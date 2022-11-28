Advanced search
    523618   INE506A01018

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(523618)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
431.50 INR   +3.83%
07:05aDredging Of India : Annual Report
PU
11/21CARE Keeps BBB+ Rating on Dredging Corp. of India Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
11/10Dredging Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Dredging of India : Annual Report

11/28/2022 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AS ON 31ST MARCH 2022

CHAIRMAN

(NON-EXECUTIVE)

Shri K. Rama Mohana Rao, IAS,

Chairman, DCIL & VPA

MANAGING DIRECTOR &CEO

MANAGING DIRECTOR &CEO (Addl.Charge)

Prof Dr G Y V Victor,

Capt.S.Divakar,

(under suspension w.e.f 13.07.2022)

(w.e.f 15.07.2022)

PROMOTER DIRECTORS (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS

Shri Sanjay Kumar Mehta, IFS

Shri P L Haranadh, IRTS

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

Deendayal Port Authority

Paradip Port Authority

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Shri S Balachandran,

Capt. Anoop Kumar

Shri B.Poiyaamozhi

Cmde.Kartik

Smt. Nutan Guha

IRAS (Retd.)

Sharma

(upto 10/04/2022)

Subramaniam

Biswas, IAS (Retd.)

(upto 10/04/2022)

(upto 04/04/2022)

(upto 10/04/2022)

NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS (NON-EXECUTIVE)

Shri Anindo Majumdar,

Shri Vinod Kumar

Shri Rajat Sachar ,

Shri Arun Kumar

IAS (Retd.)

Pipersenia, IAS (Retd.)

IES (Retd.)

Gupta,

(w.e.f 20/05/2022)

(w.e.f 26/05/2022)

(w.e.f 26/05/2022)

(w.e.f 04/07/2022)

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, CONTENTS ETC.

Content

Page

1.

Vision, Mission & Objectives

4

2.

Decade at a glance

5

3.

Charts, Graphs

6

4.

DCI Fleet

10

5.

Past Assignments

11

6.

Notice

12

7.

Statement under Section 102 of the

19

Companies Act,.2013

8.

Directors' Report

23

9.

CSR activities

30

10.

AOC -2

31

11.

Disclosure under Section 197 of the

31

Companies Act

12.

Business Responsibility Report

32

13.

MR- 3 Secretarial Audit Report

36

14.

Corporate Governance Report

38

15.

CEO & CFO Certification

49

16.

Certificate of Non--Disqualification of Directors

50

17.

Corporate Governance Certificate

51

18.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

52

19.

Independent Auditors' Report

58

20.

Comments of C&AG

73

21.

Replies of Management to the comments of

76

C&AG

22.

Balance Sheet as at 31st March,2022

80

23.

Statement of Profit and Loss for the year

81

ended 31st March,2022

24.

Cash Flow Statement

82

25.

Notes to financial statements

83

REGISTERED OFFICE

Core-2, 1st Floor, "SCOPE MINAR"

Plot No.2A & 2B, Laxminagar District Centre,

Delhi - 110 092.

Phone: 011 22448528 Fax: 011 22448527

CIN NO. L29222DL1976PLC008129 GST No. 377AAACD6021B1ZB e-mail :kalabhinetri@dcil.co.inWebsite : www.dredge-india.com

HEAD OFFICE

"DREDGE HOUSE",

HB Colony Main Road,

Seethammadhara,

Visakhapatnam - 530 022.

Phone: 0891 2523250; Fax : 0891 2560581

REGISTRARS &SHARE TRANSFER AGENT

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Selenium Building Tower B, Plot 31-32,

Gachi Bowli Financial District, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad - 500 032.

Tel. Nos.: (040) 67162222;

Toll Free No. 1800 - 309 - 4001

Fax No.: (040) 23001153

E-mailAddress : einward.ris@kfintech.com

Website : www.kfintech.com

BANKERS

Syndicate Bank

State Bank of India

Union Bank of India

BNPPARIBAS

ABN AMRO Bank

EXIM Bank

Deutsche Bank

BOARD OF DIRECTORS etc., as on the date of the Report

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shri K Rama Mohana Rao,IAS

Chairman

Prof Dr. G Y V Victor Managing Director & CEO (under Suspension w.e.f. 13/07/2022)

Capt.S.Divakar Managing Director & CEO(Additional Charge)

(w.e.f. 15/07/2022)

Shri Sanjay Sethi

Shri Sanjay Kumar Mehta

Shri P L Haranadh

Shri S Balachandran (upto 10/04/2022)

Cmde. Kartik Subramaniam (Retd.)

(upto 10/04/2022)

Shri B Poiyaamozhi

(upto 10/04/2022)

Capt.Anoop Kumar Sharma

(upto 04/04/2022)

Smt Nutan Guha Biswas

Shri Anindo Majumdar (w.e.f. 20/05/2022)

Shri. Vinod Kumar Pipersenia (w.e.f. 26/05/2022)

Shri. Rajat Sachar (w.e.f. 26/05/2022)

Shri.Arun Kumar Gupta (w.e.f. 04/07/2022)

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Shri D.Subbarao dsubbarao@dcil.co.in

COMPANY SECRETARY Shri . K.Aswini Sreekanth (upto 07/06/2022)

COMPLIANCE OFFICER & KMP Shri . K.Aswini Sreekanth (upto 05/07/2022)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Smt. P.Chandra Kalabhinetri

(w.e.f 07/06/2022) kalabhinetri@dcil.co.in

COMPLIANCE OFFICER & KMP Smt. P.Chandra Kalabhinetri (w.e.f 14/07/2022)

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Rao & Kumar & Co.,

Chartered Accountants,

10-50-19, Soudamani,

Siripuram, Visakhapatnam-530002

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

M/s.Agarwal S. & Associates

Company Secretaries ,

D-427,2nd Floor , Palam Extn.,

Ramphal Chowk

Sector 7 , Dwarka,

New Delhi - 110075

VISION, MISSION & OBJECTIVES

VISION

To become a global player of integrated dredging service by maintaining high professional standards with specialist knowledge of environmentally‐friendly dredging techniques, innovative approach and focus on health, safety and cost efficiency.

MISSION

To provide value addition to our stakeholders through holistic, innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions in the fields of

  1. dredging and reclamation,
  2. marine construction,
  3. marine services,
  4. shallow water/inland dredging,

v. under water mining,

  1. project consultancy.

OBJECTIVES

  1. To become end to end solution provider for holistic dredging

solutions to the Ports of the Country including project management consultancy.

  1. To generate on continuous basis reliable geo‐technical data with in‐house expertise and/ or tie up with premier institutes to build and maintain optimized navigation channels to the ports.
  2. To make forays into the inland and shallow water dredging and underwater mining.
  3. To set up Joint Venture Companies/forging strategic alliances

with Indian/ international companies, to carve out a niche in the maritime world.

  1. To work towards sustainability, innovation and collaboration to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders by conducting business with the

highest personal and professional, ethical and moral standards through implementation of e‐governance and in accordance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and procedures.

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

4

46TH ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

DECADE AT A GLANCE

DECADE AT A GLANCE

OPERATIONAL STATISTICS

₹.Inlakhs

2018-

2020-

19

21

2013-

2014-

2015-

2016-

2017-

(Restat

2019-

(Restat

2012-13

14

15

16

17

18

ed)

20

ed)

2021-22

Operating EarningsA)

63492

77041

73496

66586

58587

59187

69174

74969

76376

79909

Interest Income

310

227

699

953

832

447

416

331

245

198

Other Income

0

2

184

579

550

1578

262

229

71

47

Total Income (B)

63802

77270

74379

68118

59969

61212

69852

75529

76692

80154

Operating Expenses

(C)

52480

58456

56177

53621

46888

45694

52469

61084

79813

68147

Interest Expenses

147

1099

2566

1761

1894

2023

1754

1391

1992

1193

Depreciation

9015

13832

9214

9331

9960

11318

11291

11713

11930

12020

Exceptional items

0

0

(114)

(1110)

0

0

0

0

0

(1669)

Excess/short provision of

Corporate tax of earlier years

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

written back

Total Expenses

61642

73387

67843

63603

58742

59035

65514

74188

93735

79691

Profit Before Tax

2160

3883

6536

4515

1227

2177

4338

1341

(17043)

463

Tax Liability

109

128

296

323

487

463

535

790

182

120

Profit after Tax (D)

2051

3755

6240

4192

740

1714

3803

551

(17225)

343

Other Comprehensive income

(OCI) (E)

0

0

0

159

(28)

(50)

0

0

429

174

Total Comprehensive income

2051

3755

6240

4350

711

1664

3803

551

(16797)

517

for the perod (OCI)

(D+E) (F)

Operating Expenses Vs. Operating

Earnings

83%

76%

76%

81%

80%

77%

76%

81%

104%

85%

Operating Profit [A-C] (G)

11011

18585

17319

12965

11699

13493

16705

13885

(3437)

11762

Operating Profit Margin [G/A]

17%

24%

24%

19%

20%

23%

24%

19%

-4%

15%

Net Profit Margin [F/B]

3%

5%

8%

6%

1%

3%

5%

1%

-22%

0.4%

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (as on 31st March of each year)

WHAT THE COMPANY OWNED

Fixed Assets

Gross Block

196556

327408

304245

320080

317761

325355

326841

332127

338843

338746

Less:Depreciation(Cum)

95778

108633

117694

127317

137008

143694

154985

166698

177932

180710

Net Block

100778

218775

186551

192763

180753

181662

171856

165429

160912

158036

Capital Working Progress

47306

1435

2518

3836

2600

4284

775

828

1219

3027

Working Capital

66196

58800

59507

54851

50414

49911

51100

47683

22622

9819

Finacial Assets

(Investments,other Finacial

assets)

3000

3000

1242

1087

907

921

414

47

51

51

217279

282010

249818

252537

234673

236778

224145

213988

184802

170933

WHAT THE COMPANY OWED

Long term Funds:

Secured Loans

77710

139669

103866

101328

81778

80948

65202

55210

42658

27971

Unsecured Loans& Other Non-

current liabilities

0

0

717

1026

833

1420

1457

1753

2626

2926

77710

139669

104583

102355

82611

82368

66659

56963

45284

30897

NET WORTH OF THE COMPANY

Share Capital

2800

2800

2800

2800

2800

2800

2800

2800

2800

2800

Reserves & Surplus

136769

139541

142435

147383

149262

151610

154686

154224

136719

137236

139569

142341

145235

150183

152062

154410

157486

157024

139519

140036

Capital Employed(Net

block+working capital)

166974

277575

246058

247614

231167

231573

222956

213113

183533

167855

Dividend paid

560

840

840

840

0

560

840

0

0

0

Dividend %

20%

30%

30%

30%

0%

20%

30%

0%

0%

0%

Debt/ Equity Ratio

0.56:1

0.98:1

0.72:1

0.68:1

0.54:1

0.53:1

0.41:1

0.35:1

0.32:1

0.20:1

Earnings per Share[PAT/2.8

crore

(no. of shares)]

7.32

13.41

22.29

14.97

2.54

5.94

13.58

1.97

-59.99

1.84

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

5

46TH ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dredging Corporation of India Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
