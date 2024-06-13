DRAFT DECISIONS OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON 25/06/2024 OF

THE SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY "PAPAPANAGIOTOU SOCIETE ANONYME Industrial Company of Trade and Representations" under the distinctive title "DROMEAS SA" (ARMAE 11045/06 / Β / 86/10 - No. G.E.M.I.: 114048152000)

TOPIC 1st:

Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the corporate year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 and the relevant reports of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditors.

The Board of Directors submits to the Annual General Assembly for approval the annual financial statements of the Group and the Company for the year 2023, as approved at the Board of Directors meeting on 25/04/2024. Shareholders can obtain from the Company's website (www.dromeas.gr) a copy of the Annual Financial Report, which includes the Group's and the Company's financial statements submitted for approval, as well as the regular audit reports and the annual report of the Board of Directors. It is noted that the corporate governance statement is posted on the Company's website (www.dromeas.gr).

The Board of Directors recommends:

The approval of the annual, simple and consolidated, financial statements of the Company for the management year 2023.

TOPIC 2nd:

Approval of distribution of profits of the corporate year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023

There are no profits after taxes to be distributed during the corporate year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023.

TOPIC 3rd:

Submission of the Audit Committee's Activity Report for the period 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2023

The Audit Committee has drawn up the Activity Report for the year 2023 as of 25/04/2024, which is included in the Annual Financial Report that is posted on the Company's website (www.dromeas.gr)

TOPIC 4th:

Approval of overall management that took place during the corporate year 01.01.2023

31.12.2023 and exemption of the Chartered Auditors of Accountants from any liability for compensation for the audit of the corporate year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023.

The Company's Board of Directors recommends to the General Assembly the Approval of the Management of the members of the Board of Directors, as well as the exemption of the auditors during the fiscal year 2023, from any liability for compensation for the actions of the fiscal year.