  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Drone Volt
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDRV   FR0013088606

DRONE VOLT

(ALDRV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-05 am EST
0.0186 EUR   -1.59%
01:12pDrone Volt : Raises its 2022 turnover target
PU
10/24Q3-22: massive momentum in distribution (Drone Volt)
AL
10/19Drone Volt : Turnover up by 26% at the end of September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DRONE VOLT : Raises its 2022 turnover target

12/05/2022 | 01:12pm EST
Press Release

DRONE VOLT

raises its 2022 turnover target

Villepinte, 30th November 2022

DRONE VOLT, expert in embedded artificial intelligence and manufacturer of professional civil drones, has announced an upward revision of its 2022 revenue target thanks to the very good commercial momentum underway.

Following the publication of its activity at the end of September 2022, DRONE VOLT had announced that it was targeting double-digit growth in its revenues compared to the 2021 level (€8.6 million). Buoyed by sustained growth within its European distribution activity, confirming the ability to diversify its customer portfolio and ramp up deliveries, the Group now anticipates revenue growth of around 20% over the year 2022 to exceed €10 million for the first time in its existence.

DRONE VOLT was able to rely on the latest financing raised (Bpifrance loan and convertible bonds) to ensure its supplies in a market that remains under pressure.

"DRONE VOLT's activity has accelerated strongly in the second half of the year," said Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT. "We are also pursuing other negotiations that could be concluded in the coming weeks.

Nex press release : Turnover for the financial year 2022, Wednesday 18 January 2023

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available on www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, write to : finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aeronautical manufacturer specialized in professional civil drones and artificial intelligence.

DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the United States, Switzerland and Indonesia. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, had a turnover of 8.6 million euros in 2021.

DRONE VOLT supplies administrations and industrialists such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Gendarmerie des Transports Aériens (GTA), international governmental agencies…

DRONE VOLT is qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Action: Mnemonic: ALDRV.PA - ISIN code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-SME

More information on : www.dronevolt.com

Contacts :

Investor Relations

Media Relations FINANCE

Media Relations GENERAL PUBLIC & PROFESSIONALS

DRONE VOLT

ACTUS finance & communication

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

Manon Clairet - T : +33 1 53 67 36 73

Céline Vergely - T : +33 6 08 42 75 84

finance@dronevolt.com

dronevolt@actus.fr

celine@dronevolt.com

1

Disclaimer

Drone Volt SA published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
