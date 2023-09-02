General information about company
Scrip code
523618
NSE Symbol
DREDGECORP
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN*
INE506A01018
Name of company
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA
LIMITED
Type of company
Class of security
Equity
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2022
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2023
Date of board meeting when results were approved
25-05-2023
Date on which prior intimation of the meeting for considering financial results was
16-05-2023
informed to the exchange
Description of presentation currency
INR
Level of rounding used in financial results
Lakhs
Reporting Quarter
Yearly
Nature of report standalone or consolidated
Standalone
Whether results are audited or unaudited
Audited
Segment Reporting
Single segment
Description of single segment
DREDGING
Start date and time of board meeting
25-05-2023 15:00
End date and time of board meeting
25-05-2023 19:40
Whether cash flow statement is applicable on company
Yes
Type of cash flow statement
Cash Flow Indirect
Declaration of unmodified opinion or statement on impact of audit qualification
Statement on impact of audit qualification
Financial Results - Ind-AS
Particulars
3 months/ 6 months ended
Year to date figures for current
(dd-mm-yyyy)
period ended (dd-mm-yyyy)
A
Date of start of reporting period
01-01-2023
01-04-2022
B
Date of end of reporting period
31-03-2023
31-03-2023
C
Whether results are audited or unaudited
Audited
Audited
D
Nature of report standalone or consolidated
Standalone
Standalone
Part
Blue color marked fields are non-mandatory. For Consolidated Results, if the company has no figures for 3
- months / 6 months ended, in such case zero shall be inserted in the said column.
1 Income
Revenue from operations
Other income
Total income
- Expenses
(a)
Cost of materials consumed
(b)
Purchases of stock-in-trade
- Changes in inventories of finished goods, work- in-progress and stock-in-trade
(d)
Employee benefit expense
(e)
Finance costs
- Depreciation, depletion and amortisation expense
- Other Expenses
1 Other Expenses
10
Total other expenses
Total expenses
33722.2
116479.79
53.6
323.11
33775.8
116802.9
0
0
0
0
0
0
2644.36
9599.51
616.84
2856.14
3503.79
13584.92
28392.19
89378.95
28392.19
89378.95
35157.18
115419.52
Financial Results - Ind-AS
3 months/ 6 months
Year to date figures for
Particulars
current period ended (dd-mm-
ended (dd-mm-yyyy)
yyyy)
A
Date of start of reporting period
01-01-2023
01-04-2022
B
Date of end of reporting period
31-03-2023
31-03-2023
C
Whether results are audited or unaudited
Audited
Audited
D
Nature of report standalone or consolidated
Standalone
Standalone
Part
Blue color marked fields are non-mandatory. For Consolidated Results, if the company has no figures for 3
- months / 6 months ended, in such case zero shall be inserted in the said column.
3
Total profit before exceptional items and tax
-1381.38
1383.38
4
Exceptional items
0
0
5
Total profit before tax
-1381.38
1383.38
- Tax expense
8
Current tax
36.65
127.59
9
Deferred tax
0
0
10
Total tax expenses
36.65
127.59
Net movement in regulatory deferral account balances
11
related to profit or loss and the related deferred tax
0
0
movement
14
Net Profit Loss for the period from continuing
-1418.03
1255.79
operations
15
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations before tax
0
0
- Tax expense of discontinued operations
- Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation after tax
19 Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method
21
Total profit (loss) for period
0
0
0
0
0
0
-1418.03
1255.79
Financial Results - Ind-AS
Particulars
3 months/ 6 month ended
Year to date figures for current period
(dd-mm-yyyy)
ended (dd-mm-yyyy)
A
Date of start of reporting period
01-01-2023
01-04-2022
B
Date of end of reporting period
31-03-2023
31-03-2023
C
Whether results are audited or unaudited
Audited
Audited
D
Nature of report standalone or consolidated
Standalone
Standalone
Other comprehensive income [Abstract]
- Amount of items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss
- Other comprehensive income [Abstract]
Total Amount of items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss
- Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
- Amount of items that will be reclassified to profit and loss
262.78
262.78
262.78
262.78
0
0
Total Amount of items that will be reclassified to profit and loss
- Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
- Total Other comprehensive income
0
0
262.78
262.78
Financial Results - Ind-AS
Particulars
3 months/ 6 months
Year to date figures for current
ended (dd-mm-yyyy)
period ended (dd-mm-yyyy)
A
Date of start of reporting period
01-01-2023
01-04-2022
B
Date of end of reporting period
31-03-2023
31-03-2023
C
Whether results are audited or unaudited
Audited
Audited
D
Nature of report standalone or consolidated
Standalone
Standalone
Part
Blue color marked fields are non-mandatory. For Consolidated Results, if the company has no figures for 3
- months / 6 months ended, in such case zero shall be inserted in the said column.
23
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-1155.25
1518.57
24 Total profit or loss, attributable to
Profit or loss, attributable to owners of parent
Total profit or loss, attributable to non-controlling interests
- Total Comprehensive income for the period attributable to
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of parent
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of parent non-controlling interests
- Details of equity share capital Paid-up equity share capital Face value of equity share capital
- Details of debt securities
- Reserves excluding revaluation reserve
- Earnings per share
0
0
0
0
2800
2800
10
10
139455.98
- Earnings per equity share for continuing operations
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
- Earnings per equity share for discontinued operations
Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
ii Earnings per equity share
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations
- Debt equity ratio
- Debt service coverage ratio
- Interest service coverage ratio
- Disclosure of notes on financial results
4.13
5.42
4.13
5.42
0
0
0
0
4.13
5.42
4.13
5.42
0
0.19
0
1.76
0
8.9
Textual Information(1)
Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Notes
1. The Company is engaged in the business of dredging and therefore, has only one
reportable segment in accordance with IND AS 108 "Operating Segments".
2. Pursuant to Regulation 54(2) of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
It is informed that the company has issued DCI Tax free BONDS 2012-13 for an amount of
Rs. 58.87 Cr in the nature of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible debentures ("Bonds")
having tax benefit under section 10(15)(iv)(h) of the Income Tax Act,1961-(ISIN series-
INE506A27015) which are listed on BSE. However, Bonds were repaid on 28/03/2023.
3. Additional line items (Ratios) disclosure pursuant to Regulation 52 (4) of SEBI (LODR):
4. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR):-
Particulars DCI Tax free Bonds 2012-13 Remarks
a) Credit Rating 1.CARE:BBB+ Negative 2.BWR : A+/Negative -
- Previous interest due date 28/03/2023 Interest paid and bonds are due for redemption
- Interest paid on 28/03/2022
- Next Interest due date NA Bonds are repaid on 28-03-2023
- Asset Cover 100% As on 31/03/2023
- Net Worth Rs.1422.56 Crore As on 31/03/2023
Statement of Asset and Liabilities
Particulars
Current year ended (dd-mm-yyyy)
Date of start of reporting period
01-04-2022
Date of end of reporting period
31-03-2023
Whether results are audited or unaudited
Audited
Nature of report standalone or consolidated
Standalone
Assets
1 Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
152623.65
Capital work-in-progress
470.99
Investment property
0
Goodwill
0
Other intangible assets
0
Intangible assets under development
0
Biological assets other than bearer plants
0
Investments accounted for using equity method
0
Non-current financial assets
Non-current investments
0
Trade receivables, non-current
0
Loans, non-current
0
Other non-current financial assets
51.26
Total non-current financial assets
51.26
Deferred tax assets (net)
0
Other non-current assets
11545.47
Total non-current assets
164691.37
2 Current assets
Inventories
13562.67
Current financial asset
Current investments
0
Trade receivables, current
33950.42
Cash and cash equivalents
3097.13
Bank balance other than cash and cash equivalents
49.46
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dredging Corporation of India Limited published this content on 02 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2023 13:17:06 UTC.