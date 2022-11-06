Dreamfolks Services : Investor Presentation

Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter of the even date conveying outcome of Board Meeting of the Company, Investor Presentation on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022 is attached herewith this letter.

In addition to lounge access, the company has witnessed strong footfall at other touchpoints like Meet & Assist, Food & Beverages, Airport Transfers etc.

Number of passengers availing lounge access & other touchpoints through us has grown at a healthy rate of ~245% yoy in H1FY23 and ~143% in Q2FY23. In H1FY23, passengers accessing airport lounges stood at 3.6 million compared to 1.1 million in H1FY22 reflecting the recovery in the travel industry growth.

Domestic air traffic grew by ~45% in Q2 FY23 as compared to Q2FY22 and we have witnessed record- high footfall in Airport lounges.

The operating revenues for Q2FY23 grew by ~183% on a YoY basis whereas for H1FY23, operating revenue grew by ~290%. We continue to witness stable gross margins in business for Q2FY23.

Commenting on the results Ms. Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director said:

"With the opening of borders over the past couple of quarters, combined with the boom in leisure travel as part of the revenge travel trends that we observe across the globe, the propensity for air travel is higher than ever before. Lounge access is no longer limited to business travel and with additional waiting times at airports, the need and desire to access lounges is rising steadily. Post covid travel has given birth to a new segment.... the family and leisure traveller in addition

to the existing business travel segment thereby creating a larger target base for us to work with.

We at DreamFolks have helped facilitate lounge access to majority of the total travellers who accessed lounges in FY22. With the number of airports and lounges increasing at a rapid pace, in sync with an equally strong rise in air traffic and card user base, who are willing to access lounges, we find ourselves in an exceptionally advantageous position to capitalize on these tailwinds and use our dominant position and first-mover advantage to capture the market even further. Conversion rates of the total air travellers have increased sharply over the past few quarters indicating a staggering growth and we are confident of the large headroom for growth that lies ahead of us.

Talking about our Financial Performance, our Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 1,712 Mn and the same for the half- year stood at Rs. 3,315 Mn, indicating a growth of 183% and 290% YoY respectively. Our EBITDA Margins of 12.3% have improved significantly over the course of this quarter as compared to the previous year.

We operate on an asset light model, with optimal operating expenses and have our own Research & Development initiatives within the organization, which does not warranty large investments. We are confident of maintain a healthy profitability and finance any future scale-ups with internal accruals"

About DreamFolks Services Limited

DreamFolks is India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging our proprietary technology solutions. The company has a global footprint extending to more than 1,450 touchpoints in 121 countries, across the world out of which, more than 250 touch-points are present in India and 1,200 Touch-points overseas. Dreamfolks began effective operations in 2013 by facilitating lounge access services for the consumers of Mastercard and, currently, provides services to all the Card Networks operating in India. The Company's first mover advantage in the lounge access aggregator industry in India has enabled it to become a dominant player in the industry with a share of over 80% in the domestic lounge access market in India.

