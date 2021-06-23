Dredging of India : AFR Notice 31-03-2021

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
CIN No. L29222DL1976PLC008129 GST NO. 37AAACD6021B1ZB
Head Office : "DREDGE HOUSE", HB Colony Main Road, Setammadhara,
Visakhapatnam-530022
Phone : 0891 2523250, Fax : 0891 2560581/ 2565920,
Website: www.dredge-india.com
Regd. Office : Core-2, First Floor, Scope Minar , Laxminagar District Centre, Delhi - 110092
DCI/CS/E.1-SE/2021/
23/06/2021
Listing Compliance
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
Floor 1, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Fort, Mumbai -400001
Scrip code : 523618
Listing Compliance
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Bandra Krla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400051
Symbol : DREDGECORP
The Secretary
The Calcutta Stock Exchange Assn. Ltd.
7, Lyons Range, Kolkata - 700001
Scrip Code : 14050
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29/6/2021 to consider and take on record the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021.
2. This may be taken as notice to the stock exchange pursuant to Clause 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Yours faithfully,
For Dredging Corporation of India Limited
(K.Aswini Sreekanth)
Company Secretary