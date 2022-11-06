Advanced search
    DREAMFOLKS   INE0JS101016

DREAMFOLKS SERVICES LIMITED

(DREAMFOLKS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-04 am EDT
438.05 INR   +8.25%
Dreamfolks Services : Investor Presentation

11/06/2022 | 06:12am EST
Dreamfolks Services Ltd.

#501, Tower-2, Fifth Floor, Worldmark Sector-65, Gurugram - 122018 Haryana, India | 0124-4037306www.dreamfolks.in | info@dreamfolks.inCIN : L51909DL2008PLC177181

November 06, 2022

To,

To,

Corporate Relations Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

P.J. Tower, Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code: 543591

Script Symbol: DREAMFOLKS

Sub: Investor Presentation on Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter of the even date conveying outcome of Board Meeting of the Company, Investor Presentation on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022 is attached herewith this letter.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Dreamfolks Services Limited

Ms. Rangoli Aggarwal

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

Earnings Release for Q2FY23

DreamFolks delivers a strong performance with 183% growth in topline

Mumbai, November 4, 2022: DreamFolks Services Limited (DFSL), India's largest airport lounges access aggregator, has reported its Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30th, 2022.

  • Key Highlights - H1FY23:
    • H1FY23 Revenue of Rs 3,315 Mn; 290% Growth YoY
    • EBITDA at Rs. 406 Mn; EBIDTA Margin at 12.2%
    • PAT stood at Rs. 283 Mn; PAT Margin at 8.5%
  • Key Highlights - Q2FY23:
    • Q2FY23 Top line of Rs 1,712 Mn; 183% Growth YoY
    • EBITDA at Rs. 211 Mn; EBIDTA Margin at 12.3%
    • PAT stood at Rs. 148 Mn; PAT Margin at 8.6%

Particulars

Q2FY23

Q2FY22

YoY

Q1FY23

QoQ

H1FY23

H1FY22

YoY

(Rs. in Mn)

Revenue

1,712.40

604.76

183.15%

1,602.60

6.85%

3,315.00

850.20

289.91%

EBITDA

211.13

37.66

460.62%

194.67

8.45%

405.81

29.96

1254.68%

EBITDA (%)

12.33%

6.23%

610 bps

12.15%

18 bps

12.24%

3.52%

872 bps

PAT

147.85

17.49

745.17%

134.84

9.65%

282.68

3.63

7687.59%

PAT (%)

8.63%

2.89%

574 bps

8.41%

22 bps

8.53%

0.43%

810 bps

Operational Highlights:

  • Strong growth of ~95% in domestic air traffic in H1FY23 which has surpassed pre-covid level.
  • Domestic air traffic grew by ~45% in Q2 FY23 as compared to Q2FY22 and we have witnessed record- high footfall in Airport lounges.
  • Number of passengers availing lounge access & other touchpoints through us has grown at a healthy rate of ~245% yoy in H1FY23 and ~143% in Q2FY23. In H1FY23, passengers accessing airport lounges stood at 3.6 million compared to 1.1 million in H1FY22 reflecting the recovery in the travel industry growth.
  • Passengers accessing airport lounges through us stood at 1.8 million in Q2FY23 compared to 0.76 million in Q2 FY22.
  • Our number of lounges in India grew from 49 as on 30th September 2021 to 60 as on 30th September 2022, indicating a growth of ~22%.
  • In addition to lounge access, the company has witnessed strong footfall at other touchpoints like Meet & Assist, Food & Beverages, Airport Transfers etc.
  • Tied-upwith Dhanlaxmi Bank, FCM Travel and Aspire Lounges Australia through the quarter - leading to an increase in card-based lounge users base and access to exclusive premium lounges globally to DreamFolks customers.

1

The operating revenues for Q2FY23 grew by ~183% on a YoY basis whereas for H1FY23, operating revenue grew by ~290%. We continue to witness stable gross margins in business for Q2FY23.

Commenting on the results Ms. Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director said:

"With the opening of borders over the past couple of quarters, combined with the boom in leisure travel as part of the revenge travel trends that we observe across the globe, the propensity for air travel is higher than ever before. Lounge access is no longer limited to business travel and with additional waiting times at airports, the need and desire to access lounges is rising steadily. Post covid travel has given birth to a new segment.... the family and leisure traveller in addition

to the existing business travel segment thereby creating a larger target base for us to work with.

We at DreamFolks have helped facilitate lounge access to majority of the total travellers who accessed lounges in FY22. With the number of airports and lounges increasing at a rapid pace, in sync with an equally strong rise in air traffic and card user base, who are willing to access lounges, we find ourselves in an exceptionally advantageous position to capitalize on these tailwinds and use our dominant position and first-mover advantage to capture the market even further. Conversion rates of the total air travellers have increased sharply over the past few quarters indicating a staggering growth and we are confident of the large headroom for growth that lies ahead of us.

Talking about our Financial Performance, our Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 1,712 Mn and the same for the half- year stood at Rs. 3,315 Mn, indicating a growth of 183% and 290% YoY respectively. Our EBITDA Margins of 12.3% have improved significantly over the course of this quarter as compared to the previous year.

We operate on an asset light model, with optimal operating expenses and have our own Research & Development initiatives within the organization, which does not warranty large investments. We are confident of maintain a healthy profitability and finance any future scale-ups with internal accruals"

About DreamFolks Services Limited

DreamFolks is India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging our proprietary technology solutions. The company has a global footprint extending to more than 1,450 touchpoints in 121 countries, across the world out of which, more than 250 touch-points are present in India and 1,200 Touch-points overseas. Dreamfolks began effective operations in 2013 by facilitating lounge access services for the consumers of Mastercard and, currently, provides services to all the Card Networks operating in India. The Company's first mover advantage in the lounge access aggregator industry in India has enabled it to become a dominant player in the industry with a share of over 80% in the domestic lounge access market in India.

For more information, please visit - www.dreamfolks.in

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential product characteristics and uses, product sales potential and target dates for product launch are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

2

For more Information please contact:

DreamFolks Services Limited

CIN: L51909DL2008PLC177181

Ms. Rangoli Aggarwal

Email: compliance@dreamfolks.in

Strategic Growth Advisors Pvt. Ltd

CIN: U74140MH2010PTC204285

Mr. Aakash Mehta / Mr. Shrikant Sangani

Email: aakash.mehta@sgapl.net / shrikant.sangani@sgapl.net

Contact No.: +91 98191 78243 / +91 96195 95686

3

Disclaimer

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 11:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 056 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2021 -14,5 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net cash 2021 5,38 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 888 M 279 M 279 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,03%
Chart DREAMFOLKS SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dreamfolks Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREAMFOLKS SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Liberatha Peter Kallat Chairman & Managing Director
Giya Diwaan Chief Financial Officer
Balaji Srinivasan Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Rangoli Aggarwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mario Anthony Nazareth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DREAMFOLKS SERVICES LIMITED0.00%279
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND22.13%28 478
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.30.02%5 166
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.31.25%3 987
FRAPORT AG-32.66%3 650
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.48%3 141