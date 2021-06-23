Dredging of India : AFR Notice 31-03-2021

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

DCI/CS/E.1-SE/2021/ 23/06/2021

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29/6/2021 to consider and take on record the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021.

2. This may be taken as notice to the stock exchange pursuant to Clause 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

