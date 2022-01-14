DroneShield : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO

ASX +security code and description

DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

12/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting, Resolution 8 - Adoption of Incentive Option Plan Rules. The full terms of the plan are set out in Schedule 3.

URL: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190329/pdf/443wtfz7bbkswr.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of 600,000 unlisted employee options (being the Class Y options), each exercisable at $0.25 per option, expiring on 12 January 2027.

This employee options grant, for key US-based employees, set at a strike price of approximately 50% to the current shareprice, further aligns employees and shareholders of DroneShield. Attracting, motivating and retaining best and brightest team members is key to a high-tech business like DroneShield, in a highly competitive environment for top notch talent. A meaningful equity component also reduces the base salary requirement for the relevant level of skill and experience, which is important for a business like DroneShield, in a stage of minimising cash expense base.