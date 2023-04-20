Dredging of India : Corporate Governance Report

Shri K Rama Mohana Rao, Director and Chairman of the Company.has been relieved from the services of the Company w.e.f. 31/03/2023 A.N on attaining the age of superannuation

Shri GYV Victor has been suspended on 13/07/2022 and removed from the services of MD & CEO of the Company w.e.f. 31.03.2023.