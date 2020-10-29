Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dril-Quip, Inc.    DRQ

DRIL-QUIP, INC.

(DRQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dril Quip : Third Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

THIRD QUARTER 2020

SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS INFORMATION

dril-quip.com | NYSE: DRQ

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

The information furnished in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects of actions taken by third parties including, but not limited to, governmental authorities, customers, contractors and suppliers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, goals, projections, estimates, expectations, market outlook, forecasts, plans and objectives, including revenue and new product revenue, capital expenditures and other projections, project bookings, bidding and service activity, acquisition opportunities, forecasted supply and demand, forecasted drilling activity and subsea investment, liquidity, cost savings, and share repurchases and are based on assumptions, estimates and risk analysis made by management of Dril-Quip, Inc. ("Dril-Quip") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. No assurance can be given that actual future results will not differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Although Dril-Quip believes that all such statements contained in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are numerous variables of an unpredictable nature or outside of Dril-Quip's control that could affect Dril-Quip's future results and the value of its shares. Each investor must assess and bear the risk of uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Please refer to Dril-Quip's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for additional discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect Dril-Quip's actual future results. Dril-Quip undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and items that can be considered non-recurring. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment. We believe that these non-GAAP measures enable us to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure and certain other items including those that affect the comparability of operating results. In addition, we believe that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. These measures do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non- GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the appendix.

Use of Website

Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril-quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. Information on Dril-Quip's website is not part of this presentation.

1

DRIL-QUIP

INVESTMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Leading Manufacturer of Highly Engineered Drilling & Production Equipment

Technically Innovative Products & First-class Service

Strong Financial Position

Historically Superior Margins to Peers

Results Driven Management Team

2

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

SUBSEA EQUIPMENT

SURFACE EQUIPMENT

DOWNHOLE TOOLS

OFFSHORE RIG EQUIPMENT

AFTERMARKET SERVICES

Product & Service Revenue Segments*

54% 53%

60%

30%

30%

27%

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

9%

9%

6%

4%

4%

5%

3%

4%

2%

Subsea

Aftermarket* Downhole Tools

Surface

Offshore Rig

Geographic Revenue Segments

60%

59%

57%

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

26%

22%

21%

19%

22%

14%

Western Hemisphere

Eastern Hemisphere

Asia Pacific

*Aftermarket revenue includes both Services and Leasing revenue

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dril-Quip Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 20:54:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DRIL-QUIP, INC.
04:55pDRIL QUIP : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
04:55pDRIL QUIP : Third Quarter 2020 Supplemental Earnings Information
PU
04:50pDRIL QUIP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
04:46pDRIL QUIP : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
04:46pDril-Quip, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04:36pDRIL-QUIP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
10/28DRIL QUIP : Fireside Chat Webcast
PU
10/21DRIL QUIP : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast
PU
10/21DRIL QUIP : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast
AQ
10/21Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Upcoming We..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 361 M - -
Net income 2020 -29,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 837 M 837 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 572
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dril-Quip, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIL-QUIP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 30,45 $
Last Close Price 23,86 $
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake T. DeBerry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey John Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
John Vincent Lovoi Chairman
Raj Kumar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alexander P. Shukis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-49.14%837
TENARIS S.A.-59.54%5 643
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-23.92%4 102
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION-78.83%1 429
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION-26.34%540
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-59.64%375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group