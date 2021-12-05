DroneShield : Investor Day Presentation

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to share the attached presentation for the upcoming Investor Day to be held tomorrow, 7 December 2021, in its Sydney office.
This announcement has been approved for the release to ASX by the Board.
Further Information
Oleg Vornik
CEO and Managing Director
Email:oleg.vornik@droneshield.com
Tel: +61 2 9995 7280
About DroneShield Limited
DroneShield (ASX:DRO) provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such counterdrone and Electronic Warfare applications. We offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. The customers include military, intelligence community, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airports globally.
ENDS
droneshield.com
DroneShield Limited
ABN: 26 608 915 859
ASX:DRO
1
Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000
ersonal use only
AI-Enabled Platforms for Protection against Advanced Threats
ASX:DRO
December 2021
Investment Highlights
only
Large international addressable
Leveraged to global
World leading
proprietary AI platforms
markets in counterdrone,
growth trends - rising AI
for protection against
electronic warfare and tracking
applications and defence
advanced threats
systems
expenditure
use
Rapid growth, Jan-Sep 2021
Strong and diversified
Best in class customer
base including
cash receipts up 4x on pcp,
pipeline of sales - cash
Department of Defence,
$10m cash to fund accelerated
value $200m+
US Air Force, US State
growth strategy
Department
ersonal
Positive outlook, 2021 cash receipts expected to be around $14m ($5.4m in 2020), positive Standstill OpCF and EBITDA for 1H21, expecting to turn cashflow positive in 2022
2
www.droneshield.com
AI-Enabled Platforms for Protection against Advanced Threats
Multiple platforms in adjacent technologies and customers with a common theme of AI-based threat protection
only
Counterdrone
• Global leader with multiple differentiators in a rapidly
usegrowing counterdrone market
• Hardware sales with SaaS
• Tier 1 customers across military, intelligence community, Government and critical infrastructure
ersonal• $200m+ pipeline
Artificial Intelligence in
Artificial Intelligence in
Command-and-Control (C2)
Electronic Warfare
computer vision and sensor fusion
Systems / Tracking Systems
Synergies between counterdrone and non-drone applications
• Executing on a 2 year $3.8m
• Executing on a 1-year initial
• In tenders with multi-
contract with Australian
$800k contract with Australian
million-dollar total
DoD, following on the
DoD
opportunities, including for
initial $600k contract in
• Expecting follow up work,
Tracking Systems
2020
potentially within the
• Expecting significant follow
timeframe of the current
up work with the DoD
contract
• Potential to take the work
to the US DoD
Drones - A Critical and Growing Threat Vector
ersonal use only
4
www.droneshield.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
DroneShield Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:51:02 UTC.