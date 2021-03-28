Log in
DRIVER GROUP PLC

DRIVER GROUP PLC

(DRV)
  Report
03/26
50 GBX   --.--%
Driver : Q&A with APAC Managing Director, Alasdair Snadden

03/28/2021 | 07:10am EDT
Following on from the release of our APAC focussed Digest, we took the opportunity to catch up with Alasdair Snadden, Managing Director for the region. Read on to find out what matters to him. Can you tell me a bit more about your role at Driver Trett?

Quite simply, it is very much about doing what it takes to develop this respected business in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

One thing about working for Driver Trett which I take great pride in, is that our practitioners lead the company. They make it a successful business, and one which understands, from first-hand experience, what our clients need and require. I am, and will always remain, dedicated to working on commissions for my clients and giving them my all. My mission is to make sure this experience, along with the experience of those around me, guide the management of the APAC region to deliver services which exceed the requirements and expectations of our clients. Crucial to this will be continuing to enhance our APAC team, and making sure our key strengths are fully appreciated and utilised by our business and clients.


Who has been the greatest influence on your career?

There has been many a time where I have had a coffee, tea, beer and on one occasion sangria with one of my icons. When doing so, I always think how lucky, very lucky, I am to get direction, insight, and support from such amazing people.

However, anyone who knows me well will tell you I am a family man. It is my loved ones around me who have shaped me the most. From my grandparents, parents, sister, wife, and two wonderful children. They have all given me the key virtues that I hold strongly, and which guide me today.


What has been the best moment of your career?

There have been a few, but when I was accepted onto our panel of Diales Expert Witnesses as well as being the youngest ever member to do so, I did (as we say where I am from) feel quite chuffed.


What makes you tick?

Honestly…making a positive difference so that my two children can be proud of their dad, what he has achieved, and how he has achieved it.


Tell us a little-known fact about you

Perhaps I shouldn't say this, given that our Chairman is an ex-Minister of the British Government, but when I was 16 and on work experience at the Houses of Parliament in London, I managed to break all the photocopiers in the photocopier room. I know a few people who will not be surprised by this!

The other one is my first crush (as an eight-year-old) was Princess Diana. I met her at the little village in North England where I went to primary school. She had come to formally open the new Mountain Rescue Centre. She came over to me, shook my hand and said hello. I was far too shy to say hello back!


What do you enjoy most about your role at Driver Trett?

Doing all I can to develop and help those around me.

Disclaimer

Driver Group plc published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 11:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 53,1 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net income 2020 1,34 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net cash 2020 6,50 M 8,96 M 8,96 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 27,0 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 76,9%
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,50 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Wheeler Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
David John Kilgour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven John Norris Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Collini Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John Prentice Mullen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRIVER GROUP PLC-4.76%38
VINCI7.23%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.54%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.54%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.89%19 635
