Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Dromeas SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DROME   GRS412503005

DROMEAS SA

(DROME)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/27 10:13:39 am
0.54 EUR   -1.82%
01:39pDROMEAS  : Financial Caleνdar 2020
PU
2020DROMEAS  : Announcement
PU
2020DROMEAS  : Announcement Dromeas Results 3rd Quarter 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dromeas : Financial Caleνdar 2020

04/27/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Serres, 27/04/2020

COMPLETION OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021

The company "PAPAPANAGIOTOU SA" with the distinctive title "Dromeas" announces the financial calendar for the year 2021 pursuant to Article 4.1.4.3.1 of the ATHEX Rule book as follows.

  1. Announcement of 2020 financial statements in ASE April 27th 2021
  2. Submitting 2020 income statement to the company site (www.dromeas.gr), on April 27th 2021.
  3. Annual General Meeting, Tuesday 29th June 2021.

The proposal of the board of directors is not to distribute any dividends.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, after an on time Notice of the public, with the amendment of the above.

The Board directors

Disclaimer

Dromeas SA Office Furniture Industry published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DROMEAS SA
01:39pDROMEAS  : Financial Caleνdar 2020
PU
2020DROMEAS  : Announcement
PU
2020DROMEAS  : Announcement Dromeas Results 3rd Quarter 2020
PU
2020DROMEAS  : Announcement
PU
2020DROMEAS  : Additional note on the Semi-Annual Financial Report for the period of..
PU
2020DROMEAS  : Announcement 83/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
2020DROMEAS  : Press Release
PU
2019DROMEAS  : Press Release 05 11 2019
PU
2019DROMEAS  : Press Release 17 04 2019
PU
2018DROMEAS  : Press Release 29 10 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 17,7 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2019 0,41 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net Debt 2019 24,0 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 33,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart DROMEAS SA
Duration : Period :
Dromeas SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DROMEAS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Athanasios Konstantinou Papapanagiotou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Grigorios Vasiliou Zarotiadis Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Athanasiou Panagiotakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Stilianos G. Petrislis Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Dionisiou Papapanagiotou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DROMEAS SA13.40%23
HERMAN MILLER, INC.21.48%2 423
ZHEJIANG HENGLIN CHAIR INDUSTRY CO., LTD.8.58%897
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.74%514
NANJING INFORM STORAGE EQUIPMENT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.93%356
ITOKI CORPORATION14.07%159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ