Drive Shack Inc. (OTCQX: DSHK or the Company) has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These results are available in the Company’s quarterly report for the first quarter 2023. This report is available on the Company’s OTCQX landing page, www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DSHK, and on the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.driveshack.com.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621615439/en/