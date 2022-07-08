DroneShield : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRO
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DRONESHIELD LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday July 08, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
DROAH
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX
9,150,000
08/07/2022
VARIOUS PRICES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DRONESHIELD LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
608915859
1.3
ASX issuer code
DRO
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
8/7/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
DROAH : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATEX EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
8/7/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
URL to the Incentive Option Plan:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220614/pdf/459xclbfs73980.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue of 150,000 Unlisted Options (being Class AA), expiring on 17 June 2025 with a strike price of $0.30 each and 9,000,000 Employee Performance Options, vesting on satisfaction of certain conditions that are substantially similar to the Performance Options issued to Directors as approved by Shareholders at the AGM held on 26 April 2022. Refer to the 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting resolutions 4,5 and 6 - Issue of Performance Options to Directors. The terms of the Performance Options are set out at Annexure A. URL:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220325/pdf/457cg8hsggb2xn. pdf
Issue details
Number of +securities
150,000
Number of +securities
9,000,000
