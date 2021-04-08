Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  Drone Delivery Canada Corp.    TAKOF   CA26210W1005

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP.

(TAKOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Technology Companies Present on April 15th

04/08/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Technology Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, April 15th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3czFQJG

April 15th Agenda:

Eastern Time
ET

 Company - Presentation Name

Ticker(s)

  9:30 AM

Kraken Robotics, Inc.

(OTCQB: KRKNF | TSX-V: PNG)

10:00 AM

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S. A.

(OTCQX: LLEIF | BME: LLN | EPA: ALLLN)

10:30 AM

POET Technologies Inc.

(OTCQX: POETF | TSX-V: PTK)

11:00 AM

Urbanimmersive Inc.

(OTCQB: UBMRF | TSX-V: UI)

11:30 AM

Plurilock Security Inc.

(OTCQB: PLCKF | TSX-V: PLUR)

12:00 PM

Intermap Technologies Corp.

(OTCQX: ITMSF | TSX: IMP)

12:30 PM

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

(OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)

1:00 PM

Tego Cyber Inc.

(OTCQB: TGCB)

1:30 PM

Tekcapital plc

(OTCQB: TEKCF | AIM: TEK)

2:00 PM

XTM Inc.

(OTCQB: XTMIF | CSE: PAID)

2:30 PM

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

(OTCQX: DPSI)

3:00 PM

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

(OTCQB: CYSNF | TSX-V: CMI)

3:30 PM

mCloud Technologies Corp.

(OTCQB: MCLDF | TSX-V: MCLD)

4:00 PM

Zoom Telephonics Inc. ("Minim")

(OTCQB: MINM)

4:30 PM

SenSen Networks Limited

(OTCQB: SNNSF | ASX: SNS)

5:00 PM

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

(OTCQX: TAKOF | TSX-V: FLT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-investor-conference--webinar-technology-companies-present-on-april-15th-301264830.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP.
08:36aLIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : Technology Companies Present on April 15th
PR
04/06DRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : Named One of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers
AQ
03/25DRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : IIROC Trading Halt - FLT.WT
AQ
03/03DRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : Down Near 4% After Providing Drone Testing Update
MT
03/03DRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : Announces Update on Successful Condor Testing
AQ
03/02DRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : Bolstering Sales & Marketing Team
AQ
02/24DRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : Bolsters Balance Sheet
AQ
02/23Drone Delivery Canada Announces Investor Relations Campaign
NE
02/10DRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : IIROC Trading Resumption - FLT
AQ
02/10DRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : IIROC Trading Halt - FLT
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ