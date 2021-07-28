Driven Brands : Q2 2021 Quarter End

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results Delivers Strong Same-Store Sales Growth and Adds 70 Net New Stores Reports Robust Operating Income and Earnings per Share Growth Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Charlotte, N.C. (July 28, 2021) - Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or "the Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 26, 2021. For the second quarter, revenue was $374.8 million, an increase of 123% versus the prior year. System-wide sales hit a record $1.2 billion, an increase of 65% versus the prior year, with 34% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 38.7%. On a two-year basis, same-store sales increased 19.1%. Earnings per share was $0.21 for the second quarter, an increase of 600% versus the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share2 was $0.25, an increase of 79% versus the prior year. "The power of Driven Brands is evident in our continued strong operating results," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and chief executive officer. "While this quarter laps the depths of COVID-19 in the prior year, our strong two-year trend indicates continued momentum in the fundamentals of our business. "Initiatives we implemented last year, coupled with strong execution from employees and franchisees drove compounding same-store sales and store growth. We continued to capitalize on opportunities as consumers drove more in the second quarter," Fitzpatrick added. "Given our scale, the significant whitespace in this fragmented and needs-based industry, and our robust cash generation, our business model remains well-positioned to maximize long-term value for all of our stakeholders." Second Quarter Highlights Revenue increased 123% versus the prior year, driven primarily by the acquisition of International Car Wash Group ("ICWG") in the third quarter of 2020 as well as organic growth across all segments from positive same-store sales growth and net store growth.

same-store sales growth and net store growth. Consolidated same-store sales increased 38.7% for the quarter and increased 19.1% on a two-year basis.

same-store sales increased 38.7% for the quarter and increased 19.1% on a two-year basis. Same-store sales increased across all segments on both a one- and two-year basis.

sales increased across all segments on both a one- and two-year basis. The Company added 70 net new stores during the quarter.

The Company recorded net income in the second quarter of $35.2 million, an increase of 1051% versus the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income 1 was $41.9 million, an increase of 233% versus the prior year.

was $41.9 million, an increase of 233% versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA 3 was $100.8 million, an increase of 152% versus the prior year. 1

Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators by Segment System-wide Sales Store Count Same-Store Sales* Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA4 (in millions) (in millions) (in millions) Maintenance $ 321.2 1,485 41.9 % $ 145.0 $ 44.6 Car Wash 122.1 979 35.2 % 123.9 43.1 Paint, Collision & 597.6 1,655 37.3 % 50.6 21.9 Glass Platform Services 117.5 200 37.2 % 44.8 17.6 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 10.5 Total $ 1,158.3 4,319 38.7 % $ 374.8 *Car Wash will not be included in consolidated same-store sales until the one-year anniversary of the ICWG acquisition in the third quarter of 2021. Capital and Liquidity In May 2021, the Company closed on a new $300 million revolving credit facility. Borrowings under this facility, in conjunction with the variable funding note associated with the Company's whole business securitization and cash on hand, will be utilized to fuel further growth and for general corporate purposes. From time-to-time, the Company expects to supplement liquidity with long-term borrowings under its whole business securitization structure. The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $468.2 million, which includes $147.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as well as $320.8 million of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facilities. Guidance The Company has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2021 to account for the strong operating performance in the second quarter and an updated outlook for the remainder of the year. The following guidance reflects the Company's current expectations for the fiscal year ending December 25, 2021: Revenue of approximately $1.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA 3 of approximately $345 million

of approximately $345 million Adjusted Earnings per Share 2 of approximately $0.83

of approximately $0.83 Low double-digitsame-store sales growth with positive same-store sales across all segments

double-digitsame-store sales growth with positive same-store sales across all segments Net Store Growth:

Maintenance: 80 to 90 stores; driven by roughly equal parts franchise and company- operated store growth; Car Wash: 20 to 30 stores; driven by company-operated store growth; and Paint, Collision & Glass: 60 to 70 stores; driven by franchise store growth.

2

Conference Call Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until October 26, 2021. About Driven Brands Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales. Contacts Shareholder/Analyst inquiries: Media inquiries: Rachel Webb Media rachel.webb@drivenbrands.com media@drivenbrands.com (704) 644-8125 (704) 644-8129 3

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted Earnings Per Share2, and Adjusted EBITDA3. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enable management, investors, and others to assess the operating performance of the Company and its segments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release. 4

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Earnings Per Share2 and Adjusted EBITDA3. These measures will differ from net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We do not provide guidance for net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA3 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income. ___________ "Adjusted Net Income" is calculated by eliminating from net income the adjustments described for Adjusted EBITDA, amortization related to acquired intangible assets and the tax effect of the adjustments. Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release. "Adjusted Earnings Per Share" represents Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average shares (basic and diluted). Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments for acquisition-related costs, straight-line rent, equity compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and certain non-recurring,non-core, infrequent or unusual charges. Please refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables located in the financial supplement in this release. "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA with a further adjustment for store opening costs. Corporate & Other costs are not allocated across segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance of our segments and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Please refer to reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA located in the financial supplement in this release. 5