Dromeas : Financial Caleνdar 2020

Serres, 27/04/2020

COMPLETION OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021

The company "PAPAPANAGIOTOU SA" with the distinctive title "Dromeas" announces the financial calendar for the year 2021 pursuant to Article 4.1.4.3.1 of the ATHEX Rule book as follows.

Announcement of 2020 financial statements in ASE April 27 th 2021 Submitting 2020 income statement to the company site (www.dromeas.gr), on April 27 th 2021. Annual General Meeting, Tuesday 29 th June 2021.

The proposal of the board of directors is not to distribute any dividends.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, after an on time Notice of the public, with the amendment of the above.

The Board directors