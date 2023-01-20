Dredging of India : Corporate Governance Report
General information about company
Scrip code
523618
NSE Symbol
DREDGECORP
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE506A01018
Name of the entity
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2022
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2023
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
31-12-2022
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 1000 listed entities
Annexure I to be sub
I. Comp
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Compa
Title
Name of
Category
Date
Whether the
(Mr
Category 1
Category 2
Start Date of
End Date of
Details
Sr
the
PAN
DIN
3 of
of
director is
/
of directors
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualific
Director
directors
Birth
disqualified?
Ms)
Non-
K RAMA
Executive -
Chairperson
15-
1
Mr
MOHANA
AFGPK6792Q
07620951
Non
related to
03-
No
RAO
Independent
Promoter
1963
Director
CAPT S
Executive
Not
CEO-
23-
2
Mr
AFSPS4565F
09675405
06-
No
DIVAKAR
Director
Applicable
MD
1968
GYV
Executive
Not
CEO-
22-
3
Mr
ADVPV1440R
09084442
06-
No
VICTOR
Director
Applicable
MD
1970
Non-
SANJAY
Executive -
Not
01-
4
Mr
KUMA
AGRPM8056H
06912891
Non
10-
No
Applicable
MEHTA
Independent
1964
Director
I. Composition
Disclosure of notes on com
Whether the listed
Title
Category
Category
Date
Whether the
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
Start Date of
End Date of
Detail
Sr
PAN
DIN
2 of
3 of
of
director is
/
Director
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualif
directors
directors
Birth
disqualified?
Ms)
Non-
SANJAY
Executive -
Not
23-
5
Mr
AMKPS0981N
02235406
Non
09-
No
SETHI
Applicable
Independent
1967
Director
Non-
P L
Executive -
Not
16-
6
Mr
ALHPP7613C
07295378
Non
08-
No
HARANADH
Applicable
Independent
1966
Director
NUTAN
Non-
25-
Executive -
Not
7
Mrs
GUHA
AADPB9509L
03036417
07-
No
Independent
Applicable
BISWAS
Director
1958
Non-
21-
ANINDO
Executive -
Not
8
Mr
AEKPM7463D
06984371
08-
No
MAJUMDAR
Independent
Applicable
Director
1960
I. Composition
Disclosure of notes on com
Whether the listed
Title
Category
Category
Date
Whether the
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
Start Date of
End Date of
Detail
Sr
PAN
DIN
2 of
3 of
of
director is
/
Director
of directors
disqualification
disqualification
disqualifi
directors
directors
Birth
disqualified?
Ms)
VINOD
Non-
05-
Executive -
Not
9
Mr
KUMAR
AEEPP2650K
07280306
08-
No
Independent
Applicable
PIPERSENIA
Director
1957
10
Mr
RAJAT
AASPS0932R
09616779
Non-
Not
04-
No
SACHAR
Executive -
Applicable
06-
1961
Independent
Director
ARUN
Non-
26-
Executive -
Not
11 Mr KUMAR
ACEPG1383Q 03310218
12- No
Independent
Applicable
GUPTA
Director
1955
Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Shri GYV Victor has been suspended on 13/07/2022
Textual Information(2)
Shri GYV Victor has been suspended on 13/07/2022
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
DIN
Name of
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Sr
Committee
Remarks
Number
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
members
ANINDO
Non-Executive -
Textual
1
06984371
Independent
Chairperson
08-08-2022
03-12-2022
MAJUMDAR
Information(1)
Director
ARUN KUMAR
Non-Executive -
2
03310218
Independent
Member
08-08-2022
GUPTA
Director
Non-Executive -
3
09616779
RAJAT SACHAR
Independent
Member
26-05-2022
Director
SANJAY KUMA
Non-Executive -
4
06912891
Non Independent
Member
26-05-2022
12-12-2022
MEHTA
Director
VINOD KUMAR
Non-Executive -
5
07280306
Independent
Chairperson
12-12-2022
PIPERSENIA
Director
Sr Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Shri Anindo Majumdar ceased to be director of the company w.e.f 03/12/2022
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
03036417
NUTAN GUHA
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
18-05-2022
BISWAS
Independent Director
2
07295378
P L HARANADH
Non-Executive - Non
Member
18-05-2022
12-12-2022
Independent Director
3
06912891
SANJAY KUMA
Non-Executive - Non
Member
18-05-2022
12-12-2022
MEHTA
Independent Director
4
06984371
ANINDO
Non-Executive -
Member
30-05-2022
03-12-2022
MAJUMDAR
Independent Director
5
09616779
RAJAT SACHAR
Non-Executive -
Member
08-08-2022
Independent Director
6
07280306
VINOD KUMAR
Non-Executive -
Member
12-12-2022
PIPERSENIA
Independent Director
7
07620951
K RAMA
Non-Executive - Non
Member
12-12-2022
MOHANA RAO
Independent Director
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular
Yes
Chairperson
DIN
Name of
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Sr
Committee
Remarks
Number
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
members
VINOD KUMAR
Non-Executive -
1
07280306
Independent
Chairperson
08-08-2022
PIPERSENIA
Director
ANINDO
Non-Executive -
2
06984371
Independent
Member
08-08-2022
03-12-2022
MAJUMDAR
Director
3
09675405
CAPT S
Executive Director
Member
08-08-2022
DIVAKAR
4
09084442
GYV VICTOR
Executive Director
Member
11-11-2021
Textual
Information(1)
Non-Executive -
5
09616779
RAJAT SACHAR
Independent
Member
12-12-2022
Director
Sr Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Shri GYV Victor has been suspended on 13/07/2022
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
DIN
Name of
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Sr
Committee
Remarks
Number
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
members
1
09616779
RAJAT SACHAR
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
08-08-2022
Independent Director
Non-Executive -
2
07295378
P L HARANADH
Non Independent
Member
23-10-2021
Director
3
09675405
CAPT S
Executive Director
Member
08-08-2022
DIVAKAR
4
00000000
CAPT S V
JOINT GENERAL
Member
16-06-2021
Textual
PRASAD
MANAGER
Information(1)
5
00000000
Y S R MURTHY
JOINT GENERAL
Member
08-08-2022
Textual
MANAGER
Information(2)
6
09084442
GYV VICTOR
Executive Director
Member
16-06-2021
Textual
Information(3)
Sr Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Head of Department Operations is the member of Risk Management Committee
Textual Information(2)
Head of Department Technical is the member of Risk Management Committee
Textual Information(3)
Shri GYV Victor has been suspended on 13/07/2022
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
03310218
ARUN KUMAR
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
08-08-2022
GUPTA
Independent Director
2
09616779
RAJAT SACHAR
Non-Executive -
Member
08-08-2022
Independent Director
3
07280306
VINOD KUMAR
Non-Executive -
Member
08-08-2022
PIPERSENIA
Independent Director
4
09675405
CAPT S DIVAKAR
Executive Director
Member
12-12-2022
Other Committee
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Name of other
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Remarks
Number
members
committee
directors
directors
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
III. Meeting of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on
meeting of board of directors
explanatory
Date(s) of
Date(s) of
Maximum gap
between any
Notes for
Whether
meeting (if
meeting
two
not
requirement
Sr any) in the
(if any) in
consecutive (in
providing
of Quorum
previous
the current
number of
Date
met (Yes/No)
quarter
quarter
days)
1
14-07-
Yes
2022
2
08-08-
24
Yes
2022
3
04-10-
56
Yes
2022
4
10-11-
36
Yes
2022
Number of
Total
Directors
No. of
Number of
present* (All
Independent
Directors as
directors
Directors
on date of
including
attending the
the meeting
Independent
meeting*
Director)
10
8
4
10
8
5
10
8
5
10
9
5
Annexure 1
IV. Meeting of Committees
Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory
Date(s) of
meeting
Maximum
(Enter dates
gap
Reson
Whether
of Previous
between
Name of
requirement
for not
quarter and
any two
other
of Quorum
providing
Current
consecutive
committee
met
quarter in
(in number
date
(Yes/No)
chronological
of days)
order)
Total
No. of
Number of
members
Number of
No. of
Directors
attending
Directors
Independent
Present (All
the
in the
Directors
Directors
meeting
Committee
attending
including
(other
as on date
the
Independent
than
of the
meeting*
Director)
Board of
meeting
Directors)
08-08-2022
Yes
4
3
3
3
10-11-2022
93
Yes
4
4
3
3
Disclaimer
Dredging Corporation of India Limited published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:20:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Sales 2022
7 991 M
98,3 M
98,3 M
Net income 2022
34,2 M
0,42 M
0,42 M
Net Debt 2022
2 514 M
30,9 M
30,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
259x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
10 137 M
125 M
125 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,83x
EV / Sales 2022
1,42x
Nbr of Employees
307
Free-Float
26,5%
Chart DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.