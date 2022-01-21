DroneShield : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DRONESHIELD LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday January 21, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
DROAH
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX
250,000
21/01/2022
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DRONESHIELD LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
608915859
1.3
ASX issuer code
DRO
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
21/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
21/1/2022
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Refer to the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting, Resolution 8 - Adoption of Incentive Option Plan Rules. The full
terms of the plan are set out in Schedule 3.
URL:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190329/pdf/443wtfz7bbkswr.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue of 250,000 unlisted employee options (being the Class Y options), each exercisable at $0.25 per option, expiring on
12 January 2027.
This employee options grant, for key US-based employees, set at a strike price of approximately 50% premium to the
current share price, further aligns employees and shareholders of DroneShield. Attracting, motivating and retaining best
and brightest team members is key to a high-tech business like DroneShield, in a highly competitive environment for top
notch talent.
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
250,000
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
DRO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
418,226,152
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES
39,715,834
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.