Puttery, Drive Shack Inc.'s Newest Golf Entertainment Concept, Is Headed to the Windy City

Chicago’s Fulton Market will join the Puttery brand as the seventh location in development or operation across the country.

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience, to Fulton Market in Chicago.

Located in the heart of Randolph Restaurant Row, Puttery brings a dynamic place to wine, dine, and participate in friendly competition to one of the City's hottest neighborhoods to work, live and play.

The 23,000-square-foot venue will span across two levels and feature two uniquely themed, nine-hole putting courses, two indoor bars, a rooftop/patio bar, and a chef-driven menu and incredible craft cocktail offerings. Guests will enjoy ample seating and eclectic lounge areas throughout each level.

“As the third largest city in the U.S., Chicago is both an incredible and choice market for our newest entertainment concept,” Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri said. “Known for its lively atmosphere, West Loop is the perfect neighborhood for Puttery. We know locals and tourists alike will enjoy the addition of Puttery to this area.”

A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with innovative scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience. Puttery is currently open in The Colony, TX and Charlotte, N.C. Other Puttery venues currently under development include Washington, D.C.; Miami; Houston and Philadelphia.

Puttery Chicago will be located at 932 W. Randolph St.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

