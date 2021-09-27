Log in
    DROME   GRS412503005

DROMEAS SA

(DROME)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/27 10:16:00 am
0.399 EUR   -0.50%
02:32pDROMEAS : Figures and Information for the period of 01/01/2021-30/06/2021
PU
09/22DROMEAS : New contract with the European Commission
PU
08/27DROMEAS : New order from the German Army
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dromeas : Figures and Information for the period of 01/01/2021-30/06/2021

09/27/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - "DROMEAS"

INDUSTRIAL JOINT-STOCK COMPANY OF COMMERCE AND AGENCIES

Number of General Commercial Register 114048152000 (Register Number of Joint Stock Companies 11045/06/Β/86/10)

COMPANY'S HEADQUARTERS: INDUSTRIAL AREA OF SERRES - MUNICIPALITY OF LEFKONAS SERRES FIGURES AND INFORMATION FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1st 2021 TO JUNE 30th 2021 Σύμφωνα με την Απόφαση 4/507/28.04.2009 του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου της Επιτροπής Κεφαλαιαγοράς

The figures and information illustrated below, derived from the financial statements, provide a general information about the financial position and results of "PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS" and of the Group of companies "PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS". We advise the reader, before making any investment decision or other transaction concerning the company, to visit the company's web site where the audit report of the external auditor and the financial statements are presented, according to the International Financial Reporting Standards.

Competent Authority - Prefecture:

Website address:

www.dromeas.gr

Date of Approval of Annual Financial Statements:

24th of September 2021

Board of Directors:

Prsident and CEO: Athanasios Κ. Papapanagiotou.

Vice President: Grigorios B. Zarotiadis , Executive Members: Konstantinos A. Papapanagiotou, Stavroula A. Papakonstantinou

Independand, Non Executive Members: Panangiotis Α. Panangiotakakis, Ιoannis Κ. Verginisi

Certified Auditor Accountant:

Dimitrios G. Plastaras Register Number of the Body of Certified Auditors Accountants 27771)

Auditing Firm:

METRON AUDITING S.A. (Register Number of the Body of Certified Auditors Accountants 158)

Type of auditor's report:

Confirmed Opinion

BALANCE SHEET

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER EQUITY

(consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand €

(consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand €

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

ASSETS

30-06-21

31-12-20

30-06-21

31-12-20

1/1-30/6/21

1/1-30/6/20

1/1-30/6/21

1/1-30/6/20

Non current tangible fixed assets

35,103

35,583

31,650

32,043

Total equity capital at beginning of period (1/1/21and 1/1/20 respectively)

27,234

26,491

27,995

27,184

Intangible assets

104

127

50

68

Total comprehensive income after taxes

91

397

69

461

Other non-current assets

789

784

3,823

3,819

Distributed Dividends

0

0

0

0

Inventories

15,396

14,132

15,164

13,852

Other changes

(145)

11

(157)

0

Advances for inventories purchase

265

412

265

411

Total equity capital at end of period(30/06/21 and 30/06/20 respectively)

27,180

26,899

27,907

27,645

Trade receivables

10,597

9,863

11,223

10,509

Other current assets

3,073

4,575

2,741

4,151

TOTAL ASSETS

65,327

65,476

64,916

64,853

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

EQUITY CAPITAL & LIABIBLITIES

(consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand €

Share capital (34.720.000 shares of 0,31 €)

10,763

10,763

10,763

10,763

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

Other equity capital

16,259

16,316

17,144

17,232

1/1-30/6/21

1/1-30/6/20

1/1-30/6/21

1/1-30/6/20

Total Equity Capital of Parent Company's Holders (a)

27,022

27,079

27,907

27,995

Operational Activities

Minority interest (b)

158

155

0

0

Profit /(loss) before taxes (continuing activities)

118

294

93

352

Total Equity capital (c) = (a)+(b)

27,180

27,234

27,907

27,995

Plus / minus adjustments for :

Long - term loan liabilities

18,172

18,438

17,972

18,187

Depreciation

637

671

577

611

Deferred long - term tax liabilities

3,505

3,552

3,281

3,330

Provisions

0

0

0

0

Provisions / Other long-term liabilities

2,381

2,257

1,672

1,537

Exchange differences

6

0

6

0

Short - term loan liabilities

9,233

9,194

9,133

9,093

Debit interest and similar expenses

551

280

541

271

Other short - term liabilities

4,856

4,801

4,951

4,711

Returns (income, expenses, profit, loss) from investment activity

(89)

(78)

(89)

(89)

Total liabilities(d)

38,147

38,242

37,009

36,858

Plus/minus adjustments concerning changes in working capital accounts

TOTAL EQUITY CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES (c) + (d)

65,327

65,476

64,916

64,853

or related to operating activities:

Increase (decrease) in inventories

(1,117)

(1,071)

(1,166)

(998)

INCOME STATEMENT

Increase/decrease in other receivables

(700)

(1,622)

(732)

(1,649)

(consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand €

Increase/decrease in liabilities (excluding loans)

215

1,682

401

1,612

Minus:

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

Income taxes paid

0

0

0

0

1/1-30/6/21

1/1-30/6/20

1/1-30/6/21

1/1-30/6/20

Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from operating activities (a)

(379)

156

(369)

110

Turnover

8,957

9,902

8,855

9,794

Investemetn Activities

Gross profit/(loss)

3,717

3,418

3,580

3,341

Purchase of tangible and intangible fixed assets and other investments

(337)

(188)

(337)

(188)

Profit / (loss) before taxes, interest and investment

Proceeds from the sales of tangible and intangible assets

26

1

26

0

results

572

765

537

814

Proceeds from sale of financial investments

0

0

0

0

Profit / (loss) before taxes

118

294

93

352

Interest received

0

0

0

0

Profit / (loss) after taxes (A)

91

397

69

461

Proceeds from dividends

0

0

0

0

Equity holders of Parent company

90

398

69

461

Increase/(decrease) in other long - term receivables

0

0

0

0

Minority interest

1

(1)

0

0

Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from investment activities (b)

(311)

(187)

(311)

(188)

Financing Activities

Other total earnings after taxes (B)

0

0

0

0

Proceeds from increase of Share Capital

0

0

0

0

Total comprehensive earnings after taxes (A) + (B)

91

397

69

461

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Equity holders of Parent company

90

398

69

461

Proceeds from issued/received loans

5,729

8,577

5,729

8,577

Minority interest

1

(1)

0

0

Repayment of loans

(6,503)

(8,221)

(6,472)

(8,191)

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (amortization)

0

0

0

0

Profit / (loss) after taxes per share (in €)

0,0026

0,0115

0,0020

0,0133

Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from financing activities ( c)

(774)

356

(743)

386

Proposed Dividend

0.0000

0.0000

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and

(1,464)

325

(1,423)

308

Profit / (loss) before taxes, interest and investment results

cash equivalents (a)+(b)+( c)

and total depreciation

1,209

1,437

1,114

1,425

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,536

1,635

3,333

1,491

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,072

1,960

1,910

1,799

ADDITIONAL FIGURES AND INFORMATION

1. The Group of companies that are included in the consolidated financial statements with their

7. The amounts of purchases and sales (transactions) from the beginning of the fiscal year and the balances

addresses and the percentage of ownership are as follows:

of assets and liabilities at the end of the current fiscal year, resulting from transactions with related parties,

Full consolidation method

according to IFRS 24, are as follows (in €):

PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS, Industrial Area of Serres

Parent company

Κ.Ε.Μ. Α.Β.Ε.Ε., IND.AREA SERRES

92.54%

GROUP

COMPANY

DROMEAS B.G. EAD, Sofia-Bulgaria

100.00%

30-06-21

30-06-21

No changes in the incorporation method have occurred and there are no companies or / and joint ventures

a) Income

-

64,167

not included in the consolidated Financial Statements.

b) Expenses

24,484

517,166

2.All accounting principles applied in these Financial Statements are the same as those applied at 31/12/2020

c) Receivables from related parties

-

755,805

3. The fixed assets and the mechanical equipment of the Parent company have been pledged for

d) Liabilities to related parties

5,778

381,851

the total amount of 21.300 thousand € in order to cover an equal amount of loan liabilities.

e) Transactions and remunerations of managers and Board members

216,778

199,725

4. The number of employees in the group and the company is:

f) Receivables from managers and Board members

77,454

-

GROUP

COMPANY

g) Liabilites of managers and Board members

20,192

20,192

30-06-21

30-06-20

30-06-21

30-06-20

Employees (at mentioned period)

56

54

53

52

8. The profit per share in the current and previous period have been calculated according to the weighted average

Workers (at mentioned period)

217

235

193

206

number of shares of the Parent company.

Total

273

289

246

258

9. The unaudited tax years of the Parent company and of the other Group companies are presented in detail in the

corresponding section of the annual financial report.

5. There are no litigations under dispute or under arbitration of judicial or administrative bodies, that may have important

10. At the end of the current fiscal year, there are no shares of the Parent company possesed by the Parent

repercussion in the financial position of the Company and the Group.

company or by the subsidiaries and associated companies.

6. The provision amount for bad debts on 30/6/2021 comes up to 665.530 € for the Group and for the Company to

11. There are no other significant issues after 30/6/2021, which would diversify

663.150 €. The company has no tax cases under dispute, while for the unaudited fiscal years has formed sufficient

the published data and information in the Financial Statements

provision of of total amount to € 103.353. The other formed provisions on 30/6/2021 come up to

12. There has not occurred an interruption of individual sectors or company of the Group.

227.871 € fort he Group and 222.686 € for the Company.

13. Analysis of the other changes in Equity capital is included in the respective notes of the Annual Financial Report.

For more information, please refer to the respective notes of the annual financial report.

Chairman and CEO

THE EXECUTIVE MEMBER

Chief Accountant

ATHANASIOS K. PAPAPANAGIOTOU

STAVROULA A. PAPAKONSTANTINOU

THEODOROS TRIANTAFYLLIDIS

I.D. ΑM 430530

I.D. Ξ 430531

First Class Accountant, Reg. No.: 65724

Disclaimer

Dromeas SA Office Furniture Industry published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
02:32pDROMEAS : Figures and Information for the period of 01/01/2021-30/06/2021
PU
09/22DROMEAS : New contract with the European Commission
PU
08/27DROMEAS : New order from the German Army
PU
07/19DROMEAS : ANNOUNCEMENT of the adaptation of the Greek Code of Corporate Governance of HCGC
PU
07/13DROMEAS : Announcement of the formation of a new Board of Directors and the election of Co..
PU
07/12DROMEAS : Announcement of the decisions of the annual ordinary general meeting
PU
06/24DROMEAS : CV of Board Member Candidate
PU
06/24DROMEAS : Remuneration report 2020
PU
06/24DROMEAS : Shareholders information
PU
06/24DROMEAS : Activity report control comitee dromeas 2020
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 21,0 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net income 2020 0,75 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net Debt 2020 23,8 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 28,4%
Managers and Directors
Athanasios Konstantinou Papapanagiotou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Grigorios Vasiliou Zarotiadis Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Athanasiou Panagiotakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Dionisiou Papapanagiotou Executive Director
Konstantinos Athanasiou Papapanagiotou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DROMEAS SA-17.32%16
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.328.21%9 496
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-25.81%9 427
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-4.61%5 585
HERMAN MILLER, INC.21.48%3 110
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-9.63%2 968