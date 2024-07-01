Driver Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based global specialist dispute avoidance and dispute resolution consultancy. The Company offers strategic commercial improvement and contract management services; live planning and program assistance and forensic delay analysis; dispute avoidance and dispute resolution support and expertise, and training seminars tailored to its clients' needs. Its dispute avoidance and resolution services include advice on commercial strategies to avoid and/or manage potential disputes, and assistance in arbitration or litigation proceedings. The Company's strategic commercial improvement and contract management services include pre-contract reviews to identify and manage risk allocation, development of commercial strategies, risk and value management and ongoing contract/commercial health-checks. It serves various sectors, including building, energy, mining, process and industrial, shipbuilding and marine, transport and infrastructure, and oil and gas.