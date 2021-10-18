Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:23 am
50 GBX   -0.99%
Driver : New office in Seoul, South Korea

10/18/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Seoul, South Korea. Headed by Director, Mark Murphy, and Operations Manager, Jung-Guk Lee, the office will provide our full suite of services across key industry sectors, and focus on dispute resolution, contract management and expert witness services.

The opening of this office in Seoul will allow us to service Korean clients across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, which are two regions where we continue to see growth and expansion.

Commenting on the new office in Seoul, Jung-Guk Lee reflects:

During this pandemic period, it has been very challenging to set up a new office. I believe that our commitment in doing so, demonstrates the importance of the Korean market to Driver Trett, and how we wish to better serve our clients who are based there.

I am grateful to the management and wider team at Driver Trett for their support in establishing this office, and I am looking forward to working more closely with our Korean clients.

To contact the office, please call or email: +82 (0)2-2158-8143, jungguk.lee@drivertrett.com.

Financials
Sales 2021 49,9 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 5,58 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 27,2 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Mark Wheeler Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
David John Kilgour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven John Norris Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Collini Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John Prentice Mullen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRIVER GROUP PLC-3.81%37
VINCI11.34%60 354
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.95%33 507
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%30 378
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.14%22 752
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.22.94%17 457