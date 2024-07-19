DroneShield Limited is an Australia-based company focusing on radio frequency (RF) sensing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, sensor fusion, electronic warfare, rapid prototyping, and MIL-SPEC manufacturing. It provides artificial intelligence-based platforms for protection against advanced threats, such as drones and autonomous systems. It offers customers bespoke counter-drone (or counter-UAS) and electronic warfare solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime, or airborne platforms. The Companyâs products include DroneGun Tactical, DroneGun MKIII, DroneSentry, DroneSentry-C2, DroneSentry-X, RfPatrol and DroneSim among others. The DroneGun Tactical is an unmanned aerial systems (UAS) countermeasure designed for two-hand operation and long-range defeat. RfPatrol is a passive/non-emitting wearable UAS detection device. The Companyâs capabilities include C-UAS, C-UxS Training, and Electronic Warfare.