Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DroneShield Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRO   AU000000DRO2

DRONESHIELD LIMITED

(DRO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/02
0.185 AUD   +2.78%
07/28DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Expands into Brazil
AQ
07/18DRONESHIELD : Sells Long-Range Sensors to Australian Army
MT
07/18DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Australian Army Deployment
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Droneshield Ltd Interview with CEO Oleg Vornik on Drone Defence and Security

08/02/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Interview with CEO Oleg Vornik on Drone Defence and Security

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Droneshield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (FRA:DRH) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) ABN Newswire interviews CEO Oleg Vornik on Drone Defence and the global concerns around infrastructure and security.

In this interview Mr Vornik discusses the technology advances in drone intelligence and countermeasures used to detect and immobilize drones through a variety of techniques.

To view the Interview, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/106407/dro



About DroneShield Ltd:

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.



Source:
DroneShield Ltd



Contact:

Oleg Vornik
CEO and Managing Director
Email: oleg.vornik@droneshield.com
Tel: +61-2-9995-7280

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about DRONESHIELD LIMITED
07/28DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Expands into Brazil
AQ
07/18DRONESHIELD : Sells Long-Range Sensors to Australian Army
MT
07/18DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Australian Army Deployment
AQ
07/18DroneShield Limited Announces Deployment of Long-Range Sensors in Australian ..
CI
07/14DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) U.S. Critical Infrastructure Federal Agency Order
AQ
07/13DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Investor Webinar Recording
AQ
07/13DroneShield Ltd Awarded ISO9001 Certification
AW
07/11DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) 2Q21 Results Investor Webinar
AQ
07/11DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/05DRONESHIELD LTD (ASX : DRO) and UTS Collaboration Supported by the Defence Innov..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,56 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
Net income 2020 -5,87 M -4,32 M -4,32 M
Net cash 2020 15,8 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 73,8 M 54,4 M 54,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 18,3x
EV / Sales 2020 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart DRONESHIELD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DroneShield Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRONESHIELD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oleg Vornik Chief Executive Office, Director & MD
Carla Balanco Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Richard James Non-Executive Chairman
Angus Bean Chief Technology Officer
Neil Partridge Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRONESHIELD LIMITED8.82%53
SECOM CO., LTD.-11.21%16 414
SECURITAS AB14.35%6 435
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.18.13%1 838
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.3.13%1 453
SIS LIMITED15.03%950