Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dril-Quip, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRQ   US2620371045

DRIL-QUIP, INC.

(DRQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
25.66 USD   +1.42%
05:20pDRIL QUIP : Second Quarter 2022 Supplemental Earnings Information
PU
04:54pDRIL-QUIP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:16pDril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dril Quip : Second Quarter 2022 Supplemental Earnings Information

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter 2022 Supplemental Earnings Information

Disclaimer| Cautionary Statement

For w a r d-Looking Statements

The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the

effects of actions taken by third parties including, but not limited to, governmental authorities, customers, contractors and suppliers, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of actions taken by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC nations to adjust their production levels, the general volatility of oil and natural gas prices and cyclicality of the oil and gas industry, declines in investor and lender sentiment with respect to, and new capital investments in, the oil and gas industry, project terminations, suspensions or scope adjustments to contracts, uncertainties regarding the effects of new governmental regulations, the Company's international operations, operating risks, the impact of our customers and the global energy sector shifting some of their asset allocation from fossil-fuel production to renewable energy resources, goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue, capital expenditures and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip, Inc. ("Dril-Quip") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix.

Use of Website

Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril-quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. Information on Dril-Quip's website is not part of this presentation.

2

© 2022 Dril-Quip®, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dril-Quip

Investment

Highlights

Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment

Technically Innovative, Environmentally

Responsible Products & First-class Service

Strong Financial Position

Historically Superior Margins to Peers

Results Driven Management Team

3

© 2022 Dril-Quip®, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Q2 2022| Revenue Breakdown

SUBSEA PRODUCTS

SUBSEA SERVICES

DOWNHOLE TOOLS

* Includes downhole tools products, leasing and services

Product & Service Revenue Segments

57%

56%

53%

Q2 '21

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

24%

26%

27%

20%

19%

18%

Subsea Products

Subsea Services

Downhole Tools*

Geographic Revenue Segments

64%

64%

70%

Q2 '21

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

16%

21%

19%

20%

15%

11%

Western Hemisphere

Eastern Hemisphere

Asia Pacific

4

© 2022 Dril-Quip®, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Q2 2022| Highlights

  • Revenue of $94.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $10.8 million from the first quarter of 2022 on higher subsea equipment and downhole tools product and services revenue;
  • A net loss of $5.6 million, or a $0.16 loss per share, an improvement of $3.4 million, or $0.10 per share compared to the first quarter of 2022, due to improved gross profit and foreign exchange benefits partially offset by higher restructuring charges;
  • Generated adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million, or 9.9% of revenue; an increase of $6.2 million from the first quarter of 2022;
  • Second quarter net cash used by operating activities of $9.3 million and free cash flow of negative $10.6 million, inclusive of $1.4 million of capital expenditures;
  • Booked $49.6 million of new orders during the second quarter of 2022, net of $7.1 million of cancellations and adjustments;
  • Repurchased $3.8 million of shares at an average price of $24.49 during the second quarter of 2022. Year to date repurchases through the third quarter of 2022 total approx. $21 million.
  • Announced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emission reduction target of 50% by the year 2030.

Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measures.

5

© 2022 Dril-Quip®, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dril-Quip Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DRIL-QUIP, INC.
05:20pDRIL QUIP : Second Quarter 2022 Supplemental Earnings Information
PU
04:54pDRIL-QUIP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:16pDril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
04:16pEarnings Flash (DRQ) DRIL-QUIP Posts Q2 Revenue $94M
MT
04:16pEarnings Flash (DRQ) DRIL-QUIP Posts Q2 Loss $-0.16
MT
04:14pDRIL-QUIP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04:09pDRIL QUIP : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:04pDRIL-QUIP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
07/21Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast
AQ
07/05INSIDER SELL : Dril-Quip
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DRIL-QUIP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 357 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,25 M - -
Net cash 2022 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -90,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 873 M 873 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 342
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dril-Quip, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,30 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey John Bird President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle Francis McClure Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
Terence Bartlett Jupp Independent Director
Steven Leon Newman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRIL-QUIP, INC.23.73%873
TENARIS S.A.41.37%15 573
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-9.63%5 476
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION-0.15%4 105
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION6.24%1 019
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG72.86%853