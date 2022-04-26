Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Driver Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRV   GB00B0L9C092

DRIVER GROUP PLC

(DRV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/26 03:00:00 am EDT
27.00 GBX    0.00%
04:30aDRIVER : Trett round table series - Session one, Building Back better
PU
03/29Construction Consultancy Firm Driver Group's CFO Resigns
MT
03/29Driver Group plc Announces the Resignation of David Kilgour as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Driver : Trett round table series - Session one, Building Back better

04/26/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently our CEO, Mark Wheeler, hosted the first in a series of round table sessions in our London office, with experts and industry peers to discuss the topic of "Building Better Back". Within this hour long session, they discuss technology and sustainability within the industry, as well as exploring whether this should be seen as a call to arms from the industry to look forward and move with the changes.

Click here to watch this session, or visit the Driver Group YouTube channel where you can find this session amongst other interesting content from the team.

Thank you to Stephen Blakey, Anne Allen, Katie Holt, Matthew Garrett, Rudie Klein, Shy Jackson and Jim McCluskey for taking part.

If you would like to feature in a round table or have a topic that you would like to see discussed in the future, please do not hesitate to contact Marketing@driver-group.com.

Disclaimer

Driver Group plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DRIVER GROUP PLC
04:30aDRIVER : Trett round table series - Session one, Building Back better
PU
03/29Construction Consultancy Firm Driver Group's CFO Resigns
MT
03/29Driver Group plc Announces the Resignation of David Kilgour as Chief Financial Officer
CI
03/17Genedrive CFO to Resign in April; Successor Named
MT
02/24DRIVER GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/21DRIVER : David Merritt is interviewed by Construction Week
PU
01/24Earnings Flash (DRV.L) DRIVER GROUP Reports FY21 EPS GBX2.10
MT
01/24Earnings Flash (DRV.L) DRIVER GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP48.8M
MT
01/24Driver Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
01/24Driver Group plc Recommends a Final Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 50,0 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net income 2022 1,90 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
Net cash 2022 7,20 M 9,15 M 9,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,71x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 14,4 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart DRIVER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Driver Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRIVER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 27,00 GBX
Average target price 62,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Wheeler Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
David John Kilgour Executive Director
Steven John Norris Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Collini Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John Prentice Mullen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRIVER GROUP PLC-45.45%18
VINCI1.28%56 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.40%36 253
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.54%30 347
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.02%22 514
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.79%18 976