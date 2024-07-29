HOUSTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today announced that it plans to report 2024 second quarter financial results prior to the Company's live conference call, which can be accessed via dial-in or webcast, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Drilling Tools International 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-862-298-0702 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live Webcast – By logging onto the webcast at the address below Where: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 13, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13748086#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to DTI@dennardlascar.com.

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI now operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 7 international service and support centers across Europe and the Middle East. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Contact:

DTI Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Rick Black

InvestorRelations@drillingtools.com

