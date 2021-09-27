Dromeas : Figures and Information for the period of 01/01/2021-30/06/2021

PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - "DROMEAS"

INDUSTRIAL JOINT-STOCK COMPANY OF COMMERCE AND AGENCIES

Number of General Commercial Register 114048152000 (Register Number of Joint Stock Companies 11045/06/Β/86/10)

COMPANY'S HEADQUARTERS: INDUSTRIAL AREA OF SERRES - MUNICIPALITY OF LEFKONAS SERRES FIGURES AND INFORMATION FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1st 2021 TO JUNE 30th 2021

The figures and information illustrated below, derived from the financial statements, provide a general information about the financial position and results of "PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS" and of the Group of companies "PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS". We advise the reader, before making any investment decision or other transaction concerning the company, to visit the company's web site where the audit report of the external auditor and the financial statements are presented, according to the International Financial Reporting Standards.

Competent Authority - Prefecture: Website address: www.dromeas.gr Date of Approval of Annual Financial Statements: 24th of September 2021 Board of Directors: Prsident and CEO: Athanasios Κ. Papapanagiotou. Vice President: Grigorios B. Zarotiadis , Executive Members: Konstantinos A. Papapanagiotou, Stavroula A. Papakonstantinou Independand, Non Executive Members: Panangiotis Α. Panangiotakakis, Ιoannis Κ. Verginisi Certified Auditor Accountant: Dimitrios G. Plastaras Register Number of the Body of Certified Auditors Accountants 27771) Auditing Firm: METRON AUDITING S.A. (Register Number of the Body of Certified Auditors Accountants 158) Type of auditor's report: Confirmed Opinion BALANCE SHEET STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER EQUITY (consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand € (consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand € THE GROUP THE COMPANY THE GROUP THE COMPANY ASSETS 30-06-21 31-12-20 30-06-21 31-12-20 1/1-30/6/21 1/1-30/6/20 1/1-30/6/21 1/1-30/6/20 Non current tangible fixed assets 35,103 35,583 31,650 32,043 Total equity capital at beginning of period (1/1/21and 1/1/20 respectively) 27,234 26,491 27,995 27,184 Intangible assets 104 127 50 68 Total comprehensive income after taxes 91 397 69 461 Other non-current assets 789 784 3,823 3,819 Distributed Dividends 0 0 0 0 Inventories 15,396 14,132 15,164 13,852 Other changes (145) 11 (157) 0 Advances for inventories purchase 265 412 265 411 Total equity capital at end of period(30/06/21 and 30/06/20 respectively) 27,180 26,899 27,907 27,645 Trade receivables 10,597 9,863 11,223 10,509 Other current assets 3,073 4,575 2,741 4,151 TOTAL ASSETS 65,327 65,476 64,916 64,853 CASH FLOW STATEMENT EQUITY CAPITAL & LIABIBLITIES (consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand € Share capital (34.720.000 shares of 0,31 €) 10,763 10,763 10,763 10,763 THE GROUP THE COMPANY Other equity capital 16,259 16,316 17,144 17,232 1/1-30/6/21 1/1-30/6/20 1/1-30/6/21 1/1-30/6/20 Total Equity Capital of Parent Company's Holders (a) 27,022 27,079 27,907 27,995 Operational Activities Minority interest (b) 158 155 0 0 Profit /(loss) before taxes (continuing activities) 118 294 93 352 Total Equity capital (c) = (a)+(b) 27,180 27,234 27,907 27,995 Plus / minus adjustments for : Long - term loan liabilities 18,172 18,438 17,972 18,187 Depreciation 637 671 577 611 Deferred long - term tax liabilities 3,505 3,552 3,281 3,330 Provisions 0 0 0 0 Provisions / Other long-term liabilities 2,381 2,257 1,672 1,537 Exchange differences 6 0 6 0 Short - term loan liabilities 9,233 9,194 9,133 9,093 Debit interest and similar expenses 551 280 541 271 Other short - term liabilities 4,856 4,801 4,951 4,711 Returns (income, expenses, profit, loss) from investment activity (89) (78) (89) (89) Total liabilities(d) 38,147 38,242 37,009 36,858 Plus/minus adjustments concerning changes in working capital accounts TOTAL EQUITY CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES (c) + (d) 65,327 65,476 64,916 64,853 or related to operating activities: Increase (decrease) in inventories (1,117) (1,071) (1,166) (998) INCOME STATEMENT Increase/decrease in other receivables (700) (1,622) (732) (1,649) (consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand € Increase/decrease in liabilities (excluding loans) 215 1,682 401 1,612 Minus: THE GROUP THE COMPANY Income taxes paid 0 0 0 0 1/1-30/6/21 1/1-30/6/20 1/1-30/6/21 1/1-30/6/20 Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from operating activities (a) (379) 156 (369) 110 Turnover 8,957 9,902 8,855 9,794 Investemetn Activities Gross profit/(loss) 3,717 3,418 3,580 3,341 Purchase of tangible and intangible fixed assets and other investments (337) (188) (337) (188) Profit / (loss) before taxes, interest and investment Proceeds from the sales of tangible and intangible assets 26 1 26 0 results 572 765 537 814 Proceeds from sale of financial investments 0 0 0 0 Profit / (loss) before taxes 118 294 93 352 Interest received 0 0 0 0 Profit / (loss) after taxes (A) 91 397 69 461 Proceeds from dividends 0 0 0 0 Equity holders of Parent company 90 398 69 461 Increase/(decrease) in other long - term receivables 0 0 0 0 Minority interest 1 (1) 0 0 Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from investment activities (b) (311) (187) (311) (188) Financing Activities Other total earnings after taxes (B) 0 0 0 0 Proceeds from increase of Share Capital 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive earnings after taxes (A) + (B) 91 397 69 461 Dividends paid 0 0 0 0 Equity holders of Parent company 90 398 69 461 Proceeds from issued/received loans 5,729 8,577 5,729 8,577 Minority interest 1 (1) 0 0 Repayment of loans (6,503) (8,221) (6,472) (8,191) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (amortization) 0 0 0 0 Profit / (loss) after taxes per share (in €) 0,0026 0,0115 0,0020 0,0133 Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from financing activities ( c) (774) 356 (743) 386 Proposed Dividend 0.0000 0.0000 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and (1,464) 325 (1,423) 308 Profit / (loss) before taxes, interest and investment results cash equivalents (a)+(b)+( c) and total depreciation 1,209 1,437 1,114 1,425 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,536 1,635 3,333 1,491 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,072 1,960 1,910 1,799

ADDITIONAL FIGURES AND INFORMATION 1. The Group of companies that are included in the consolidated financial statements with their 7. The amounts of purchases and sales (transactions) from the beginning of the fiscal year and the balances addresses and the percentage of ownership are as follows: of assets and liabilities at the end of the current fiscal year, resulting from transactions with related parties, Full consolidation method according to IFRS 24, are as follows (in €): PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS, Industrial Area of Serres Parent company Κ.Ε.Μ. Α.Β.Ε.Ε., IND.AREA SERRES 92.54% GROUP COMPANY DROMEAS B.G. EAD, Sofia-Bulgaria 100.00% 30-06-21 30-06-21 No changes in the incorporation method have occurred and there are no companies or / and joint ventures a) Income - 64,167 not included in the consolidated Financial Statements. b) Expenses 24,484 517,166 2.All accounting principles applied in these Financial Statements are the same as those applied at 31/12/2020 c) Receivables from related parties - 755,805 3. The fixed assets and the mechanical equipment of the Parent company have been pledged for d) Liabilities to related parties 5,778 381,851 the total amount of 21.300 thousand € in order to cover an equal amount of loan liabilities. e) Transactions and remunerations of managers and Board members 216,778 199,725 4. The number of employees in the group and the company is: f) Receivables from managers and Board members 77,454 - GROUP COMPANY g) Liabilites of managers and Board members 20,192 20,192 30-06-21 30-06-20 30-06-21 30-06-20 Employees (at mentioned period) 56 54 53 52 8. The profit per share in the current and previous period have been calculated according to the weighted average Workers (at mentioned period) 217 235 193 206 number of shares of the Parent company. Total 273 289 246 258 9. The unaudited tax years of the Parent company and of the other Group companies are presented in detail in the corresponding section of the annual financial report. 5. There are no litigations under dispute or under arbitration of judicial or administrative bodies, that may have important 10. At the end of the current fiscal year, there are no shares of the Parent company possesed by the Parent repercussion in the financial position of the Company and the Group. company or by the subsidiaries and associated companies. 6. The provision amount for bad debts on 30/6/2021 comes up to 665.530 € for the Group and for the Company to 11. There are no other significant issues after 30/6/2021, which would diversify 663.150 €. The company has no tax cases under dispute, while for the unaudited fiscal years has formed sufficient the published data and information in the Financial Statements provision of of total amount to € 103.353. The other formed provisions on 30/6/2021 come up to 12. There has not occurred an interruption of individual sectors or company of the Group. 227.871 € fort he Group and 222.686 € for the Company. 13. Analysis of the other changes in Equity capital is included in the respective notes of the Annual Financial Report.

For more information, please refer to the respective notes of the annual financial report.