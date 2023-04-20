Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dredging Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523618   INE506A01018

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(523618)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
307.55 INR   +0.52%
05:04aDredging Of India : Corporate Governance Report
PU
01:42aCARE Gives BBB+ Rating to Dredging Corp. of India's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Negative
MT
04/17Dredging Corp. of India Appoints Chairman
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dredging of India : Corporate Governance Report

04/20/2023 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code

523618

NSE Symbol

DREDGECORP

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE506A01018

Name of the entity

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2022

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2023

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Date of Report

31-03-2023

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 1000 listed entities

A

Annexure I to be subm

I. Composi

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Compa

Title

Name of

Category

Date

Whether the

(Mr

Category 1

Category 2

Start Date of

End Date of

Details

Sr

the

PAN

DIN

3 of

of

director is

/

of directors

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualific

Director

directors

Birth

disqualified?

Ms)

Non-

K RAMA

Executive -

Chairperson

15-

1

Mr

MOHANA

AFGPK6792Q

07620951

Non

related to

03-

No

RAO

Independent

Promoter

1963

Director

CAPT S

Executive

Not

CEO-

23-

2

Mr

AFSPS4565F

09675405

06-

No

DIVAKAR

Director

Applicable

MD

1968

GYV

Executive

Not

CEO-

22-

3

Mr

ADVPV1440R

09084442

06-

No

VICTOR

Director

Applicable

MD

1970

Non-

SANJAY

Executive -

Not

01-

4

Mr

KUMA

AGRPM8056H

06912891

Non

10-

No

Applicable

MEHTA

Independent

1964

Director

I. Composition

Disclosure of notes on com

Whether the listed

Title

Category

Category

Date

Whether the

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Detail

Sr

PAN

DIN

2 of

3 of

of

director is

/

Director

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualif

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

Ms)

Non-

SANJAY

Executive -

Not

23-

5

Mr

AMKPS0981N

02235406

Non

09-

No

SETHI

Applicable

Independent

1967

Director

Non-

P L

Executive -

Not

16-

6

Mr

ALHPP7613C

07295378

Non

08-

No

HARANADH

Applicable

Independent

1966

Director

NUTAN

Non-

25-

Executive -

Not

7

Mrs

GUHA

AADPB9509L

03036417

07-

No

Independent

Applicable

BISWAS

Director

1958

VINOD

Non-

05-

Executive -

Not

8

Mr

KUMAR

AEEPP2650K

07280306

08-

No

Independent

Applicable

PIPERSENIA

Director

1957

I. Composition

Disclosure of notes on compo

Whether the listed en

Title

Name of

Category

Category

Date

Whether the

(Mr

Category 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Sr

the

PAN

DIN

2 of

3 of

of

director is

/

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualificati

Director

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

Ms)

Non-

04-

RAJAT

Executive -

Not

9

Mr

AASPS0932R

09616779

06-

No

SACHAR

Independent

Applicable

Director

1961

10

Mr

ARUN

ACEPG1383Q

03310218

Non-

Not

26-

No

KUMAR

Executive -

Applicable

12-

GUPTA

1955

Independent

Director

Non-

09-

LOV

Executive -

Not

11 Mr

AAXPV9948B 07560071

01- No

VERMA

Independent

Applicable

Director

1956

Text Block

Textual Information(1)

Textual Information(2)

Shri K Rama Mohana Rao, Director and Chairman of the Company.has been relieved from the services of the Company w.e.f. 31/03/2023 A.N on attaining the age of superannuation

Shri GYV Victor has been suspended on 13/07/2022 and removed from the services of MD & CEO of the Company w.e.f. 31.03.2023.

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

07280306

VINOD KUMAR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

12-12-2022

PIPERSENIA

Independent Director

2

03310218

ARUN KUMAR

Non-Executive -

Member

08-08-2022

GUPTA

Independent Director

3

09616779

RAJAT SACHAR

Non-Executive -

Member

26-05-2022

Independent Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular

Yes

Chairperson

DIN

Name of

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Sr

Committee

Remarks

Number

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

members

NUTAN GUHA

Non-Executive -

1

03036417

Independent

Chairperson

18-05-2022

BISWAS

Director

Non-Executive -

2

09616779

RAJAT SACHAR

Independent

Member

08-08-2022

Director

VINOD KUMAR

Non-Executive -

3

07280306

Independent

Member

12-12-2022

PIPERSENIA

Director

K RAMA

Non-Executive -

Textual

4

07620951

Non Independent

Member

12-12-2022

31-03-2023

MOHANA RAO

Information(1)

Director

Sr Text Block

Textual Information(1)

Shri K Rama Mohana Rao, Director and Chairman of the Company.has been relieved from the

services of the Company w.e.f. 31/03/2023 A.N on attaining the age of superannuation

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

07280306

VINOD KUMAR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

08-08-2022

PIPERSENIA

Independent Director

2

09616779

RAJAT SACHAR

Non-Executive -

Member

12-12-2022

Independent Director

3

09675405

CAPT S DIVAKAR

Executive Director

Member

08-08-2022

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

DIN

Name of

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Sr

Committee

Remarks

Number

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

members

Non-Executive -

1

09616779

RAJAT SACHAR

Independent

Chairperson

08-08-2022

Director

Non-Executive -

2

07295378

P L HARANADH

Non Independent

Member

23-10-2021

Director

3

09675405

CAPT S

Executive Director

Member

08-08-2022

DIVAKAR

4

00000000

CAPT K M

GENERAL

Member

13-03-2023

Textual

CHOUDHARY

MANAGER

Information(1)

5

00000000

CAPT S V

JOINT GENERAL

Member

16-06-2021

Textual

PRASAD

MANAGER

Information(2)

Sr Text Block

Coordinating Head of Department / Head of Department-Business Development is the member

Textual Information(1) of Risk Management Committee. As such Shri YSR Murthy name is replced by Capt K M Choudhary

Textual Information(2)

Head of Department Operations is the member of Risk Management Committee.

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

03310218

ARUN KUMAR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

08-08-2022

GUPTA

Independent Director

2

09616779

RAJAT SACHAR

Non-Executive -

Member

08-08-2022

Independent Director

3

07280306

VINOD KUMAR

Non-Executive -

Member

08-08-2022

PIPERSENIA

Independent Director

4

09675405

CAPT S DIVAKAR

Executive Director

Member

12-12-2022

Other Committee

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Name of other

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Remarks

Number

members

committee

directors

1

03036417

NUTAN GUHA

Independent

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

BISWAS

Director

Independent Director

2

07280306

VINOD KUMAR

Independent

Non-Executive -

Member

PIPERSENIA

Director

Independent Director

3

09616779

RAJAT SACHAR

Independent

Non-Executive -

Member

Director

Independent Director

4

03310218

ARUN KUMAR

Independent

Non-Executive -

Member

GUPTA

Director

Independent Director

5 07560071 LOV VERMA

Independent

Non-Executive -

Member

Director

Independent Director

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

III. Meeting of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on

meeting of board of directors

explanatory

Date(s) of

Date(s) of

Maximum gap

between any

Notes for

Whether

meeting (if

meeting

two

not

requirement

Sr

any) in the

(if any) in

consecutive (in

providing

of Quorum

previous

the current

number of

Date

met (Yes/No)

quarter

quarter

days)

1

04-10-

Yes

2022

2

10-11-2022

36

Yes

3

10-02-

91

Yes

2023

4

30-03-

47

Yes

2023

Number of

Total

Directors

No. of

Number of

present* (All

Independent

Directors as

directors

Directors

on date of

including

attending the

the meeting

Independent

meeting*

Director)

10

8

5

10

9

5

9

6

4

10

8

5

Annexure 1

IV. Meeting of Committees

Sr

Name of

Committee

Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory

Date(s) of

meeting

Maximum

(Enter dates

gap

Reson

Whether

of Previous

between

Name of

requirement

for not

quarter and

any two

other

of Quorum

providing

Current

consecutive

committee

met

quarter in

(in number

date

(Yes/No)

chronological

of days)

order)

Total

No. of

Number of

members

Number of

No. of

Directors

attending

Directors

Independent

Present (All

the

in the

Directors

Directors

meeting

Committee

attending

including

(other

as on date

the

Independent

than

of the

meeting*

Director)

Board of

meeting

Directors)

1

Audit

10-11-2022

Yes

Committee

2

Audit

09-02-2023

90

Yes

Committee

Nomination

3

and

27-02-2023

17

Yes

remuneration

committee

Nomination

4

and

28-03-2023

28

Yes

remuneration

committee

4

4

3

3

3

3

3

3

4

3

3

3

4

4

3

3

Stakeholders

5

Relationship 29-03-2023

0

Yes

3

3

2

2

Committee

Risk

6

Management 13-03-2023

Yes

3

2

2

1

Committee

Annexure 1

Disclaimer

Dredging Corporation of India Limited published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 09:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
05:04aDredging Of India : Corporate Governance Report
PU
01:42aCARE Gives BBB+ Rating to Dredging Corp. of India's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook N..
MT
04/17Dredging Corp. of India Appoints Chairman
MT
04/17Dredging Corporation of India Appoints T.K. Ramachandran as Chairman
CI
04/03Dredging Corp. of India Sacks CEO
MT
04/02Dredging Corp. of India Chairman Retires
MT
03/09Dredging Corp of India Bags Annual Manintenance Contract from Southern Naval Command Ko..
MT
02/10Dredging Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
02/03Dredging Corporation of India Limited Signs Historic Agreement with Ashutosh Gautam, Me..
CI
02/02India Ratings Keeps Dredging Corp. of India Rating at BBB+; Outlook Negative
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 991 M 97,2 M 97,2 M
Net income 2022 34,2 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net Debt 2022 2 514 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 259x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 611 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dredging Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
S. Divakar Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rajesh Kalagarla Chief Financial Officer
T. V. Suresh Kumar Head-Research & Development
Y. S. R. Murthy Head-Technical & Materials
Satheesh Chander Rao Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-20.81%105
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.7.30%19 372
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-19.52%17 306
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY10.80%8 815
MISC-3.33%7 301
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.62%5 987
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer