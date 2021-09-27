Dromeas : Figures and Information for the period of 01/01/2021-30/06/2021
PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - "DROMEAS"
INDUSTRIAL JOINT-STOCK COMPANY OF COMMERCE AND AGENCIES
Number of General Commercial Register 114048152000 (Register Number of Joint Stock Companies 11045/06/Β/86/10)
COMPANY'S HEADQUARTERS: INDUSTRIAL AREA OF SERRES - MUNICIPALITY OF LEFKONAS SERRES FIGURES AND INFORMATION FOR THE FISCAL PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1st 2021 TO JUNE 30th 2021 Σύμφωνα με την Απόφαση 4/507/28.04.2009 του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου της Επιτροπής Κεφαλαιαγοράς
The figures and information illustrated below, derived from the financial statements, provide a general information about the financial position and results of "PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS" and of the Group of companies "PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS". We advise the reader, before making any investment decision or other transaction concerning the company, to visit the company's web site where the audit report of the external auditor and the financial statements are presented, according to the International Financial Reporting Standards.
Competent Authority - Prefecture:
Website address:
www.dromeas.gr
Date of Approval of Annual Financial Statements:
24th of September 2021
Board of Directors:
Prsident and CEO: Athanasios Κ. Papapanagiotou.
Vice President:
Grigorios B. Zarotiadis , Executive Members: Konstantinos A. Papapanagiotou , Stavroula A. Papakonstantinou
Independand, Non Executive Members: Panangiotis
Α. Panangiotakakis, Ιoannis Κ. Verginisi
Certified Auditor Accountant:
Dimitrios G. Plastaras Register Number of the Body of Certified Auditors Accountants 27771)
Auditing Firm:
METRON AUDITING S.A. (Register Number of the Body of Certified Auditors Accountants 158)
Type of auditor's report:
Confirmed Opinion
BALANCE SHEET
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER EQUITY
(consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand €
(consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand €
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
ASSETS
30-06-21
31-12-20
30-06-21
31-12-20
1/1-30/6/21
1/1-30/6/20
1/1-30/6/21
1/1-30/6/20
Non current tangible fixed assets
35,103
35,583
31,650
32,043
Total equity capital at beginning of period
(1/1/21and 1/1/20 respectively)
27,234
26,491
27,995
27,184
Intangible assets
104
127
50
68
Total comprehensive income after taxes
91
397
69
461
Other non-current assets
789
784
3,823
3,819
Distributed Dividends
0
0
0
0
Inventories
15,396
14,132
15,164
13,852
Other changes
(145)
11
(157)
0
Advances for inventories purchase
265
412
265
411
Total equity capital at end of period
(30/06/21 and 30/06/20 respectively)
27,180
26,899
27,907
27,645
Trade receivables
10,597
9,863
11,223
10,509
Other current assets
3,073
4,575
2,741
4,151
TOTAL ASSETS
65,327
65,476
64,916
64,853
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
EQUITY CAPITAL & LIABIBLITIES
(consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand €
Share capital (34.720.000 shares of 0,31 €)
10,763
10,763
10,763
10,763
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
Other equity capital
16,259
16,316
17,144
17,232
1/1-30/6/21
1/1-30/6/20
1/1-30/6/21
1/1-30/6/20
Total Equity Capital of Parent Company's Holders (a)
27,022
27,079
27,907
27,995
Operational Activities
Minority interest (b)
158
155
0
0
Profit /(loss) before taxes (continuing activities)
118
294
93
352
Total Equity capital (c) = (a)+(b)
27,180
27,234
27,907
27,995
Plus / minus adjustments for :
Long - term loan liabilities
18,172
18,438
17,972
18,187
Depreciation
637
671
577
611
Deferred long - term tax liabilities
3,505
3,552
3,281
3,330
Provisions
0
0
0
0
Provisions / Other long-term liabilities
2,381
2,257
1,672
1,537
Exchange differences
6
0
6
0
Short - term loan liabilities
9,233
9,194
9,133
9,093
Debit interest and similar expenses
551
280
541
271
Other short - term liabilities
4,856
4,801
4,951
4,711
Returns (income, expenses, profit, loss) from investment activity
(89)
(78)
(89)
(89)
Total liabilities(d)
38,147
38,242
37,009
36,858
Plus/minus adjustments concerning changes in working capital accounts
TOTAL EQUITY CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES (c) + (d)
65,327
65,476
64,916
64,853
or related to operating activities:
Increase (decrease) in inventories
(1,117)
(1,071)
(1,166)
(998)
INCOME STATEMENT
Increase/decrease in other receivables
(700)
(1,622)
(732)
(1,649)
(consolidated and non consolidated) amounts in thousand €
Increase/decrease in liabilities (excluding loans)
215
1,682
401
1,612
Minus:
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
Income taxes paid
0
0
0
0
1/1-30/6/21
1/1-30/6/20
1/1-30/6/21
1/1-30/6/20
Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from operating activities (a)
(379)
156
(369)
110
Turnover
8,957
9,902
8,855
9,794
Investemetn Activities
Gross profit/(loss)
3,717
3,418
3,580
3,341
Purchase of tangible and intangible fixed assets and other investments
(337)
(188)
(337)
(188)
Profit / (loss) before taxes, interest and investment
Proceeds from the sales of tangible and intangible assets
26
1
26
0
results
572
765
537
814
Proceeds from sale of financial investments
0
0
0
0
Profit / (loss) before taxes
118
294
93
352
Interest received
0
0
0
0
Profit / (loss) after taxes (A)
91
397
69
461
Proceeds from dividends
0
0
0
0
Equity holders of Parent company
90
398
69
461
Increase/(decrease) in other long - term receivables
0
0
0
0
Minority interest
1
(1)
0
0
Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from investment activities (b)
(311)
(187)
(311)
(188)
Financing Activities
Other total earnings after taxes (B)
0
0
0
0
Proceeds from increase of Share Capital
0
0
0
0
Total comprehensive earnings after taxes (A) + (B)
91
397
69
461
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Equity holders of Parent company
90
398
69
461
Proceeds from issued/received loans
5,729
8,577
5,729
8,577
Minority interest
1
(1)
0
0
Repayment of loans
(6,503)
(8,221)
(6,472)
(8,191)
Repayment of finance lease liabilities (amortization)
0
0
0
0
Profit / (loss) after taxes per share (in €)
0,0026
0,0115
0,0020
0,0133
Total of cash flow (inflows - outflows) from financing activities ( c)
(774)
356
(743)
386
Proposed Dividend
0.0000
0.0000
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and
(1,464)
325
(1,423)
308
Profit / (loss) before taxes, interest and investment results
cash equivalents (a)+(b)+( c)
and total depreciation
1,209
1,437
1,114
1,425
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
3,536
1,635
3,333
1,491
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,072
1,960
1,910
1,799
ADDITIONAL FIGURES AND INFORMATION
1. The Group of companies that are included in the consolidated financial statements with their
7. The amounts of purchases and sales (transactions) from the beginning of the fiscal year and the balances
addresses and the percentage of ownership are as follows:
of assets and liabilities at the end of the current fiscal year, resulting from transactions with related parties,
Full consolidation method
according to IFRS 24, are as follows (in €):
PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS, Industrial Area of Serres
Parent company
Κ.Ε.Μ. Α.Β.Ε.Ε., IND.AREA SERRES
92.54%
GROUP
COMPANY
DROMEAS B.G. EAD, Sofia-Bulgaria
100.00%
30-06-21
30-06-21
No changes in the incorporation method have occurred and there are no companies or / and joint ventures
a) Income
-
64,167
not included in the consolidated Financial Statements.
b) Expenses
24,484
517,166
2.All accounting principles applied in these Financial Statements are the same as those applied at 31/12/2020
c) Receivables from related parties
-
755,805
3. The fixed assets and the mechanical equipment of the Parent company have been pledged for
d) Liabilities to related parties
5,778
381,851
the total amount of 21.300 thousand € in order to cover an equal amount of loan liabilities.
e) Transactions and remunerations of managers and Board members
216,778
199,725
4. The number of employees in the group and the company is:
f) Receivables from managers and Board members
77,454
-
GROUP
COMPANY
g) Liabilites of managers and Board members
20,192
20,192
30-06-21
30-06-20
30-06-21
30-06-20
Employees (at mentioned period)
56
54
53
52
8. The profit per share in the current and previous period have been calculated according to the weighted average
Workers (at mentioned period)
217
235
193
206
number of shares of the Parent company.
Total
273
289
246
258
9. The unaudited tax years of the Parent company and of the other Group companies are presented in detail in the
corresponding section of the annual financial report.
5. There are no litigations under dispute or under arbitration of judicial or administrative bodies, that may have important
10. At the end of the current fiscal year, there are no shares of the Parent company possesed by the Parent
repercussion in the financial position of the Company and the Group.
company or by the subsidiaries and associated companies.
6. The provision amount for bad debts on 30/6/2021 comes up to 665.530 € for the Group and for the Company to
11. There are no other significant issues after 30/6/2021, which would diversify
663.150 €. The company has no tax cases under dispute, while for the unaudited fiscal years has formed sufficient
the published data and information in the Financial Statements
provision of of total amount to € 103.353. The other formed provisions on 30/6/2021 come up to
12. There has not occurred an interruption of individual sectors or company of the Group.
227.871 € fort he Group and 222.686 € for the Company.
13. Analysis of the other changes in Equity capital is included in the respective notes of the Annual Financial Report.
For more information, please refer to the respective notes of the annual financial report.
Chairman and CEO
THE EXECUTIVE MEMBER
Chief Accountant
ATHANASIOS K. PAPAPANAGIOTOU
STAVROULA A. PAPAKONSTANTINOU
THEODOROS TRIANTAFYLLIDIS
I.D. ΑM 430530
I.D. Ξ 430531
First Class Accountant, Reg. No.: 65724
Disclaimer
Dromeas SA Office Furniture Industry published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 18:31:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about DROMEAS SA
Sales 2020
21,0 M
24,6 M
24,6 M
Net income 2020
0,75 M
0,88 M
0,88 M
Net Debt 2020
23,8 M
27,9 M
27,9 M
P/E ratio 2020
22,4x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
13,9 M
16,3 M
16,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
2,14x
EV / Sales 2020
1,93x
Nbr of Employees
296
Free-Float
28,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DROMEAS SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.