Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) is an India-based company, which is engaged in providing dredging services to the major ports of the country in India. The Company is engaged in providing the services of capital dredging, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy, marine construction. The Company has approximately 10 Trailer Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHDs), two Cutter Suction Dredgers (CSDs), one Backhoe Dredger and one Inland Cutter Suction Dredger apart from other ancillary crafts. The Company owns a modern and sophisticated fleet consisting of two cutter suction dredgers, ten trailer suction dredgers, one backhoe dredger one inland and other ancillary crafts. DCI also offers a range of dredging and allied services to the users in India and Abroad and provides inputs for national development.

Sector Marine Port Services