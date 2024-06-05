HOUSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today announced that it will webcast its presentation at the Sidoti & Company June 2024 Small-Cap Virtual Conference.

The Company's presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 12th, and the webcast can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nUrPrh52RPi1BqRdCP2B9A. Registration is free. DTI's management will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors over the two days of the conference.

A copy of the investor presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/presentations. A replay of DTI's Sidoti webcast will be archived on the Company's Events and Presentations page following the event: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events.

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI now operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 7 international service and support centers across Europe and the Middle East. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Contact:

DTI Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Rick Black

InvestorRelations@drillingtools.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drilling-tools-international-corp-to-webcast-sidoti-virtual-conference-investor-presentation-on-june-12th-at-1000-am-edt-302164976.html

SOURCE Drilling Tools International Corp.