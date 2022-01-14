DroneShield : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue of 600,000 unlisted employee options (being the Class Y options), each exercisable at $0.25 per option, expiring on 12 January 2027.
This employee options grant, for key US-based employees, set at a strike price of approximately 50% to the current shareprice, further aligns employees and shareholders of DroneShield. Attracting, motivating and retaining best and brightest team members is key to a high-tech business like DroneShield, in a highly competitive environment for top notch talent. A meaningful equity component also reduces the base salary requirement for the relevant level of skill and experience, which is important for a business like DroneShield, in a stage of minimising cash expense base.
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
600,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
ASX +security code and description
DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 12/1/2022
only
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
use
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Refer to the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting, Resolution 8 - Adoption of Incentive Option Plan Rules. The full
DroneShield Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:41:02 UTC.