    DRO   AU000000DRO2

DRONESHIELD LIMITED

(DRO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/14 12:10:51 am
0.185 AUD   --.--%
01/10DRONESHIELD LIMITED (ASX : DRO) Appoints Matt McCrann as its U.S. CEO
AQ
01/09Droneshield's Cash Receipts Nearly Triples in 2021; Shares Jump 6%
MT
01/09DRONESHIELD : Cash Receipts Surge in 2021
PU
DroneShield : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO

01/14/2022 | 12:42am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DRONESHIELD LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

DROAH

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX

15,350,000

12/01/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

DRONESHIELD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

26608915859

1.3

ASX issuer code

DRO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

12/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting, Resolution 8 - Adoption of Incentive Option Plan Rules. The full terms of the plan are set out in Schedule 3.

URL: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190329/pdf/443wtfz7bbkswr.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of 600,000 unlisted employee options (being the Class Y options), each exercisable at $0.25 per option, expiring on 12 January 2027.

This employee options grant, for key US-based employees, set at a strike price of approximately 50% to the current shareprice, further aligns employees and shareholders of DroneShield. Attracting, motivating and retaining best and brightest team members is key to a high-tech business like DroneShield, in a highly competitive environment for top notch talent. A meaningful equity component also reduces the base salary requirement for the relevant level of skill and experience, which is important for a business like DroneShield, in a stage of minimising cash expense base.

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

600,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

ASX +security code and description

DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 12/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

use

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Refer to the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting, Resolution 8 - Adoption of Incentive Option Plan Rules. The full

terms of the plan are set out in Schedule 3.

URL: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190329/pdf/443wtfz7bbkswr.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of 100,000 unlisted employee options (being the Class Z options), each exercisable at $0.20 per option, expiring on

12 April 2022.

This employee options grant, for key Australian-based employees, further aligns US employees and shareholders of

DroneShield. Attracting, motivating and retaining best and brightest team members is key to a high-tech business like

DroneShield, in a highly competitive environment for top notch talent. A meaningful equity component also reduces the

base salary requirement for the relevant level of skill and experience, which is important for a business like DroneShield,

in a stage of minimising cash expense base.

Number of +securities

100,000

ASX +security code and description

DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

12/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DroneShield Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
