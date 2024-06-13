DRAFT DECISIONS OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON 25/06/2024 OF
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY "PAPAPANAGIOTOU SOCIETE ANONYME Industrial Company of Trade and Representations" under the distinctive title "DROMEAS SA" (ARMAE 11045/06 / Β / 86/10 - No. G.E.M.I.: 114048152000)
TOPIC 1st:
Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the corporate year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 and the relevant reports of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditors.
The Board of Directors submits to the Annual General Assembly for approval the annual financial statements of the Group and the Company for the year 2023, as approved at the Board of Directors meeting on 25/04/2024. Shareholders can obtain from the Company's website (www.dromeas.gr) a copy of the Annual Financial Report, which includes the Group's and the Company's financial statements submitted for approval, as well as the regular audit reports and the annual report of the Board of Directors. It is noted that the corporate governance statement is posted on the Company's website (www.dromeas.gr).
The Board of Directors recommends:
- The approval of the annual, simple and consolidated, financial statements of the Company for the management year 2023.
TOPIC 2nd:
Approval of distribution of profits of the corporate year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023
There are no profits after taxes to be distributed during the corporate year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023.
TOPIC 3rd:
Submission of the Audit Committee's Activity Report for the period 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2023
The Audit Committee has drawn up the Activity Report for the year 2023 as of 25/04/2024, which is included in the Annual Financial Report that is posted on the Company's website (www.dromeas.gr)
TOPIC 4th:
Approval of overall management that took place during the corporate year 01.01.2023
- 31.12.2023 and exemption of the Chartered Auditors of Accountants from any liability for compensation for the audit of the corporate year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023.
The Company's Board of Directors recommends to the General Assembly the Approval of the Management of the members of the Board of Directors, as well as the exemption of the auditors during the fiscal year 2023, from any liability for compensation for the actions of the fiscal year.
TOPIC 6th:
Approval of fees for the members of the Board of Directors for their appearances at meetings of the Board and services offered to the Company during the corporate year 2023 and pre-approval of the fees and compensations of the Board members for appearances at the Board meetings and for services offered to the Company during the 2024 financial year.
The Board of Directors recommends to the General Assembly the approval of fees of the members of the Board of Directors, paid to its members during the fiscal year 01.01- 31.12.2023, (for expenses of performances and other benefits, related to their status as members of the Board), which appear below & are lower than what was approved.
-BOARD OF DIRECTORS' FEES 2023: PRE-APPROVAL €170,000 ACCOUNT 127,300 €
Further, the Board of Directors recommends to the General Assembly the pre-approval of the fees for its members, during the fiscal year 1.1.-31.12.2023, at the level of the previous year, i.e. €170,000 (for show expenses and other benefits, related to their status as board members)
-TOTAL REMUNERATION OF BOARD MEMBERS TO BE APPROVED FOR 2024: €170,000
TOPIC 7th:
Submission for discussion and voting of the Remuneration Report of the members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023.
The Remuneration Report, which includes a comprehensive overview of all the remuneration received by the members of the Board of Directors for the period 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023, in accordance with the specific provisions of article 112 of Law 4548/2018 and which will be submitted for voting at the General Assembly, in accordance with article 112 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018, is available on the corporate website www.dromeas.gr
SUBJECT 8th:
Submission of report - statement of the Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors, in accordance with article 9 par. 5 of Law 4706/2020.
The report of the Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors, which includes a comprehensive report on compliance with their obligations for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023, in accordance with the specific provisions of article 7 and article 9, paragraph 5 of Law 4706/2020 is available on the corporate website www.dromeas.gr
