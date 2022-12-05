Press Release

DRONE VOLT

raises its 2022 turnover target

Villepinte, 30th November 2022

DRONE VOLT, expert in embedded artificial intelligence and manufacturer of professional civil drones, has announced an upward revision of its 2022 revenue target thanks to the very good commercial momentum underway.

Following the publication of its activity at the end of September 2022, DRONE VOLT had announced that it was targeting double-digit growth in its revenues compared to the 2021 level (€8.6 million). Buoyed by sustained growth within its European distribution activity, confirming the ability to diversify its customer portfolio and ramp up deliveries, the Group now anticipates revenue growth of around 20% over the year 2022 to exceed €10 million for the first time in its existence.

DRONE VOLT was able to rely on the latest financing raised (Bpifrance loan and convertible bonds) to ensure its supplies in a market that remains under pressure.

"DRONE VOLT's activity has accelerated strongly in the second half of the year," said Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT. "We are also pursuing other negotiations that could be concluded in the coming weeks.

