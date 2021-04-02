Drive Shack : Investor Presentation

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it. This document, taken

together with any such verbal or written comments, is referred to herein as the "Presentation."

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, timing of new venue openings, expected financial outlook for fiscal 2021, expected operating performance, time of construction start dates and milestones, expected sales and trends in Drive Shack Inc.'s (the "Company's") operations including statements relating to the effects of COVID-19 and the Company's mitigationefforts and our ability to achieve our growth plans and goals.

Forward-looking statements discuss the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other similar expressions.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, targeted returns and growth, including with respect to the number and timing of new venue openings, are forward-looking statements, represent management's view and are estimated based on current and projected future operating performance of our locations, comparable companies in our industry and a variety of other assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could prove incorrect. As a result, actual results may vary materially with changes in our liquidity or ability to obtain financing, changes in market conditions and additional factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which we encourage you to review. We undertake no obligation to update these estimates.

For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the Company's website (www.http://ir.driveshack.com). Forward- looking statements speak only as of March 12, 2021. We expressly disclaim any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

This Presentation includes forward-looking financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including EBITDA and SG&A excluding certain compensation expenses. This non-GAAP financial information does not speak to historical financial results and is an estimate of what could occur in the future and is not an alternative to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, which is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company has not reconciled its EBITDA expectations set forth in this presentation, as items that impact such expectations are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

1