Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Drive Shack Inc.    DS

DRIVE SHACK INC.

(DS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Drive Shack : Debuts Two New Group Offers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 08:03am EDT

For those craving social interaction and a change of scenery, Drive Shack has launched 2 new specials allowing groups to reserve in advance

Small group package offers hourly prices as low as $20 per guest

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, has announced the debut of two new offers designed to safely accommodate both small and large groups in its venues. The new offers, which allow guests to reserve in advance, have been designed to provide guests a fun-filled experience in an outdoor, open-air environment setting while maintaining social distancing protocols.

“The momentum in our reopened Gen 2.0 venues continues, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, creating a fun, inviting and safe environment for our guests remains a top priority at Drive Shack,” said Chief Executive Officer, Hana Khouri. “Our teams have been working to reorient our group packages and have focused on developing new promotions to accommodate groups of all sizes, while prioritizing the health and safety of both our guests and associates. We are pleased to debut two new offers designed to welcome both groups to our venues in a unique, enjoyable and safe manner.”

Drive Shack is now offering a new, limited-time 2-bay package for small groups of 10 people or less. This small group package includes reservations in 2 suite-style bays, a $200 food and beverage credit and two hours of play, with hourly prices as low as $20 per guest.

“Given the strong demand we continue to have in our reopened venues, we are experiencing longer than normal wait times during peak hours for our walk-in business,” commented Vice President of Operations, Brandon Blitz. “Our new 2-bay package provides our guests the ability to reserve space for their small group in advance of their arrival. While we plan to launch online single-bay reservations in the coming weeks, this offer will ensure we continue to drive traffic to our venues as we complete the build out of our online reservation platform.”

Drive Shack is also debuting a new promotion called "Bays All Day," which will allow companies to host a team outing without a large group gathering and provide the flexibility throughout the day to rotate smaller groups. With the "Bays All Day" package, companies will receive access to two or more bays from open to close, with scheduled two hour time slots to allow the rotation of groups of up to 5 people per bay to golf, eat, drink and socialize in a safe environment. This package can host up to 60 people per day for every 2-bays purchased and comes with three different pre-purchased pricing options to allow guests to play at no-cost or hassle to them.

Drive Shack’s spacious venues feature three levels of climate-controlled, suite-style bays. Newly added bay partitions have been installed to provide a further defined and segmented space for each group. Drive Shack provides complimentary Taylor Made clubs, which are sanitized after every group, as well as golf bag stands for guests who opt to bring their own clubs. Additionally, each bay is fully equipped with multiple televisions, providing the perfect set up for guests to cheer on their favorite sports team in a safe setting.

The 2-bay package and Bays All Day cannot be combined with any other coupon, offer or promotion. Offer must be paid at least 72 hours prior to the reservation date and may not be used for walk-in guests. Visit DriveShack.com for additional details, pricing options and requirements.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DRIVE SHACK INC.
08:03aDRIVE SHACK : Debuts Two New Group Offers
BU
09/28DRIVE SHACK INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
09/24DRIVE SHACK : Announces Key Leadership Additions
BU
08/10DRIVE SHACK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/05DRIVE SHACK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/04DRIVE SHACK : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/31DRIVE SHACK INC. : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
05/11DRIVE SHACK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/08DRIVE SHACK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/08DRIVE SHACK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 216 M - -
Net income 2020 -88,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,3 M 79,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 658
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart DRIVE SHACK INC.
Duration : Period :
Drive Shack Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIVE SHACK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 1,18 $
Spread / Highest target 324%
Spread / Average Target 239%
Spread / Lowest Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hana Khouri President & Chief Executive Officer
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman
Michael Nichols Chief Financial Officer
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Director
Clifford Press Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRIVE SHACK INC.-67.76%79
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-11.48%74 440
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.0.74%46 459
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-4.08%18 929
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-10.95%13 600
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-20.48%12 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group