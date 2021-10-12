Dromeas : Press Realease 12 10 2021

12/10/2021

PRESS RELEASE

A multi-member Business delegation of the Cypriot furniture sector visited DROMEAS yesterday, the 11/10/2021 and was given a tour of the factory facilities in Serres.

The visit was organized by the Pancyprian Association of Furniture Industries in collaboration with the professors of the University of Thessaly, Mr. Giannis Papadopoulos and Marios Trigas.

The President of DROMEAS informed the guests about the 40-year course of DROMEAS and the excellent prospects created by the company through vertical production, which allows it to win important projects through competitive processes in Europe such as the European Commission, the German Army, CERN, exporting about 80% of its production.

The Board of Directors