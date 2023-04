The NAV has been negatively impacted due to Drone Volt’s capital increase of €4.7m at the end of March and the €3m raised through earlier equity lines, which have increased the number of shares from 617,582 to 1,103,091.

The DCF has increased, as we have upgraded our 2024 sales forecast from €31.5m to €33m and our 2025 forecast from €35.6m to €41m, as we expect the company's efforts to pay off.