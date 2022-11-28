Dredging of India : Annual Report

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AS ON 31ST MARCH 2022

BOARD OF DIRECTORS etc., as on the date of the Report

Statement of Profit and Loss for the year

Replies of Management to the comments of

Disclosure under Section 197 of the

Statement under Section 102 of the

VISION, MISSION & OBJECTIVES

VISION

To become a global player of integrated dredging service by maintaining high professional standards with specialist knowledge of environmentally‐friendly dredging techniques, innovative approach and focus on health, safety and cost efficiency.

MISSION

To provide value addition to our stakeholders through holistic, innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions in the fields of

dredging and reclamation, marine construction, marine services, shallow water/inland dredging,

v. under water mining,

project consultancy.

OBJECTIVES

To become end to end solution provider for holistic dredging

solutions to the Ports of the Country including project management consultancy.

To generate on continuous basis reliable geo‐technical data with in‐house expertise and/ or tie up with premier institutes to build and maintain optimized navigation channels to the ports. To make forays into the inland and shallow water dredging and underwater mining. To set up Joint Venture Companies/forging strategic alliances

with Indian/ international companies, to carve out a niche in the maritime world.

To work towards sustainability, innovation and collaboration to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders by conducting business with the

highest personal and professional, ethical and moral standards through implementation of e‐governance and in accordance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and procedures.