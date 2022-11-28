Dredging of India : Annual Report

To become a global player of integrated dredging service by maintaining high professional standards with specialist knowledge of environmentally‐friendly dredging techniques, innovative approach and focus on health, safety and cost efficiency.
MISSION
To provide value addition to our stakeholders through holistic, innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions in the fields of
dredging and reclamation,
marine construction,
marine services,
shallow water/inland dredging,
v. under water mining,
project consultancy.
OBJECTIVES
To become end to end solution provider for holistic dredging
solutions to the Ports of the Country including project management consultancy.
To generate on continuous basis reliable geo‐technical data with in‐house expertise and/ or tie up with premier institutes to build and maintain optimized navigation channels to the ports.
To make forays into the inland and shallow water dredging and underwater mining.
To set up Joint Venture Companies/forging strategic alliances
with Indian/ international companies, to carve out a niche in the maritime world.
To work towards sustainability, innovation and collaboration to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders by conducting business with the
highest personal and professional, ethical and moral standards through implementation of e‐governance and in accordance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and procedures.
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
4
46TH ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22
DECADE AT A GLANCE
DECADE AT A GLANCE
OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
₹.Inlakhs
2018-
2020-
19
21
2013-
2014-
2015-
2016-
2017-
(Restat
2019-
(Restat
2012-13
14
15
16
17
18
ed)
20
ed)
2021-22
Operating EarningsA)
63492
77041
73496
66586
58587
59187
69174
74969
76376
79909
Interest Income
310
227
699
953
832
447
416
331
245
198
Other Income
0
2
184
579
550
1578
262
229
71
47
Total Income (B)
63802
77270
74379
68118
59969
61212
69852
75529
76692
80154
Operating Expenses
(C)
52480
58456
56177
53621
46888
45694
52469
61084
79813
68147
Interest Expenses
147
1099
2566
1761
1894
2023
1754
1391
1992
1193
Depreciation
9015
13832
9214
9331
9960
11318
11291
11713
11930
12020
Exceptional items
0
0
(114)
(1110)
0
0
0
0
0
(1669)
Excess/short provision of
Corporate tax of earlier years
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
written back
Total Expenses
61642
73387
67843
63603
58742
59035
65514
74188
93735
79691
Profit Before Tax
2160
3883
6536
4515
1227
2177
4338
1341
(17043)
463
Tax Liability
109
128
296
323
487
463
535
790
182
120
Profit after Tax (D)
2051
3755
6240
4192
740
1714
3803
551
(17225)
343
Other Comprehensive income
(OCI) (E)
0
0
0
159
(28)
(50)
0
0
429
174
Total Comprehensive income
2051
3755
6240
4350
711
1664
3803
551
(16797)
517
for the perod (OCI)
(D+E) (F)
Operating Expenses Vs. Operating
Earnings
83%
76%
76%
81%
80%
77%
76%
81%
104%
85%
Operating Profit [A-C] (G)
11011
18585
17319
12965
11699
13493
16705
13885
(3437)
11762
Operating Profit Margin [G/A]
17%
24%
24%
19%
20%
23%
24%
19%
-4%
15%
Net Profit Margin [F/B]
3%
5%
8%
6%
1%
3%
5%
1%
-22%
0.4%
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (as on 31st March of each year)
WHAT THE COMPANY OWNED
Fixed Assets
Gross Block
196556
327408
304245
320080
317761
325355
326841
332127
338843
338746
Less:Depreciation(Cum)
95778
108633
117694
127317
137008
143694
154985
166698
177932
180710
Net Block
100778
218775
186551
192763
180753
181662
171856
165429
160912
158036
Capital Working Progress
47306
1435
2518
3836
2600
4284
775
828
1219
3027
Working Capital
66196
58800
59507
54851
50414
49911
51100
47683
22622
9819
Finacial Assets
(Investments,other Finacial
assets)
3000
3000
1242
1087
907
921
414
47
51
51
217279
282010
249818
252537
234673
236778
224145
213988
184802
170933
WHAT THE COMPANY OWED
Long term Funds:
Secured Loans
77710
139669
103866
101328
81778
80948
65202
55210
42658
27971
Unsecured Loans& Other Non-
current liabilities
0
0
717
1026
833
1420
1457
1753
2626
2926
77710
139669
104583
102355
82611
82368
66659
56963
45284
30897
NET WORTH OF THE COMPANY
Share Capital
2800
2800
2800
2800
2800
2800
2800
2800
2800
2800
Reserves & Surplus
136769
139541
142435
147383
149262
151610
154686
154224
136719
137236
139569
142341
145235
150183
152062
154410
157486
157024
139519
140036
Capital Employed(Net
block+working capital)
166974
277575
246058
247614
231167
231573
222956
213113
183533
167855
Dividend paid
560
840
840
840
0
560
840
0
0
0
Dividend %
20%
30%
30%
30%
0%
20%
30%
0%
0%
0%
Debt/ Equity Ratio
0.56:1
0.98:1
0.72:1
0.68:1
0.54:1
0.53:1
0.41:1
0.35:1
0.32:1
0.20:1
Earnings per Share[PAT/2.8
crore
(no. of shares)]
7.32
13.41
22.29
14.97
2.54
5.94
13.58
1.97
-59.99
1.84
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
5
46TH ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Dredging Corporation of India Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:04:02 UTC.