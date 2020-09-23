DreamEast : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED

夢東方集團有限公司

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HEAD OFFICE

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of DreamEast Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, the address of the head office and the principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company will be changed to Suite 2901, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong with effect from 23 September 2020. The telephone number, facsimile number and website of the Company will remain unchanged.

DreamEast Group Limited

Chan Tak Kwong

Hong Kong, 23 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Zheng (Chairman), Ms. Zhou Jin (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Yang Lei being the executive Directors, and Dr. Chen Guanglei, Dr. Meng Xiaosu, Mr. Yang Buting and Mr. Zhao Daxin being the independent non-executive Directors.