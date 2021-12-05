DroneShield : Investor Day Presentation

6 December 2021 ASX RELEASE

Investor Day Presentation

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to share the attached presentation for the upcoming Investor Day to be held tomorrow, 7 December 2021, in its Sydney office.

This announcement has been approved for the release to ASX by the Board.

Further Information

Oleg Vornik

CEO and Managing Director

Email: oleg.vornik@droneshield.com

Tel: +61 2 9995 7280

About DroneShield Limited

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such counterdrone and Electronic Warfare applications. We offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. The customers include military, intelligence community, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airports globally.

ENDS