid or payable September 21, 2020 September 2020 October 15, 2020 $ 0.08333 $ 4,398 October 21, 2020 October 2020 November 13, 2020 0.08333 4,291 Cash flows from operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt and distributions declared In any given period, actual cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, may differ from total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure), primarily due to fluctuations in non-cash working capital and the impact of leasing costs, which fluctuate with lease maturities, renewal terms, the type of asset being leased and when tenants fulfill the terms of their respective lease agreements. Seasonal fluctuations in working capital requirements or the unpredictability of when leasing costs are incurred are funded with our cash and cash equivalents on hand and, if necessary, with our existing demand revolving credit facilities. As a result of these factors the Trust anticipates that in certain future periods, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, may be less than total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure). With a conservative balance sheet and significant liquidity, the Trust does not anticipate cash distributions will be suspended or altered. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 28 To the extent that there are shortfalls in cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt when compared to total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure), the Trust will fund the shortfalls with cash and cash equivalents on hand and with our existing demand revolving credit facilities. The use of the demand revolving credit facilities may involve risks compared with using cash and cash equivalents on hand as a source of funding, such as the risk that interest rates may rise in the future, which may make it more expensive for the Trust to borrow under the demand revolving credit facilities, the risk that credit facilities may not be renewed at maturity or are renewed on unfavourable terms and the risk associated with increasing the overall indebtedness of the Trust. In the event that shortfalls exist, the Trust does not anticipate cash distributions will be suspended in the foreseeable future but does expect that there could be timing differences as a result of our intensification and redevelopment plans on certain assets within our portfolio. Accordingly, to the extent there are shortfalls, distributions may be considered an economic return of capital. The Trust determines the distribution rate by, among other considerations, its assessment of cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt. Management reviews the estimated annual distributable cash flows with the Board of Trustees periodically to assist the Board in determining the targeted distribution rate. In any given period, the Trust anticipates that net income will continue to vary from total distributions paid and payable (a non- GAAP measure) as net income includes non-cash items such as fair value adjustments to investment properties and financial instruments and costs related to dispositions such as debt settlement costs and costs attributable to sale of investment properties. Accordingly, the Trust does not use net income as a proxy for determining distributions. The following table summarizes net income, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, and total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) for the period $ 39,294 $ (2,340) $ 161,725 $ 54,127 Cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of 11,838 38,394 cash interest paid on debt 14,770 49,679 Total distributions paid and payable(1) for the period 14,826 15,402 45,306 47,476 Total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Total distributions paid and payable". As required by National Policy 41-201, "Income Trusts and Other Indirect Offerings", the following table outlines the difference between net income and total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure), as well as the difference between cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, and total distributions paid and payable (a non- GAAP measure), in accordance with the guidelines. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Excess (shortfall) of net income (loss) over total distributions paid $ 24,468 $ 116,419 and payable(1) $ (17,742) $ 6,651 Excess (shortfall) of cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt over total (2,988) (6,912) distributions paid and payable(1) (632) 2,203 Total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Total distributions paid and payable". For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) exceeded cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt by $3.0 million and $6.9 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) exceeded cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt by $0.6 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The excess and shortfalls of cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt over total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure) in the current and prior year comparative periods is primarily due to fluctuations in non-cash working capital and the impact of leasing costs. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, total distributions (a non-GAAP measure) exceeded net loss by $17.7 million primarily due to the impact of non-cash items such as a $36.5 million negative fair value adjustment to financial instruments during the period. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 29 For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Trust received monthly distributions from its investment in Dream Industrial REIT totalling $14.5 million and $14.3 million, respectively. Prior to the March 2020 distribution, the Trust elected to reinvest all distributions through Dream Industrial REIT's distribution reinvestment plan, totalling $5.0 million for the year. Had the Trust not reinvested the distributions received from Dream Industrial REIT, management is of the view such distributions could be used to mitigate any shortfalls of cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, net of cash interest paid on debt, over total distributions paid and payable (a non-GAAP measure). While the distributions received from Dream Industrial REIT would have been included as part of cash flows generated from (utilized in) investing activities in the condensed consolidated financial statements, the Trust views these as operating in nature as opposed to investing activities. On March 27, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT announced that it has suspended its DRIP and as a result, the Trust has commenced receiving cash distributions. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust received cash distributions from Dream Industrial REIT totalling $4.8 million and $9.6 million, respectively. SECTION IV NON-GAAP MEASURES Included in this section are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures presented throughout this MD&A to the nearest comparable condensed consolidated financial statements line item, in compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". These non-GAAP measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Available liquidity Available liquidity is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and undrawn demand revolving credit facilities at period- end, excluding cash held in joint ventures, which are equity accounted. Management believes that available liquidity, a non-GAAP measure, is an important measure in determining our resources available to meet all of our ongoing obligations. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", available liquidity has been reconciled to cash and cash equivalents in the table below: As at September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,154 $ 20,903 $ 95,410 $ 20,217 Undrawn demand revolving credit facilities 145,380 193,046 318,170 413,627 Available liquidity $ 152,534 $ 213,949 $ 413,580 $ 433,844 Total equity (including LP B Units or subsidiary redeemable units) One of the components used to determine the Trust's net asset value per unit is total equity (including LP B Units). Total equity (including LP B Units) is calculated as the sum of the equity amount per condensed consolidated financial statements and the subsidiary redeemable units amount. Management believes it is important to include the subsidiary redeemable (LP B) units amount for the purpose of determining the Trust's capital management. Management does not consider the subsidiary redeemable units to be debt or borrowings of the Trust, but rather a component of the Trust's equity. However, total equity (including LP B Units) is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the table within the section "Our Equity" under the heading "Total equity" reconciles total equity (including LP B Units) to equity (as per condensed consolidated financial statements). Total distributions paid and payable Total distributions paid and payable is calculated as the sum of the distributions paid and payable on REIT A Units and subsidiary redeemable units (LP B Units) interest expense per condensed consolidated financial statements. Because management considers the subsidiary redeemable units to be a component of the Trust's equity, management considers the interest paid on the subsidiary redeemable units to be a component of total distributions paid to unitholders. However, total distributions paid and payable is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 30 In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", total distributions paid and payable has been reconciled to total distributions paid and payable on REIT A Units (included in condensed consolidated financial statements) in the table below: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total distributions paid and payable on REIT A Units $ 13,518 $ 13,849 $ 14,094 $ 41,381 $ 43,551 Add: Interest on subsidiary redeemable units 1,308 1,309 1,308 3,925 3,925 Total distributions paid and payable $ 14,826 $ 15,158 $ 15,402 $ 45,306 $ 47,476 NAV per unit NAV per unit is calculated as the total equity (including LP B Units) divided by the total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units. This non-GAAP measurement is an important measure used by the Trust, as it reflects management's view of the intrinsic value of the Trust. However, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the table within the section "Our Equity" under the heading "NAV per unit" reconciles NAV per unit to equity as per condensed consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2020 and as per the consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2019. The table below reconciles NAV per unit to equity (as per condensed consolidated financial statements) as at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Unitholders' equity June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Number of Units Amount Number of Units Amount Unitholders' equity 55,243,439 $ 2,032,675 56,229,342 $ 2,049,116 Deficit - (480,233) - (623,937) Accumulated other comprehensive income - 10,081 - 4,848 Equity per condensed consolidated financial statements 55,243,439 $ 1,562,523 56,229,342 $ 1,430,027 Add: LP B Units 5,233,823 107,398 5,233,823 154,974 Total equity (including LP B Units)(1) 60,477,262 $ 1,669,921 61,463,165 $ 1,585,001 Net asset value ("NAV") per unit $ 27.61 $ 25.79 (1) Total equity (a non-GAAP measure) is defined in this section under the heading "Total equity (including LP B Units or subsidiary redeemable units)". Unencumbered assets Unencumbered assets represents the value of investment properties, excluding properties held for sale or investment properties in joint ventures which are equity accounted, which have not been pledged as collateral for the Trust's demand revolving credit facilities or mortgages, plus the fair value of unpledged Dream Industrial REIT units. This non-GAAP measurement is used by management in assessing the borrowing capacity available to the Trust. However, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the table below presents the components of unencumbered assets: As at September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Investment properties not pledged as security for debt $ 154,112 $ 96,872 $ 110,555 $ 108,433 Fair value of unpledged Dream Industrial REIT units(1) 138,576 142,875 170,719 48,015 Unencumbered assets $ 292,688 $ 239,747 $ 281,274 $ 156,448 Fair value of unpledged Dream Industrial REIT units is determined as the closing price of the Dream Industrial REIT units at the end of each period multiplied by the number of units not pledged as security for demand revolving credit facilities. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 31 Funds from operations ("FFO") Management believes FFO (including diluted FFO per unit) is an important measure of our operating performance. This non-GAAP measurement is a commonly used measure of performance of real estate operations; however, it does not represent net income or cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, as defined by IFRS, is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund Dream Office REIT's needs and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In February 2019, REALPAC issued a white paper on Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations for IFRS. The Trust has reviewed the REALPAC FFO white paper guidelines and its determination of FFO is substantially aligned with the REALPAC FFO white paper guidelines with the exception of the treatment of debt settlement costs due to disposals of investment properties. These debt settlement costs are primarily funded from net proceeds from dispositions and not from cash flows from operating activities. Thus, the Trust is of the view that debt settlement costs due to disposals of investment properties should not be included in the determination of FFO. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", FFO has been reconciled to net income in the table below: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) for the period $ 39,294 $ 57,600 $ (2,340) $ 161,725 $ 54,127 Add (deduct): Share of income from investment in Dream (12,559) (17,986) Industrial REIT (4,904) (4,348) (30,659) Share of FFO from investment in Dream Industrial 4,811 14,377 REIT 4,818 5,139 16,056 Depreciation, amortization and write-off of 3,338 9,831 intangible assets 3,045 3,426 10,437 Costs (recovery) attributable to sale of 12 (2,252) investment properties(1) (2,212) 2,967 3,095 Interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units 1,308 1,309 1,308 3,925 3,925 Fair value adjustments to investment properties(1) 753 (20,203) (18,807) (24,156) (23,242) Fair value adjustments to investment properties held in joint ventures - (16) 518 (16) 518 Fair value adjustments to financial instruments (14,261) (76,333) and DUIP included in G&A expenses (16,865) 36,595 45,830 Internal leasing costs 311 370 506 1,093 1,688 Principal repayments on finance lease liabilities(1) (12) (12) (8) (35) (33) Deferred income taxes expense (recovery) 93 206 102 133 337 Debt settlement costs due to disposals of - - investment properties, net(1) - 1,620 1,620 FFO for the period $ 23,088 $ 23,136 $ 26,678 $ 70,306 $ 83,699 Diluted weighted average number of units(2) 60,611 61,512 62,848 61,492 64,379 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.42 $ 1.14 $ 1.30 Includes both continuing and discontinued operations. Diluted weighted average number of units includes the weighted average of all REIT A Units, LP B Units, vested but unissued and unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units . Comparative properties NOI Comparative properties NOI is a non-GAAP measure used by management in evaluating the performance of properties owned by the Trust in the current and comparative periods presented. When the Trust compares comparative properties NOI on a year-over- year basis and quarter-over-quarter basis, the Trust excludes investment properties acquired after January 1, 2019 and assets held for sale or disposed of prior to or as at the current period. Comparative properties NOI also excludes lease termination fees; onetime property adjustments, if any; bad debt expenses; NOI from properties under development until reclassified to active properties for a period of two full calendar years; investment in joint ventures; property management and other service fees; straight-line rent; and amortization of lease incentives. This measure is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 32 Effective March 31, 2020, The Trust revised its definition of comparative properties NOI on a quarter-over-quarter basis to exclude acquired properties after January 1, 2019 to increase comparability with our other operating metrics. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", comparative properties NOI for the respective periods has been reconciled to net rental income within the section "Our Operations" under the heading "Comparative properties NOI (year-over-year comparison)" and "Comparative properties NOI (quarter-over-quarter comparison)". Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV") EBITDAFV is defined by the Trust as net income for the period adjusted for: lease termination fees and other (including COVID- related provisions and adjustments), non-cash items included in investment properties revenue, fair value adjustments to investment properties and financial instruments, share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT, distributions received from Dream Industrial REIT, interest expense on debt and subsidiary redeemable units, amortization and write-off of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment, leasing, transaction and debt settlement costs and other activities, and net current and deferred income taxes. This non-GAAP measurement is an important measure used by the Trust in evaluating property operating performance; however, it is not defined by IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Effective December 31, 2019, the Trust refined its calculation of EBITDAFV to exclude net loss from joint ventures to improve consistency between the calculation of debt and adjusted EBITDAFV in its net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV calculation. Consequently, EBITDAFV and net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV have been restated in prior periods to be consistent with current period presentation. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", EBITDAFV has been reconciled to net income in the table below: Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 2018 Net income (loss) for the period $ 39,294 $ 57,600 $ (2,340) $ 161,725 $ 54,127 $ 117,320 $ 157,778 Add (deduct): COVID-related provisions and 572 908 adjustments 336 - - - - Lease termination fees and other(1) (354) (58) (190) (350) (659) (1,288) (5,870) Non-cash items included in investment properties 3,143 9,316 revenue(1)(2) 2,927 3,091 9,020 13,144 11,229 Fair value adjustments to 753 (24,156) investment properties(1) (20,203) (18,807) (23,242) (56,949) (47,533) Fair value adjustments to (14,085) (76,060) financial instruments (16,721) 36,515 45,614 55,162 1,371 Share of income from investment in Dream (12,559) (17,986) Industrial REIT (4,904) (4,348) (30,659) (56,078) (43,125) Share of net loss (income) from 43 (204) investment in joint ventures (354) 497 515 641 - Distributions received from 4,720 14,498 Dream Industrial REIT 4,853 4,839 14,316 19,222 17,914 Interest - debt(1) 10,597 10,770 12,765 32,233 42,373 54,608 60,718 Interest - subsidiary redeemable 1,308 3,925 units 1,309 1,308 3,925 5,234 5,234 Amortization and write-off of intangible assets and depreciation on property and equipment 352 362 389 1,125 1,294 1,891 2,199 Net losses on transactions and 324 (1,158) other items(1) (1,842) 5,093 6,403 7,344 7,179 Current and deferred income 13 (363) taxes expense (recovery), net 32 102 337 486 342 EBITDAFV for the period $ 34,121 $ 34,107 $ 38,914 $ 103,453 $ 123,364 $ 160,737 $ 167,436 Includes both continuing and discontinued operations. Includes adjustments for straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 33 Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt Management believes that the trailing 12-month EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt, both of which are non-GAAP measures, are important measures in identifying longer-term trends in property operating performance and the cost of the Trust's debt. These non-GAAP measurements do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the following tables calculate EBITDAFV and interest expense on debt for the trailing 12-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Trailing 12-month period ended September 30, 2020 EBITDAFV for the nine months ended September 30, 2020(1) $ 103,453 Add: EBITDAFV for the year ended December 31, 2019(1) 160,737 Less: EBITDAFV for the nine months ended September 30, 2019(1) (123,364) Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV $ 140,826 EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP measure) for the respective periods has been reconciled to net income under the heading "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" within this section. Trailing 12-month period ended September 30, 2019 EBITDAFV for the nine months ended September 30, 2019(1) $ 123,364 Add: EBITDAFV for the year ended December 31, 2018(1) 167,436 Less: EBITDAFV for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 (127,176) Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV $ 163,624 EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP measure) for the respective periods has been reconciled to net income under the heading "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" within this section. Trailing 12-month period ended September 30, 2020 Interest expense on debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 $ 32,233 Add: Interest expense on debt for the year ended December 31, 2019(1) 54,608 Less: Interest expense on debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2019(1) (42,373) Trailing 12-month interest expense on debt $ 44,468 (1) Includes interest expense on debt from continuing and discontinued operations. Trailing 12-month period ended September 30, 2019 Interest expense on debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2019(1) $ 42,373 Add: Interest expense on debt for the year ended December 31, 2018(1) 60,718 Less: Interest expense on debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2018(1) (45,747) Trailing 12-month interest expense on debt $ 57,344 (1) Includes interest expense on debt from continuing and discontinued operations. Interest coverage ratio Management believes that interest coverage ratio, a non-GAAP measurement, is an important measure in determining our ability to cover interest expense based on our operating performance. This non-GAAP measurement does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Prior to December 31, 2018, interest coverage ratio was calculated as year-to-date EBITDAFV divided by year-to-date interest expense on debt. Because the calculation of EBITDAFV has been adjusted effective December 31, 2019, as discussed under the "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" heading above, the Trust has restated its prior period calculation of interest coverage ratio (times) to be consistent with current period presentation. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 34 In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the following table calculates the interest coverage ratio for the trailing 12-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019: For the trailing 12-month period ended Year ended September 30, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV(1) $ 140,826 $ 145,619 $ 163,624 $ 160,737 Trailing 12-month interest expense on debt(1) $ 44,468 $ 46,636 $ 57,344 $ 54,608 Interest coverage ratio (times) 3.2 3.1 2.9 2.9 Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt (non-GAAP measures) for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 have been reconciled under the heading "Trailing 12-month EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt" within this section. Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV Management believes that net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, a non-GAAP measurement, is an important measure in determining the time it takes the Trust, on a go-forward basis, based on its normalized operating performance, to repay our debt. This non-GAAP measurement does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV as shown below is calculated as total debt (net of cash on hand), which includes debt related to assets held for sale, divided by adjusted EBITDAFV - annualized. Adjusted EBITDAFV - annualized is calculated as annualized quarterly EBITDAFV less NOI of disposed properties for the quarter plus the normalized NOI of properties acquired in the quarter. Because the calculation of EBITDAFV has been adjusted effective December 31, 2019, as discussed under the "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" heading above, the Trust has restated its prior period calculation of net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV to be consistent with current period presentation. In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the following table calculates the annualized net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV: September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Non-current debt $ 1,024,508 $ 1,015,304 $ 967,861 $ 1,030,580 Current debt 121,932 99,867 182,511 180,827 Total debt 1,146,440 1,115,171 1,150,372 1,211,407 Less: Cash on hand(1) (3,377) (15,164) (89,816) (13,687) Net total debt $ 1,143,063 $ 1,100,007 $ 1,060,556 $ 1,197,720 EBITDAFV(2) - quarterly 34,121 34,107 37,373 38,914 Add: Normalized NOI of property acquired in the quarter(3) - - - 308 Less: NOI of disposed properties for the quarter(4) 31 (58) (2,084) (1,661) Adjusted EBITDAFV - quarterly $ 34,152 $ 34,049 $ 35,289 $ 37,561 Adjusted EBITDAFV - annualized $ 136,608 $ 136,196 $ 141,156 $ 150,244 Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years) 8.4 8.1 7.5 8.0 Cash on hand represents cash on hand at period-end, excluding cash held in co-owned properties and joint ventures that are equity accounted. EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP measure) has been reconciled to net income under the heading "Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("EBITDAFV")" within this section. For the period ended September 30, 2019, EBITDAFV has been restated to exclude share of net loss from investments in joint ventures. Represents the incremental NOI had the acquisitions in the respective periods occurred for the full quarter, determined using the average daily NOI times the number of days the Trust did not own the property. This adjustment excludes NOI from properties acquired by joint ventures that are equity accounted. NOI of disposed properties for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 includes NOI from properties classified as discontinued operations that were sold during Q3 2019 . Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) Management believes that level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) is an important non-GAAP measure in the management of our debt levels. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. Net total debt-to-net total assets as shown below is determined as total debt less cash on hand, which includes debt related to assets held for sale, all divided by net total assets (being determined as total assets, less cash on hand). Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 35 In compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", the following table calculates the level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets): Amounts included in condensed consolidated financial statements September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 Non-current debt $ 1,024,508 $ 1,015,304 $ 967,861 $ 1,030,580 Current debt 121,932 99,867 182,511 180,827 Total debt 1,146,440 1,115,171 1,150,372 1,211,407 Less: Cash on hand(1) (3,377) (15,164) (89,816) (13,687) Net total debt $ 1,143,063 $ 1,100,007 $ 1,060,556 $ 1,197,720 Total assets 2,870,142 2,888,637 2,911,682 2,910,715 Less: Cash on hand(1) (3,377) (15,164) (89,816) (13,687) Net total assets $ 2,866,765 $ 2,873,473 $ 2,821,866 $ 2,897,028 Net total debt-to-net total assets 39.9% 38.3% 37.6% 41.3% (1) Cash on hand represents cash on hand at period-end, excluding cash held in co-owned properties and joint ventures that are equity accounted. QUARTERLY INFORMATION The following tables show quarterly information since October 1, 2018. Key portfolio, leasing, financing and other capital information 2020 2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Portfolio(1) Number of properties 30 31 31 31 33 33 37 37 GLA (millions of sq. ft.) 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 6.1 6.2 7.3 7.3 Leasing - comparative portfolio(2) 88.0% Occupancy rate - including committed (period-end) 88.3% 89.9% 90.8% 93.1% 94.3% 93.2% 93.0% Occupancy rate - in-place(period-end) 87.7% 87.8% 89.1% 90.1% 92.6% 92.9% 91.8% 91.5% Tenant retention ratio 57.1% 69.2% 44.2% 85.6% 69.7% 88.0% 70.9% 71.6% Average in-place and committed net rent per square foot $ 23.09 (period-end) $ 23.00 $ 22.66 $ 22.53 $ 22.79 $ 22.20 $ 21.06 $ 20.97 Financing Weighted average face rate of interest on debt 3.60% (period-end)(3) 3.68% 3.78% 3.88% 3.88% 3.94% 3.99% 4.06% Interest coverage ratio (times)(4)(5) 3.2 3.1 3.0 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.7 2.8 Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV (years)(4)(5) 8.4 8.1 7.8 7.5 8.0 8.5 8.6 9.0 Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(4) 39.9% 38.3% 38.5% 37.6% 41.3% 45.4% 45.1% 45.0% Capital 58.0 Total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units (in millions)(6) 60.5 60.8 61.5 61.5 63.6 64.3 64.6 NAV per unit(4) $ 28.17 $ 27.61 $ 27.13 $ 26.70 $ 25.79 $ 25.49 $ 25.10 $ 24.97 Excludes properties held for sale and properties in joint ventures that are equity accounted at the end of each period. Excludes acquired properties, investment in joint ventures that are equity accounted, properties held for sale and properties under development at the end of each period, as applicable. For the period ended September 30, 2019 and for a period of two full calendar years thereafter, acquired properties comprises 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto downtown, which was acquired on September 12, 2019. Weighted average face rate of interest on debt is calculated as the weighted average face rate of all interest bearing debt balances excluding debt in joint ventures that are equity accounted. The calculation of the following non-GAAP measures - interest coverage ratio, net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV, level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets) and NAV per unit - are included in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of the MD&A. Interest coverage ratio and net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV have been restated for the comparative periods to conform to current period presentation. For further details, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section under the headings "Interest coverage ratio" and "Net total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAFV". Total number of REIT A Units and LP B Units includes 5.2 million LP B Units, which are classified as a liability under IFRS. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 36 Results of operations Effective June 30, 2019, the results of operations from the Ottawa and Montréal segment were presented separately as income (loss) from discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), as both investment properties in that segment had been sold. As a result of this change in presentation, the prior periods' income measures of investment properties revenue and operating expenses, interest expense on debt (included in "Other expenses") and fair value adjustments to investment properties (included in "Fair value adjustments, leasing, transaction and debt settlement costs") attributable to this segment have been retroactively reclassified to income (loss) from discontinued operations in the table below, in accordance with IFRS requirements. 2020 2019 2018 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Investment properties revenue $ 51,312 $ 50,704 $ 52,748 $ 56,990 $ 57,432 $ 57,031 $ 57,565 $ 57,245 Investment properties operating (23,422) expenses (22,525) (23,820) (25,907) (25,470) (24,683) (25,383) (26,130) Net rental income 27,890 28,179 28,928 31,083 31,962 32,348 32,182 31,115 Other income 13,018 5,907 1,133 25,766 4,460 19,454 7,813 12,972 Other expenses (14,614) (15,218) (15,227) (16,699) (16,609) (17,852) (17,372) (17,949) Fair value adjustments, leasing costs and net gains (loss) on 13,008 transactions 38,766 49,602 23,450 (20,112) 18,016 (11,518) 33,751 Income (loss) before income taxes and discontinued operations 39,302 57,634 64,436 63,600 (299) 51,966 11,105 59,889 Current and deferred income (13) taxes recovery (expense), net (32) 408 (149) (102) (118) (117) 244 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes 39,289 57,602 64,844 63,451 (401) 51,848 10,988 60,133 Income (loss) from discontinued 5 operations (2) (13) (258) (1,939) (5,315) (1,054) (1,644) Net income (loss) for the period 39,294 57,600 64,831 63,193 (2,340) 46,533 9,934 58,489 Other comprehensive income (loss) (907) (2,914) 9,205 (1,058) 1,172 (2,074) (745) 2,991 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 38,387 $ 54,686 $ 74,036 $ 62,135 $ (1,168) $ 44,459 $ 9,189 $ 61,480 Our results of operations may vary significantly from period to period as a result of fair value adjustments to investment properties, fair value adjustments to financial instruments, and net gains or losses on transactions and other activities. The decrease in our net rental income between Q4 2018 and Q3 2020 is primarily due to the effect of selling investment properties in order to focus on our highest quality assets. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 37 Reconciliation between net income (loss) and funds from operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars except for unit and per unit amounts) 2020 2019 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Net income (loss) for the period $ 39,294 $ 57,600 $ 64,831 $ 63,193 $ (2,340) $ 46,533 $ 9,934 $ 58,489 Add (deduct): Share of income from investment (12,559) in Dream Industrial REIT (4,904) (523) (25,419) (4,348) (18,833) (7,478) (12,717) Share of FFO from investment in 4,811 Dream Industrial REIT 4,818 4,748 4,878 5,139 5,417 5,500 5,572 Depreciation, amortization and 3,338 write-off of intangible assets 3,045 3,448 4,134 3,426 3,653 3,358 3,477 Costs (recovery) attributable to 12 sale of investment properties(1) (2,212) (52) 441 2,967 76 52 (455) Interest expense on subsidiary 1,308 redeemable units 1,309 1,308 1,309 1,308 1,309 1,308 1,309 Fair value adjustments to 753 investment properties(1) (20,203) (4,706) (33,707) (18,807) (3,832) (603) (20,160) Fair value adjustments to investment properties held in - joint ventures (16) - - 518 - - - Fair value adjustments to financial instruments and DUIP (14,261) included in G&A expenses (16,865) (45,207) 9,721 36,595 (6,219) 15,454 (11,066) Debt settlement costs due to disposals of investment - properties, net(1) - - - 1,620 - - 1,070 Internal leasing costs 311 370 412 500 506 511 671 512 Principal repayments on finance (12) lease liabilities(1) (12) (11) (11) (8) (12) (13) - Deferred income taxes expense 93 (recovery) 206 (166) 149 102 118 117 (288) Taxes attributable to dispositions - - - - - - - - FFO for the period(2) $ 23,088 $ 23,136 $ 24,082 $ 25,188 $ 26,678 $ 28,721 $ 28,300 $ 25,736 Diluted weighted average number 60,611 of units(3) 61,512 62,336 62,388 62,848 65,144 65,185 65,839 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 Includes both continuing and discontinued operations. FFO is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Measures" under the heading "Funds from operations ("FFO")" for further details. Diluted weighted average number of units includes the weighted average of all REIT A Units, LP B Units, vested but unissued and unvested deferred trust units and associated income deferred trust units . Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 38 SECTION V DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES At September 30, 2020, the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Trust, along with the assistance of senior management, have designed disclosure controls and procedures to provide reasonable assurance that material information relating to Dream Office REIT is made known to the CEO and CFO in a timely manner and information required to be disclosed by Dream Office REIT is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation, and have designed internal controls over financial reporting to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, there have not been any changes that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the internal controls over financial reporting. RISKS AND OUR STRATEGY TO MANAGE In addition to the specific risks discussed in this MD&A, we are exposed to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could have an impact on our business, financial condition, operating results and prospects. Unitholders should consider these risks and uncertainties when assessing our outlook in terms of investment potential. For a further discussion of the risks and uncertainties identified by Dream Office REIT, please see below and refer to our 2019 Annual Report and latest Annual Information Form filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") (www.sedar.com). COVID-19 On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The duration and full scope of the economic impact of COVID-19 is unknown and as a result it is not possible to estimate the full impact on our financial results and operations. Risks and uncertainties arising from this global pandemic could include, but are not limited to, the impact on our tenants, global economies and financial markets, and our information technology systems. COVID-19 has led to the extended shutdown of certain businesses, which may in turn result in disruptions, delays or reductions to our tenants' supply chains. COVID-19 may also impact consumer demand for our tenants' products or services, which may negatively impact our tenants' businesses. While governments have eased COVID-19 restrictions and businesses have started to reopen, there are still restrictive measures in place. These factors may impact our tenants' ability to meet their payment obligations. COVID-19 has slowed down global economies, increased volatility in financial markets and resulted in a decline in the value of the Trust's unit price. The pandemic could impact debt and equity markets which could affect the Trust's ability to access capital. COVID-19 has led to increased risks associated with cyber security. As such, this could impact our information technology systems and networks. All of these factors may have a material adverse effect on our business, our results of operations and our ability to make cash distributions to unitholders. Portions of our financial results incorporate estimates from management that are subject to increased uncertainty due to the market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. An area of increased estimation uncertainty in the Trust's condensed consolidated financial statements is the fair value of its investment properties. The amounts recorded in the condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the latest reliable information available to management at the time the condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared where that information reflects conditions at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 39 Increase in credit risk as a result of COVID-19 Credit risk arises from the possibility that tenants in investment properties or counterparties to financial instruments may not fulfill their lease or contractual obligations. The Trust mitigates its credit risks from its tenants by attracting tenants of sound financial standing and by diversifying its mix of tenants. The Trust manages its credit risk on vendor takeback mortgage receivables by lending to reputable purchasers of properties, retaining security interests in the sold investment properties, monitoring compliance with repayment schedules, and evaluating the progress and estimated rates of returns of financed projects. The Trust manages its credit risk on debt guarantees on assumed debt by guaranteeing debt assumed by reputable purchasers of properties, monitoring the debtors' compliance with repayment schedules and loan covenants, and obtaining indemnities from parties with strong covenants. COVID-19 and the measures to contain it have created significant uncertainty in the general economy. A deterioration in the economy may impact the ability of tenants to meet their obligations under their leases or contracts. The Trust continues to assess the effect of economic conditions on the creditworthiness of our tenants and counterparties. As part of this assessment, the Trust reviews the risk profiles of its tenant base to assess which tenants are likely to continue meeting their obligations under their leases and which tenants are at a greater risk of default. We expect that certain tenants may have difficulty meeting their obligations under their leases, resulting in an elevated risk of credit losses. Tenants may also apply for government assistance programs and require assistance in the form of short-term rent deferrals. The Trust assesses the credit risk of its vendor takeback mortgages receivable by evaluating the credit quality of counterparties, whether the counterparties are fulfilling their obligations under the terms of the agreements and the value of the collateral relative to the balance of the receivable. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES Dream Office REIT's changes in accounting policies are described in Note 2 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Additional information relating to Dream Office REIT, including the latest Annual Information Form of Dream Office REIT, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 40 SECTION VI ASSET LISTING The following table includes supplementary information on our portfolio as at September 30, 2020. Owned share of Number of Average Average In-place and total GLA (in tenants tenant size (in remaining Property Ownership thousands of (in-place and thousands of lease term committed square feet) committed) square feet) (in years) occupancy Adelaide Place, Toronto 100.0% 658 68 9 4.9 97.7% 30 Adelaide Street East, Toronto 100.0% 414 7 59 4.0 100.0% 438 University Avenue, Toronto 100.0% 323 18 18 5.2 100.0% 655 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 301 22 13 5.3 98.4% 74 Victoria Street/137 Yonge Street, Toronto 100.0% 266 5 53 5.0 98.9% 720 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 248 1 248 5.3 100.0% 36 Toronto Street, Toronto 100.0% 214 38 6 3.2 98.2% 330 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 165 40 4 2.7 89.7% 20 Toronto Street/33 Victoria Street, Toronto 100.0% 158 16 10 6.2 96.5% 250 Dundas Street West, Toronto 100.0% 121 16 7 4.2 98.5% 80 Richmond Street West, Toronto 100.0% 101 35 2 2.2 74.2% 425 Bloor Street East, Toronto(1) 100.0% 83 8 10 9.7 100.0% 212 King Street West, Toronto 100.0% 73 10 7 2.1 100.0% 360 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 58 14 4 2.5 90.6% 67 Richmond Street West, Toronto 100.0% 50 4 12 3.7 94.4% 350 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 53 10 5 2.9 94.8% 366 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 36 7 3 1.0 54.3% 56 Temperance Street, Toronto 100.0% 32 8 4 5.4 100.0% Toronto downtown 3,354 327 10 4.6 96.9% 2200-2206 Eglinton Avenue East & 1020 Birchmount Road, Scarborough 100.0% 442 10 21 9.3 47.9% 50 & 90 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Mississauga (Sussex Centre)(2) 49.9% 326 63 9 5.3 86.4% 444 7th Building, Calgary 100.0% 261 9 23 6.4 80.5% Saskatoon Square, Saskatoon 100.0% 228 12 11 7.3 58.7% 12800 Foster Street, Overland Park, Kansas, U.S. 100.0% 185 1 185 5.2 100.0% Princeton Tower, Saskatoon 100.0% 136 12 5 7.2 48.1% 606 4th Building & Barclay Parkade, Calgary 100.0% 126 12 9 5.1 85.5% Kensington House, Calgary 100.0% 78 20 4 5.5 95.7% 234 1st Avenue South, Saskatoon 100.0% 10 3 2 3.3 66.8% Other markets 1,792 142 11 6.4 71.3% Total comparative portfolio 5,146 469 10 5.1 88.0% 6 Adelaide Street East, Toronto(3) 100.0% 53 20 3 2.1 96.7% Total acquired properties 53 20 3 2.1 96.7% Total comparative portfolio and acquired properties 5,199 489 10 5.1 88.0% 1900 Sherwood Place, Regina 100.0% 210 5 42 11.3 100.0% 357 Bay Street, Toronto 100.0% 65 1 65 15.0 100.0% Total properties under development 275 6 46 12.2 100.0% Preston Centre, Saskatoon(4) 100.0% 62 13 4 3.2 78.5% Total properties held for sale 62 13 4 3.2 78.5% Total portfolio 5,536 508 10 5.5 88.5% 220 King Street West, Toronto(5) 50.0% 11 3 6 6.8 83.4% Property subject to a ground lease. Co-owned property. This property was acquired on September 12, 2019. This property was sold on October 16, 2020. Joint venture that is equity accounted. This property was acquired on August 22, 2019. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 41 Condensed consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, Note 2020 2019 Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS $ 2,458,246 Investment properties 4 $ 2,420,945 Investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 321,763 320,295 Investments in joint ventures 17,467 13,935 Other non-current assets 40,911 42,337 2,838,387 2,797,512 CURRENT ASSETS 6,855 Amounts receivable 13,834 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,996 4,926 Cash and cash equivalents 7,154 95,410 19,005 114,170 Asset held for sale 10 12,750 - Total assets $ 2,870,142 $ 2,911,682 Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 1,024,508 Debt 6 $ 967,861 Subsidiary redeemable units 94,994 162,929 Deferred Unit Incentive Plan 14,919 27,064 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,532 2,342 Other non-current liabilities 11,346 12,236 1,148,299 1,172,432 CURRENT LIABILITIES 121,932 Debt 6 182,511 Amounts payable and accrued liabilities 60,472 78,478 182,404 260,989 Total liabilities 1,330,703 1,433,421 Equity 1,984,722 Unitholders' equity 2,049,272 Deficit (454,457) (574,801) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,174 3,790 Total equity 1,539,439 1,478,261 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,870,142 $ 2,911,682 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust: "Karine MacIndoe" "Michael J. Cooper" KARINE MACINDOE MICHAEL J. COOPER Trustee Trustee Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 42 Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment properties revenue 7 $ 51,312 $ 57,432 $ 154,764 $ 172,028 Investment properties operating expenses (23,422) (25,470) (69,767) (75,536) Net rental income 27,890 31,962 84,997 96,492 Other income 12,559 17,986 Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 4,348 30,659 Share of net income (loss) from investment in joint ventures (43) (497) 204 (515) Interest and other income 502 609 1,868 1,583 13,018 4,460 20,058 31,727 Other expenses (2,357) (7,776) General and administrative (2,616) (8,288) Interest: (10,597) (32,233) Debt (12,296) (38,326) Subsidiary redeemable units (1,308) (1,308) (3,925) (3,925) Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation on property (352) (1,125) and equipment (389) (1,294) (14,614) (16,609) (45,059) (51,833) Fair value adjustments, leasing costs and net gain (loss) on transactions (753) 24,156 Fair value adjustments to investment properties 4 17,587 34,494 Fair value adjustments to financial instruments 8 14,085 (36,515) 76,060 (45,614) Leasing costs and net gain (loss) on transactions 9 (324) (1,184) 1,160 (2,494) 13,008 (20,112) 101,376 (13,614) Income (loss) before income taxes and discontinued operations 39,302 (299) 161,372 62,772 Current and deferred income taxes recovery (expense), net (13) (102) 363 (337) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes 39,289 (401) 161,735 62,435 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 5 (1,939) (10) (8,308) Net income (loss) for the period 39,294 (2,340) 161,725 54,127 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): 10 29 Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps and other, net of taxes 12 36 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation, net (981) (50) of taxes 257 (555) Share of other comprehensive income (loss) from 305 5,231 investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 903 (1,128) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Share of other comprehensive income (loss) from (241) 174 investment in joint ventures - - (907) 1,172 5,384 (1,647) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 38,387 $ (1,168) $ 167,109 $ 52,480 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 43 Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited) (all dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars) Attributable to unitholders of the Trust Accumulated other Number of Unitholders' comprehensive Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Note REIT A Units equity Deficit income Total equity Balance at January 1, 2020 56,234,546 $ 2,049,272 $ (574,801) $ 3,790 $ 1,478,261 Net income for the period - - 161,725 - 161,725 Distributions paid and payable 11 - - (41,381) - (41,381) Deferred trust units exchanged for REIT A Units 170,065 4,663 - - 4,663 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (3,626,192) (69,177) - - (69,177) Issue and cancellation costs - (36) - - (36) Other comprehensive income - - - 5,384 5,384 Balance at September 30, 2020 52,778,419 $ 1,984,722 $ (454,457) $ 9,174 $ 1,539,439 Attributable to unitholders of the Trust Accumulated other Number of Unitholders' comprehensive Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Note REIT A Units equity Deficit income (loss) Total equity Balance at January 1, 2019 59,369,278 $ 2,124,760 $ (634,513) $ 6,495 $ 1,496,742 Net income for the period - - 54,127 - 54,127 Distributions paid and payable 11 - - (43,551) - (43,551) Deferred trust units exchanged for REIT A Units 91,030 2,241 - - 2,241 Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB (3,230,966) (77,818) - - (77,818) Issue and cancellation costs - (67) - - (67) Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,647) (1,647) Balance at September 30, 2019 56,229,342 $ 2,049,116 $ (623,937) $ 4,848 $ 1,430,027 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 44 Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Note (see Note 2) (see Note 2) Generated from (utilized in) operating activities $ 39,294 $ 161,725 Net income (loss) for the period $ (2,340) $ 54,127 Non-cash items: (12,559) (17,986) Share of income from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 5 (4,348) (30,659) Fair value adjustments to investment properties 4 753 (18,807) (24,156) (23,242) Fair value adjustments to financial instruments 8 (14,085) 36,515 (76,060) 45,614 Amortization and depreciation 13 3,472 3,557 10,246 10,881 Other adjustments 13 723 5,634 (124) 7,109 Change in non-cash working capital 13 (2,782) 2,921 (5,718) 5,702 Investment in lease incentives and initial direct leasing costs (4,624) (8,322) (11,465) (23,538) Interest expense on debt 10,597 12,765 32,233 42,373 Interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units 1,308 1,308 3,925 3,925 22,097 28,883 72,620 92,292 Generated from (utilized in) investing activities (10,080) (23,455) Investment in building improvements (3,743) (12,704) Investment in properties under development (753) (5,726) (5,883) (14,380) Investment in property acquisition and transaction costs paid - (36,833) - (36,833) Investment in property and equipment (40) - (348) (11) Contributions to joint ventures (1,095) (10,244) (3,154) (11,568) Distributions from investment in Dream Industrial REIT 4,786 - 9,639 - Net proceeds from sale of Dream Industrial REIT units 5 12,201 - 12,201 - Net proceeds from disposal of investment properties and net (41) 2,057 transaction costs recovery 222,514 224,450 Change in restricted cash 1,168 (935) 3,064 (2,402) 6,146 165,033 (5,879) 146,552 Generated from (utilized in) financing activities 59,000 191,000 Borrowings 6 38,000 400,900 Lump sum repayments 6 (22,523) (114,457) (182,523) (419,809) Lump sum repayments on property dispositions - (23,937) - (23,937) Principal repayments 6 (5,010) (3,734) (14,490) (12,344) Financing cost additions - - - (2,575) Interest paid on debt (10,259) (14,113) (34,226) (42,613) Interest paid on subsidiary redeemable units (1,308) (1,308) (3,925) (3,925) Distributions paid on REIT A Units 11 (13,723) (14,273) (41,669) (43,812) Cancellation of REIT A Units under NCIB and transaction costs (48,058) (52,937) (69,213) (77,885) Debt settlement costs paid (1) (1,294) (1) (1,294) Principal repayments on finance lease liabilities (12) (8) (35) (33) (41,894) (188,061) (155,082) (227,327) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (13,651) 5,855 (88,341) 11,517 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency (98) 124 85 (69) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,903 14,238 95,410 8,769 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,154 $ 20,217 $ 7,154 $ 20,217 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 45 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements (Unaudited, all dollar amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per unit or per square foot amounts) Note 1 ORGANIZATION Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Office REIT" or the "Trust") is an open-ended investment trust created pursuant to a Declaration of Trust, as amended and restated, under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The condensed consolidated financial statements of Dream Office REIT include the accounts of Dream Office REIT and its subsidiaries. Dream Office REIT owns office properties primarily in downtown Toronto. A subsidiary of Dream Office REIT performs the property management function. The principal office and centre of administration of the Trust is 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 301, State Street Financial Centre, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3H1. The Trust is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "D.UN". Dream Office REIT's condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the Board of Trustees on November 5, 2020, after which they may only be amended with the Board of Trustees' approval. For simplicity, throughout the Notes, reference is made to the units of the Trust as follows: "REIT A Units", meaning the REIT Units, Series A; and

"subsidiary redeemable units", meaning the LP Class B Units, Series 1, limited partnership units of Dream Office LP, a subsidiary of Dream Office REIT. Note 2 SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of presentation The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") have been omitted or condensed. The condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Trust's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB. Certain comparative figures in the condensed consolidated financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Accounting policies The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the same significant accounting policies and methods as those used in the Trust's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except as disclosed below. Government grants Government grants are recognized in net income during the period when there is reasonable assurance that the grants will be received and that the Trust will comply with the terms of the respective grant. Government grants are presented separately as either income or as a reduction of the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate, with similar grants presented on a consistent basis. Lease modifications From time to time the Trust may agree with tenants to modify the terms of lease agreements, including changes to the consideration under the lease. When the changes result in a reduction in amounts receivable relating to past lease periods, the Trust applies IFRS 9, "Financial Instruments" ("IFRS 9"), in determining whether to partially or fully derecognize those receivables. Other changes to the terms and conditions of the lease are treated as lease modifications in accordance with IFRS 16, "Leases" ("IFRS 16"), and the modified lease is accounted for as a new lease from the effective date of the modification, with any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the original lease included as part of the lease payments for the new lease. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 46 Change in accounting policies Presentation of interest expense on debt in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows The Trust has amended its accounting policy for the presentation of interest expense on debt in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Effective January 1, 2020, the Trust has elected to present interest expense on debt as a cash flow arising from financing activities where it was previously included in cash flows from operating activities. The Trust has made this change in order to better align with the presentation of cash flows related to debt transactions. As a result of this change in presentation, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 have increased by $14,113 and $42,613, respectively, with a corresponding reduction to cash flows generated from (utilized in) financing activities. Business combinations Effective January 1, 2020, the Trust has applied the amendments to the requirements of IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" ("IFRS 3"), in relation to whether a transaction meets the definition of a business combination. The amendments provide the option for an entity to assess whether substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single asset or group of similar assets. If such a concentration exists, the transaction is not viewed as an acquisition of a business and no further assessment of the business combination guidance is required. There was no impact on the adoption of this amendment since the amendment is effective for business combinations for which the acquisition date is on or after the transition date. Note 3 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS, ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS IN APPLYING ACCOUNTING POLICIES Preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported. Management bases its judgments and estimates on historical experience and other factors it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which are inherently uncertain and unpredictable, the result of which forms the basis of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. Except as disclosed below, management has applied the same methodologies in making critical accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions as disclosed in the Trust's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Elevated estimation uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic. The pandemic has created significant uncertainty in the general economy, including the real estate market. Such a pandemic could, if prolonged, adversely impact our business directly and/or indirectly. Management continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and governments' responses to it on the Trust. Portions of our financial results incorporate estimates from management that are subject to increased uncertainty due to the market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. An area of increased estimation uncertainty in the Trust's condensed consolidated financial statements is the fair value of its investment properties. The amounts recorded in these condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the latest reliable information available to management at the time the condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared where that information reflects conditions at the date of the condensed consolidated financial statements. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the affected asset or liability in the future. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 47 Note 4 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 Active Properties Investment Properties under Active under Investment Note properties development properties properties development properties Balance, beginning of period $ 2,318,599 $ 102,346 $ 2,420,945 $ 2,704,241 $ 74,585 $ 2,778,826 Right-of-use assets recognized on adoption of IFRS 16 - - - 4,499 - 4,499 Adjusted balance, beginning of period 2,318,599 102,346 2,420,945 2,708,740 74,585 2,783,325 Additions: Investment property acquisition - - - 47,454 - 47,454 Building improvements 25,413 3,311 28,724 24,237 24,981 49,218 Lease incentives and initial direct leasing costs 5,403 1,136 6,539 26,089 1,252 27,341 Capitalized interest - 794 794 - 488 488 Total additions to investment properties 30,816 5,241 36,057 97,780 26,721 124,501 Transfers, dispositions, assets held for sale and other: Investment properties disposed of during the period - - - (172,033) - (172,033) Investment properties classified as held 10 for sale during the period (12,750) - (12,750) (354,946) - (354,946) Other(1) (1,552) - (1,552) (363) - (363) Total transferred, disposed, classified as held for sale and other (14,302) - (14,302) (527,342) - (527,342) Changes included in net income: Fair value adjustments to investment properties 20,750 3,406 24,156 54,519 1,210 55,729 Change in straight-line rent (248) (29) (277) 91 (14) 77 Amortization and write-off of lease incentives (8,965) (156) (9,121) (12,998) (156) (13,154) Total changes included in net income 11,537 3,221 14,758 41,612 1,040 42,652 Change included in other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 788 - 788 (2,191) - (2,191) Total change included in other comprehensive income (loss) 788 - 788 (2,191) - (2,191) Balance, end of period $ 2,347,438 $ 110,808 $ 2,458,246 $ 2,318,599 $ 102,346 $ 2,420,945 Change in unrealized income included in net income for the period Change in fair value of investment properties $ 20,750 $ 3,406 $ 24,156 $ 60,831 $ 1,210 $ 62,041 (1) Included in Other is a reversal of accrued leasing costs for the settlement of lease-related obligations during the third quarter of 2020. Investment properties includes $12,369 (December 31, 2019 - $12,801) related to straight-line rent receivables. Valuations of externally appraised properties For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, there were six investment properties valued by qualified external valuation professionals with an aggregate fair value of $529,276, representing 22% of the total investment property values (for the year ended December 31, 2019 - 10 investment properties with an aggregate fair value of $1,073,130, representing 44% of the total investment property values). Fair value adjustments to investment properties When performing fair value assessments for its investment properties, the Trust incorporates a number of factors including recent market transactions, recent leasing activity, market vacancy, leasing costs and other information obtained from market research and recently completed leases. The fair value of the investment properties as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 represents the Trust's best estimate based on internally and externally available information as at the end of each reporting period. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 48 The duration and full scope of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time. Key valuation assumptions which could be impacted over the long term include: market rents, leasing costs, vacancy rates, discount rates and capitalization rates ("cap rates"). The Trust continues to monitor the effect of the economic environment on the valuation of its investment properties. If there are any changes in the critical and key assumptions used in valuing the investment properties, in regional, national or international economic conditions, or new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair value of investment properties may change materially. Zoning approval On January 29, 2020, the Trust received council zoning approval for its application to amend the zoning of its property at 250 Dundas Street West in downtown Toronto. The revised zoning permits the Trust to convert the office property to a multi-use development comprising commercial office, multi-residential rental and retail components. As at December 31, 2019, this property was valued using the cap rate method consistent with the highest and best use of the property on that date. As a result of the approved rezoning, this property was valued by a qualified external valuation professional using the direct comparison approach, taking into consideration recent activity for comparable development sites. The Trust continues to consider the value as determined by a qualified external valuation professional using the direct comparison approach to be appropriate as at September 30, 2020. Assumptions used in the valuation of investment properties using the cap rate method As at September 30, 2020, the Trust's investment properties, excluding assets held for sale, properties under development, a property with redevelopment potential and a property valued by a qualified external valuation professional under the direct comparison approach, were valued using the cap rate method. The critical valuation metrics by segment as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are set out below: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Range (%) average (%) Range (%) average (%) Toronto downtown 4.50-6.00 4.79 4.50-6.00 4.81 Other markets 6.25-8.25 7.37 6.00-8.00 6.95 Total portfolio 4.50-8.25 5.13 4.50-8.00 5.08 Sensitivities on assumptions Generally, an increase in stabilized net operating income ("NOI") will result in an increase to the fair value of an investment property. An increase in the cap rate will result in a decrease to the fair value of an investment property. The cap rate magnifies the effect of a change in stabilized NOI, with a lower rate resulting in a greater impact to the fair value of an investment property than a higher rate. The following sensitivity table outlines the potential impact on the fair value of investment properties (excluding assets held for sale, investment properties under development, a property with redevelopment potential and a property valued by qualified external valuation professionals under the direct comparison approach), assuming a change in the weighted average cap rate by 25 basis points ("bps") as at September 30, 2020. Impact of change to weighted average cap rates +25 bps -25 bps Increase (decrease) in value $ (105,540) $ 116,890 Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 49 Assumptions used in the valuation of investment properties using the discounted cash flow method As at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Trust's investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential were valued using the discounted cash flow method. The critical valuation metrics as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are set out below: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Range average Range average Discount rates (%)(1) 5.25-8.25 7.08 5.25-8.25 7.09 Terminal cap rates (%)(1) 5.00-7.50 6.68 5.00-7.50 6.69 Market rents (in dollars per square foot)(1)(2) $ 10.00-45.00 $ 24.87 $ 10.00-45.00 $ 24.67 Includes investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential. Market rents represent year one rates in the discounted cash flow model. Market rents include office space only and exclude retail space. In addition to the assumptions noted above, leasing cost assumptions for new and renewed leasing were within the range of $5.00 and $40.00 per square foot as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Sensitivities on assumptions The following sensitivity table outlines the potential impact on the fair value of investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential, assuming a change in the weighted average discount rates and terminal cap rates by a respective 25 bps as at September 30, 2020. Impact of change to Impact of change to weighted average discount rates weighted average terminal cap rates +25 bps -25 bps +25 bps -25 bps Increase (decrease) in value $ (2,739) $ 2,810 $ (3,272) $ 3,568 The following sensitivity table outlines the potential impact on the fair value of investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential, assuming the market rental rates were to change by $1.00 per square foot and if the leasing costs per square foot were to change by $5.00 per square foot as at September 30, 2020. Impact of change to Impact of change to market rental rates leasing costs per square foot +$1.00 -$1.00 +$5.00 -$5.00 Increase (decrease) in value $ 1,602 $ (1,603) $ (566) $ 566 Generally, a decrease in vacancy rate assumptions will result in an increase to the fair value of investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential, while an increase in vacancy rate assumptions will result in a decrease to the fair value of investment properties under development and a property with redevelopment potential. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 50 Note 5 INVESTMENT IN DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Industrial REIT") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DIR.UN". Nine months ended Year ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 320,295 $ 266,583 Dream Industrial REIT units purchased through distribution reinvestment plan 4,950 19,114 Distributions earned (14,498) (19,222) Share of net income 14,900 51,304 Net dilution gain 4,334 4,774 Loss on the sale of Dream Industrial REIT units (1,248) - Net proceeds on sale of Dream Industrial REIT units (12,201) - Share of other comprehensive income (loss) 5,231 (2,258) Balance, end of period $ 321,763 $ 320,295 Dream Industrial REIT units held, end of period(1) 8,052,455 8,792,170 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units held, end of period(2) 18,551,855 18,551,855 Total units held, end of period 26,604,310 27,344,025 Ownership as a percentage of units outstanding, end of period 15.5% 17.8% 4,800,587 Dream Industrial REIT units are pledged as security for the $20,000 demand revolving credit facility as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. 9,551,160 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units are pledged as security for the $300,000 demand revolving credit facility as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. On February 12, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT completed a public offering and issued 16,859,000 REIT units. On March 27, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT announced that it has suspended its Distribution Reinvestment and Unit Purchase Plan, effective for the March 2020 distribution. On September 28, 2020, the Trust sold 1,125,250 Dream Industrial REIT units for net proceeds of $12,201. As a result of this sale, the Trust recorded a loss totalling $1,248 for the difference between the net proceeds and carrying value of the investment. The fair value of the Trust's interest in Dream Industrial REIT of $300,895 (December 31, 2019 - $359,300) was determined using the Dream Industrial REIT closing unit price of $11.31 per unit at period-end multiplied by the number of units held by the Trust as at September 30, 2020. Under IAS 28, "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures", a significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of an investment in an equity instrument below its cost is an indicator of impairment. As a result, the Trust performed an impairment test as at September 30, 2020, by comparing the recoverable amount of its investment in Dream Industrial REIT using the value-in-use approach to its carrying value. Based on the impairment test performed, the Trust concluded that no impairment existed as at September 30, 2020. Note 6 DEBT September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Mortgages(1)(2) $ 975,185 $ 1,003,081 Demand revolving credit facilities(2)(3)(4) 171,255 (2,709) Debentures - 150,000 Total 1,146,440 1,150,372 Less: Current portion (121,932) (182,511) Non-current debt $ 1,024,508 $ 967,861 Net of financing costs of $3,644 (December 31, 2019 - $4,230). Secured by charges on specific investment properties. Secured by certain Dream Industrial REIT units and Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units (see Note 5). Net of financing costs of $1,745 (December 31, 2019 - $2,709). Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 51 Continuity of debt The following tables provide a continuity of debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019: Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Demand revolving Mortgages credit facilities Debentures Total Balance as at January 1, 2020 $ 1,003,081 $ (2,709) $ 150,000 $ 1,150,372 Cash items: - 191,000 - 191,000 Borrowings Lump sum repayments (14,523) (18,000) (150,000) (182,523) Principal repayments (14,490) - - (14,490) Non-cash items: 785 - - 785 Foreign currency translation adjustment Other adjustments(1) 332 964 - 1,296 Balance as at September 30, 2020 $ 975,185 $ 171,255 $ - $ 1,146,440 (1) Other adjustments includes amortization of financing costs and fair value adjustments. Year ended December 31, 2019 Demand revolving Mortgages credit facilities Debentures Total Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 964,758 $ 291,686 $ 149,769 $ 1,406,213 Cash items: Borrowings 292,900 118,000 - 410,900 Lump sum repayments (56,650) (412,702) - (469,352) Principal repayments (15,067) - - (15,067) Lump sum repayment on property disposition (18,000) - - (18,000) Financing costs additions (1,905) (670) - (2,575) Non-cash items: Debt assumed on acquisition of investment property 10,306 - - 10,306 Debt classified as liabilities related to assets held for sale (172,316) - - (172,316) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,468) - - (1,468) Other adjustments(1) 523 977 231 1,731 Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ 1,003,081 $ (2,709) $ 150,000 $ 1,150,372 (1) Other adjustments includes amortization and write-offs of financing costs and fair value adjustments. Demand revolving credit facilities The Trust has two demand revolving credit facilities: (i) a $300,000 demand revolving credit facility; and (ii) a $20,000 demand revolving credit facility. The details of each demand revolving credit facility are specified in the tables below. The Trust also has an accordion option of up to $100,000 in additional borrowing capacity on the $300,000 demand revolving credit facility if additional assets are pledged as security and subject to lender approval. The amounts available and drawn under the demand revolving credit facilities as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are summarized in the tables below: September 30, 2020 Face Interest rates interest Borrowing Letters of Amount Maturity date on drawings rate capacity Drawings credit available Formula-based maximum not to BA + 1.70% or 2.21% $ 300,000 $ (173,000) $ (1,620) $ 125,380 exceed $300,000(1) March 1, 2022 prime + 0.70% Formula-based maximum not to BA + 2.00% or n/a 20,000 - - 20,000 exceed $20,000(2) March 31, 2021 prime + 0.85% 2.21% $ 320,000 $ (173,000) $ (1,620) $ 145,380 The $300,000 demand revolving credit facility is secured by four investment properties and 9,551,160 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units. The $20,000 demand revolving credit facility is secured by 4,800,587 Dream Industrial REIT units. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 52 December 31, 2019 Interest rates Face Borrowing Letters of Amount interest Maturity date on drawings rate capacity Drawings credit available Formula-based maximum not to BA + 1.70% or exceed $300,000(1) March 1, 2022 prime + 0.70% n/a $ 300,000 $ - $ (1,830) $ 298,170 Formula-based maximum not to BA + 2.00% or exceed $20,000(2) March 31, 2021 prime + 0.85% n/a 20,000 - - 20,000 $ 320,000 $ - $ (1,830) $ 318,170 The $300,000 demand revolving credit facility was secured by four investment properties and 9,551,160 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units. The $20,000 demand revolving credit facility was secured by 4,800,587 Dream Industrial REIT units. Debentures Series C Debentures On January 21, 2020, the Trust repaid the Series C Debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $150,000. Note 7 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES REVENUE Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental revenue $ 32,335 $ 35,289 $ 97,902 $ 104,929 CAM and parking services revenue 18,581 21,681 55,659 65,182 Property management and other service fees 396 462 1,203 1,917 Total $ 51,312 $ 57,432 $ 154,764 $ 172,028 Note 8 FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS TO FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Remeasurement of carrying value of subsidiary redeemable units $ 12,404 $ (31,246) $ 67,935 $ (38,312) Remeasurement of carrying value of deferred trust units 1,681 (5,269) 8,125 (7,302) Total $ 14,085 $ (36,515) $ 76,060 $ (45,614) Note 9 LEASING COSTS AND NET GAIN (LOSS) ON TRANSACTIONS Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Internal leasing costs $ (311) $ (506) $ (1,093) $ (1,688) Recovery (costs) attributable to sale of investment properties(1) (12) (317) 2,254 (445) Debt settlement costs, net(2) (1) (361) (1) (361) Total $ (324) $ (1,184) $ 1,160 $ (2,494) Recovery (costs) attributable to sale of investment properties consist of recoveries, transaction costs, commissions and other expenses incurred in relation to the disposal of investment properties. Net debt settlement costs comprise charges on discharge of mortgages and the write-off of associated financing costs. During the second quarter of 2020, the Trust recorded a net transaction costs recovery due to the final settlement of post-close balances from various properties and the release of an escrow held back on the sale of an investment property during 2017. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 53 Note 10 ASSET HELD FOR SALE As at September 30, 2020, the Trust had committed to a plan of sale of one investment property located in Saskatoon. As the disposition was considered to be highly probable, the Trust classified this unsecured investment property valued at $12,750 as an asset held for sale. On October 16, 2020, the Trust completed the sale of this investment property for total gross proceeds (before adjustments and transaction costs) of $12,750. Note 11 DISTRIBUTIONS Dream Office REIT's Declaration of Trust, as amended and restated, endeavours to maintain monthly distribution payments to unitholders payable on or about the 15th day of the following month. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Trust declared distributions totalling $0.75 per unit. The following table summarizes distribution payments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Paid in cash $ (41,669) $ (43,812) Add-back: Payable at December 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018) 4,686 4,947 Deduct: Payable at September 30, 2020 (September 30, 2019) (4,398) (4,686) Total distributions paid and payable $ (41,381) $ (43,551) The following table summarizes our monthly distributions paid and payable subsequent to period-end: Date distribution was Distribution per Total distribution Date distribution announced Month of distribution paid or is payable REIT A Unit paid or payable September 21, 2020 September 2020 October 15, 2020 $ 0.08333 $ 4,398 October 21, 2020 October 2020 November 13, 2020 0.08333 4,291 Note 12 NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ("NCIB") On August 18, 2020, the NCIB covering the period from August 19, 2019 to August 18, 2020 expired. On August 14, 2020, the TSX accepted a notice filed by the Trust to renew its prior NCIB for a one-year period. Under the bid, the Trust will have the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 4,106,996 of its REIT A Units (representing 10% of the Trust's public float of 41,069,968 REIT A Units) through the facilities of the TSX. The renewed bid commenced on August 19, 2020 and will remain in effect until the earlier of August 18, 2021 or the date on which the Trust has purchased the maximum number of REIT A Units permitted under the bid. Daily purchases are limited to 64,564 REIT A Units, which equals 25% of the average daily trading volume during the prior six calendar months (being 258,256 REIT A Units per day), other than purchases pursuant to applicable block purchase exceptions. In connection with the NCIB renewal, the Trust entered into an automatic securities repurchase plan (the "Repurchase Plan") with its designated broker in order to facilitate purchases of its REIT A Units under the NCIB. The Repurchase Plan allows for purchases by Dream Office REIT of REIT A Units at any time including, without limitation, when the Trust would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by the Trust's broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties' written agreement. Outside of such restricted or blackout periods, the REIT A Units may also be purchased in accordance with management's discretion. The Repurchase Plan will terminate on August 18, 2021. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Trust purchased for cancellation an additional 1,548,100 REIT A Units under the normal course issuer bid at a cost of $28,670. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 54 Note 13 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION The components of amortization and depreciation under operating activities include: Note Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amortization and write-off of lease incentives 4 $ 3,120 $ 3,168 $ 9,121 $ 9,587 Amortization of intangible assets 96 112 294 336 Depreciation on property and equipment 256 277 831 958 Total amortization and depreciation $ 3,472 $ 3,557 $ 10,246 $ 10,881 The components of changes in other adjustments under operating activities include: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Deferred unit compensation expense $ 462 $ 497 $ 1,914 $ 2,065 Straight-line rent adjustment 112 (49) 284 (523) Deferred income taxes expense 93 102 133 337 Costs (recovery) attributable to sale of investment properties 12 2,967 (2,252) 3,095 Share of net loss (income) from investments in joint ventures 43 497 (204) 515 Debt settlement costs, net 1 1,620 1 1,620 Total other adjustments $ 723 $ 5,634 $ (124) $ 7,109 The components of the changes in non-cash working capital under operating activities include: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Decrease in amounts receivable $ 7,482 $ 3,265 $ 6,881 $ 4,978 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets (209) 1,420 (69) (1,940) Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets (583) 155 (2,374) 81 Increase (decrease) in amounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,330) (1,581) (9,301) 3,135 Decrease in other non-current liabilities (142) (338) (855) (552) Change in non-cash working capital $ (2,782) $ 2,921 $ (5,718) $ 5,702 Note 14 SEGMENTED INFORMATION For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Trust's reportable operating segments of its investment properties and results of operations were segmented geographically, namely Toronto downtown and Other markets. The chief operating decision-maker measures and evaluates the performance of the Trust based on net operating income as presented by geographical location below. The performance of assets held for sale, properties under development, acquired properties and sold properties are considered separately by the chief operating decision-maker from properties in the regional segments. Accordingly, revenue, expenses and fair value adjustments related to these properties have been reclassified to "Not segmented" for segment disclosure along with property management and other service fees, lease termination fees, bad debt expense, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives. The Trust did not allocate interest expense to these segments since leverage is viewed as a corporate function. The decision as to where to incur the debt is largely based on minimizing the cost of debt and is not specifically related to the segments. Similarly, other income, other expenses, fair value adjustments to financial instruments, leasing, transaction and debt settlement costs, and income taxes were not allocated to the segments. Three months ended September 30, 2020 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Total Operations $ 39,713 $ 11,888 $ 51,601 $ (289) $ 51,312 Investment properties revenue Investment properties operating expenses (15,630) (5,821) (21,451) (1,971) (23,422) Net rental income (segment income) $ 24,083 $ 6,067 $ 30,150 $ (2,260) $ 27,890 Fair value adjustments to investment $ (3,357) $ 1,879 $ (1,478) $ 725 $ (753) properties Includes revenue, expenses and fair value adjustments related to properties under development, acquired and sold properties, an asset held for sale, property management and other service fees, lease termination fees, bad debt expense, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives during the period. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 55 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Total Operations Investment properties revenue $ 40,019 $ 12,422 $ 52,441 $ 4,991 $ 57,432 Investment properties operating expenses (15,994) (5,842) (21,836) (3,634) (25,470) Net rental income (segment income) $ 24,025 $ 6,580 $ 30,605 $ 1,357 $ 31,962 Fair value adjustments to investment properties $ 15,077 $ (571) $ 14,506 $ 3,081 $ 17,587 Includes revenue, expenses and fair value adjustments related to properties under development, acquired and sold properties, an asset held for sale, property management and other service fees, lease termination fees, bad debt expense, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives during the period. Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Total Operations $ 119,873 $ 36,122 $ 155,995 $ (1,231) $ 154,764 Investment properties revenue Investment properties operating expenses (47,773) (16,750) (64,523) (5,244) (69,767) Net rental income (segment income) $ 72,100 $ 19,372 $ 91,472 $ (6,475) $ 84,997 Fair value adjustments to investment $ 62,606 $ (36,778) $ 25,828 $ (1,672) $ 24,156 properties Includes revenue, expenses and fair value adjustments related to properties under development, acquired and sold properties, an asset held for sale, property management and other service fees, lease termination fees, bad debt expense, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives during the period. Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Total Operations Investment properties revenue $ 120,277 $ 36,377 $ 156,654 $ 15,374 $ 172,028 Investment properties operating expenses (48,595) (16,535) (65,130) (10,406) (75,536) Net rental income (segment income) $ 71,682 $ 19,842 $ 91,524 $ 4,968 $ 96,492 Fair value adjustments to investment properties $ 35,799 $ (7,325) $ 28,474 $ 6,020 $ 34,494 Includes revenue, expenses and fair value adjustments related to properties under development, acquired and sold properties, an asset held for sale, property management and other service fees, lease termination fees, bad debt expense, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives during the period. Nine months ended Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Reconciliation(2) Total September 30, 2020 Capital expenditures(3) $ 21,808 $ 7,431 $ 29,239 $ 6,818 $ - $ 36,057 Investment properties 1,968,943 332,283 2,301,226 169,770 (12,750) 2,458,246 Includes activity of properties under development, acquired and held for sale/sold properties (as applicable). Includes assets held for sale at period-end. Includes building improvements and initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives during the period. Year ended December 31, 2019 Toronto downtown Other markets Segment total Not segmented(1) Reconciliation(2) Total Capital expenditures(3) $ 24,548 $ 18,189 $ 42,737 $ 35,257 $ (947) $ 77,047 Investment properties 1,890,308 365,992 2,256,300 164,645 - 2,420,945 Includes activity of properties under development and held for sale/sold properties (as applicable). Includes assets held for sale during the period. Includes building improvements and initial direct leasing costs and lease incentives during the period. Note 15 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND ARRANGEMENTS From time to time, Dream Office REIT and its subsidiaries enter into transactions with related parties that are generally conducted on a cost recovery basis or under normal commercial terms. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 56 On May 15, 2019, the Trust entered into a shared services agreement (the "New Shared Services Agreement") with Dream Asset Management Corporation ("DAM"), a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp., which replaced the existing Management Services Agreement, Shared Services and Cost Sharing Agreement and Administrative Services Agreement (the "Existing Agreements"). As a result of the termination of the Existing Agreements, any incentive fees that may have been payable to DAM in the future under the Management Services Agreement were eliminated. Under the New Shared Services Agreement, the Trust acts as the property manager for DAM's income properties in Canada and DAM acts as the development manager for the Trust's future development projects. In order to take advantage of economies of scale, the New Shared Services Agreement maintains certain resource-sharing arrangements between the Trust and DAM, such as information technology, human resources and insurance, among other services as requested, on a cost allocation basis. Under the New Shared Services Agreement, in connection with each development project, DAM earns a development fee equal to 3.75% of the total net revenues of the development or, for rental properties, 3.75% of the fair value upon completion, without any promote or other incentive fees. In connection with the property management services provided by the Trust to DAM, the Trust earns a fee equal to 3.5% of gross revenue of the managed income properties. Related party transactions with DAM The following is a summary of costs processed by DAM and the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Property management services fee charged by the Trust $ 50 $ 57 $ 152 $ 162 Costs processed by the Trust on behalf of DAM (cost recovery) 2,041 1,642 6,311 4,822 Development fees charged by DAM(1) (588) (589) (1,765) (884) Costs processed by DAM on behalf of the Trust (cost recovery) (263) (474) (1,251) (1,584) Net fees and reimbursements from DAM $ 1,240 $ 636 $ 3,447 $ 2,516 (1) Development fees charged by DAM became effective May 15, 2019. The following is a summary of the amounts due from (to) DAM as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Amounts due from DAM $ 719 $ 658 Amounts due to DAM (889) (921) Net amounts due from (to) DAM $ (170) $ (263) During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Trust, along with DAM, a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp., entered into a joint investment in Alate Partners, an investment company focused on the property technology market. The Trust and DAM each hold a 25% interest in the equity accounted investment. At September 30, 2020, the Trust had funded $6,589 since inception into the joint investment (December 31, 2019 - $4,591). Related party transactions with Dream Impact Trust The following is a summary of the amounts that were charged to Dream Impact Trust (formerly Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Property management and construction fees related to $ 188 $ 694 co-owned properties $ 236 $ 809 Costs processed on behalf of Dream Impact Trust related to 274 806 co-owned properties 394 1,202 Amounts charged to Dream Impact Trust under the Services Agreement 71 86 249 283 Total cost recoveries from Dream Impact Trust $ 533 $ 716 $ 1,749 $ 2,294 Amounts due from Dream Impact Trust as of September 30, 2020 were $131 (December 31, 2019 - $102). Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 57 Related party transactions with Dream Industrial REIT The following is a summary of the cost recoveries from Dream Industrial REIT for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019: Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total cost recoveries from Dream Industrial REIT $ 1,303 $ 995 $ 3,836 $ 3,041 Amounts due from Dream Industrial REIT relating to the Services Agreement as of September 30, 2020 were $470 (December 31, 2019 - $302). Amounts due to Dream Industrial REIT as of September 30, 2020 were $213 (December 31, 2019 - $2,275). Distribution and interest receivable (payable) from (to) related parties September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Distributions receivable from Dream Industrial REIT(1) $ 1,552 $ 1,643 Distributions payable to DAM(2) (1,034) (958) Subsidiary redeemable interest payable to DAM(3) (436) (436) Distributions receivable is in relation to the 8,052,455 Dream Industrial REIT units and 18,551,855 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units held by the Trust as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 8,792,170 Dream Industrial REIT units and 18,551,855 Dream Industrial LP Class B limited partnership units). Distributions receivable as at December 31, 2019 included bonus distributions pursuant to Dream Industrial REIT's distribution reinvestment plan. Distributions payable is in relation to the 12,410,002 REIT A Units held by DAM as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - 11,490,702 REIT A Units). Subsidiary redeemable interest payable is in relation to the 5,233,823 subsidiary redeemable units held by DAM as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, total distributions and subsidiary redeemable interest paid and payable to DAM were $4,411 and $13,137, respectively (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $3,750 and $11,078, respectively). Note 16 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Dream Office REIT and its operating subsidiaries are contingently liable under guarantees that are issued in the normal course of business, on certain debt assumed by purchasers of disposed investment properties, and with respect to litigation and claims that arise from time to time. In the opinion of management, any liability that may arise from such contingencies would not have a material adverse effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2020. In 2015, a subsidiary of the Trust received notices of reassessment from both the Canada Revenue Agency and the Alberta Minister of Finance with respect to its 2007, 2008 and 2010 taxation years. These reassessments relate to the deductibility of certain tax losses claimed by the subsidiary prior to its acquisition by the Trust. These federal and provincial reassessments, if upheld, could increase total current taxes payable, including interest and penalties, by $12,738. No cash payment is expected to be made unless it is ultimately established that the Trust has an obligation to make one. Management is of the view that there is a strong case to support the position as filed and has contested both the federal and provincial reassessments. Since management believes that it is more likely than not that its position will be sustained, no amounts related to these reassessments have been recorded in the condensed consolidated financial statements as at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, Dream Office REIT's future minimum commitments are as follows: Minimum payments due Within 1 year 1-5 years > 5 years Total Operating lease payments for low-value assets $ 143 $ 214 $ - $ 357 Operating commitments 3,063 2,616 - 5,679 Fixed price contracts 222 888 1,967 3,077 Total $ 3,428 $ 3,718 $ 1,967 $ 9,113 In 2018, the Trust originally committed US$7,250 to fund investments in real estate technologies, of which US$4,983 was funded as at September 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 - US$3,483). Subsequent to the quarter, the Trust funded an additional US$125. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 58 The Trust is contingently liable under guarantees that are issued on certain debt assumed by purchasers of investment properties totalling $111,521 (December 31, 2019 - $114,291) with a weighted average term to maturity of 2.9 years (December 31, 2019 - 3.7 years). The geographic distribution of the guaranteed debt is: 79% in British Columbia, 13% in Ontario and 8% in Québec. On October 1, 2020, a guaranteed mortgage totalling $34,306 secured by a property in British Columbia was repaid in full by the purchaser. In the event that a contemplated development project proceeds, the Trust has committed to contribute one of its investment properties with a fair value of $41,184 to the development project. As part of the sale of a property in Calgary in 2018, the Trust committed to a construction loan facility of up to $12,500. The construction loan facility bears interest at 4.5%, matures on April 10, 2022 with an option to extend to April 10, 2023, and is secured by the property. As at September 30, 2020, the Trust had funded $2,420 under the construction loan facility. Subsequent to the quarter, the Trust funded an additional $612 under the construction loan facility. Note 17 RISK MANAGEMENT The Trust previously disclosed its risk exposures arising from financial instruments in its annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The risk exposures are unchanged except as disclosed below. Increase in credit risk as a result of COVID-19 Credit risk arises from the possibility that tenants in investment properties or counterparties to financial instruments may not fulfill their lease or contractual obligations. The Trust mitigates its credit risks from its tenants by attracting tenants of sound financial standing and by diversifying its mix of tenants. The Trust manages its credit risk on vendor takeback mortgage receivables by lending to reputable purchasers of properties, retaining security interests in the sold investment properties, monitoring compliance with repayment schedules, and evaluating the progress and estimated rates of returns of financed projects. The Trust manages its credit risk on debt guarantees of assumed debt by reputable purchasers of properties through monitoring the debtors' compliance with repayment schedules and loan covenants, and obtaining indemnities from parties with strong covenants. COVID-19 and the measures to contain it have created significant uncertainty in the general economy. A deterioration in the economy may impact the ability of tenants to meet their obligations under their leases or contracts. The Trust continues to assess the effect of economic conditions on the creditworthiness of our tenants and counterparties. As part of this assessment, the Trust reviews the risk profiles of its tenant base to assess which tenants are likely to continue meeting their obligations under their leases and which tenants are at a greater risk of default. We expect that certain tenants may have difficulty meeting their obligations under their leases, resulting in an elevated risk of credit losses. Certain of our tenants have qualified, and may continue to qualify, for government assistance programs or required assistance in the form of short-term rent deferrals. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Trust has recorded COVID-related provisions totalling $1,164 and $2,660, respectively, which are included in investment properties operating expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income. This provisions balance represents an estimate of potential credit losses on our trade receivables for all uncollected rent as at September 30, 2020, as well as the 25% of recurring gross contractual rent that the Trust forgave for eligible tenants through our participation in the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, operated jointly by the federal and provincial governments during the period from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. Also included in investment properties operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is the impact of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program totalling $592 and $1,752, respectively, that the Trust qualified for during the period. The Trust has assessed the expected credit losses associated with its vendor takeback mortgages receivable by evaluating the credit quality of the borrower, whether the counterparties are fulfilling their obligations under the terms of the agreements and the value of the collateral and loan guarantees relative to the balance of the receivable. No provisions were required as a result of this assessment. Dream Office REIT 2020 Third Quarter Report | 59 Note 18 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value of financial instruments Quoted market prices represent a Level 1 valuation. When quoted market prices are not available, the Trust maximizes the use of observable inputs. When all significant inputs are observable, the valuation is classified as L