Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. DreamEast Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    593   BMG8201D1204

DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED

(593)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DreamEast : INSIDE INFORMATION AND UPDATE ON AN ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST THE SECURITY OF A LOAN

04/21/2021 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED

夢東方集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and

carrying on business in Hong Kong as "DreamEast Cultural Entertainment")

(Stock Code: 593)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

UPDATE ON AN ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST THE

SECURITY OF A LOAN

This announcement is made by DreamEast Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

UPDATE ON AN ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST THE SECURITY OF A LOAN

Reference is made to the announcement dated 11 March 2021 (the "Announcement") of the Company in relation to, among other things, the Enforcement Action. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Subsequent to the release of the result of the Assessment which stated that the Valuation of the Fangshan Land as at 23 October 2020 of RMB2,798.7 million (equivalent to approximately HK$3,339.9 million) is reasonable, on 20 April 2021, the Company received

a notice from the Court dated 15 April 2021, pursuant to which the Court ordered that the Fangshan Land shall be put on a public auction on 阿里巴巴司法拍賣網絡平台 (Alibaba

Judicial Auction Network Platform*) of the Court from 27 May 2021 to 28 May 2021.

The Company will make further announcement(s) to update the status of the Enforcement Action as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the Shares has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021 and shall remain suspended pending the Company's compliance with the resumption guidance requirements issued by the Stock Exchange, details of which were disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 16 April 2021.

By order of the Board of

DreamEast Group Limited

Chan Tak Kwong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 April 2021

For the purpose of this announcement, translations of Renminbi into Hong Kong dollars or vice versa have been calculated by using an exchange rate of HK$1.00 equal to RMB0.83797. Such exchange rate has been used, where applicable, for the purpose of illustration only and does not constitute a representation that any amounts were, may have been or will be exchanged at such rate or any other rates or at all.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Zhou Jin (Chairman) and Mr. Yang Lei being the executive Directors, and Dr. Chen Guanglei, Dr. Meng Xiaosu, Mr. Yang Buting and Mr. Zhao Daxin being the independent non-executive Directors.

*  The English translation of the Chinese name of the relevant entity included in this announcement is for identification and reference only, and such translation may not be accurate and such entity may not have an official English translation/version of its Chinese name.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

DreamEast Group Limited published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED
07:38aDREAMEAST  : Inside information and update on an enforcement action against the ..
PU
04/15DREAMEAST  : Attributable Loss Widens in 2020 as Revenue Drops
MT
03/29DREAMEAST  : (1) delay in publication of the 2020 annual results; (2) postponeme..
PU
03/11DREAMEAST  : Inside information and enforcement action against the security of a..
PU
03/05DREAMEAST  : (1) change of executive director and chairman of the board, (2) cha..
PU
02/07DREAMEAST  : CEO Resigns
MT
01/18DREAMEAST  : Unaware of Reason of Jump in Stock Price, Trade Volume; Shares Soar..
MT
2020DREAMEAST  : Change of address of head office and principal place of business in..
PU
2020DREAMEAST  : Appointment of executive director and change of chief executive off..
PU
2019DREAMEAST  : Change of independent non-executive director and change of composit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19,0 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
Net income 2020 -1 685 M -217 M -217 M
Net Debt 2020 5 150 M 663 M 663 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 431 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 53,0x
EV / Sales 2020 291x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DreamEast Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jin Zhou Chairman & Authorized Representative
Xiao Su Meng Independent Non-Executive Director
Da Xin Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Bu Ting Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Guang Lei Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED19.84%56
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.31%39 273
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA1.11%25 682
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION4.76%14 292
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED7.40%11 765
IHH HEALTHCARE-2.18%11 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ