Driver : Trett round table series - Session one, Building Back better

Recently our CEO, Mark Wheeler, hosted the first in a series of round table sessions in our London office, with experts and industry peers to discuss the topic of "Building Better Back". Within this hour long session, they discuss technology and sustainability within the industry, as well as exploring whether this should be seen as a call to arms from the industry to look forward and move with the changes.

Click here to watch this session, or visit the Driver Group YouTube channel where you can find this session amongst other interesting content from the team.

Thank you to Stephen Blakey, Anne Allen, Katie Holt, Matthew Garrett, Rudie Klein, Shy Jackson and Jim McCluskey for taking part.

If you would like to feature in a round table or have a topic that you would like to see discussed in the future, please do not hesitate to contact Marketing@driver-group.com.