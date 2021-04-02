Log in
DRIVE SHACK INC.

(DS)
Drive Shack : Investor Presentation

04/02/2021
Drive Shack Inc.

Earnings Presentation - Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it. This document, taken

together with any such verbal or written comments, is referred to herein as the "Presentation."

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, timing of new venue openings, expected financial outlook for fiscal 2021, expected operating performance, time of construction start dates and milestones, expected sales and trends in Drive Shack Inc.'s (the "Company's") operations including statements relating to the effects of COVID-19 and the Company's mitigationefforts and our ability to achieve our growth plans and goals.

Forward-looking statements discuss the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other similar expressions.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, targeted returns and growth, including with respect to the number and timing of new venue openings, are forward-looking statements, represent management's view and are estimated based on current and projected future operating performance of our locations, comparable companies in our industry and a variety of other assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could prove incorrect. As a result, actual results may vary materially with changes in our liquidity or ability to obtain financing, changes in market conditions and additional factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which we encourage you to review. We undertake no obligation to update these estimates.

For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the Company's website (www.http://ir.driveshack.com). Forward- looking statements speak only as of March 12, 2021. We expressly disclaim any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

This Presentation includes forward-looking financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including EBITDA and SG&A excluding certain compensation expenses. This non-GAAP financial information does not speak to historical financial results and is an estimate of what could occur in the future and is not an alternative to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, which is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company has not reconciled its EBITDA expectations set forth in this presentation, as items that impact such expectations are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

1

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Operations Update
  3. Development Update
  4. Financials

Executive Summary

Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is

a publicly traded leisure and entertainment company focused on bringing people together through technology driven competitive socializing experiences.

Our Mission

To become the largest venue-basedcompetitive socializing and entertainment platform in the country

3

Based on management's current views and estimates. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward-looking statements.

Executive Summary

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Update

Q4 and FY2020

Results

Operations

Puttery

Liquidity &

Funding

Q4 Total Company Revenue of $60M, down (16%) or ($12M) vs. Q4 2019

  • Total Company Adj. EBITDA(1) of $5.3M, +7.4M vs. Q4 2019

FY20 Total Company Revenue of $220M, down (19%) or ($52M) vs. FY 2019

  • Total Company Adj. EBITDA(1) of ($3.1M), +$8.8MM vs. FY 2019

Operational Highlights (Q4 2020)

  • Reopened Drive Shack Orlando
  • Launched online reservation platform
  • Debuted first Drive Shack Open Tournament

Continued focus on Puttery expansion

  • Puttery Dallas and Charlotte are expected to open Summer 2021
  • Announced strategic partnership with Rory McIlroy

We have ~$86M of unrestricted cash on hand as of February 28, 2021

  • Enforced strong capital allocation discipline and expense control at onset of COVID-19
  • Sold Rancho San Joaquin golf course (Oct 2020)
  • Completed common stock offering (Feb 2021)

We have a relatively unlevered balance sheet providing us with a solid financial foundation to pursue growth

1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial metric. See Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliation on page 23.

4

Based on management's current views and estimates. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward-looking statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Drive Shack Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
