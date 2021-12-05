Log in
DroneShield : Investor Day Presentation

12/05/2021 | 04:52pm EST
For personal use only

6 December 2021

ASX RELEASE

Investor Day Presentation

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) ("DroneShield" or the "Company") is pleased to share the attached presentation for the upcoming Investor Day to be held tomorrow, 7 December 2021, in its Sydney office.

This announcement has been approved for the release to ASX by the Board.

Further Information

Oleg Vornik

CEO and Managing Director

Email: oleg.vornik@droneshield.com

Tel: +61 2 9995 7280

About DroneShield Limited

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such counterdrone and Electronic Warfare applications. We offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. The customers include military, intelligence community, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airports globally.

ENDS

droneshield.com

DroneShield Limited

ABN: 26 608 915 859

ASX:DRO

1

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000

ersonal use only

AI-Enabled Platforms for Protection against Advanced Threats

ASX:DRO

December 2021

Investment Highlights

only

Large international addressable

Leveraged to global

World leading

proprietary AI platforms

markets in counterdrone,

growth trends - rising AI

for protection against

electronic warfare and tracking

applications and defence

advanced threats

systems

expenditure

use

Rapid growth, Jan-Sep 2021

Strong and diversified

Best in class customer

base including

cash receipts up 4x on pcp,

pipeline of sales - cash

Department of Defence,

$10m cash to fund accelerated

value $200m+

US Air Force, US State

growth strategy

Department

ersonal

Positive outlook, 2021 cash receipts expected to be around $14m ($5.4m in 2020), positive Standstill OpCF and EBITDA for 1H21, expecting to turn cashflow positive in 2022

2

www.droneshield.com

AI-Enabled Platforms for Protection against Advanced Threats

Multiple platforms in adjacent technologies and customers with a common theme of AI-based threat protection

only

Counterdrone

Global leader with multiple differentiators in a rapidly

usegrowing counterdrone market

Hardware sales with SaaS

Tier 1 customers across military, intelligence community, Government and critical infrastructure

ersonal $200m+ pipeline

Artificial Intelligence in

Artificial Intelligence in

Command-and-Control (C2)

Electronic Warfare

computer vision and sensor fusion

Systems / Tracking Systems

Synergies between counterdrone and non-drone applications

Executing on a 2 year $3.8m

Executing on a 1-year initial

In tenders with multi-

contract with Australian

$800k contract with Australian

million-dollar total

DoD, following on the

DoD

opportunities, including for

initial $600k contract in

Expecting follow up work,

Tracking Systems

2020

potentially within the

Expecting significant follow

timeframe of the current

up work with the DoD

contract

Potential to take the work

to the US DoD

Drones - A Critical and Growing Threat Vector

ersonal use only

4

www.droneshield.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DroneShield Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
