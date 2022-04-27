Dromeas : Figures and Information for the period of 01/01/2021-31/12/2021

PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - "DROMEAS"

INDUSTRIAL JOINT-STOCK COMPANY OF COMMERCE AND AGENCIES

Number of General Commercial Register 114048152000 (Register Number of Joint Stock Companies 11045/06/Β/86/10)

COMPANY'S HEADQUARTERS: INDUSTRIAL AREA OF SERRES - MUNICIPALITY OF LEFKONAS SERRES

FIGURES AND INFORMATION FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR FROM 1. JANUARY 2021 TO 31 DECEMBER 2021

(published under Law 4548/2018, article 149 for companies that prepare annual financial statements, consolidated and not, according to IFRS)

The figures and information illustrated below, derived from the financial statements, provide a general information about the financial position and results of "PAPAPANAGIOTOU S.A. - DROMEAS" and of the Group of companies "PAPAPANAGIOTOU

S.A. - DROMEAS". We advise the reader, before making any investment decision or other transaction concerning the company, to visit the company's web site where the audit report of the external auditor and the financial statements are presented, according to the International Financial Reporting Standards.

Ministry of Development, Directorate of Societes Anonymes & Credit, Directorate of Companies & G.E.M.I. www.dromeas.gr

18 April 2022

Chairman and CEO: Athanasios K. Papapanagiotou.

Vice President & Non-Executive Member: Grigorios V. Zarotiadis, Executive Members: Konstantinos A. Papapanagiotou, Stavroula A. Papakonstantinou Independent non-executive members: Panagiotis A. Panagiotakakis, Ioannis K. Verginis.

Dimitrios G. Plastaras (ID SOEL 277771) METRON AUDITING S.A. (SOEL Reg. No. 158) With consent

(consolidated and non-consolidated) amounts expressed in euro

FINANCIAL POSITION DATA

DETAILS OF STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (consolidated and non-consolidated) amounts expressed in euro

ASSETS 31-12-21 31-12-20 31-12-21 31-12-20 Self-contained tangible fixed assets 34,879,472.84 35,582,869.04 31,544,409.82 32,043,123.46 Intangible assets 105,678.83 126,511.23 54,788.86 68,351.29 Other Non-Current Assets 734,568.39 784,352.91 3,822,878.76 3,818,693.75 inventories 13,411,753.98 14,131,454.63 13,182,614.16 13,852,411.68 Advances for the purchase of stocks 447,489.62 412,148.95 446,023.80 410,594.34 Customers' demands 11,706,559.77 9,863,279.22 12,433,853.72 10,508,922.94 Other current assets 3,741,129.24 4,575,224.44 3,369,996.64 4,151,342.70 total assets 65,026,652.67 65,475,840.42 64,854,565.76 64,853,440.16 OWN FUNDS AND OBLIGATIONS Share capital (34,720,000 shares of € 0.31) 10,763,200.00 10,763,200.00 10,763,200.00 10,763,200.00 Other equity items 17,205,914.10 16,315,772.53 18,029,449.89 17,231,996.13 Total equity of parent company (a) 27,969,114.10 27,078,972.53 28,792,649.89 27,995,196.13 Minority rights (b) 168,076.02 155,513.00 0.00 0.00 Total equity (c) = (a) + (b) 28,137,190.12 27,234,485.53 28,792,649.89 27,995,196.13 Long-term loan liabilities 16,955,300.00 18,437,700.00 16,805,000.00 18,187,000.00 Deferred Long-Term Tax Liabilities 3,452,722.30 3,552,174.10 3,235,057.22 3,330,515.72 Provisions / Other long-term liabilities 2,305,555.80 2,256,972.27 1,663,150.35 1,537,053.98 Short-term loan liabilities 9,511,109.66 9,193,506.42 9,410,798.09 9,093,350.25 Other current liabilities 4,664,774.79 4,801,002.10 4,947,910.21 4,710,324.08 Total liabilities (d) 36,889,462.55 38,241,354.89 36,061,915.87 36,858,244.03 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (c) + (d) 65,026,652.67 65,475,840.42 64,854,565.76 64,853,440.16 TOTAL REVENUE DATA Operations' Circle Gross profit / (losses) (consolidated and non-consolidated) amounts expressed in euro

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

THE GROUP 1/1-31/12/21 1/1-31/12/20

THE GROUP 1/1-31/12/21 1/1-31/12/20

THE COMPANY 1/1-31/12/21 1/1-31/12/20

22,101,002.09 21,041,605.71 21,887,135.55 20,845,574.42 8,983,227.05 7,471,657.30 8,628,075.37 7,321,078.70 Profit / (loss) before taxes, financial and investment results 2,200,212.85 1,440,675.29 2,088,002.46 1,498,566.12 Profit / (loss) before taxes 1,022,720.50 747,141.04 932,102.06 818,177.86 Profit / (loss) after taxes (A) 1,048,538.38 749,456.20 953,926.64 827,402.20 Motherboard owners 1,044,250.53 750,924.57 953,926.64 827,402.20 Minority rights 4,287.85 (1,468.37) 0.00 0.00 Other total income after taxes (B) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Aggregate total revenue after taxes (A) + (B) 1,048,538.38 749,456.20 953,926.64 827,402.20 Motherboard owners 1,044,250.53 750,924.57 953,926.64 827,402.20 Minority rights 4,287.85 (1,468.37) 0.00 0.00 Profit / (loss) after taxes per share - basic (in €) 0,0301 0,0216 0,0275 0,0238 Proposed dividend 0.0000 0.0000 Profits / (losses) before taxes, financial, investment results and total depreciation 3,480,640.81 2,728,523.14 3,257,866.04 2,664,394.05

Total net position at the beginning of the period (1/1/21 and 1/1/20 respectively) 27,234,485.53 26,491,569.53 27,995,196.13 27,184,529.00 Aggregate total revenue after taxes 1,048,538.38 749,456.20 953,926.64 827,402.20 Dividends distributed 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Other changes (145,833.79) (6,540.20) (156,472.88) (16,735.07) Total net end position of the period (31/12/21 and 31/12/20 respectively) 28,137,190.12 27,234,485.53 28,792,649.89 27,995,196.13

Functional Activities

(consolidated and non-consolidated) amounts expressed in euro

Profit / (loss) before taxes (continuing operations)

Plus / Minus adjustments for:

Depreciation

Predictions Exchange differences

Debt interest and related expenses

Results (income, expenses, profits, losses) invest. activity Plus / minus adjustments for capital account changes or related to functional activities:

Decrease / (increase) in stocks Decrease / (increase) of receivables

Increase / (decrease) subdivision. (excluding loans)

Minus:

Taxes paid

Total inputs / outputs from operating activities (a)

Investment Activities

CASH FLOW STATEMENT DATA

Purchase of tangible, intangible fixed assets and other investments Proceeds from sales of tangible and intangible assets

Proceeds from the sale of investment securities Interest received

THE GROUP 1/1-31/12/21 1/1-31/12/20

1,022,720.50 747,141.04

1,280,427.96 1,287,847.85

200,849.47 9,235.73 1,177,492.35

THE COMPANY 1/1-31/12/21 1/1-31/12/20

THE COMPANY 1/1-31/12/21 1/1-31/12/20

30,000.00 0.00

932,102.06 1,169,863.58 200,849.47 9,235.73

818,177.86 1,165,827.93 30,000.00 0.00

693,534.25 1,157,350.37 681,191.74

(59,701.44)

28,560.02

(59,701.44) 12,945.80

684,359.98 (1,650,862.14)

(158,223.10) (1,125,577.94) 1,010,198.68

(136,227.30)

634,368.06 87,715.75

(1,842,266.90)

(1,185,092.04)

237,586.13

807,183.41

(800.00) 2,527,495.11

0.00 2,513,480.80

(819,400.52)

0.00 2,439,387.06

0.00 2,417,950.45

(1,648,614.28)

26,645.00

(856,164.90)

(1,644,164.28)

2,861.20

26,645.00

2,403.00

0.00

0.00

0.00 0.00

1,449.98

803.48

1,449.98 803.48

Dividends received

0.00

0.00

0.00 0.00

Decrease / (increase) of other long-term receivables Total inflows / outflows from investment activities (b)

Funding activities

0.00

0.00

0.00 0.00

(791,305.54)

(1,644,949.60)

(828,069.92)

(1,640,957.80)

Receipts from Share increase. Head Dividends paid

0.00

0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00 0.00

Receipts from issued / undertaken loans Loan repayments

Obligations repayments leasing (amortization)

(13,858,951.29)

11,547,227.24

(15,895,940.18)

16,928,618.95

0.00

11,547,227.24 (13,737,114.73)

16,928,618.95 (15,862,843.50)

0.00

0.00

0.00

Total inputs / outputs from financial activities (c)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and Equivalents of use (a) + (b) + (c) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents

(2,311,724.05)

(575,534.48)

1,032,678.77 (2,189,887.49) 1,065,775.45 1,901,209.97 (578,570.35) 1,842,768.10

3,536,457.23 2,960,922.75

1,635,247.26 3,536,457.23

3,333,434.75 1,490,666.65

2,754,864.40 3,333,434.75

ADDITIONAL DATA AND INFORMATION

1. The companies of the Group with their respective addresses and participation percentages included in the consolidated financial statements are:

Complete consolidation method

PAPAPANAGIOTOU SA - DROMEAS, IND.AREA Serres

Κ.Ε.Μ. Α.Β.Ε.Ε., IND.AREA Serres

DROMEAS B.G. EAD, Sofia, Bulgaria

Mother Comp.

92.54% 100.00%

There has been no change in the method of integration and there are no companies and / or joint ventures that are not included in the consolidated Financial Statements.

2. The basic accounting principles of the Balance Sheet of 31/12/2020 have been observed

3. For the encumbrances on real estate fixed assets and mechanical equipment of the company and the group, we refer in the notes to the annual financial report.

4. The number of employees in the group and in the company is:

Employees (at the quoted date)

Wages (on the quoted date)

31-12-21 31-12-20 54 53 51 50 226 243 203 212 Total 280 296 254 262 COMPANY 31-12-21 31-12-20

GROUP

5. There are no disputes or arbitrations under dispute or arbitration, which may have a significant impact in the financial situation of the company and the group.

6. The amount of the provision for doubtful receivables on 31/12/2021 amounts to € 735,530 for the group and to the company at € 733,150. The company has no disputed tax cases, while for unaudited fiscal years it has formed sufficient forecast of a total amount of € 103,353. The other forecasts that have been formed, amount to 31/12/2021 for group at € 242,794 and for the company at € 237,609.

More information in the respective notes of the annual financial report.

7. The amounts of purchases and sales cumulatively from the beginning of the financial year and the balances of receivables and liabilities at the end of the current period, which have arisen from transactions with related parties, as defined by IAS 24, are as follows (in €):

a) Revenue GROUP 31-12-21

b) Expenses

COMPANY 31-12-21

-140,213 49,934 1,141,861

c) Requirements - 831,850

d) Liabilities

e) Transactions and remuneration of executives and members of the Management

f) Requirements from executives and members of the Management

g) Liabilities to managers and members of the Management

5,916 640,812

477,621 443,178

77,861

24,849 24,849

-8. Earnings per share of the closing and the previous period, were calculated based on the weighted average number of shares of the parent company.

9. The unaudited tax years of the parent company and the other companies of the Group are presented in detail in the respective paragraph of the annual financial report.

10. At the end of the current period, there are no shares of the parent company held either by itself or by subsidiaries and associates of companies.

11. There are no other significant events after 31 December 2021 that should differentiate the items of the published financial statements.

12. There has been no cessation of operation of a branch or company of the group.

13. An analysis of other changes in Equity is included in the notes to the annual financial report.

THE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ATHANASIOS K. PAPAPANAGIOTOU

A D T. AM 430530