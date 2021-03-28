Driver : Q&A with APAC Managing Director, Alasdair Snadden

Quite simply, it is very much about doing what it takes to develop this respected business in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

One thing about working for Driver Trett which I take great pride in, is that our practitioners lead the company. They make it a successful business, and one which understands, from first-hand experience, what our clients need and require. I am, and will always remain, dedicated to working on commissions for my clients and giving them my all. My mission is to make sure this experience, along with the experience of those around me, guide the management of the APAC region to deliver services which exceed the requirements and expectations of our clients. Crucial to this will be continuing to enhance our APAC team, and making sure our key strengths are fully appreciated and utilised by our business and clients.

There has been many a time where I have had a coffee, tea, beer and on one occasion sangria with one of my icons. When doing so, I always think how lucky, very lucky, I am to get direction, insight, and support from such amazing people.

However, anyone who knows me well will tell you I am a family man. It is my loved ones around me who have shaped me the most. From my grandparents, parents, sister, wife, and two wonderful children. They have all given me the key virtues that I hold strongly, and which guide me today.

There have been a few, but when I was accepted onto our panel of Diales Expert Witnesses as well as being the youngest ever member to do so, I did (as we say where I am from) feel quite chuffed.

Honestly…making a positive difference so that my two children can be proud of their dad, what he has achieved, and how he has achieved it.

Perhaps I shouldn't say this, given that our Chairman is an ex-Minister of the British Government, but when I was 16 and on work experience at the Houses of Parliament in London, I managed to break all the photocopiers in the photocopier room. I know a few people who will not be surprised by this!



The other one is my first crush (as an eight-year-old) was Princess Diana. I met her at the little village in North England where I went to primary school. She had come to formally open the new Mountain Rescue Centre. She came over to me, shook my hand and said hello. I was far too shy to say hello back!

Doing all I can to develop and help those around me.