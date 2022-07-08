DroneShield : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO

ASX +security code and description

DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

8/7/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

URL to the Incentive Option Plan: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220614/pdf/459xclbfs73980.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of 150,000 Unlisted Options (being Class AA), expiring on 17 June 2025 with a strike price of $0.30 each and 9,000,000 Employee Performance Options, vesting on satisfaction of certain conditions that are substantially similar to the Performance Options issued to Directors as approved by Shareholders at the AGM held on 26 April 2022. Refer to the 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting resolutions 4,5 and 6 - Issue of Performance Options to Directors. The terms of the Performance Options are set out at Annexure A. URL:https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220325/pdf/457cg8hsggb2xn. pdf