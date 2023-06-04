Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Drive Shack Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSHK   US2620771004

DRIVE SHACK INC.

(DSHK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58:38 2023-06-02 pm EDT
0.2500 USD   +1.01%
05:01aDrive Shack Inc. Modifies Tax Benefits Plan
BU
05/30North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised -2-
DJ
05/23North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Drive Shack Inc. Modifies Tax Benefits Plan

06/04/2023 | 05:01am EDT
Drive Shack Inc. (OTCQX: DSHK) today announced it had amended its Tax Benefits Preservation Plan in connection with the company’s voluntary delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and deregistration of common stock under Section 12(b) and Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The amendment provides that the Plan will expire on the earliest to occur of 11:59 P.M. (New York City time) on May 16, 2033, or such later date and time as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the company, (ii) the time at which the rights thereunder are redeemed or exchanged as provided in the Plan, (iii) the time at which the Board of Directors the company determines that the Plan is no longer necessary or desirable for the preservation of net operating losses, and (iv) the close of business on the first day of a taxable year of the company to which the Board determines that no net operating losses may be carried forward. The Plan, as so amended, will be included as an exhibit to the Company’s upcoming quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2023, which it anticipates filing with the OTCQX Best Market landing page at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DSHK.

Additional Information

For a full description of the Tax Benefits Preservation Plan, please refer to the Current Report on Form 8-K of Drive Shack Inc. dated May 17, 2022 filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. For additional information relating to the Company, including the Company’s Annual Report for 2022, please visit the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.driveshack.com, and OTCQX landing page at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DSHK.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DRIVE SHACK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 326 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 068
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DRIVE SHACK INC.
Duration : Period :
Drive Shack Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIVE SHACK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mike Compton Chief Executive Officer
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Director
Virgis W. Colbert Independent Director
Benjamin M. Crane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRIVE SHACK INC.49.16%23
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.30.29%96 975
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.38.88%62 398
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-6.31%22 240
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.17.89%15 297
VAIL RESORTS, INC.5.81%10 171
