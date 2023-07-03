Dromeas Office Furniture Industry SA is a Greece-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and trade of home and office furniture, partition walls and filing systems. The Company's home furniture offering includes sofas, wardrobes, ready-made kitchens, beds, bookcases and chairs with adjustable mechanisms. Its office furniture offering includes offices and chairs, furniture for waiting areas, auditorium seating systems, bookcases, as well as partition walls. It also has its own integrated tool making shop that produces various tools and high-pressure aluminum die casting parts. The Company's customers include companies in the public and private sector such as banks and insurance companies, academic institutions and airports. The Company's sales network consists of 32 stores located throughout the main cities of Greece and the Balkans, and exports its products to countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt, Cyprus, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Australia.

Sector Business Support Supplies