Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dril-Quip, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRQ

DRIL-QUIP, INC.

(DRQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast

04/22/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings press release following the market close on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will also participate in a fireside chat webcast conversation with Luke Lemoine of Capital One Securities on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Kumar, Dril-Quip’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company’s recent financial performance, current operations and business outlook with Mr. Lemoine. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event, but all stakeholders are welcome listen to the conversation via webcast or conference call.

Participants who wish to join the webcast may do so by registering through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8pkwrqgd. Participants may also access the conversation by dialing (833) 562-0157 for domestic or (661) 567-1240 for international and conference call identification code 9274477.

The first quarter 2021 earnings press release and link to access the webcast will be available on Dril-Quip’s website, www.dril-quip.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 939-7711
Blake_Holcomb@dril-quip.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about DRIL-QUIP, INC.
05:30pDril-Quip, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Upcoming We..
GL
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Dril-Quip Inc Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Dril-Quip Inc
MT
04/01DRIL QUIP  : BTIG Initiates Dril-Quip at Neutral Rating, $25 Price Target
MT
03/05DRIL QUIP  : Barclays Downgrades Dril-Quip to Underweight From Equal Weight, $27..
MT
03/04Dril-Quip, Inc. Collaborates with ASME Foundation to support K-12 STEM Educat..
GL
02/25DRIL-QUIP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25DRIL QUIP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/25Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GL
02/25DRIL QUIP  : Earnings Flash (DRQ) DRIL-QUIP Reports Q4 Revenue $87.2M, vs. Stree..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 348 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,67 M - -
Net cash 2021 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -76,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 028 M 1 028 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 424
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dril-Quip, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 30,40 $
Last Close Price 28,06 $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Blake T. DeBerry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey John Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Raj Kumar Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
Alexander P. Shukis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-1.99%1 017
TENARIS S.A.34.54%12 661
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-6.00%4 867
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION28.69%3 807
AKER CARBON CAPTURE AS1.12%989
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG14.15%672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ