  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Dromeas SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DROME   GRS412503005

DROMEAS SA

(DROME)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/12 07:59:10 am
0.382 EUR   +1.60%
Dromeas : Press Realease 12 10 2021

10/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12/10/2021

PRESS RELEASE

A multi-member Business delegation of the Cypriot furniture sector visited DROMEAS yesterday, the 11/10/2021 and was given a tour of the factory facilities in Serres.

The visit was organized by the Pancyprian Association of Furniture Industries in collaboration with the professors of the University of Thessaly, Mr. Giannis Papadopoulos and Marios Trigas.

The President of DROMEAS informed the guests about the 40-year course of DROMEAS and the excellent prospects created by the company through vertical production, which allows it to win important projects through competitive processes in Europe such as the European Commission, the German Army, CERN, exporting about 80% of its production.

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Dromeas SA Office Furniture Industry published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21,0 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net income 2020 0,75 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2020 23,8 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 28,4%
Dromeas SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DROMEAS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Athanasios Konstantinou Papapanagiotou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Grigorios Vasiliou Zarotiadis Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Athanasiou Panagiotakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Dionisiou Papapanagiotou Executive Director
Konstantinos Athanasiou Papapanagiotou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DROMEAS SA-22.47%15
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-21.19%10 038
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.317.48%9 280
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-1.53%5 765
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-13.28%2 854
HERMAN MILLER, INC.9.50%2 804