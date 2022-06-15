Drone Delivery Announces Filing of Amendment to Notice of Articles and Articles

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: A2AMGZ) (FSE: ABB) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has filed an amendment of its notice of articles and articles in order to implement a variable voting system by creating two new classes of shares, variable voting shares and common voting shares, in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and to address various matters relating to the new variable voting system and other matters.

As disclosed in its management information circular dated April 5, 2022 (the "Circular"), the amendments to the articles of the Company allow the Company to continue to meet the Canadian ownership requirements under the Canada Transportation Act (the "Act"), in order to obtain its domestic air service operating license to transfer cargo using aircraft, under section 61 of the Act. The amendments were approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting held on May 11, 2022 (the "Meeting"). For more information, please refer to the Circular available under Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The amendments ensure that the Company is compliant with the Canadian ownership requirements under the Act, and have resulted in the Company receiving a permanent licence for the provision of domestic air services from the Canadian Transportation Agency.

The common voting and variable voting shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about June 21, 2022, under the Company's current stock symbol "FLT". A new CUSIP number has been obtained for the common voting and variable voting shares to replace the previous CUSIP number. A letter of transmittal ("Letter of Transmittal") for the surrender of certificates representing common shares for use in exchanging those certificates for common voting and variable voting shares certificates was mailed shareholders with the Circular. The Letter of Transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders are to exchange their common share certificates. The Letter of Transmittal, when properly completed and returned together with a certificate or certificates representing common shares and all other required documents, will enable each registered shareholder to obtain certificates representing the same number of common voting and variable voting shares. Shareholders whose common shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee should contact that nominee for assistance.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that its proposal to amend the terms of the stock option plan of the Company (the "Plan") was approved at the Meeting. The Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on March 31, 2022.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

