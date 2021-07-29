Log in
Dril Quip : Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Earnings Information

07/29/2021
SECOND QUARTER 2021

SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS INFORMATION

dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

For w a r d-Looking Statements

The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the

effects of actions taken by third parties including, but not limited to, governmental authorities, customers, contractors and suppliers, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of actions taken by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC nations to adjust their production levels, the general volatility of oil and natural gas prices and cyclicality of the oil and gas industry, declines in investor and lender sentiment with respect to, and new capital investments in, the oil and gas industry, project terminations, suspensions or scope adjustments to contracts, uncertainties regarding the effects of new governmental regulations, the Company's international operations, operating risks, the impact of our customers and the global energy sector shifting some of their asset allocation from fossil-fuel production to renewable energy resources, goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue, capital expenditures and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip, Inc. ("Dril-Quip") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix.

Use of Website

Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril-quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. Information on Dril-Quip's website is not part of this presentation.

1

DRIL-QUIP

INVESTMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment

Technically Innovative, Environmentally Responsible Products & First-class Service

Strong Financial Position

Historically Superior Margins to Peers

Results Driven Management Team

2

PROGRESS TOWARD UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

Community involvement and investment in STEM education through

ASME INSPIRE STEM Readiness program

23% of recent new hires globally have been women and 16% of our

executives and senior management positions are women

Global footprint provides a platform to increase access to affordable,

reliable energy & transition to cleaner sources

Helping customers reduce their carbon footprint and minimize environmental impact through investing in technology and R&D

3

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

SUBSEA EQUIPMENT

SURFACE EQUIPMENT

DOWNHOLE TOOLS

OFFSHORE RIG EQUIPMENT

AFTERMARKET SERVICES

Product & Service Revenue Segments*

60%

50%

Q4 '20

Q1 '21

Q2 '21

47%

29% 31% 31%

7%

15%

12%

1%

4%

3%

3%

3%

4%

Subsea

Aftermarket*

Downhole Tools

Surface

Offshore Rig

Geographic Revenue Segments

59%

65%

64%

Q4 '20

Q1 '21

Q2 '21

25%

22%

20%

15%

13%

16%

Western Hemisphere

Eastern Hemisphere

Asia Pacific

*Aftermarket revenue includes Services and Leasing revenue from Subsea and Downhole Tools businesses

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dril-Quip Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
