  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Driver Group plc
  News
  Summary
    DRV   GB00B0L9C092

DRIVER GROUP PLC

(DRV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
28.50 GBX    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Driver : Shaun Smith joins as new Non-Executive Chairman

04/11/2023 | 07:08am EDT
We are delighted to welcome Shaun Smith as the Group's new Non-Executive Chairman.

Shaun brings with him a wealth of valuable Board experience having been a Director of several Companies with an extensive international presence.

He began his career in retail management and corporate treasury at Marks and Spencer plc before joining Glynwed International Plc in 1989, and subsequently becoming Group Finance Director at AGA Rangemaster Group plc (formerly Glynwed International Plc) until its takeover in 2015. Following that he joined Norcros plc as Chief Financial Officer where he remained until July 2021. Shaun is also a Non-Executive Director of Epwin Group Plc and Inspecs Group Plc.

On his new role, Shaun said:

I have followed the fortunes of Driver Group for some time, a globally successful leader in the provision of a high-value expert witness, claims, and dispute resolution services to clients around the world. I am delighted to be joining the business at this important moment for the Group, building on its track record and working with the Board and Senior Management team to take forward its strategy, strengthen its competitive positioning and deliver enhanced shareholder value.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Driver Group plc published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 11:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DRIVER GROUP PLC
07:08aDriver : Shaun Smith joins as new Non-Executive Chairman
PU
03/23Driver Group plc Approves Final Dividend for 2022
CI
03/02DRIVER GROUP PLC : Final dividend
FA
02/23FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Down as Rolls-Royce Can't Offset Other Drags
DJ
02/23More UK Rates Rises Could Be Needed Sooner to Avoid..
DJ
02/23Driver Group confident of return to profit; hires new chair
AN
02/23Rolls-Royce CEO Seems to Have Got Investors Excited as Shares Jump
DJ
02/23Driver Group Names New Nonexecutive Chair
MT
02/23Driver Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
02/23Driver Group plc Proposes Final Dividend for 2022, Payable on 13 April 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 46,9 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net income 2022 -2,88 M -3,57 M -3,57 M
Net cash 2022 3,54 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,74x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 15,0 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart DRIVER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Driver Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIVER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 28,50 GBX
Average target price 49,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark Wheeler Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Louise Parsons Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shaun Michael Thomas Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Comerford Chief Operating Officer
Peter Collini Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRIVER GROUP PLC18.75%19
VINCI14.87%65 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.68%39 564
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.63%37 603
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED43.53%26 609
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.13.36%23 262
