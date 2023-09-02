General information about company

Scrip code

523618

NSE Symbol

DREDGECORP

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN*

INE506A01018

Name of company

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA

LIMITED

Type of company

Class of security

Equity

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2022

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2023

Date of board meeting when results were approved

25-05-2023

Date on which prior intimation of the meeting for considering financial results was

16-05-2023

informed to the exchange

Description of presentation currency

INR

Level of rounding used in financial results

Lakhs

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Nature of report standalone or consolidated

Standalone

Whether results are audited or unaudited

Audited

Segment Reporting

Single segment

Description of single segment

DREDGING

Start date and time of board meeting

25-05-2023 15:00

End date and time of board meeting

25-05-2023 19:40

Whether cash flow statement is applicable on company

Yes

Type of cash flow statement

Cash Flow Indirect

Declaration of unmodified opinion or statement on impact of audit qualification

Statement on impact of audit qualification

Financial Results - Ind-AS

Particulars

3 months/ 6 months ended

Year to date figures for current

(dd-mm-yyyy)

period ended (dd-mm-yyyy)

A

Date of start of reporting period

01-01-2023

01-04-2022

B

Date of end of reporting period

31-03-2023

31-03-2023

C

Whether results are audited or unaudited

Audited

Audited

D

Nature of report standalone or consolidated

Standalone

Standalone

Part

Blue color marked fields are non-mandatory. For Consolidated Results, if the company has no figures for 3

  • months / 6 months ended, in such case zero shall be inserted in the said column.
    1 Income

Revenue from operations

Other income

Total income

  • Expenses

(a)

Cost of materials consumed

(b)

Purchases of stock-in-trade

  1. Changes in inventories of finished goods, work- in-progress and stock-in-trade

(d)

Employee benefit expense

(e)

Finance costs

  1. Depreciation, depletion and amortisation expense
  1. Other Expenses
    1 Other Expenses
    10

Total other expenses

Total expenses

33722.2

116479.79

53.6

323.11

33775.8

116802.9

0

0

0

0

0

0

2644.36

9599.51

616.84

2856.14

3503.79

13584.92

28392.19

89378.95

28392.19

89378.95

35157.18

115419.52

Part

3

Total profit before exceptional items and tax

-1381.38

1383.38

4

Exceptional items

0

0

5

Total profit before tax

-1381.38

1383.38

  • Tax expense

8

Current tax

36.65

127.59

9

Deferred tax

0

0

10

Total tax expenses

36.65

127.59

Net movement in regulatory deferral account balances

11

related to profit or loss and the related deferred tax

0

0

movement

14

Net Profit Loss for the period from continuing

-1418.03

1255.79

operations

15

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations before tax

0

0

  1. Tax expense of discontinued operations
  2. Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation after tax

19 Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method

21

Total profit (loss) for period

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1418.03

1255.79

Other comprehensive income [Abstract]

  • Amount of items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss
  • Other comprehensive income [Abstract]

Total Amount of items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss

  • Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
  • Amount of items that will be reclassified to profit and loss

262.78

262.78

262.78

262.78

0

0

Total Amount of items that will be reclassified to profit and loss

  • Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
  • Total Other comprehensive income

0

0

262.78

262.78

Part

23

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-1155.25

1518.57

24 Total profit or loss, attributable to

Profit or loss, attributable to owners of parent

Total profit or loss, attributable to non-controlling interests

  1. Total Comprehensive income for the period attributable to
    Comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of parent
    Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of parent non-controlling interests
  2. Details of equity share capital Paid-up equity share capital Face value of equity share capital
  3. Details of debt securities
  4. Reserves excluding revaluation reserve
  5. Earnings per share

0

0

0

0

2800

2800

10

10

139455.98

  • Earnings per equity share for continuing operations
    Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

  1. Earnings per equity share for discontinued operations
    Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

ii Earnings per equity share

Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations

  1. Debt equity ratio
  2. Debt service coverage ratio
  3. Interest service coverage ratio
  4. Disclosure of notes on financial results

4.13

5.42

4.13

5.42

0

0

0

0

4.13

5.42

4.13

5.42

0

0.19

0

1.76

0

8.9

Textual Information(1)

Text Block

Textual Information(1)

Notes

1. The Company is engaged in the business of dredging and therefore, has only one

reportable segment in accordance with IND AS 108 "Operating Segments".

2. Pursuant to Regulation 54(2) of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

It is informed that the company has issued DCI Tax free BONDS 2012-13 for an amount of

Rs. 58.87 Cr in the nature of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible debentures ("Bonds")

having tax benefit under section 10(15)(iv)(h) of the Income Tax Act,1961-(ISIN series-

INE506A27015) which are listed on BSE. However, Bonds were repaid on 28/03/2023.

3. Additional line items (Ratios) disclosure pursuant to Regulation 52 (4) of SEBI (LODR):

4. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR):-

Particulars DCI Tax free Bonds 2012-13 Remarks

a) Credit Rating 1.CARE:BBB+ Negative 2.BWR : A+/Negative -

  1. Previous interest due date 28/03/2023 Interest paid and bonds are due for redemption
  2. Interest paid on 28/03/2022
  3. Next Interest due date NA Bonds are repaid on 28-03-2023
  4. Asset Cover 100% As on 31/03/2023
  5. Net Worth Rs.1422.56 Crore As on 31/03/2023

Statement of Asset and Liabilities

Particulars

Current year ended (dd-mm-yyyy)

Date of start of reporting period

01-04-2022

Date of end of reporting period

31-03-2023

Whether results are audited or unaudited

Audited

Nature of report standalone or consolidated

Standalone

Assets

1 Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

152623.65

Capital work-in-progress

470.99

Investment property

0

Goodwill

0

Other intangible assets

0

Intangible assets under development

0

Biological assets other than bearer plants

0

Investments accounted for using equity method

0

Non-current financial assets

Non-current investments

0

Trade receivables, non-current

0

Loans, non-current

0

Other non-current financial assets

51.26

Total non-current financial assets

51.26

Deferred tax assets (net)

0

Other non-current assets

11545.47

Total non-current assets

164691.37

2 Current assets

Inventories

13562.67

Current financial asset

Current investments

0

Trade receivables, current

33950.42

Cash and cash equivalents

3097.13

Bank balance other than cash and cash equivalents

49.46

