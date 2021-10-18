Driver : New office in Seoul, South Korea

We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Seoul, South Korea.
Headed by Director, Mark Murphy, and Operations Manager, Jung-Guk Lee, the office will provide our full suite of services across key industry sectors, and focus on dispute resolution, contract management and expert witness services.
The opening of this office in Seoul will allow us to service Korean clients across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, which are two regions where we continue to see growth and expansion.
Commenting on the new office in Seoul, Jung-Guk Lee reflects:
During this pandemic period, it has been very challenging to set up a new office. I believe that our commitment in doing so, demonstrates the importance of the Korean market to Driver Trett, and how we wish to better serve our clients who are based there.
I am grateful to the management and wider team at Driver Trett for their support in establishing this office, and I am looking forward to working more closely with our Korean clients.
To contact the office, please call or email: +82 (0)2-2158-8143, jungguk.lee@drivertrett.com.
