Drive Shack Inc. Announces Grand Opening of Puttery Washington D.C.

The June 23 debut in Penn Quarter marks the third location for Drive Shack Inc.’s premier golf entertainment concept

Drive Shack Inc. (DSI) (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced that Puttery D.C. will open to the public at 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

“We are so excited to open our doors and officially bring the Puttery experience to the bustling Penn Quarter neighborhood,” said President and CEO Hana Khouri. “A refined take on putting, Puttery D.C. will quickly become a staple in D.C.’s dynamic social scene for everything from first dates to friend gatherings, coworker outings and more.”

Once the original home of D.C.’s iconic International Spy Museum, Puttery has transformed the 19,000-square-foot venue into a new social entertainment experience that is ideal for couples, friends, and groups looking for an epic night out. Guests will be transported as they enter one of the three uniquely themed nine-hole courses:

Art Museum – You don’t need to be an art critic to appreciate the delicate, bold, and vibrant intricacies on display throughout this curated nine-hole course. All you need is to appreciate a good time.

– You don’t need to be an art critic to appreciate the delicate, bold, and vibrant intricacies on display throughout this curated nine-hole course. All you need is to appreciate a good time. Conservatory – Be at one with nature as you traverse this lush but challenging nine-hole desert course. Take in the giant redwoods, prickly cacti, and dazzling cherry blossoms. All with a drink in hand, of course.

– Be at one with nature as you traverse this lush but challenging nine-hole desert course. Take in the giant redwoods, prickly cacti, and dazzling cherry blossoms. All with a drink in hand, of course. Illusion – All is not what it seems as you putt your way through nine reality-bending holes. And if you get a little disoriented, well, that’s the point.

Puttery D.C. is located at 800 F St NW. Hours of operation will vary, ranging from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., depending on the day. Reservations are now available, and guests can also start booking events in one of the many swanky lounges or private event spaces.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time. Puttery has locations open in The Colony, Texas, Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C. Additional venues under development include Houston, Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York City and Kansas City. For more information on Puttery, please visit puttery.com.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

