    DRM   CA26153M5072

DREAM UNLIMITED CORP.

(DRM)
Dream Unlimited Corp. Quarterly Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share Dividend

03/02/2022 | 12:01pm EST
DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX:DRM) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.

The dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $15 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.


Financials
Sales 2022 306 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 2 004 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Cooper President, Director & Chief Responsible Officer
Deborah Joanne Starkman Chief Financial Officer
Joanne Ferstman Chairman
Richard N. Gateman Independent Director
M. Vincenza Sera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DREAM UNLIMITED CORP.21.04%1 579
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.63%34 300
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.44%33 511
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.66%33 253
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.94%32 214
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.61%31 006