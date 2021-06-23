Log in
    523618   INE506A01018

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(523618)
  Report
Dredging of India : AFR Notice 31-03-2021

06/23/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN No. L29222DL1976PLC008129 GST NO. 37AAACD6021B1ZB

Head Office : "DREDGE HOUSE", HB Colony Main Road, Setammadhara,

Visakhapatnam-530022

Phone : 0891 2523250, Fax : 0891 2560581/ 2565920,

Website: www.dredge-india.com

Regd. Office : Core-2, First Floor, Scope Minar , Laxminagar District Centre, Delhi - 110092

DCI/CS/E.1-SE/2021/

23/06/2021

Listing Compliance

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Floor 1, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Fort, Mumbai -400001

Scrip code : 523618

Listing Compliance

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Bandra Krla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400051

Symbol : DREDGECORP

The Secretary

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Assn. Ltd.

7, Lyons Range, Kolkata - 700001

Scrip Code : 14050

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29/6/2021 to consider and take on record the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021.

2. This may be taken as notice to the stock exchange pursuant to Clause 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yours faithfully,

For Dredging Corporation of India Limited

(K.Aswini Sreekanth)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Dredging Corporation of India Limited published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 03:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
