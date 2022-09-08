Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRVN   US26210V1026

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.

(DRVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
33.41 USD   +1.03%
04:48pDriven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Fitters
MT
04:23pDriven Brands becomes the second largest player in U.S. auto glass services in less than a year with the addition of Auto Glass Fitters
GL
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference, Sep-07-2022 09:35 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Driven Brands becomes the second largest player in U.S. auto glass services in less than a year with the addition of Auto Glass Fitters

09/08/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Driven Brands significantly adds to U.S. national presence and mobile capabilities with the acquisition of Auto Glass Fitters
  • Addition of Auto Glass Fitters enhances Driven Brands’ capabilities in higher margin services such as auto glass calibration
  • Driven Brands’ North American Glass footprint has quadrupled in less than a year after entering the $5 billion U.S. auto glass market in early fiscal 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) today reported the acquisition of Auto Glass Fitters, making it the second largest player in the U.S. auto glass repair, replacement, and calibration category after entering the U.S. market in early fiscal 2022. This further densifies the Company’s East Coast presence in auto glass services and significantly adds to its mobile capabilities.

The $5 billion and growing auto glass services market has been a strategic growth focus for Driven Brands, and this acquisition enhances its presence in this highly fragmented, needs-based category. Leveraging operational expertise from its Canadian auto glass servicing business and its existing blueprint for growth across segments like Quick Lube and Car Wash, the Company has used its deep expertise in M&A to kickstart growth in the U.S. auto glass servicing market. At the same time, Driven Brands has built a robust pipeline of greenfield glass locations, using its proven playbook in real estate and development. With the addition of Auto Glass Fitters, the Company now serves customers across over 160 locations and almost 700 mobile units across 41 states after entering the U.S. market less than a year ago.

Now part of the broader Driven Brands glass portfolio, the Auto Glass Fitters business will have access to robust shared service capabilities like data analytics, direct-to-consumer marketing, procurement, and commercial customer relationship management including the Company’s insurance and fleet relationships.

“We have significant momentum across our auto glass service business, propelling us to quickly become one of the dominant players in the category. Auto Glass Fitters has been on an incredible growth trajectory growing sales 25% year-over-year with over 100% growth in glass calibration and we’re thrilled to add another phenomenal team to our growing Driven Glass family,” said Michael Macaluso, EVP and group president of Paint, Collision, and Glass. “Glass continues to be one of our focus areas of growth given its highly compelling economics including sales, 4-Wall EBITDA margins, and cash-on-cash returns. As we scale our already rapidly growing national presence, we have a massive opportunity to unlock the B2B potential by extending our glass services to our existing insurance, fleet, and other commercial relationships – furthering the already compelling economics of this business.”

Auto Glass Fitters has been in business for more than a decade and through its commitment to professional and efficient repairs, established a strong East Coast presence, along with service coverage in over 35 states through a combination of service locations and mobile units.

“I’m deeply grateful for all the support our Auto Glass Fitters family has provided to the many communities we serve and for helping grow the business to become what it is today. I am humbled to see how much we have accomplished,” said Auto Glass Fitters founder, Richard Rutta. “I’m excited to see what our amazing team can achieve with the resources and capabilities that Driven Brands will bring to the business.”

“We’ve demonstrated our ability to build and scale the glass business, becoming a leader in the category in such a short period, following our playbook for growth,” said Macaluso. “Once we further scale our glass business, we will be the only player in the category to provide a nationwide footprint for paint, collision, and glass services together.”

Visit DrivenBrands.com for more information.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,500 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1.7 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.0 billion in system-wide sales.

Our Paint, Collision & Glass segment is comprised of our automotive collision repair service brands, ABRA, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA; our 50-year legacy automotive paint brand, Maaco; and our several North American glass repair, replacement, and calibration brands, including UniglassPlus, VitroPlus, Auto Glass Now, All Star Glass and Jack Morris Auto Glass. These businesses serve retail, insurance, and fleet customers, and provide third-party auto glass claims management solutions for the Canadian market.

Contacts

Shareholder/Analyst inquiries:Media inquiries:
Kristy MoserTaylor Blanchard
kristy.moser@drivenbrands.comtaylor.blanchard@drivenbrands.com
(980) 229-9450(704) 644-8129

 

 


All news about DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.
04:48pDriven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Fitters
MT
04:23pDriven Brands becomes the second largest player in U.S. auto glass services in less tha..
GL
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Reta..
CI
09/06Driven Brands to Present at Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Retailing Conference
GL
09/06Driven Brands to Present at Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Retailing Conference
AQ
08/16INSIDER SELL : Driven Brands Holdings
MT
08/05Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and ..
AQ
08/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Driven Brands Holdings Price Target to $38 From $37, Maintains O..
MT
07/28Goldman Sachs Raises Driven Brands Holdings' Price Target to $29 From $27, Reiterates N..
MT
07/28DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQG : DRVN) acquired Auto Glass Company Of Memphis, Inc. ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 013 M - -
Net income 2022 96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 079 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 538 M 5 538 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,07 $
Average target price 40,14 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tiffany L. Mason Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal K. Aronson Chairman
Michael R. Thompson Independent Director
Chad P. Hume Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-1.64%5 538
HOMESERVE PLC35.85%4 588
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.-9.48%2 946
CARY GROUP HOLDING AB (PUBL)-38.34%810
AMA GROUP LIMITED-53.49%144
JAPAN LIVING WARRANTY INC.-9.71%76