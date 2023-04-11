Driver : Shaun Smith joins as new Non-Executive Chairman

Shaun brings with him a wealth of valuable Board experience having been a Director of several Companies with an extensive international presence.

He began his career in retail management and corporate treasury at Marks and Spencer plc before joining Glynwed International Plc in 1989, and subsequently becoming Group Finance Director at AGA Rangemaster Group plc (formerly Glynwed International Plc) until its takeover in 2015. Following that he joined Norcros plc as Chief Financial Officer where he remained until July 2021. Shaun is also a Non-Executive Director of Epwin Group Plc and Inspecs Group Plc.

On his new role, Shaun said:

I have followed the fortunes of Driver Group for some time, a globally successful leader in the provision of a high-value expert witness, claims, and dispute resolution services to clients around the world. I am delighted to be joining the business at this important moment for the Group, building on its track record and working with the Board and Senior Management team to take forward its strategy, strengthen its competitive positioning and deliver enhanced shareholder value.