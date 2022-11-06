Advanced search
Dreamfolks Services : Investor Presentation

11/06/2022 | 06:12am EST
Dreamfolks Services Ltd.

#501, Tower-2, Fifth Floor, Worldmark Sector-65, Gurugram - 122018 Haryana, India | 0124-4037306www.dreamfolks.in | info@dreamfolks.inCIN : L51909DL2008PLC177181

November 06, 2022

To,

To,

Corporate Relations Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

P.J. Tower, Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code: 543591

Script Symbol: DREAMFOLKS

Sub: Investor Presentation on Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter of the even date conveying outcome of Board Meeting of the Company, Investor Presentation on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022 is attached herewith this letter.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Dreamfolks Services Limited

Ms. Rangoli Aggarwal

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

DreamFolks Services Limited

Investor Presentation

November 2022

Safe Harbor

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by DreamFolks Services Limited (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

2

Company Overview

DreamFolks | Business Overview

Card Network

Banks & Card Issuers

Airlines

Online Travel

Enterprise

Others

Providers

Agents

Set-ups

Clients tie-up with DreamFolks...

Issuer Cards

DreamFolks Cards

…to enable their end-Consumers access services via Omni-channel mode…

Apps

Vouchers

In-house developed Proprietary Tech Platform

… to get multiple services during their journey at the Airport

Provided by Operators

Lounge

Meet &

Spa &

F&B

Airport Transfer

Door-Step

Sleeping Pods /

Access

Assist

Wellness

Offers

Baggage

Transit Hotel

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 11:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
