Drive Shack Inc. A Maryland Corporation 10670 N. Central Expressway Suite 700 75231 Telephone: (646) 585-5591 Corporate Website: https://ir.driveshack.com/ Annual Report For the period ending December 31, 2023 (the "Reporting Period") Securities: Shares Outstanding as Title of each class: Trading Symbol(s) CUSIP Name of exchange on of December 31, which registered: 2023 Common Stock, $0.01 par value DSHK 262077100 Over the Counter 159,544,168 per share Markets (OTCMKTS) 9.75% Series B Cumulative DSHKP 262077209 Over the Counter 1,347,321 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share Markets (OTCMKTS) 8.05% Series C Cumulative DSHKN 262077308 Over the Counter 496,000 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share Markets (OTCMKTS) 8.375% Series D Cumulative 262077407 620,000 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 DSHKO Over the Counter par value per share Markets (OTCMKTS) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None The aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates as of December 31, 2023 (computed based on the closing price on the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second quarter as reported) was: $30,297,437. The number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock was 199,442,524 as of April 15, 2024. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: □ No:  Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: □ No:  Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: □ No: 

Our Company's transfer agent is the Equiniti Trust Company, LLC. Equiniti Trust Company, LLC is registered under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with the requirements of Securities Exchange of of 1934. They can be contacted through telephone at: Office: 1-877-864-4750equiniti.com/us/ast-access Or in writing at: Equiniti Trust Company, LLC 6201 15th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11219

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This report contains certain "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our operating performance, the performance of our investments, the stability of our earnings, and our financing needs. Forward- looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "forecast," "predict," "continue" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Our ability to predict results or the actual outcome of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: factors impacting attendance, such as local conditions, contagious diseases or the perceived threat of contagious diseases, disturbances, natural disasters, and terrorist activities;

our financial liquidity and ability to access capital;

the ability to retain and attract members and guests to our properties;

changes in global, national and local economic conditions, including, but not limited to, increases in unemployment levels, changes in consumer spending patterns, a prolonged economic slowdown and a downturn in the real estate market;

effects of unusual weather patterns and extreme weather events, geographical concentrations with respect to our operations and seasonality of our business;

competition within the industries in which we operate or where we may pursue additional investments, including competition for sites for our entertainment golf venues;

material increases in our expenses, including but not limited to unanticipated labor issues, monetary inflation, rent or costs with respect to our workforce, and costs of goods, utilities and supplies;

our inability to sell or exit certain properties, and unforeseen changes to our ability to develop, redevelop or renovate certain properties;

our ability to further invest in our business and implement our strategies;

liabilities with respect to inadequate insurance coverage, accidents or injuries on our properties, adverse litigation judgments or settlements, or membership deposits;

changes to and failure to comply with relevant regulations and legislation, including in order to maintain certain licenses and permits, and environmental regulations in connection with our operations;

impacts of failures of our information technology and cybersecurity systems;

the impact of any current or further legal proceedings and regulatory investigations and inquiries; and

other risks detailed from time to time below, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors," and in our other reports made available on http://ir.driveshack.com and otcmarkets/com/DSHK/disclosure. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The factors noted above could cause our actual results to differ significantly from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect our management's views only as of the date of this report. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform these statements to actual results.

DRIVE SHACK INC. INDEX Page PART I Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 8 Item 2. Properties 18 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 20 PART II Item 5. Market for Company's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 21 Item 6. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 21 General 22 Market Considerations 22 Application of Critical Accounting Policies 23 Results of Operations 24 Liquidity and Capital Resources 27 Contractual Obligations 29 Item 7. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 30 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 31 Report of Independent Auditors 32 Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 34 Consolidated Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 36 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 37 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 38 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 39 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Note 1 Organization 41 Note 2 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies 41 Note 3 Revenues 49 Note 4 Segment Reporting 50 Note 5 Property and Equipment, Net of Accumulated Depreciation 54 Note 6 Leases 55 Note 7 Intangibles, Net of Accumulated Amortization 57 Note 8 Debt Obligations 58 Note 9 Real Estate Securities 59 Note 10 Fair Value of Financial Instruments 60 Note 11 Equity and Earnings Per Share 62

Note 12 Commitments and Contingencies 68 Note 13 Income Taxes 69 Note 14 Impairment and Other Losses 72 Note 15 Subsequent Events 73 Signatures 74

PART I Item 1. Business. Overview Drive Shack Inc., a Maryland corporation, was formed in 2002, and its common stock is traded on the OTCMKTS under the symbol "DSHK." Drive Shack Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is referenced herein as "Drive Shack Inc.", "the Company", "we", or "our". The Company owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues and courses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing, by combining sports and entertainment with elevated food and beverage offerings. The Company conducts its business through the following segments: (i) entertainment golf, (ii) traditional golf and (iii) corporate. For a further discussion of the reportable segments, see Note 4 in part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data". Entertainment golf | Drive Shack and Puttery

Drive Shack offers competitive, social entertainment through its golf-related leisure and large-format entertainment venues with gaming and premier golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and engaging social events throughout the year. Each Drive Shack venue features expansive, climate-controlled, suite style bays with lounge seating; augmented-reality golf games and virtual course play; a restaurant and multiple bars; an outdoor patio with lawn games; and arcade games.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company operated four Drive Shack venues located in Orlando, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Richmond, Virginia. Drive Shack venues are freestanding, 50,000 - 60,000 square feet, open-air venues built on approximately 12 acres. Additionally, the Company is committed to a concession agreement in Manhattan (Randall's Island), New York for a Drive Shack entertainment golf venue.

This segment also includes the Company's indoor entertainment golf brand, Puttery, an adult-focused, modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time. Puttery venues range in size from 15,000 to 20,000 square feet and feature indoor putting courses anchored by bars and other social spaces that serve to create engaging and fun experiences for guests.

The Company launched its first Puttery venue in September 2021 in The Colony, Texas. As of December 31, 2023, the Company operated eight leased Puttery venues located in The Colony, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Houston, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Chicago, Illinois. The Company opened the Puttery venue in Miami, Florida in January 2024 and New York City, New York in March 2024. Puttery venues are indoor venues typically located in urban and suburban dining and entertainment districts.

American Golf, acquired by the Company in December 2013, is one of the largest operators of golf properties in the United States. As an owner, lessee, and manager of golf courses and country clubs for over 45 years, we believe American Golf is one of the most experienced operators in the traditional golf industry. As of December 31, 2023, we owned, leased or managed 55 properties across seven states. American Golf is focused on delivering lasting experiences for our guests, with over 27,000 members and over 1.9 million rounds played at our properties during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Public Properties . Our twenty-nine (32) leased public properties generate revenues principally through daily green fees, golf cart rentals and food, beverage and merchandise sales. Amenities at these properties generally include practice facilities, pro shops and food and beverage facilities. At certain locations, our public properties have larger clubhouses with extensive banquet facilities. In addition, The Players Club is a fee-based monthly membership program offered at most of our public properties, with membership benefits ranging from daily range access and off- peak course access to the ability to participate in golf clinics. The leases for three public properties expired on January 15, 2024 and were not renewed.

Private Properties . Our four (4) leased or owned private properties, which are open primarily to members and their guests, generate revenues principally through initiation fees, membership dues, food, beverage and merchandise 1

sales, and guest fees. Amenities at these properties typically include practice facilities, full-service clubhouses with a pro shop, locker room facilities and multiple food and beverage outlets, including grills, restaurants and banquet facilities. Managed Properties. Our nineteen (19) managed properties are operated by American Golf pursuant to management agreements with the owners of each property. We recognize revenue from each of these properties in an amount equal to a management fee and the reimbursements of certain operating costs. The management contracts for nine of these nineteen managed properties expired on December 31, 2023 and were not renewed. See Note 5 in Part II, Item 8 "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" for additional information. Strategy We believe Drive Shack Inc. is the only company comprised of a truly integrated portfolio of both entertainment and traditional golf businesses, which provides us with a unique opportunity to unlock top site locations by leveraging the operational experiences and municipal relationships developed by our traditional golf business. The Company strives to forward innovate and revolutionize next generation experiences. In September 2021, the Company launched Puttery, its newest competitive indoor socializing and entertainment platform. Puttery has expanded our business by diversifying our experiential offerings with an adult-focused modern spin on putting through innovative technology featuring a series of indoor putting courses anchored by bars and other social spaces that will serve to create engaging and fun experiences for our guests. Our Puttery venues require less space than a Drive Shack venue at approximately 15,000 - 20,000 square feet of indoor new or existing retail space. In 2024, we are focused on rationalizing costs and restructuring our overhead. In the long-term, we believe Puttery contains the potential to expand store potential by dozens if not hundreds of markets due to the availability of commercial real estate, shorter development timelines, less capital risk and higher development yields. We believe that advanced data and demographic analytics will allow us to strategically evaluate and develop a robust pipeline of target sites in prioritized markets across the United States. As we look to further grow our Puttery brand, the smaller format offers us the opportunity to improve investment returns and take advantage of the availability of retail space at favorable rates. As we build our brand through the existing operation of Drive Shack locations and new Puttery locations, we continue to strengthen our position in this growing industry. We believe there is significant opportunity to capture market share given the structural decline of dated businesses, coupled with the rising demand for social and interactive entertainment options. We have strategically aligned our Drive Shack and Puttery businesses to provide competitive, social and interactive experiences to capitalize on this opportunity. There are a variety of consumers who seek out active socializing options. We will use data and testing to understand unique drivers, test consumer behaviors, and understand spending habits, seeking to optimize the most effective way to target, acquire, and retain consumers. A Modernized Socializing Experience

Current Consumer Preferences . Our portfolio of current and future entertainment venues directly addresses consumers' changing preferences and provides a new type of leisure with multiple experiences under one roof, including:

. Our portfolio of current and future entertainment venues directly addresses consumers' changing preferences and provides a new type of leisure with multiple experiences under one roof, including: Social Entertainment - A unique and curated experience where guests can interact, compete and socialize in a sophisticated, fun setting. Sports - Technology forward activities and robust gaming platforms that promote competition and create unique and lasting experiences. Food & Beverage - A complete social experience is rounded out by exceptional food and beverage options. Along with heightened visual cues, craft cocktails and curated food choices will enhance the overall experience for every consumer. Inclusivity - An activity and experience that allows everyone to participate and enjoy, regardless of skill level.

Our focus is on creating an environment that enables sociable competition and connecting with friends and family, providing our guests with memorable and meaningful experiences. These experiences are designed to cater to a 2

range of audiences and competitive appetites, to attract new guests and to drive loyalty and advocacy among our existing guests. Innovation. Golf as a sport and form of entertainment continues to transform. We believe innovation is at the essence of creating the modernized, broadly appealing golf and entertainment experience. We strive to innovate across all our offerings including technology powered golf games, food and beverage menu offerings, and venue formats. Technology. Our Drive Shack venues are equipped with radar-based TrackMan™ technology, which provides precision ball tracking, in real time, affording us the ability to bring our augmented reality gaming to the next level. Our proprietary gaming software provides us with the unique ability to develop and release cutting edge, fun and engaging games. Our current suite of proprietary games includes Darts, Monster Hunt, ShackJack, Pro Range and Snowman. In addition, our partnership with TrackMan™ provides our guests with access to an extensive portfolio of world-famous virtual golf courses. These games and virtual golf courses are suitable for all skill sets and competitive appetites. Elevated Food & Beverage. Our venues feature chef-inspired food offerings alongside inventive craft cocktails. Our menus feature a curated selection of shareable food options, further enabling the socializing nature of our venues. They are designed and tailored to consumer preferences and lifestyle trends, offering unique flavors, and high-quality fresh ingredients to create a premium selection of options to appeal to our broad range of guests. Alongside our food menu, we have a beverage offering that features a variety of beers, craft cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktails, canned wine and seltzers, and premium spirits. Our beer selection consists of local and regional craft beers and varies by venue locations. In certain locations, we have partnerships with local breweries which source and produce exclusive beverages in both our Drive Shack and Puttery venues. We plan to rollout new seasonal or limited time offerings, to supplement our core menu and give our guests more reasons to keep coming back as well as attract new guests. Events. Our venues provide an electric atmosphere for experiential event options spanning corporate events to social gatherings. Each Drive Shack venue features climate-controlled bays, 300-plus television screens, a rooftop terrace with fire pits, and private indoor and outdoor meeting spaces fully equipped with A/V technology and wi-fi, that can accommodate a variety of group sizes up to 1,200 guests. Our Puttery venues have dedicated VIP event spaces as well as other areas throughout each venue, such as lounge areas and outdoor patios. Site selection, development, and the experience

Site Selection . Our site selection process is integral to the successful execution of our growth strategy and integrates a variety of analytical measures with an evaluation of key factors of the overall quality and viability of potential sites. These factors include but are not limited to size and quality of land and existing real estate space; population demographics, such as target population density, age, and household income levels; competition levels in the market; site visibility, accessibility and traffic volume; proximity to other entertainment facilities, restaurants and bars; and market or landlord incentives.

Venue Development . Our Drive Shack venue formats are generally open-air 60,000 square feet venues on average built on approximately 12 to 15 acres of land. This format features 72 to 96 climate-controlled bays with lounge seating and an approximately 200 yard outfield. The total investment cost of a new Drive Shack venue ranges from $25 to $40 million. We may either enter into a long-term ground lease or purchase the land for our Drive Shack venue format. The average development time for our large format Drive Shack venue is 18 to 24 months.

We currently have a concession agreement in Manhattan (Randall's Island), New York for a future Drive Shack entertainment golf venue.

Our Puttery venues average between 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of existing indoor space. These venues each feature anywhere from two to four uniquely themed nine-hole courses, depending on venue size and layout. The total investment cost of a Puttery venue is expected to range from $8 to $12 million, exclusive of landlord incentives. 3

We believe the development timeline for a Puttery venue averages six to nine months and will vary based on the unique layout of each venue. On occasion, we expect that our various venue formats may be smaller or larger or cost more or less than our targeted range, depending on the specific circumstances of the selected site or market. Transcending the Experience. We look to create meaningful and memorable experiences by combining world class golf technology, great drinks, delicious food and welcoming environments. Our Drive Shack venues are organized and designed to spread and amplify guest energy and revolutionize the golf and competitive socializing experience. We encourage guest interaction with other guests by way of carefully placed bars and lounges, social event areas, outdoor patios and climate-controlled bays. The lighting, finishes and furniture are contemporary yet comfortable and are purposely organized for group interaction and a social atmosphere. Whether a golfer or not we want everyone to feel comfortable experiencing our version of golf. Our new Puttery venues consist of exciting, adult focused mini-golf and leisure spaces with social interaction in mind, character-filled with innovative interior designs (including course thematics consisting of libraries, lodges, redwood forests and cityscape rooftops). Each location is customized to create unique ways to socialize with friends for a night out, have drinks with colleagues or meet new people. These bar forward mini-golf spaces blend vintage putting with upscale casual lifestyle through the strategic placement of the lounges, bars, courses, and VIP spaces within each venue. The courses are intimate, transformative and designed specifically to keep guests connected and socializing while playing enhanced mini golf. Beverage and food opportunities are plentiful with multiple bars and a full-service kitchen. Our lounge furniture and finishes are all created with a comfortable yet upscale experience. Marketing Growing Brand Awareness

Continuing to build and grow brand awareness is a top priority. Our strategy consists of multiple layers, which includes local and national data and demographic profiles to identify interests and behaviors, competitors and consumption habits of our target consumers.

Embracing Local Communities

Local Partnerships. Each Drive Shack venue prides itself on forging bonds with local partners in the community. For example, our Drive Shack location in Richmond partnered with a local brewery to create an exclusive premium beer for our venue, while our Drive Shack location in Raleigh has partnered with a local female-owned brewery. We have also collaborated with a local specialty ice cream shop to create a new scratch rendition of the classic ice cream sandwich inspired by Arnold Palmer, called the Chilly Palmer. We plan to continue to explore local partnerships and collaborations that may vary by venue and geographic location.

Customized Programming and Promotions

Unique Programs. Our guest experience is enhanced by ongoing events and programs designed to engage a range of guest desires, including quarterly Social Leagues and Summer Swing Academy, which introduces young kids to golf in a fun, relaxed environment. Intended to drive new and repeat guests to our venues, we feature Limited Time Offers ("LTOs") that are generally rolled out on a quarterly basis. The LTOs typically include three new food and three new beverage offerings that have been created and inspired by our talented chefs in each of our Drive Shack venues

We also have designed programming around seasonal events, including March Madness, National Beer Day, and Easter, with our family themed Easter Egg Hunt. We continually innovate new ways for guests to compete within the venue, such as our new, repeatable tournament model, Drive Shack Open, for use at our large format entertainment venues. The Drive Shack Open is geared towards more competitive, avid golfers and is structured as a single-day tournament, with four-person teams, a team entry fee and prizes awarded to teams based on scores. In December 2020, we debuted our first Drive Shack Open tournament, which sold out in advance of the tournament, and we have continued Drive Shack Open through 2023. We have also developed an in-venue tournament model, Monster Hunt Challenge, that is geared towards less serious players and non-golfers. The Monster Hunt Challenge is structured as a 4-week tournament model built specifically for competition with "high score" tournament mentality for both groups and solo players, with unlimited entries at a low cost per entry fee and prizes awarded based on highest score. 4