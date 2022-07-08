Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DroneShield Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRO   AU000000DRO2

DRONESHIELD LIMITED

(DRO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-08 am EDT
0.1900 AUD   -2.56%
03:04aDRONESHIELD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO
PU
06/29DroneShield Limited Advises Chief Financial Officer, Carla Balanco, Will Be on Maternity Leave with Effect from 1 July 2022
CI
06/29DroneShield Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DroneShield : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DRONESHIELD LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday July 08, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

DROAH

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX

9,150,000

08/07/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DRONESHIELD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

608915859

1.3

ASX issuer code

DRO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/7/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

8/7/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

URL to the Incentive Option Plan: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220614/pdf/459xclbfs73980.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of 150,000 Unlisted Options (being Class AA), expiring on 17 June 2025 with a strike price of $0.30 each and 9,000,000 Employee Performance Options, vesting on satisfaction of certain conditions that are substantially similar to the Performance Options issued to Directors as approved by Shareholders at the AGM held on 26 April 2022. Refer to the 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting resolutions 4,5 and 6 - Issue of Performance Options to Directors. The terms of the Performance Options are set out at Annexure A. URL:https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220325/pdf/457cg8hsggb2xn. pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

150,000

Number of +securities

9,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DroneShield Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DRONESHIELD LIMITED
03:04aDRONESHIELD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO
PU
06/29DroneShield Limited Advises Chief Financial Officer, Carla Balanco, Will Be on Maternit..
CI
06/29DroneShield Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
06/15DroneShield Deploys Counter-drone Devices in World Economic Forum in Switzerland; Share..
MT
06/14DroneShield Limited Deploys RfPatrol Body-Worn Detection Technology At Davos 2022
CI
05/05DroneShield's DroneSentry Service Deployed at Ironman Texas
MT
04/29DRONESHIELD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO
PU
04/25DRONESHIELD : 2022 AGM Presentation
PU
04/04DroneShield Limited Announces Launch of DroneSentry-C2 in Partnership with Nearmap
CI
03/28Droneshield Achieves Compliance with UK Ministry of Defense's Operating Format
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 84,3 M 57,6 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart DRONESHIELD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DroneShield Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRONESHIELD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oleg Vornik Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter Richard James Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Angus Bean Chief Technology Officer
Lyle Halliday Chief Operating Officer
Jethro Marks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRONESHIELD LIMITED11.43%58
ACCENTURE PLC-32.60%176 734
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-30.49%175 757
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.78%152 067
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.36%126 667
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.89%90 451