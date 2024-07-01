Effective July 01, 2024, Driver Group plc will change its London Stock Exchange AIM Market stock ticker symbol to DIAL from DRV.
Driver Group plc
Equities
DRV
GB00B0L9C092
Construction & Engineering
|26 GBX
|-.--%
|+1.96%
|-7.14%
|06:00am
|Driver Group plc will Change its Ticker to DIAL from DRV
|CI
|Jun. 18
|Driver Group plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 5,261,072 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on March 5, 2024.
|CI
|-7.14%
|17.38M
|-13.47%
|60.37B
|+0.63%
|58.53B
|+17.74%
|37.2B
|+10.40%
|30.41B
|+9.81%
|28.4B
|+14.79%
|20.75B
|+14.69%
|19.41B
|+33.62%
|17.22B
|+69.47%
|17.16B
